Who had the best black & white look from the ‘Capote vs. The Swans’ premiere?

Just my opinion, but Margot Robbie really raised the bar on red-carpet theme-dressing for Barbie’s promotion. Now even more actresses understand that they can go all out with a theme for their promotion and premieres. Enter the cast of Capote vs. The Swans, the miniseries about Truman Capote’s relationships with the New York society doyennes, and his book Answered Prayers, which ruined his relationships with all of those women. Capote famously hosted the annual Black and White Ball, in which guests dressed up in (you guessed it) all black-and-white clothing. Guess what they did for last night’s premiere?

These photos are amazing and I’m really looking forward to everything about this miniseries. I feel like all of the actors are having the time of their lives, and I’m loving all of the photos from the premiere. It’s great to so many talented actresses in their 40s and 50s as well. It’s very likely that these actors are going to dominate the Emmy Awards later this year.

Fashion notes: Demi Moore wore Balmain; Chloe Sevigny wore Christopher John Rogers; Naomi Watts wore Givenchy; Calista Flockhart wore Zuhair Murad; Molly Ringwald wore Rodarte; Diane Lane wore Cristina Ottaviano. Demi’s look is outrageous, with the swan motif. Calista’s Murad might be my favorite though.

40 Responses to “Who had the best black & white look from the ‘Capote vs. The Swans’ premiere?”

  1. Mimi says:
    January 24, 2024 at 10:03 am

    Diane Lane’s girls look like they’re suffocating. Calista looks great.

  2. Normades says:
    January 24, 2024 at 10:06 am

    Definitely like Demi’s and Calista’s the best

  3. Lilly (with the double-L) says:
    January 24, 2024 at 10:06 am

    Demi for the best dress, imo. No losers, though, and the entire premiere vibe has me excited too.

  4. Susan Collins says:
    January 24, 2024 at 10:13 am

    Demi’s look is great with her black and white swan dress. She totally went theme.

  5. Becks1 says:
    January 24, 2024 at 10:13 am

    I love Demi’s. It’s on theme but not costume-y, she looks great.

    Calista’s is a great look too, it looks comfortable but elegant.

  6. Jill says:
    January 24, 2024 at 10:18 am

    Wow, Demi looks AMAZING!!! Calista and Diane look the most comfortable. I agree that Diane’s girls look like they’re being squished but at the same time she still looks like she can breathe and I imagine the velvet is quite comfortable and at the very least, warm.

  7. Thelma says:
    January 24, 2024 at 10:19 am

    Excited to watch this. Love their looks. Sad that one of my favorite actresses, Diane Lane, has felt the need to fiddle with her b**bs.

    Reply
    • Ms single malt says:
      January 24, 2024 at 11:06 am

      I’m similar age to Diane Lane. Peri menopause, menopause and hormones cause weight fluctuations (including bra size). So I’ve learned not to make assumptions.
      Demi looks great.

    • WiththeAmerican says:
      January 24, 2024 at 12:41 pm

      She’s always had breasts of a larger size, suspect she’s just gained some weight post menopause as single malt said. But da*n she’s gorgeous.

    • AlpineWitch says:
      January 24, 2024 at 1:10 pm

      She always was sort of bustier than other actresses but it might be perimenopause/menopause too. I’ve gone from a 32B to a 36E in the space of three years!!

    • Jaded says:
      January 24, 2024 at 3:44 pm

      When I hit menopause my boobs grew out of control to the point where I had to have a reduction. I don’t think they’re fake.

      • Sass says:
        January 24, 2024 at 7:45 pm

        Y’all are scaring tf out of me with all this titty talk. My boobs are already big enough and I hate them because they get in my way when I sleep, I can’t stand the idea of them getting BIGGER 😭

  8. Glamarazzi says:
    January 24, 2024 at 10:20 am

    Another vote for Calista, I love that dress. She looks amazing – she’s either incredibly well-preserved or has had the most nuanced work in history. Can’t wait to see this series.

