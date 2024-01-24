Who had the best black & white look from the ‘Capote vs. The Swans’ premiere?

Just my opinion, but Margot Robbie really raised the bar on red-carpet theme-dressing for Barbie’s promotion. Now even more actresses understand that they can go all out with a theme for their promotion and premieres. Enter the cast of Capote vs. The Swans, the miniseries about Truman Capote’s relationships with the New York society doyennes, and his book Answered Prayers, which ruined his relationships with all of those women. Capote famously hosted the annual Black and White Ball, in which guests dressed up in (you guessed it) all black-and-white clothing. Guess what they did for last night’s premiere?
These photos are amazing and I’m really looking forward to everything about this miniseries. I feel like all of the actors are having the time of their lives, and I’m loving all of the photos from the premiere. It’s great to so many talented actresses in their 40s and 50s as well. It’s very likely that these actors are going to dominate the Emmy Awards later this year.
Fashion notes: Demi Moore wore Balmain; Chloe Sevigny wore Christopher John Rogers; Naomi Watts wore Givenchy; Calista Flockhart wore Zuhair Murad; Molly Ringwald wore Rodarte; Diane Lane wore Cristina Ottaviano. Demi’s look is outrageous, with the swan motif. Calista’s Murad might be my favorite though.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Diane Lane’s girls look like they’re suffocating. Calista looks great.
True, but I do like her look here, she looks stunning and radiant!
Definitely like Demi’s and Calista’s the best
Same, they look fantastic!
Same, with Demi my fave.
Demi for the best dress, imo. No losers, though, and the entire premiere vibe has me excited too.
Demi’s look is great with her black and white swan dress. She totally went theme.
Demi Moore her dress is stunning
Demi by far and away the best look.
I love Demi’s. It’s on theme but not costume-y, she looks great.
Calista’s is a great look too, it looks comfortable but elegant.
I didn’t recognize Molly, I thought at first it was Geena Davis. I still don’t recognize her, love her dress. Calista and Demi look amazing.
Wow, Demi looks AMAZING!!! Calista and Diane look the most comfortable. I agree that Diane’s girls look like they’re being squished but at the same time she still looks like she can breathe and I imagine the velvet is quite comfortable and at the very least, warm.
Excited to watch this. Love their looks. Sad that one of my favorite actresses, Diane Lane, has felt the need to fiddle with her b**bs.
I’m similar age to Diane Lane. Peri menopause, menopause and hormones cause weight fluctuations (including bra size). So I’ve learned not to make assumptions.
Demi looks great.
She’s always had breasts of a larger size, suspect she’s just gained some weight post menopause as single malt said. But da*n she’s gorgeous.
She always was sort of bustier than other actresses but it might be perimenopause/menopause too. I’ve gone from a 32B to a 36E in the space of three years!!
When I hit menopause my boobs grew out of control to the point where I had to have a reduction. I don’t think they’re fake.
Y’all are scaring tf out of me with all this titty talk. My boobs are already big enough and I hate them because they get in my way when I sleep, I can’t stand the idea of them getting BIGGER 😭
Another vote for Calista, I love that dress. She looks amazing – she’s either incredibly well-preserved or has had the most nuanced work in history. Can’t wait to see this series.
I was thinking this when I saw her pictures. I think she’s looking the best she ever has!! Being married to Harrison must be some elixir lol!!
I like Naomi’s look the best — the lace dress with the cape is fantastic.
Everyone is stunning. But I did not recognize Molly Ringwald. Wow. I can’t tell if it’s because it’s just been a while since I’ve seen her onscreen, or if it’s because she’s done a lot to her face, or both.
I didn’t recognize her either. I was wondering who she was and was shocked. Had to go look at the picture close but again, no, she doesn’t look like herself even accounting for aging. Maybe it’s the lack of bangs, or an eye lift? ETA I went back and look at previous posts from 2023 that showed her and she looked totally normal so I think she definitely had a tweak gone wrong.
I think it is the full glamazon make up. I saw a photo of her from not very long ago and she looked like her normal self.
Demi’s swan dress is so cool. Calista’s is the one I’d wear though bc it’s looks comfortable. Enjoying the theme dressing.
Demi looks amazing! Are these photoshopped? Everyone looks younger.
She had a face lift not long ago, it was quite evident. Now she just looks like herself.
I love Demi’s and Molly’s dresses! I feel like at an event like this you need to bring the DRAMA.
Before Margot dressing up on theme with a movie Law Roach and Zendaya created the blueprint for red carpet dressing up on theme with the promoted movie.
Gen X-er here to show some love for Molly Ringwald. I think she looks statuesque and stunning in the group photo!
That Balmain is a rip off of the amazing Iris van Herpn
https://wwd.com/eye/parties/gallery/inside-the-iris-van-herpen-exhibition-with-brigitte-macron-and-queen-maxima-1235962831/
We are going to Paris in early April, specifically timed so I can go to this exhibit!! *Squeee
I know I’m supposed to talk about the dresses but instead I just want to say that I can’t wait for Feud!! If you don’t know the story, hang on! It’s DELICIOUS.
Granted, Calista looks good, but she doesn’t look like Calista. If I hadn’t read that was her I wouldn’t have known who she was. I just saw her on GMA, and I didn’t recognize her on the TV, either.
Wow – just wow!!! LOVING this!!
Chloe’s black gloves with the white gown reminds me of Kate’s BAFTA fail. I hated both looks.
Sevigny’s dress is too much in the front, but everyone else looks gorgeous. Can’t go wrong with black and white…
Demi looks amazing. I’ve never seen her look better. I want her plastic surgeon so bad because her face is PERFECTION!
I barely recognised Molly Ringwald and I’m 52 so she was an icon in the 80’s for me. Her face is giving Alice Evans.
I love the theme dressing. They look fantastic. Faves are Calista Flockhart and Naomi Watts.
Diane Lane is a goddess.