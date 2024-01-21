Telegraph: The Sussexes ‘left a hole which has just been mercilessly exposed’

Not even one full week after the one-two punch of the Princess of Wales’s mysterious “abdominal surgery” and King Charles’s announced prostate procedure, and wouldn’t you know, all of the focus is on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. None of these people can simply come and say with their whole chest “wow, we were wrong, we actually should have treated Harry and Meghan better and we wish they would come back.” That would be too direct, too humble, too psychologically healthy. Instead, they twist themselves in knots to create a tangled web of rage, envy and regret, with lots of attempts to shame Harry and Meghan for not hanging around for just this kind of emergency. From the Telegraph’s latest: “The hole left by the Sussexes has just been mercilessly exposed.” Some highlights:
The Sussexes are happy! The gulf between the two families has never seemed wider. On one side of the Atlantic, a Royal family which could have done with a bit of luck after a rough few years, but has instead seen three of its key members put out of action. On the other, the freedom-seeking Sussexes seemingly living their best lives. The comparison is stark and, to royal-watchers, irresistible. How different it could all have been.
The Sussexes are never coming back: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have gone with no wish to come back. They have expressed no regret about their decision to pursue financial freedom in California. The idea of playing an eternal supporting role in the Royal family was one of their frustrations.
No support: Now, with the King preparing for an imminent operation and Prince William at his wife’s bedside as she heals from surgery to her abdomen, the lack of practical Royal support around them is palpable. The King’s siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, are already working with packed diaries. The generation above, the late Queen’s cousins, can no longer be expected to pick up the slack. The York sisters are not working royals; the Tindalls have no desire to be. The departure of the Sussexes has left a hole which has now been mercilessly exposed.
Ingrid Seward has some thoughts: For Ingrid Seward, whose new book about the late Queen and King Charles, My Mother and I, is out next month, this week has highlighted the “vulnerability of those in the top job”. “This is not a constitutional crisis, far from it,” said Seward, who is editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine. “But it does leave the underbelly of the Royal family somewhat exposed. Before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relinquished their royal duties, they could have stepped up providing the youth and glamour the Prince and Princess of Wales have lent to royal engagements. In a world obsessed with youth and beauty, the Royal family have relied on William and Catherine to lend a bit of royal stardust to events. Without the Sussexes — regardless of their unpopularity — it exposes the vulnerability of those in the top job.”
Phil Dampier thinks the Sussexes could have eased the pressure off Will & Kate: “The late Queen was very much hoping Harry and Meghan would be her biggest ambassador in the Commonwealth, that they would be able to take up a lot of the overseas visits,” he said. “They would have gone down a storm everywhere from Canada to New Zealand and the Caribbean countries. They would have done a fantastic job and it would have taken a lot of pressure off William and Kate, who wouldn’t have to do all the heavy lifting, and Charles and Camilla who are still having to take these long haul flights at the ages of 75 and 76. Harry and Meghan could have taken up a lot of that slack, and now that’s gone.”
I cannot believe Dampier said this with a straight face: The past week, he said, has “highlighted how thin on the ground” the Royal family now are. “I don’t understand why the Sussexes would have felt they were second best [to the Waleses],” he added. “There was plenty of opportunity for all of the ‘Fab Four’ to have starring roles, they didn’t need to be competing.”
I’m just going to be a broken record about this, so here goes: if Harry was, as it now seems, the linchpin of the whole operation and vital to the success of the royal family, then he should have been treated as such this whole time. In fact, Harry even went out of his way to repeatedly offer the institution a perfectly workable “half in” solution, in which he and Meghan could have temporarily returned to the UK in exactly this kind of situation. Instead, he was mocked, abused, trashed, denigrated and smeared for simply wanting the attacks on his wife to end, and for prioritizing his own mental health. They could not believe that he would DARE suggest that a half-in solution would benefit the Windsors in the long-term. “There was plenty of opportunity for all of the ‘Fab Four’ to have starring roles, they didn’t need to be competing.” Literally as soon as the Sussexes showed the family how successful they could be on tour, representing the crown overseas, that was when William, Kate and the courtiers all unleashed hell on the Sussexes. Nothing was ever the same once the Sussexes returned from their wildly successful South Pacific Tour.
