Hardman: King Charles spends time with his white grandkids while Camilla is away

For the past year or so, there’s been a real effort to make King Charles sound like a doting grandfather. While this isn’t the most important subject or biggest royal lie, it’s one which annoys me to no end. Charles doesn’t even like children, nor does he spend much or any time with ANY of his grandkids. It’s even worse than that, because the whole “Charles is a hands-on grandpa” thing was intended for (you guessed it) an audience of one, Prince Harry. Charles wanted to flaunt his closeness with his white grandkids while making a point of shunning his mixed-race grandkids. I recently realized that Charles is significantly breaking a royal pattern here – Charles was coddled by his grandmother, just as QEII was closer to her grandkids than her own children. Charles simply doesn’t give a sh-t about that, he’s too self-absorbed. And Camilla isn’t forcing the issue either – she actually spends time with her grandkids while she stays at Ray Mill, her separate home. Charles just putters around the castle all by himself. But I digress, here’s the latest from Robert Hardman:

Queen Camilla is always supportive of King Charles without overstepping. Robert Hardman, author of The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, tells PEOPLE that Queen Camilla “knows the sort of boundaries” that King Charles maintains.

“She wouldn’t want to be getting into the King’s space with his grandchildren,” he says. “She’s not going to push herself. She’s still very keen to maintain. She’s still got her own family. That’s very important to her, and she appreciates how important it is for him.”

Hardman says that King Charles, 75, is a “doting grandfather” to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. In fact, he is spending “a lot more time at Windsor,” the Prince and Princess of Wales’ home base, “than anyone expected.”

“Normally, he’s often there on a Thursday and a Friday. Obviously, the Waleses are within walking distance of the castle,” Hardman says. “He’s never really had that sort of proximity to the younger family. Now, there’s more overlap.”

Hardman says that Queen Camilla “does bring a sort of unstuffiness” to the royal family.

“She can laugh when there are either adverse headlines or there’s some crisis or something. She’s just an upbeat person,” he says. “I could see her in a real crisis, I think she’d be a great asset.”

Well, that answers some questions I had about Hardman’s sourcing. Big surprise, you mean Camilla comes out of this book smelling like a rose? Who would have thought!! As I said, Camilla actually has great relationships with her two kids and all of her grandkids. She sees them all the time, they come visit her at Ray Mill. And while she’s with her family, Charles just putters around Windsor Castle or Highgrove or Sandringham. You know he’s not calling Adelaide Cottage and asking if he can pop over to see the kids, nor is he inviting his grandchildren around for tea. Oh well!

44 Responses to “Hardman: King Charles spends time with his white grandkids while Camilla is away”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    January 24, 2024 at 10:28 am

    No Chuckles doesn’t like children and he sure isn’t spending time even with the white ones. Chuckles is too self centered. Of course Horsilla comes out not smelling of the stable. This good grandpa thing is a joke.

    Reply
    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      January 24, 2024 at 9:49 pm

      Are we supposed to read between the lines that while Kate is convalescing from a suddenly-planned surgery, the King and his giant prostate are babysitting the grandkids, Coween Camilla isnt down investing her time on them and william isnt around to do his daddy job?

      Reply
  2. MaryContrary says:
    January 24, 2024 at 10:37 am

    Well, I can’t imagine he’s kicking a ball around with them. But having them over for tea & biscuits here and there-sure, I can buy that.

    Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    January 24, 2024 at 10:47 am

    This piece just confirms what Harry said in his book that there was never any type of relationship between Camilla, William and Harry.

    Reply
    • Blujfly says:
      January 24, 2024 at 12:17 pm

      Amy bee, so true. These are totally un blended families. I mean god, Camilla owns a completely separate home she still lives in!

      Reply
  4. SarahLee says:
    January 24, 2024 at 10:48 am

    I don’t buy that he doesn’t spend time with them. I think Louis’ reaction to him at the Jubbly was proof enough that the kids know and love Charles. Louis would not have followed instructions to pretend to love Gramps!

    Reply
    • Minority Report says:
      January 24, 2024 at 10:56 am

      I agree, actually. Louis was comfortable with Charles at the jubbly. He looked comfortable with William, too.

      Reply
    • ncboudicca says:
      January 24, 2024 at 11:48 am

      Same. I wouldn’t take a guess at what kind of interaction they’re having, or how often, but it’s often enough for Louis to be comfortable with Charles (and I’d think Louis would be the kid to raise a fuss over sitting with a “stranger” or someone he just doesn’t like).

