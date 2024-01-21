Prince Harry flew solo at the Living Legends of Aviation event in Beverly Hills

Prince Harry turned up solo for the Living Legends of Aviation Awards on Friday evening. Someone said something about Meghan possibly staying home with the kids because one of them was sick? Could be, or maybe that was just a guess. It’s perfectly possible that Harry simply wanted to go solo at this event too. While it was black tie and well-attended, it seemed like most people just treated it like a fun night out. Lauren Sanchez – the next Mrs. Jeff Bezos – also received an award for her work as a pilot, and she was the one who posted the best photo of Harry on her Instagram. There was a red carpet, but Harry didn’t walk on it, nor did he pose for photos outside the venue. Inside, Harry joked with the host John Travolta, who is still talking about the night he danced with Harry’s mum.
Prince Harry is poking fun at John Travolta. While giving a speech at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills on Friday night, the Duke of Sussex, 39, made light of some of Travolta’s opening remarks at the event.
According to Hello! Magazine, the Saturday Night Fever actor, 69, who hosted the event as the “Official Ambassador of Aviation,” referenced the famous moment when he danced with Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, at the White House in 1985 during his speech. And, in a clip from the event posted on social media by a fan account, Prince Harry joked that Travolta was “dining out” on the story.
The video began with Prince Harry — whose wife Meghan Markle did not attend the event — stepping onto the stage and having the honor placed around his neck by Travolta, amid cheers from the crowd.
“This is nice,” the Duke of Sussex began, as the audience laughed. “Thank you, Captain John,” he said, looking to his left towards where the actor was seemingly standing out of shot.
“Don’t go running away,” Prince Harry then teased him, before adding, “I was one year old when you danced with my mom.”
The Duke of Sussex then added some playful remarks, jokingly noting to the crowd that Travolta had told “everybody here” and would continue “dining out on that.”
“But look at us now, it’s great! So if we’re not going to dance together, we’ll fly together,” he said to the actor. Harry then addressed the crowd and offered “a heartfelt thank you to the Living Legends of Aviation.”
The Living Legends of Aviation Awards are organized by the Kiddie Hawk Air Academy, which is a nonprofit that works to spark children’s interest in aviation through education, and honor “those who have made significant contributions to aviation/aerospace.”
It’s nice. These kinds of unserious “awards” exist everywhere, in every field, and Harry took it as it was meant – as something nice but not the most important thing he’s ever received. He mingled with guests, he networked, he probably helped raise some money and a nice night was had by all. All of which makes it even funnier that Salt Island was screaming, crying and throwing up about this award for the past two weeks. They were so freaked out, seething with jealousy and incandescent with rage… over this nice little award which does not mean that much.
#PrinceHarryLivingLegend pic.twitter.com/Uxq2She5A7
— My Opinion – Sussex Warrior 🐊 (@my_opnion) January 20, 2024
Photos courtesy of Lauren Sanchez’s Instagram, Prince Mario Max’s IG.
This is the first time I’m reading that this was also for charity!!! That makes all the crying and throwing up by the usual suspects over on Salty Isle even more sad and pathetic.
I’m happy Harry had such a fun time and that everyone was so pleased to see him. I love the clear excitement from John Travolta in honoring Harry, and the banter between them.
A snarky aside: it never fails to crack me up that everyone in movies always seems so tall but then you see them in real life (Tom Cruise!) and they are so short. I never would have guessed Travolta would be shorter than Harry! So funny.
Okay, another thing that’s cracking me up right now are all of HH Dr. Prince Mario-Max’s hashtags 🤣
Those hashtags are SENDING ME! He’s just throwing spaghetti at the wall, and I’m kind of loving it.
That is weird. Travolta has been reported to be 6 ft 2 and PH reported to be 6 ft 1. Perhaps loss of height with age for Travolta, but he seems quite a bit shorter than PH in the picture.
Travolta was never that tall. Also you would never know he’s pushing 70 unless you look at his hands. Hollywood🤷.
I’ve seen Travolta looking more wrinkly. So did he hire a photographer who would photoshop him and the guy forgot to do anything with his hands or recent procedure? I’ve noticed that Bezos tends to hide his hands in a lot of pictures.