Dear British Media,
The FBI would still like to speak to Prince Andrew.
Sincerely,
Literally Everyone
Also dear BM and RF,
FAFO.
Sincerely,
Everyone
If the press is already acting like this now, they’re not going to make it until the end of the year. It’s becoming begging at this point and they hate it. Harry and Meghan just living their lives, having self respect and staying strong has broken a media and palace cartel. The only reason the press and palace want them back is because they need distractions and clicks but they also don’t have the guts to stop coddling William and Kate and tell them to step up.
At this rate the press won’t make it until the end of January! lol!
The vibe from the press around this story has been weird. I’m really curious to see what angles they come up with in the coming weeks. What talking points KP will give and how willingly or not willingly the press will regurgitate them. Will BP take this opportunity to dunk on William?
LOL did they mean to tell the truth about how the Sussexes are the real stars and nobody cares about the rest of them? Because that’s what I’m getting from this. Other than the “despite their unpopularity” and “second-best” parts, I detect no lies.
Yes, H&M are the real stars, despite how unpopular they are. Perfect tabloid logic. LOL, indeed.
The Sussexes ship has sailed to California and will not be returning as working royals for #ThatFamily.” You reap what you sow.
What a shame. So William planted a whole bunch of negative stories in the media about his brother and SIL to defect from his own scandals, and refused to stop, even when his SIL became suicidal. Then, when his brother and SIL tried to leave, he worked with his father to push them out fully and financially abuse them. And now, just a few years later, he needs his brother and SIL to occupy a rabid press that threatens to expose his secrets if they are not constantly pacified. Tots and pears.
@Beana, what does “tots and pears” mean? I’ve never heard this saying, don’t know what it means but I’m kinda liking it 😃
Thinking it’s a take on “thoughts and prayers.”
BeyondTheFringe – thanks!! That makes perfect sense 😃
Beana – it really is amazing how quickly the entire thing fell apart! Meghan has been gone now for longer than she even lived there. And without her and Harry – in only a couple of years! – it’s gone completely off the rails. Less people than ever support the monarchy, CW countries are leaving, papers are going under, and yet they have to talk about Meghan and Harry in every single palace leak and article to have any sort of relevancy. It’s wild.
Bahahaha, sorry British rota rats, this is what you call the Find Out stage of FAFO. Time to reap what you sow, you delusional trolls.
I don’t know why I’m still shocked when I read stuff like this, but I am. They really have no sense of reality or memory of all the abuse they’ve penned before. All of them – from the royals to the courtiers to the press – seem to have some sort of collective mental illness. And I mean this most seriously.
And Kaiser, I completely agree that if Harry was so important, they should have treated him (and Meghan) better. Not only after they got married, but also throughout his entire life. He really was like Harry Potter, living in a cupboard under the stairs. And they really just expected he’d accept the abuse for the rest of his (and his wife and children’s) lives. They really never listened to a word he said throughout his life about hating the press and hating living in England.
The royals and the rota rats deserve every second of their suffering and ‘finding out.’
Why would they expect the Sussexes (with two small children) handle all the overseas trips but WanK can barely be expected to go ten miles because of their kids?
Because W&K’s chidren are higher up in the line of succession and George is the FF. Of course, they are more important than A&L. (Sarcasm, but probably the actual view of those who run the monarchy grift).
Because the Sussexes were supposed to be the workhorses, don’tcha know. They were supposed to sacrifice themselves and their children so the Wailses could continue their lazy, coddled, bullying, Rose-bushing ways.
It really is delusional that they can’t see how stupid they sound.
I’m just thrown by the fact that they’re really saying there are 3 senior royals out for the count. William can still support Kate and do engagements. Maybe not as many but he can still do some. The idea that he’ll also do none until Easter is wild.
Jais- that was weird, right? I was actually wondering if they meant the queen dying, but I think you’re right actually!
And from what I gathered, Camilla is still working? It’s just William who is taking off time for no clear reason.