      Reply
      • Digital Unicorn says:
        January 24, 2024 at 12:18 pm

        “(and I’d think Louis would be the kid to raise a fuss over sitting with a “stranger” or someone he just doesn’t like)”. – Like his mother, we’ve seen how he reacts to her getting into his face. He clearly doesn’t like it and makes a fuss when she does it – I’ll make a guess that she does it all the time.

    • MaryContrary says:
      January 24, 2024 at 2:50 pm

      Agreed.

      Reply
    • Kittenmom says:
      January 24, 2024 at 5:40 pm

      Would have to agree with this. But Lou seems like one of those spunky kids with a lot of personality, so he’s probably easy for Charles to interact with, even tho he’s not a kid person.

      Reply
  5. Minority Report says:
    January 24, 2024 at 10:52 am

    I think it’s worth noting that Elizabeth II was close to her grandmother, Queen Mary, as well. I don’t know if George VI or Edward VIII, were close to their grandparents, but I believe that Queen Victoria was close to her grandchildren as well (I believe that would be Ed 8 and George 6’s grandparents).

    Grandparent closeness is a royal tradition going back at least one hundred years, which actually makes sense if you consider that the monarchy makes it so that children are waiting for their parents to die so they can inherit. Grandparents don’t worry that their royal grandchildren are plotting their demise.

    Reply
  6. equality says:
    January 24, 2024 at 10:53 am

    What happened to the contention that KC spent a lot of time with Cam’s grandchildren? And wasn’t the claim that the children were busy on the weekends with sports and the like at their school?

    Reply
    • Mary Pester says:
      January 24, 2024 at 11:03 am

      @equality, yes and we had the “Charles feels jealous as the middletons get to spend a lot of time with Williams children. Now as Charlie divides his time between Balmoral, Highgrove, and only seems to be in Windsor during official time,i find this story strange and very misleading, but nice try camzilla!

      Reply
  7. NikkiK says:
    January 24, 2024 at 11:08 am

    Some people who are crappy parents make good grandparents. It’s obvious that the Wales children spend time with their grandfather and they seem to have an affectionate (less formal) relationship. I would imagine he’d spend time with the Sussex kids too if they were still in the UK.

    I’ve never believed that Charles or Camilla would dare say anything out loud (anyway) about the Sussex kids being mixed race. Even if they thought it, they are a from a generation that doesn’t say the quiet part out loud. And to be honest, Charles and Camilla have always seemed way more comfortable around non-white people than Will and Kate. I still think the comments were made by Normal Bill and Waity Katie.

    Reply
    • Beach Dreams says:
      January 24, 2024 at 11:34 am

      Being comfortable around non-white people doesn’t mean a damn thing regarding racism. Michael Rapaport, VladTV, and plenty other white people are seemingly “comfortable around non-white people” and are still racist. How insanely ignorant to use that as a defense of them.

      Reply
  8. Barnabus says:
    January 24, 2024 at 11:17 am

    Lillibet and Archie live in America. I’m no fan of KC3 but I don’t think it’s fair to say he’s hanging out with his other grandkids because they’re white.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      January 24, 2024 at 11:30 am

      The royal family has spent the past six years showing us what they think of people of colour. Believe them. They’ve proved to the whole world they are only interested in the white ones.

      Reply
    • Beach Dreams says:
      January 24, 2024 at 11:33 am

      Okay…and why ARE they living in America, again? Their parents didn’t exactly decide to move there on a whim. If Charles truly cared about his Sussex grandchildren, he wouldn’t have snatched the one place in the UK where security and safety were guaranteed for them, nor would he be blockading their father from obtaining proper security for UK visits. He would’ve spoken out against the racial invective that both grandchildren endured when they were born. He would’ve nixed the multiple briefings against a baby over her name.

      He obviously does not hold them in the same regard as his white grandchildren because he hates their biracial mother and never wanted her to be part of the family. That is the heart of the matter.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      January 24, 2024 at 12:49 pm

      Ummm, frogmore cottage eviction? RAVEC taking away RPOs. Charles has created a situation in which Harry has said he doesn’t feel safe taking his kids to the UK. Charles created that! He’s the king and he created that for his grandchildren. So yeahhh, no, nope, nada. He evicted his only mixed race grandchildren.

