Telegraph: The Sussexes ‘left a hole which has just been mercilessly exposed’

Not even one full week after the one-two punch of the Princess of Wales’s mysterious “abdominal surgery” and King Charles’s announced prostate procedure, and wouldn’t you know, all of the focus is on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. None of these people can simply come and say with their whole chest “wow, we were wrong, we actually should have treated Harry and Meghan better and we wish they would come back.” That would be too direct, too humble, too psychologically healthy. Instead, they twist themselves in knots to create a tangled web of rage, envy and regret, with lots of attempts to shame Harry and Meghan for not hanging around for just this kind of emergency. From the Telegraph’s latest: “The hole left by the Sussexes has just been mercilessly exposed.” Some highlights:

The Sussexes are happy! The gulf between the two families has never seemed wider. On one side of the Atlantic, a Royal family which could have done with a bit of luck after a rough few years, but has instead seen three of its key members put out of action. On the other, the freedom-seeking Sussexes seemingly living their best lives. The comparison is stark and, to royal-watchers, irresistible. How different it could all have been.

The Sussexes are never coming back: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have gone with no wish to come back. They have expressed no regret about their decision to pursue financial freedom in California. The idea of playing an eternal supporting role in the Royal family was one of their frustrations.

No support: Now, with the King preparing for an imminent operation and Prince William at his wife’s bedside as she heals from surgery to her abdomen, the lack of practical Royal support around them is palpable. The King’s siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, are already working with packed diaries. The generation above, the late Queen’s cousins, can no longer be expected to pick up the slack. The York sisters are not working royals; the Tindalls have no desire to be. The departure of the Sussexes has left a hole which has now been mercilessly exposed.

Ingrid Seward has some thoughts: For Ingrid Seward, whose new book about the late Queen and King Charles, My Mother and I, is out next month, this week has highlighted the “vulnerability of those in the top job”. “This is not a constitutional crisis, far from it,” said Seward, who is editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine. “But it does leave the underbelly of the Royal family somewhat exposed. Before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relinquished their royal duties, they could have stepped up providing the youth and glamour the Prince and Princess of Wales have lent to royal engagements. In a world obsessed with youth and beauty, the Royal family have relied on William and Catherine to lend a bit of royal stardust to events. Without the Sussexes — regardless of their unpopularity — it exposes the vulnerability of those in the top job.”

Phil Dampier thinks the Sussexes could have eased the pressure off Will & Kate: “The late Queen was very much hoping Harry and Meghan would be her biggest ambassador in the Commonwealth, that they would be able to take up a lot of the overseas visits,” he said. “They would have gone down a storm everywhere from Canada to New Zealand and the Caribbean countries. They would have done a fantastic job and it would have taken a lot of pressure off William and Kate, who wouldn’t have to do all the heavy lifting, and Charles and Camilla who are still having to take these long haul flights at the ages of 75 and 76. Harry and Meghan could have taken up a lot of that slack, and now that’s gone.”

I cannot believe Dampier said this with a straight face: The past week, he said, has “highlighted how thin on the ground” the Royal family now are. “I don’t understand why the Sussexes would have felt they were second best [to the Waleses],” he added. “There was plenty of opportunity for all of the ‘Fab Four’ to have starring roles, they didn’t need to be competing.”