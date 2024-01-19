Did Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade Giannulli break up again or what?

I only started paying attention to Jacob Elordi as a stand-alone actor in the past year. I realize that Euphoria fans knew his name years ago, plus fans of The Kissing Booth movies. I remember hearing about him when he was dating Kaia Gerber, circa 2020-21 as well. As it turns out, he’s been cutting a wide swath through 20-something celebrity women. There was the Kaia Gerber romance, which lasted for more than a year. Before that, he dated Zendaya and before Z, he dated Joey King. In recent years, he’s had an on-and-off thing with Olivia Giannulli, famously one of the “students” involved in the huge college admissions and SAT fraud. Olivia is Lori Loughlin’s older daughter, and Olivia only attended USC for a year before she was (likely) expelled in the wake of all the fraud. Olivia is still around – she’s a YouTuber/influencer and, yeah, obviously she was banging Jacob Elordi for a while. Now it’s over!

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have called it quits again, Us Weekly can confirm. The pair were first spotted together in December 2021, one month after Elordi’s split from Kaia Gerber. The following May, Us confirmed that Elordi, 26, and Giannulli, 24, were dating. “They both got out of relationships recently, so they’re not rushing into anything serious,” a source told Us at the time, referring to Elordi’s romance with Gerber, 22, and Giannulli’s August 2021 split from Jackson Guthy. “So far it’s going well and there’s sparks between them.” Elordi and Giannulli parted ways in August 2022, with a source telling Us at the time that Elordi was “not looking for a serious relationship at the moment” although he and Giannulli “enjoyed spending time together.” The breakup didn’t last long, though. The twosome were seen walking around Los Angeles together in September 2022, and their public outings continued over the next several months. As reconciliation rumors swirled, a source told Us in June 2023 that Elordi and Giannulli were getting along great. “They’ve been getting close again the past month or two and have traveled together quite a bit,” the insider shared. “This month they’ve been to New York and decided to go to Italy to get away from it all.”

Interesting… it doesn’t actually sound like they were committed to each other whatsoever? Like, a lot of breakups and backslides, hangouts and vibes, but never a move to say “this is serious, this is real!” Anyway, I’m interested to see who Jacob dates next, because you know she’ll be super-famous. Incidentally, I loved him in Priscilla. He did an amazing job as Elvis and I was shocked by how well he did the Elvis voice.

PS… right after everyone talked about how Jacob and Olivia broke up, there were seen together in New York. Whoops, looks like they’re back on! For now.