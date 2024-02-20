Queen Camilla is ‘increasingly reliant’ on her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles

After Buckingham Palace announced King Charles’s cancer diagnosis, Queen Camilla had to temporarily suspend her very obvious “Camilla is the last one standing, she’s ruling this bitch all by herself” campaign. She gave it two weeks, and now she’s ready to relaunch the same campaign. “Sources close to Camilla” went to Camilla Tominey at the Telegraph to talk about how Camilla is doing these days, how she’s amazing for doing events while her husband has cancer, and how Camilla surrounds herself with loyal friends. The stuff about Camilla’s inner circle isn’t that surprising – Camilla is well-connected in aristo circles and has been all of her life, and these were the same women who helped her gaslight Diana and destroy Charles’s first marriage. At the end of this piece, there’s yet another hilarious aside about Camilla’s relationship with her ex-husband though. Some highlights:
Camilla spent Valentine’s Day with friends: It was an intimate Valentine’s Day gathering of some of the Queen’s close confidantes. Organised by her friend Gyles Brandreth, the evening saw Camilla finally let her hair down after what has been a fraught fortnight behind palace walls. Joined by her sister Annabel Elliot and pals including Dame Judi Dench, Dame Joanna Lumley and Sir Stephen Fry, the ‘Celebration of Shakespeare’ event was designed to bring some welcome cheer following the King’s cancer diagnosis. Although the monarch, 75, was originally expected to attend, after another round of treatment in London on Wednesday, he left his wife to enjoy an evening of performances by stars of stage and screen. Ever the King’s “rock”, Camilla once again put best foot forward to honour the commitment, in the interests of crown and country.
Camilla’s kept the show on the road: If the shock news of her husband’s condition has been taking its toll on the Queen, then she certainly hasn’t been showing it as she continues to live up to her reputation as someone who “gets on with it”. Even a whistlestop visit by Prince Harry, who described her as his “wicked” stepmother in his autobiography Spare, wasn’t enough to put her off her stride. As one source close to the couple pointed out: “It has been pretty phenomenal how the Queen has kept the show on the road.”
Camilla IS the slimmed-down monarchy: Referencing the royal engagements she has carried out since Buckingham Palace announced the news on Feb 5, the insider added: “She has undertaken a range of duties, both big and small, including a visit to the Maggie’s Centre at the end of last month when she knew the King’s condition but couldn’t share it. What a trouper she is at 76 with a poorly husband.” Ailsa Anderson, the former press secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth II said perhaps not enough credit is given to Camilla for being front and centre of the King’s “slimmed down” monarchy. “People forget that she hasn’t been brought up to do this role. The King and Prince William know their destiny but she’s relatively a newcomer to the Royal family. She’s a grandmother, but she’s a wife as well – she’s got to support her husband. Anyone who knows someone who has had cancer knows how hard it is for the spouse.”
Camilla still gets so much support from her ex-husband: There is one more person in her life upon whom she is increasingly reliant – her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles. Some were surprised to see the former Army officer, 84, at the Coronation but they remain in “regular contact”, according to someone who knows them both well. As one friend previously explained: “He arranges so much for her. They have lunch together the whole time. He’s right in there. He was always, and still is, Camilla’s co-conspirator.” Known as “The Bridgadier”, Andrew is thought to have become closer to Camilla, who he divorced in 1995, following the death of his second wife Rosemary Pitman, in 2010 – although they were never on bad terms, as evidenced by Parker Bowles’s invitation to the royal wedding in 2005. The former military man is bringing up the rear of a formidable army of supporters ensuring that Camilla can keep calm and carry on while the King fights his cancer battle.
We’ve heard many times before that Camilla enjoys a warm relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles, but I still find it weird that he “arranges so much for her.” Previously, we heard that they were still “joined at the hip” – that was when we learned that he would attend the coronation, a coronation which was very much Camilla’s victory lap and a total Parker-Bowles affair. I mean, what can we even say at this point? Camilla, as always, runs circles around the royal clownshow and she positioned herself to have so much power over everything that happens. What’s happening now, with Camilla’s PR campaign during her husband’s cancer treatments, is part of her victory lap too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Wow. Co-conspirator. If that doesn’t say “wicked stepmother,” what does ?
This family is so creepy.
I liked the little dig that her ex is her co-conspirator that says a lot. She certainly seems to be handling the reins while Chuckles is getting treatment. Things sure are going her way. All she had to do was get rid of a wife and one son. All that’s left for her now is that little thorn in her side and that’s number one son. Thank goodness she has patience but the clock is running on this matter. Let’s see what happens.
Regular contact? Arranges so much for her? Co-conspirator? They have lunch together the whole time? What does she need Charles for then? A title? It’s weird right? If something happens to Charles, she’s always got Andrew Parker-Bowles. Considering Anne’s history with Andrew Parker Bowles, do her and camilla actually get on? I feel like we never hear about that.
