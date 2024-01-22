“Nicole Kidman wore a vampy Versace to the ‘Expats’ premiere” links

Nicole Kidman vamped it up in a good Versace & terrible makeup at the NYC Expats premiere. Why did her makeup artist do this to her?? [RCFA]
I get what her makeup artist was going for. Nicole is just too pale for the type of eye shadow that have red or overly warm undertones. They should have opted for cooler smoky tones. And gone all in with some grays, blacks, etc. and a vampy lip. This looks kind of half-a$$ed.
I just feel so sad when I see her. She’s to the point of unrecognisable from her younger self; we all age, but we don’t change faces. And she hasn’t even made it a nicer face. Argh. The pressure she must feel to have done this.
Oh please. She looks like Nicole Kidman and she looks fab.
Agreed. That dress is amazing – it looks fabulous on her.
I feel very cold for her. I understand that she’s indoors, but it is freezing on the east coast right now. It’s also a pretty dress, but her styling doesn’t match at all.
Justin Timberfake being the musical guest on SNL is why I didn’t care about him being exposed for the gaslighting, user, misogonist that he is. He has powerful allys and they will have his back. F!ck that dude and his buddies.
Nicole hooks great in that dress but I think different makeup would have suited her better.
Ugh. I watched the *NSYNC hot ones episode last night (I was going to switch to a different guest then decided to watch and confirm I do hate him). His body language was very much keeping a distance from his former band mates. He rarely made eye contact with any of them or laughed at their jokes and I was reading thinly veiled aloofness about needing to be associated with them again.
Seriously, go check out the common functions article on Buzzfeed. I learned a lot from it.
13. “Sliding your finger along the spacebar on your phone will scroll along typed text. This makes changing single letters much easier than holding on the screen and trying to place the cursor in the right spot.”
Game changer.
That’s the one that got me. Mind.Blown.
“Was Jacob Elordi a good SNL host?” – just clicked the link and lol’ed. Kaiser, hilarious setup there!
Funny how in his closing he talked about how grateful he was to be there. His team definitely got the message. But honestly he wasn’t great but the writing wasn’t either. He’s really vanilla and funny isn’t in his range and it has nothing to do with being “hot”.
Travis Kelce was totally not in his element and he killed it. Helps that the writing was better too.
So sad. She looks as if that weak attempt to smile is hurting the rest of her face.
Exactly. I think she looks painfully “done” in the face. And it is sad. However, other people think she looks great. I see someone who has taken her looks and ruined them slightly.
I love Simone Biles but against the 49ers her husband looked like an ankle biter who couldn’t catch anybody. And he sure looks like he lies about his height and weight. He tried to get in the face of Trent Williams, a behemoth, and when Trent just pushed him aside, he flopped faster than a European soccer player.
This is the best I`ve seen her in awhile. I LOVE THE DRESS!!
She looks much better than she did 2 weeks ago when People Mag had pictures of her on set in New York and her fillers were so out of control she looked like she had been inflated like a balloon. It was so crazy and I showed my husband and wondered if the director of the film was pissed that the star showed up looking like that. Must have settled. It just makes me so sad to look at Naomi Watts, who has aged so beautifully and wonder why Nicole couldn’t let her face just be.
I am apparently in the minority here, but I do not like how that dress looks on Nicole. Way too much bare skin. Maybe I would feel differently if the dress wasn’t so black?
The only time that I see an orange toned eye shadow that looks good it’s on a woman of color which would be Nicole’s exact opposite.
Seriously, every time I see the White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre I am in awe of her shadow – so pretty and shimmery!
I don’t like the dress either, it barely qualifies as a garment. Perhaps on an evening out in a tropical getaway it would look good.
I too mourn her lovely face, the fillers are awful. I don’t know how she can emote or act looking so unlike herself
OK, I did not know about the plant ID on the iPhone photos. That’s handy!