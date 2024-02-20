Paul Burrell: The royals are panicked about Duchess Meghan’s nonexistent memoir

This whole story is asinine but I’ve seen people on “both sides” amplifying it, so we might as well get into it. Paul Burrell was Princess Diana’s butler and friend. After Diana’s death, he was accused of stealing Diana’s belongings and he was about to be put on trial, but then Queen Elizabeth II intervened at the last minute and told prosecutors that she recalled telling Burrell years before that he could and should keep some of Diana’s things for safekeeping. Since then, Burrell has fancied himself some kind of royal expert, and he regularly gives quotes to various media outlets about the royal stories of the day. In recent years, he’s taken a hard anti-Sussex bent, because I guess that’s what pays. Burrell’s recent interview has the feel of Burrell being issued certain talking points and just sort of mindlessly reciting them. This is all having to do with the British media’s biggest fear/desire for Meghan to write her own memoir, something which there is literally no indication she will ever do.
Meghan’s nonexistent memoir: “I am waiting for Meghan to release her own memoir,” Paul Burrell exclusively told The Post. “[She] is inevitably going to write her side of the story because of how absent she was from ‘Spare,’ and that is because she is penning her memoir and telling it from a woman’s perspective.”
Meghan’s story: Burrell warned that the royal family should “watch out” for the “explosion” that the “Suits” alum’s rumored book could cause. There’s “going to be another bomb in the House of Windsor…another explosion will go off when we find out that she is going to publish, and she will. There is no way she is going to stay quiet: she is going to want her side of the story out there and that will do even further damage to the royal family and rock them even more.”
Harry is mad at Kate: “I understand why they are upset because Kate went to great lengths to find out if a royal life was for her and it caused her issues, but they both worked it out and she committed herself to a life of public service. This wasn’t a case of fitting the mold — it’s a case of finding the right person to do the job. Harry has got a nerve to say that because his mother was pressured into an arranged marriage and made to fit the mold. Harry is not always the sharpest tool in the box so he should lay off Kate and William. Kate is doing an amazing job.”
Harry’s regrets: Burrell believes that the Duke of Sussex, 39, “will come to regret” the comments he made about his family. “He has to be careful about attacking the royal family,” the former butler said on behalf of Slingo. “Meghan and Harry have forgotten their only unique selling point is being royal, so why are they trying to destroy the institution? It doesn’t make sense.” He also insists that the Sussexes will never be invited back into the royal fold “with open arms,” adding that “the doors are firmly shut.”
No space for the Sussexes: The royals “are keeping tight-lipped and they are keeping everything in-house,” Burrell added. “I think that is their tactic. They have regrouped and pulled together and there is no space for Meghan and Harry.”
It’s like royal-commentary Mad Libs at this point. The royals are mad at Harry, Harry is mad at Kate, Harry and Meghan desperately need the royals, the royals don’t want him but he better not say anything bad about them or else they’ll never let him come back! The thing about “This wasn’t a case of fitting the mold — it’s a case of finding the right person to do the job” is a reference to Robert Hardman’s dumb book, in which sources claimed that William was furious with Harry for making a “blatant attack on Catherine.” That attack? Harry said that men in his family tend to marry women who “fit the mold” rather than their soulmates. Most people believed Harry was referencing his own parents’ marriage, but William kept screaming to everyone that Harry’s words were about his marriage to Kate. William has done more to insult Kate than Harry ever has. Besides, absolutely no one thought that Kate fit any mold, nor did anyone think that Kate was the best person for “the job” of being William’s wife. She was simply the only one who wanted that job.
Also: the royal peeps are desperate for content and they would love nothing more than a memoir from Meghan. That would keep them in business for another year. Truth be told, I would love for Meghan to tell her story too, but I just don’t think it’s going to happen at this point.
Meg has better things to do. Maybe some years down the road she might think about it but that’s a big if. Until then these unhinged stories will continue.
Given the conspicuous absence of the BRF from their bios on the new website I think that if she did ever write a memoir, her time in the UK would barely be a footnote beyond meeting/marrying Harry and having Archie.
Meghan has/had a whole life prior to Harry and his family. She continues to have one now. Yet, the royal sycophants persist in the belief a memoir from Meghan would be all about the royals. Nope.
I would love it if she writes a memoir, and she has it in sections – childhood, college, Suits, meeting Harry, and then Archewell…..and just treats the royals like she does on the website, with a note “in May 2018 I married the love of my life, Haz. In March 2020 we moved to LA and then Montecito.” and then goes on to talk about their Archewell and Sussex projects.
Yeah! They’ve got better things to do! Publishing one now wold ony add to the “they’re nothing without the RF” fire.