What they are afraid the “hole” will expose is that the “working” royals aren’t really necessary to anything, but maintaining their own income at the expense of others.
This 👆. They are also afraid that the “half in” model would have exposed W&K as the lazy jerks they are. Even half in, H&M no doubt would have been busier and more active.
The BM want them back but don’t think Charles and William actually do. It’ll be interesting to see what happens with the RAVEC case, which despite Harry dropping the libel charge, is still ongoing. Harry has clearly stated he does not feel safe taking his wife and kids to the UK. So it’s a moot point, wanting them back. He has said it’s not safe. That hasn’t changed, despite whatever’s going on with Kate and Charles. So all this begging by the BM is just filling copy space.
No, the palace wants them back because the entire ecosystem has been turned on its head since their departure. They wanted them back humbled and desperate. The issue is that it didn’t happen. The press want them back because those newspapers are suffering and many people are losing their jobs. Royal watching has become a bore. Some of these commentators are going on YouTube because work has dried up. When the Sussexes were still in England, these people would go all over the world. They’re back to post 2016 royal watching.
Honestly, I think the royals would want them back if it went back to being like Harry’s whole life before Meghan or the time before the Sussexes peaced-out. The time when Harry had no other options but to be abused and used a gossip cannon fodder or a coverup for all of Pegs misdeeds. They’d love to get their scapegoat back.
That’s what’s so weird to me, that in all this begging, they (either the press or the royals through ‘palace sources’) never come out with anything that sounds enticing. You’d think they’d be out here promising the moon and stars to Harry and Meghan, but they just cannot help themselves from continuing to bully and abuse.
@sussexwatcher They know they don’t have anything enticing especially. That’s why they use emotional blackmail and are trying to manifest a reality where they aren’t successful and with every win of an award and every successful venture, they’re losing that reality. Now we know the reason they don’t like Meghan. It’s what she represents. She represents confidence, hard work, hustle, tenacity and resilience. She’s married to Harry and they are a team and combined with his strength and charisma. That’s a formidable duo but it’s dangerous for others.
Brit – oh no, they definitely don’t have anything enticing from the Sussexes’ pov, I just meant they (royals/courtiers/press) can’t even pretend to be nice. They can’t even hide their racism and hatred of Meghan for one second to pretend they could offer them a “good” deal. That’s what’s wild to me.
They really are so delusional that they think being part of that family and system would be worth giving up everything the Sussexes have built and continue to build.
*oh wait, I just reread your comment and I think I get what you mean – that even the family and press know themselves that they have nothing to offer. I’m not sure I 100% agree because I do think the whole system creates this internal belief that anything royals-related is better than the masses. That’s why they put up with the whole system and why they can’t believe Harry and Meghan really walked away and are happier now. I think they really believe anyone would rather be a royal and be abused than be free not an HRH.
That’s exactly it though. They have nothing enticing to dangle. Except the security. They took his security and frogmore. If Harry somehow wins back his security, I’d expect the press all of the sudden to start begging even more. At the same time though, he’s suing them all. But no, I still don’t think Charles and William want the Sussexes back. Not as they are now, unwilling to be scapegoats.
The only enticing things the RF had to offer H&M was a loving family and a collaborative working environment. But they weren’t capable of that and it’s too late now, even if they could change their minds.
The Sussexes were driven out because of their massive popularity, Charles and William do not want them back.
The question is how long do you think the media will turn on the others? That media is pissed because they were clearly promised the Sussexes on a platter. That they would come back and play ball. That hasn’t happened and it’s been four years now and the articles and desperation have become palpable. The lawsuits have been successful. Meanwhile, the leftovers are boring and will be out of commission for a while. That’s why they want Harry back as well, because the press and royal hanger on experts are going to be without money. That’s scaring them.
I predict that they will first blame Harry and Meghan for causing the “stress” of whatever caused Kate to need surgery and recovery for months. Then they will slowly turn on William for not getting back to work quick enough and using Kate’s illness to get off work.
Then if Kate doesn’t return to work in April, they will leak what her health issues are then feast off of that for a while.
