Prince Harry flew solo at the Living Legends of Aviation event in Beverly Hills

Prince Harry turned up solo for the Living Legends of Aviation Awards on Friday evening. Someone said something about Meghan possibly staying home with the kids because one of them was sick? Could be, or maybe that was just a guess. It’s perfectly possible that Harry simply wanted to go solo at this event too. While it was black tie and well-attended, it seemed like most people just treated it like a fun night out. Lauren Sanchez – the next Mrs. Jeff Bezos – also received an award for her work as a pilot, and she was the one who posted the best photo of Harry on her Instagram. There was a red carpet, but Harry didn’t walk on it, nor did he pose for photos outside the venue. Inside, Harry joked with the host John Travolta, who is still talking about the night he danced with Harry’s mum.

Prince Harry is poking fun at John Travolta. While giving a speech at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills on Friday night, the Duke of Sussex, 39, made light of some of Travolta’s opening remarks at the event. According to Hello! Magazine, the Saturday Night Fever actor, 69, who hosted the event as the “Official Ambassador of Aviation,” referenced the famous moment when he danced with Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, at the White House in 1985 during his speech. And, in a clip from the event posted on social media by a fan account, Prince Harry joked that Travolta was “dining out” on the story. The video began with Prince Harry — whose wife Meghan Markle did not attend the event — stepping onto the stage and having the honor placed around his neck by Travolta, amid cheers from the crowd. “This is nice,” the Duke of Sussex began, as the audience laughed. “Thank you, Captain John,” he said, looking to his left towards where the actor was seemingly standing out of shot. “Don’t go running away,” Prince Harry then teased him, before adding, “I was one year old when you danced with my mom.” The Duke of Sussex then added some playful remarks, jokingly noting to the crowd that Travolta had told “everybody here” and would continue “dining out on that.” “But look at us now, it’s great! So if we’re not going to dance together, we’ll fly together,” he said to the actor. Harry then addressed the crowd and offered “a heartfelt thank you to the Living Legends of Aviation.” The Living Legends of Aviation Awards are organized by the Kiddie Hawk Air Academy, which is a nonprofit that works to spark children’s interest in aviation through education, and honor “those who have made significant contributions to aviation/aerospace.”

It’s nice. These kinds of unserious “awards” exist everywhere, in every field, and Harry took it as it was meant – as something nice but not the most important thing he’s ever received. He mingled with guests, he networked, he probably helped raise some money and a nice night was had by all. All of which makes it even funnier that Salt Island was screaming, crying and throwing up about this award for the past two weeks. They were so freaked out, seething with jealousy and incandescent with rage… over this nice little award which does not mean that much.