    • laurie says:
      January 24, 2024 at 10:31 am

      I was thinking this when I saw her pictures. I think she’s looking the best she ever has!! Being married to Harrison must be some elixir lol!!

  9. Kirsten says:
    January 24, 2024 at 10:20 am

    I like Naomi’s look the best — the lace dress with the cape is fantastic.

  10. Snideysense says:
    January 24, 2024 at 10:24 am

    Everyone is stunning. But I did not recognize Molly Ringwald. Wow. I can’t tell if it’s because it’s just been a while since I’ve seen her onscreen, or if it’s because she’s done a lot to her face, or both.

    Reply
    • Chaine says:
      January 24, 2024 at 10:45 am

      I didn’t recognize her either. I was wondering who she was and was shocked. Had to go look at the picture close but again, no, she doesn’t look like herself even accounting for aging. Maybe it’s the lack of bangs, or an eye lift? ETA I went back and look at previous posts from 2023 that showed her and she looked totally normal so I think she definitely had a tweak gone wrong.

    • Eating Popcorn says:
      January 24, 2024 at 11:06 am

      I think it is the full glamazon make up. I saw a photo of her from not very long ago and she looked like her normal self.

      Reply
  11. Jais says:
    January 24, 2024 at 10:26 am

    Demi’s swan dress is so cool. Calista’s is the one I’d wear though bc it’s looks comfortable. Enjoying the theme dressing.

  12. Jk says:
    January 24, 2024 at 10:30 am

    Demi looks amazing! Are these photoshopped? Everyone looks younger.

  13. Ameerah M says:
    January 24, 2024 at 10:33 am

    I love Demi’s and Molly’s dresses! I feel like at an event like this you need to bring the DRAMA.

  14. Ben says:
    January 24, 2024 at 10:34 am

    Before Margot dressing up on theme with a movie Law Roach and Zendaya created the blueprint for red carpet dressing up on theme with the promoted movie.

  15. lamejudi says:
    January 24, 2024 at 10:52 am

    Gen X-er here to show some love for Molly Ringwald. I think she looks statuesque and stunning in the group photo!

  16. JustBitchy says:
    January 24, 2024 at 11:01 am

    That Balmain is a rip off of the amazing Iris van Herpn

    https://wwd.com/eye/parties/gallery/inside-the-iris-van-herpen-exhibition-with-brigitte-macron-and-queen-maxima-1235962831/

  17. Aimee says:
    January 24, 2024 at 12:08 pm

    I know I’m supposed to talk about the dresses but instead I just want to say that I can’t wait for Feud!! If you don’t know the story, hang on! It’s DELICIOUS.

  18. Wednesday Addams says:
    January 24, 2024 at 12:10 pm

    Granted, Calista looks good, but she doesn’t look like Calista. If I hadn’t read that was her I wouldn’t have known who she was. I just saw her on GMA, and I didn’t recognize her on the TV, either.

  19. Tulip says:
    January 24, 2024 at 12:14 pm

    Wow – just wow!!! LOVING this!!

  20. QuiteContrary says:
    January 24, 2024 at 12:58 pm

    Chloe’s black gloves with the white gown reminds me of Kate’s BAFTA fail. I hated both looks.

  21. Deering24 says:
    January 24, 2024 at 4:42 pm

    Sevigny’s dress is too much in the front, but everyone else looks gorgeous. Can’t go wrong with black and white…

  22. J.Ferber says:
    January 24, 2024 at 7:44 pm

    Demi looks amazing. I’ve never seen her look better. I want her plastic surgeon so bad because her face is PERFECTION!

  23. SydneyGirl says:
    January 24, 2024 at 8:25 pm

    I barely recognised Molly Ringwald and I’m 52 so she was an icon in the 80’s for me. Her face is giving Alice Evans.

    I love the theme dressing. They look fantastic. Faves are Calista Flockhart and Naomi Watts.

  24. paintergal says:
    January 24, 2024 at 9:59 pm

    Diane Lane is a goddess.