Oh, I’m sure there will be a memoir from her! It just won’t be anytime soon. I’m betting we will see it. Maybe after her children are adults, at the very least a decade after KC3’s demise when all of the dust has settled on the William monarchy so that there are lots of years’ perspective on what she is going to say. She seems like someone who probably journals daily, so I’m sure the material is there.
Her family is as problematic as Harry’s family so if she writes a memoir, it will be about none of them and that is the BRF’s biggest fear — they will be ignored.
That’s a good point! They haven’t been in the news much lately, so I forgot about them.
As far as it pertains to the royal family, Meghan already told her story in the Oprah interview and in the docuseries. Her current connection to the RF is summarized on the Sussex website – she married Harry in 2018, period, no more. If she ever does write a memoir, it will be about all the other things she’s done.
That’s it exactly! She already wrote her royal family memoir and it’s that bland one-liner in her bio.
I agree, Eurydice. She has told the part of her story relating to the royals. I doubt that she will rehash. I can see that in the future, one of her children will write the “memoire” that the anti-Meghan crew are salivating over. By then, I hope this current crop of haters and deplorables are long gone. Burrell is a piece of work whose only source of income seems to be trashing Harry and Meghan these days. He should just go back to butlering. I wonder what Diana would think of the way he is trashing her beloved son.
Paul Burrell has failed businesses (one a flower shop) and no money except what he receives from journalists for commenting on things he knows nothing about. He’s been out in the wilderness and has no contact with the Royals for years, so what does he know?
Plenty will come out whether Meg writes a book or not.
These dolts have been unleashed since TQ passed.
We’ll see just how ineffectual they really are.
Kate’s ‘ illness’ being one example of their inept way of handling things
Given who this has come from its clearly a load of BS – once a lying thieving grifter, always a lying thieving grifter. Did he ever return those Diana ‘items’ he stole/claimed he was keeping safe for William and Harry? I don’t think he did.
“Truth be told, I would love for Meghan to tell her story too, but I just don’t think it’s going to happen at this point.”
As everyone has said Meghan has told her story to Oprah and Netflix. She doesn’t owe anyone anything else. I don’t understand why you all are constantly asking this woman to put herself in harms way. No, she does not need to get back on social media either.
These jackasses need content like you said and they are dying to talk about W&K’s marriage and they want her to do it so they can hide behind her.
A memoir from Meghan would be an important document–a real outsiders look on what happens within the royal family. But I want her to do it on her own terms, when she’s ready. She knows that a memoir will open all kinds of hatred and vitriol towards her, and she’ll have to be ready for that. Maybe 5 years, maybe 10, maybe 20. Maybe she goes the biography route instead with a historian/writer.
But I love the fact the the idea of her memoir dangles over the royals heads forever. All the shit they put her through will be exposed, and you know she has receipts. The royals come across here as people hurriedly trying to cover an outhouse hole full of rotting waste, hoping the smell won’t give it away. And for Mr. Butler to carry water for the royals, as badly as they treated Diana (who he claimed to love), only shows what a racist twat he is.
If, when it happens, I hope it’s a stealth drop. No leaks whatsoever.
These people have nothing to write about because WanK are now the non-working royals so they make up all these H&M scenarios to be mad about. Sigh
My guess is, Meghan IS writing her memoir, but she will release it closer to the end of her life OR after they are firmly ensconced in a layer of wealth that would make her and her family untouchable. So too bad current Royal RATO you will not get to benefit from the muck you raked.
Again, the only reason they would have to be afraid. Is if they did something horrible. Which we all know they did. But if they didn’t do anything why would they be afraid.
On the 👃.
All this hand wringing over a non existent memoir is just Harry and Meghan deflection from the pooping elephant that the palace has currently, embargoed. Sooner or later, Willy is going live and unleashed as King and all hearts must quail at that prospect given his stunning levels of ineptitude. Drunk or sober he just doesn’t have what it takes to be King and makes an excellent case for an elected head of state. The newspapers should be scrutinizing FK now not obsessing about a book that remains unwritten!
Paul Burell is an odious little slug who SHOULD have done prison time. The only reason the Queen gave him an alibi was because HE KNEW TO MUCH, and she didn’t want it all coming out in open court.
He more than anyone else on the planet has traded on Diana’s death for years
From the day her death was announced he has insinuated himself into every story, every byline and every news cycle. He moaned and groaned because he was excluded from the statue unveiling, that’s how much the Royals value him. He goes on about harry and meghan but never says a bad word about waity and willy, but he forgets, people know what the late Queen said about Kate, we knows what prince Phillip said about Kate, and about him! So Burell needs to crawl back under his rock, because he is a liar and a fantasist
I know what QEII said about Kate, but not Philip! Was it one of the rare times when his offensiveness was entirely warranted?