      Reply
  9. CaptainCrunch says:
    January 24, 2024 at 11:30 am

    M&H children are 75% white. I am not a fan of KC but the reason he is not seeing them is because M&H live in American.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      January 24, 2024 at 11:34 am

      By now the whole planet knows the RF does not see those children as white.

      Reply
      • QuiteContrary says:
        January 24, 2024 at 11:40 am

        Exactly.

        And Charles made absolutely no effort to spend time with the Sussex kiddos when they were over for the queen’s jubilee.

    • Beach Dreams says:
      January 24, 2024 at 11:38 am

      This is an extremely shitty excuse considering the circumstances behind them living in America in the first place. You and Barnabus share rather similar wording in your comments too…hmm.

      Reply
      • Barnabus says:
        January 24, 2024 at 3:00 pm

        It’s common to use similar wording when stating facts. For the record, I don’t dispute any of the reasons why H&M moved to America.

    • Truth says:
      January 24, 2024 at 11:44 am

      It’s called a plane…he can travel if he wanted to….he doesn’t.

      Plus all the other things he could have done that have already been outlined.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      January 24, 2024 at 12:51 pm

      If Harry and Meghan still had frogmore on a secure estate, Charles could have seen them more. But he specifically said no to that.

      Reply
    • equality says:
      January 24, 2024 at 3:11 pm

      I hate it when people start this percentage crap about someone’s heritage. A child gets a random set of genes from each parent. So entirely possible that a child of Meghan’s could inherit genes related to skin color that would make it possible for a dark complexion. Genetics doesn’t work the way you want it to in your sentence. And as @Jais says the decision was made by Charles that his grandchildren wouldn’t have a secure place in the UK to see him.

      Reply
  10. Mslove says:
    January 24, 2024 at 11:32 am

    Good lord, the King Charles III apologists are out in force today! Maybe Chuck is the one taking care of the kids while Keen recuperates, lol.

    Reply
  11. Just Jade says:
    January 24, 2024 at 11:39 am

    Are they trying to tell us KCIII is only allowed to play with his own grandchildren when the Horse is away? Good to know!

    Reply
  12. Blujfly says:
    January 24, 2024 at 12:19 pm

    All conjecture. He’s there 1.5 days a week, during the school week, but within walking distance. I doubt he’s popping into Adelaide for tea and dinner. But I could see him formally inviting the wales periodically. To the extent he wanted a relationship with them when they were even smaller, William denied access.

    Reply
  13. Lau says:
    January 24, 2024 at 1:00 pm

    Maybe they’re trying to imply that Charles spends more time with Camilla’s grandkids rather than his own.

    Reply
  14. Elizabeth says:
    January 24, 2024 at 2:01 pm

    The idea that KCIII somehow can spend more time with his grandchildren because he spends time in Windsor is ridiculous. When Kate and William lived at Kensington Palace, Clarence House was just a short drive away. I believe he sees the kids on special occasions like Christmas, Easter, Trooping, and maybe in Scotland. Still, I don’t think he’s going to Adelaide Cottage every weekend, or the kids are visiting him at Windsor Castle.

    Reply
  15. Tessa says:
    January 24, 2024 at 6:28 pm

    I don’t think Charles spends that much time with the Wales grandchildren. Charles could have visited the us to see the Sussex grandchildren but doesn’t bother

    Reply
  16. Tessa says:
    January 24, 2024 at 6:33 pm

    Charles pays imo the most attention to George

    Reply
  17. Celine says:
    January 24, 2024 at 8:08 pm

    Whether he spent time with the Wales children or not, he gave them their birth rights and always protects and appreciates them. He didn’t subject them to ostracism and hatred, as he did with the Sussex children.

    Reply
  18. tamsin says:
    January 24, 2024 at 9:11 pm

    It’s possible that Charles can be quite good with very young children. Camilla gave an interview in the early days where she said that Charles enjoys her young grandchildren and pays quite a lot of attention to them. There are pictures and videos of Charles with William and Harry when they were toddlers or still under ten or so. But a doting grandfather- I find that hard to believe. His own grandmother obviously spoiled him rotten and turned him into a completely selfish human being who expects the world to revolve around him. But try as they might, happy blended families exists only in the imaginations of the royal PR teams and RR.

    Reply

