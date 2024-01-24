Who had the best black & white look from the ‘Capote vs. The Swans’ premiere?

Just my opinion, but Margot Robbie really raised the bar on red-carpet theme-dressing for Barbie’s promotion. Now even more actresses understand that they can go all out with a theme for their promotion and premieres. Enter the cast of Capote vs. The Swans, the miniseries about Truman Capote’s relationships with the New York society doyennes, and his book Answered Prayers, which ruined his relationships with all of those women. Capote famously hosted the annual Black and White Ball, in which guests dressed up in (you guessed it) all black-and-white clothing. Guess what they did for last night’s premiere?

These photos are amazing and I’m really looking forward to everything about this miniseries. I feel like all of the actors are having the time of their lives, and I’m loving all of the photos from the premiere. It’s great to so many talented actresses in their 40s and 50s as well. It’s very likely that these actors are going to dominate the Emmy Awards later this year.

Fashion notes: Demi Moore wore Balmain; Chloe Sevigny wore Christopher John Rogers; Naomi Watts wore Givenchy; Calista Flockhart wore Zuhair Murad; Molly Ringwald wore Rodarte; Diane Lane wore Cristina Ottaviano. Demi’s look is outrageous, with the swan motif. Calista’s Murad might be my favorite though.