@miranda, in a way yes, willy was doing his, “I don’t know if she’s the one, I don’t know if I want to marry her”, Phillip replied “for christs sake William, you have been sampling the goods for well over 12 years, if you didn’t want to buy you should have stopped taking the FREE SAMPLES”
I think Meghan will probably write a memoir, but I think she will probably wait until she has a little bit more under her belt in the second half of her life. I can see her releasing one at 50. At that point she’ll have three decades of experience to write about not only as a daughter wife, mother and friend, but also as an actress, activist, producer, author, philanthropist and who knows what else at that point. And it would be far enough removed from all of this royal family nonsense that context and clarity could be provided without people trying to live out things still.
If Megs is writing – (has written) a memoir, I think it will be released about 6 months after the king has died, and Billy is sat doing fk all on the throne. There is so much she hasn’t said because she knows what it would do to Charlie
I think Meghan needs a lot of time before she would write a memoir about her time in the royal family. Maybe she never will. But I am sure she has gotten offers and I’m sure they were significant offers. I think what she said in The Cut about not signing a NDA really rattled the royals.
As for the line about Kate taking time to make sure a royal life was right for her – that’s not what she was doing. She was partying. If she wanted to know if a royal life was right for her, she would have been exploring different philanthropic causes, getting more involved in fundraisers, local charities, etc. Instead she went on vacations and went clubbing – which is fine, enjoy your 20s – but lets not act like she was doing a deep dive into royal work or whatever.
Yeah, I don’t think Meghan will write a memoir either. I think she wants to move on from the royal family and writing a memoir will just pull her back into that nightmare. The Royal Family and the press should be grateful that she hasn’t said more and just leave her alone.
I completely agree. She said all she had to say in the Oprah interview and in the Netflix’s documentary. She decided to move on and based on the space the UK holds in the website’s bio, I’d say they are definitely in her rearview mirror.
I truly think QEII was the only one she had genuine affection for after everything and she shut the UK after the awful way she was treated during the funerals. She never set a foot there again.
I’d of course love to read anything she writes but I also respect her strong boundaries (she’s a model for that too)
Say what we will about Kate, but apparently she *is* the perfect person for the role. She is willing to be an empty vessel for the British public to reflect whatever they want on, she’s willing to be second fiddle to William and King Charles.. those things and having heirs and spares is the whole gig isn’t it?
Diana and Meghan were not able to be that (to be clear that’s a compliment to them).
“Kate went to great lengths to find out if a royal life was for her and it caused her issues, but they both worked it out…”
That is a very cleaned up version of the Waity years. By most accounts, Kate did nothing but wait by the phone – she was infamously NOT working, preparing, or in any way seeing if a public role would suit her. Meanwhile, William was looking for any other options to avoid marrying her.
As for Meghan? I hope someday she does write a memoir about her life, but I don’t know if she will. She seems much more likely to write about others.
Didn’t Harry and Meghan say the Oprah interview was about getting their side of the story out, Harry wrote his book and they were pretty much done talking about the antics and shenanigans of that family? If she ever writes a memoir, she’ll barely mention then and they’ll scream about her being such an ingrate for not mentioning them. The BRF and the Rota are all insane.
“Kate is doing an amazing job.” Kate does next to nothing even when she can be found. Right now, she’s been missing for weeks.
Harry barely discussed Kate during the Waity years in Spare and she’s mostly referenced once he’s with Meghan and Kate acts like a mean girl.
And at the moment she’s doing such a good job no one has seen her for months and the country has moved on.
Kate Middleton has never used her national insurance number, meaning she has never done a days paid work. She fit the Royal mould perfectly
WHAT!!!???
Really???!!!
I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that Meghan’s experience as a married-in member of the royal family from the time she was first introduced to her in-laws until she was settled in Montecito was the means by which she learned a skyscraper’s worth of painful and important lessons that inform the way she has chosen to conduct herself, and not needing to go back to revisit the era of that instructive time is one of those choices.
LOL, this jerk has about as much connection to the rf as you and I at this point. By the way, didn’t Harry refer to him as his mother’s butler in Spare, and his nose has been out of joint ever since. If Meghan wants to write a memoir that is her prerogative. Should anyone be worried, well that depends on their own behavior.
I actually hope Meghan never writes a memoir. Everything that happened to her during her two years of being a working royal was already told to us by Harry, who had the built-up anger to give everyone the call-outs they deserved. As we saw in the Oprah interview, Meghan is far more wishy-washy and diplomatic, which would not make as compelling memoir narration.
Mary Pester, you ain’t kidding about Burrell. Anyone interested in his background should look up some of Dominic Dunne’s Vanity Fair articles on Burrell during his trial. It makes you want to hold your nose about the BRF.
I don’t see Meghan writing a memoir and including the brf, except as it pertains to her marriage and nothing more. I think she’s said what she wanted to say. I think Harry has said what he wants to say. They are now moving on. The bm will continue to cry.