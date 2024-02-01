Kate Hudson releases her first single, ‘Talk About Love’: good or boring?



If you told me Kate Hudson did an album ten years ago and it faded into obscurity I would believe you. She’s just someone who has her finger in a lot of pies, like Fabletics, a vodka brand and a supplement line. She’s said “I’m an Aries. I get bored. I gotta keep moving,” which might explain her latest foray into music. Kate has released a single co-written with venerable Grammy winner Linda Perry and Kate’s fiance, musician Danny Fujikawa. It’s called “Talk about Love” and it’s very mid, for lack of a better word. First here’s People Magazine’s writeup about it. In her press release for the song, Kate said “I wanted it to be something delicious and sexy and all the things that I believe in.”

Kate Hudson’s debut single has landed! The actress-turned-singer’s first song “Talk About Love” has finally dropped after weeks of anticipation from fans, providing a burst of blended rock/pop sounds for listeners to enjoy. In the song — co-written with Linda Perry and Hudson’s fiancé Danny Fujikawa — the actress, 44, celebrates having a love connection at the deepest level possible while belting out vocals over columns of synth, guitars and a jumping rhythm track guaranteed to raise the mood. “You only have one first single,” Hudson said of her musical debut in a press release. “And I wanted it to be something delicious and sexy and all the things that I believe in.” “I wanted it to be open and seeking, searching to find something powerful. But I also wanted the music to be the rock, the pop, the dance music and even a bit of the alternative records I love,” she continued. “It was a lot to put into one song, but thankfully, I had some wonderful people working with me. And so, here we are!” Hudson worked independently with producer Johan Carlsson and Fujikawa to form a fresh sound for the song that also felt natural to her. The collaboration developed into the makings of an album which the actress has teased will be released later this year.

[From People]

This single, which is below, isn’t bad. I like the retro vibe, but it’s like a theme song on a CW show. It’s budget Lady Gaga without the soul or variety. The refrain is OK and it grew on me I just don’t find it memorable or catchy. Good for Kate for doing music if she wants though. There are so many other musicians who are doing complex, nuanced and haunting music who don’t get much attention at all. I’m thinking specifically of Chadwick Boseman’s widow, Simone Ledward Boseman, who sings as sahn. Her music is phenomenal and some of her videos on YouTube have less than 2,000 views. She’s in a different genre and she does slower jams but they just have so much heart. I’d love it if she got wider recognition. As for Kate, sometimes celebrities dabble in things they want to do rather than things they’re passionate about and it shows.

Here’s that single from Kate.