If they have to turn on someone I’m guessing it will be Kate? I feel like they will always protect William. He is the future king but then again they did turn on Charles and air his dirty laundry back in the day. I don’t know its such a mess.
That’s what I think too. The media has no Sussex content to use and they are losing money. The invisible contract is not yielding rewards for them and the press may turn on the Windsors. William should be stepping up especially if Charles’ surgery goes arwy. Charles’ incapacitation makes William regent and William is showing he’s not ready for St. Edward’s chair.
William should be called out for not helping out his father. He is the direct heir.
One wonders if that super injunction is a barrier for the media taking William to task for shirking. George won’t be of age for another decade and William is unfit/too compromised to step up as regent. The shadowy culture of manipulation through blackmail in the media and, I suspect law enforcement and government channels, keeps the story hidden but they haven’t got the Sussexes to kick around anymore to throw up a smokescreen or smooth over their mess with Harry as a competent leader to hold the fort for George.
What a mess!
The media has been finding out all week and it’s been hilarious. Becky English and Richard Kay and a few others have been so melodramatic about Kate’s planned abdominal surgery that it’s beyond parody. Not just the usual critics but everyone has been saying it’s over the top. And following the Lilibet backfire, some of these writers are having to face a few things. How will they react? Some of them will just double-down but I’m hoping some of them start cracking and revealing.
It’s wonderful to see everyone involved, having the lives they’ve worked so hard for; the BRF is showing everyone how useless and unnecessary they are; the British press is coming apart at the seams; and Meghan and Harry are living their best life. It’s wonderful when things work out in such a way that everyone gets exactly what they deserve!🥰🥰
I have a feeling, judging by the whining of the Rota the last few days about the Sussexes and the “hole” they left behind, that there’s little possibility for Kate to fully return to her “duties “(I know, I know, she wasn’t working much but right now, she’s the only one who attracts attention and offers “royal stardust to events” and glamour). They acknowledge the fact that they’ ve been left with nothing especially after Kate’s surgery… they got what they deserved after the continuous attacks towards a pregnant woman and the babies…
The enormous freakout by the media does make me think that whatever is happening with Kate is worse than a surgery. If it was just a physical thing and she could return in April thats only two months really out of commission and she was only seen twice in December so whats the big deal? Yah its a lean two months for the media without their star but in the grand scheme its not the biggest deal. She could emerge looking glam in April and be busy for a few weeks and everyone would move on. In the meantime they can trot out the rest of them to look busy and appease the masses.
@Tina. I think the large freakout is because you have some who are desperate to put the lid back on a storm they created.
Kate is not popular with all. Especially after her being a mean girl to Meghan
“I don’t understand why the Sussexes would have felt they were second best [to the Waleses]…”
The gaslighting is relentless. As if we don’t have eyes and ears. The barrage of negative headlines that the couple—more especially Meghan—received can be (and have been) readily chronicled. Also, I vividly remember a video clip of then-Prince Charles pushing both Meghan and Harry to the side and snapping out something curt like, “Senior royals first!” as he and Camilla, WorkshyWilly and Kate swanned by them to follow QE and Prince Philip into a palace reception. Thank goodness Harry and Meghan left that abuse!!!
I remember that video clip too, some kind of reception where items were laid out on a table; Harry and Meghan never did get a chance to see the items but were pushed aside. It’s the little snubs like this that show how cruel and disgusting hereditary privilege is, that one person can be “better” than another, simply due to the order of birth.
It was always jealous and envious William who saw the so called fab four as a competition, one he knew he and his wife could never win.
I think it’s even more simple than that- I bet Wank thought, “How dare they- I am the future king.”
What heavy lifting do the keens do. I imagine Seward book will contain trashing of Diana Meghan and harry and praise of c and c and the keens. I wonder if seward.will talk about how Charles complained about the queen.
Note to Ingrid your heroes will and Kate helped drive out the sussexes. Remember Kate letting the false story stay in the media and William trying to keep his brother from marrying Meghan
This change on behalf of BM is proof that whatever happened to KM, there will be no real return to public. I don’t think it was abdominal surgery- why haven’t parents or kids visited?