I never thought Travolta was 6’2”. Supposedly he discussed this in his Larry King interview some years back and said he was six feet, or a little over, at the time he danced with Diana (as per my favorite site for these questions, celebheights).
Anytime Harry is acknowledged for his contributions I am excited for him. The spirit of this award is to encourage future aviators. For me it was a big deal and an acknowledgment by the committee that his philanthropic endeavors as well as his ability to fly Apache helicopter were worthy of this honor.. Hence forth, along with his other philanthropic work he will be known as a “Living Legend.” Incidentally he is if for no other reason but for having the foresight the start the Invictus Games which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. As Harry mentioned in their engagement interview, “sometimes he and Meghan will do engagements separately or together but they will always be together as a team.” Proud of the man he has become.
It was a nice award show for aviation lovers and the BM denigrating it wasn’t cute. Trust the people in that room were aware of how the BM were hating on their awards. But it looks like everyone had a nice time and Harry was his usual charming, engaging and charismatic self. Saw a clip of him joking he couldn’t talk about his first flight bc it was classified. He had the room laughing.
The question was what was his first flying experience, he said he jump into a plane cockpit at 7 or 8, and his father got in behind, and he was scared as hell.
After the nasty comments from Salt Island last week you would have thought Harry was being awarded a Nobel freaking Prize.
This award is far more meaningful and deserving than the medals, honours and titles the royals give themselves.
Yeah, people who give themselves fake awards should sit this one out.
People keep underestimating Harry, he is a big boy dealing with hanger ons all his life.
Max tag the BRF, LOL.
Harry sure had a good time, good for him.
I admit I was hoping for a fashion moment from Meghan but if it was the kids I get it. Harry looked like he was having a blast and congrats to him. The Fail had to do a hit piece and it turned it trashed the award ceremony.
Maybe William can create a new Bafta award, which he will come up with all on his own!, called living legends. Of course he will award it to himself.
Maybe William can have a person of the Year award for earth shot and award it to himself each year
The Incandescent Award. For the celebrity who exhibits the most petulance.
It was called “trashy award” by the DM, written by someone not invited and not there.
You know the reporters complaining about this have any number of ridiculous little awards that basically exist to boost egos and have a night out where people donate to charities in order to rub elbows with celebrities.
Note: Definitely don’t think Harry was there for the ego boost, more of a being a member of the community where he now lives.
I didn’t know it was for a charity. That makes it even nicer. Poor salt isle is picking on a charity what else is new. Harry looked great!
Harry’s charming as ever. The derangers and British press reaction to Harry being awarded was embarrassing. But the event also disproves the British press narrative that Hollywood doesn’t accept Harry and Meghan. This was basically a Hollywood event. According to Hello Magazine Meghan wasn’t there because one of the children was sick. All in all it seems like it was a nice night out for Harry.
Sourced from nothing beyond my own imagination:
“Sweetie, I’m so proud of you, you know I’d love to come, but since [child] isn’t feeling well anyway, maybe it’s best that I skip it, under the circumstances?”
“Yes, probably not a bad idea to keep this one lower profile. I was thinking I ought to skip the red carpet anyway – less tabloid fodder, with everything going on.”
“I think you’re exactly right about that. I love you, H, and I’m so proud and happy for you – have a fabulous time!”
The Tabloids are the ones that said Meghan was going, when she didn’t turn up, they pull out the sick child excuse, because the know the Sussexes are not going to reply.
They had their stories ready to run attacking Meghan, the Mirror had up an headline that she didn’t attend but below the headline, the story was that they were both dress glamorously.
I did not realize that Piss Moron, had to go to a black radio show, because none of the US TV shows would’ve him on except Fox.
The British tabloids had to be pissed, looking for red carpet entrance, and Harry went through the back entrance and they were not allowed inside, the event controlled the event.
Yesterday, the tabloids were screaming about how Harry “accused” Travolta of dining out on his dance with Diana. So tiresome.
Anyway, good for Harry – and this is also a great way for him to network for his own charities.