The $$$ maker that is the Sussexes is gone because the are not in UK with a million leaks. They needed that pic of Meghan on Friday to sell papers. The online community don’t let RF and BM tell lies without pushback anymore. The negative onslaught of Sussexes stories are meant to hide stuff about other family members, which is the first question asked whenever the negative stories appear.
To be repetitive, I again will say that Meghan never felt like she was competing with Kate. She never expected to be #1 as she knew full well that Harry would never be king. What she did expect from them was FAIRNESS. That she did not receive.
Yes the spotlight has shown the world that Peg and Can’t are incredibly lazy and they do not bring any glamour to their roles. The regret should be oozing out of salt isle but the jealousy always wins with them. Harry has moved on and he will not be helping because he was told he wasn’t needed or wanted on a daily basis. So know the cult is floundering with oh woe is me. So sad too bad.
This piece is amazing and I hope there are more of this to come. It’s interesting that the British press is behaving like they don’t know why Harry and Meghan left and like they had nothing to do with them leaving. As I said the other day, you reap what you sow.
Typical abuser behavior after their victim escapes: I don’t know why they left me, they’re so ungrateful, blah blah blah.
This is the British media grimly looking around at the leftovers on salty isle and having regrets. Writing about Sophie, Edward, Camilla and Anne ain’t gonna bring clicks.
And I’m calling it now – Charles will be back doing events before William.
Yep. They know what the real story is and why they left. They know that family was threatened and jealous. The press know they backed the wrong horse because they’ve spent years trying to find replacements and hyping up dullards. They see no return on their investments and want a refund. Buyers remorse is real and the media have it in spades.
Didn’t the queen mum spend her life publicly blaming her husband’s early death on the abdication and taking on the job he didn’t want, when he actually died from lung cancer? The bm will no doubt blame Kkkkate problem on the Sussexes.
Then the derangers will go on about how happy harry was being third wheel to Kate and William. And Kate herself caused much of the problems along with william
If William has his ass planted by Kate’s bedside, I’ll buy a hat and eat it.
The question is, like Savannah Guthrie says, why would they scheduled events like a trip to Italy if this was a Kate scheduled surgery? Maybe Kate and William had a fight like the way Harry was pushed by Willy to the ground and hit a doggie bowl on his back? Interesting but we will never know will we!
it’s obvious when reading this that the assorted private secretaries messed up big time. They thought they’d cut off Harry, no half in half out, no security, and he’d come back crawling, ideally without M. Turns out he’s more capable than they realize and is doing just fine. Now it’s the worst of all worlds for the left behinds. A rival “court” that isn’t really trying to be a court or a rival. The complete staleness and irrelevance of the left behinds who are mostly sponging off British taxpayers and having very little to show for it. All of them, aside from Camilla, seem miserable. Karma came faster than I expected. Diana, I hope you’re enjoying your revenge. Sorry William turned out so badly.
Since we know those rota rats read other sites, particularly those they deem “Sussex squad” or adjacent, let’s all just put our thoughts out there for their… enjoyment.
“ the freedom-seeking Sussexes seemingly living their best lives… The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have gone with no wish to come back. They have expressed no regret about their decision to pursue financial freedom in California.”
FINALLY you’re starting to get it. Harry and Meghan quit you a long time ago. They ARE living their best lives. They’re not coming back.
“They would have gone down a storm everywhere from Canada to New Zealand and the Caribbean countries. They would have done a fantastic job…”
They DID do a fantastic job, you numbnuts. That’s why you all hated them so much. They were better at the job than the loser heir and spare at the time. Instead, the Commonwealth saw how that trash heap of a family treated someone who was Black, and is one by one noping TF out of this mess because they realize that as subjects of the RF, they are viewed by most of the RF as less than human.
As Kaiser said last week , when Charles saw the fork in the road , he made his choice. It was a stupid choice but actions have consequences so these racist stupid duds now need to live with theirs. They were so afraid of Harry and Meghan star power and so ripe with jealousy that they couldn’t see pass their own dumb asses. Now this is what you got . Too bad , no sympathy for them . Harry and Meghan can continue to live happily ever after. The Windsors can suck it