Talk about sloppy seconds. This man literally cockolded himself and pimped his own wife out to King Charles, the then Prince of Wales. Eew.
He was ok with it until Charles named Camilla publicly. Something not traditionally done in that set
And now Charles is the cuckold.
Serves Charles right
Seems like he was pretty busy with his own intensely active social life.
¡All of these articles praising QC are also pointing out FK’s glaringly obvious lack of any kind of contribution towards steadying the Royal ship. It should be all hands on deck in a crisis especially if the King or Ship’s captain is temporarily out of action. His young, fit heir should be visibly leading, steadying the ship by taking charge and doing the bulk of extra work and responsibility. Instead he hides behind a sick wife and the school run, shows up for 3 events and makes a horses ass of himself each time. QC is grabbing the glory by showing up and she has always been a strategic networker keeping onside anyone who can help her achieve her goals. She is canny and cunning and continues to run circles around lazy ass Will.
Right. there wouldn’t be that much to say about Camilla if William had been more visible over the past month.
Also, where’s Peg’s group of friends? I never heard of anyone stepping up to support Peg in his time of need. Of course a rage monster like him would have no friends…
I know Queen Camilla looks horsey, but she was out there looking like a horse in heat. Ugh.
So was Camilla’s husband present at her Valentine Day’s celebration?
I think that’s a safe bet. Possibly not the Shakespeare thing but some aspect of the day.
For any other woman, it would be strange that she spent Valentine’s Day with her friends and ex rather than her cancer stricken husband. And they live apart too. This great love affair doesn’t seem very loving. Whatever happened to Charles wanting to be her tampon ?
Andrew and Camilla s children and grandchildren are advancing he us benefiting as well. I can’t think of her as the queen. Camilla is not the slimmed down monarchy. William is lazy and not contributing
This is going to be so awkward when she tries to get him a title.
Yes he would have to get a title so the Parker Bowles children and grandchildren can have them
@LAU, ahem, “keeper of the Queen’s bedchamber
“Keeper of the Queen’s Chamber Pot”
It’s fun to read all of this having studied medieval history. When it comes to royal families, so little has changed. Currently reading, The Young Queens, a joint biography of Catherine De Medici, her daughter Elizabeth of Valois, and her daughter-in-law Mary Queen of Scots (who grew up at the French court). All of them were manipulated by family and forced to act against their own best interests. It’s a good book if anyone else likes historical biographies.
I will put this on my list. Last year I read a really good one about Catherine de Medici and her strained
Relationship with her daughter Marguerite who was married to Heri de Navarro a few Day’s before the St. Barthelomew Massacre.
@ConcernFae that sounds interesting. I don’t know that much about the French court during that time period (or any time period really.) I’ll add it to my list.
@ArtHistorian – do you remember the name of that one?
Is it “The Rival Queens” by Nancy Goldstone? That’s an absolute cracker of a read.
APB is the love of her life, not Charles. They had an incredibly successful and open marriage – Camilla was the stereotypical aristocratic wife in providing a couple of children and of the mindset that casual affairs or a long term lover do not end a marriage. The only reason APB filed for divorce was Charles admitting adultery with Camilla in his Dimbleby interview in the 1990s and he couldn’t live with the embarrassment of everything being public knowledge. Even Cam’s father chastised Charles for admitting it publicly; he knew they were lovers but it was the public exposure that rankled (same with Harry, they all knew what was going on behind the scenes but heaven forbid that it’s brought out into the public eye). These people are so strange.
@MADS, EXACTLY
Wallis Simpson was protected from being the guilty party in her divorce from Simpson. The king only named her after the divorce and abdication Ernest Simpson hired a co respondent and detectives at work caught them so he was the guilty party. Charles naming Camilla while both were married to others was just traditionally not done.
I know Charles admitted to it publicly but wasn’t it already known due to phone hacking? Would he have admitted to it if his phone hadn’t already been hacked and the the whole tampon conversation revealed?
The “Squidgygate” tape being released in late1992 and “Tampongate” in early 1993 certainly raised awareness about the real story of Charles and Diana’s marriage, with Charles receiving the most backlash and ridicule. Speculation was one thing but for Charles to sit down and admit he was “in a relationship with Camilla” because his marriage to Diana had “irrevocably broken down” broke all the rules and caused a huge scandal – don’t forget that APB and Cam were still living together, not separated. Charles forced everyone’s hand with his statement that he had been having an extramarital affair with a married woman. It was a huge disaster for the institution and set in motion Diana’s decision to sit down with Bashir and the Queen eventually telling them to separate and divorce.
Interesting. It just feels like the tapes confirmed it so what does it matter if Charles admits it it. But clearly, it did.
Andrew Parker Bowles is Roman Catholic. In the eyes of the Church he and Camilla are still married. They had children together and that is also a strong bond.
Unless they got their marriage annulled… and I thought they had a good case for annulment with Camilla’s entanglement with Charles.
Yeah, Andrew Charlie and camzilla, the mingers et trois,
S
Now Charlie is out of action, camzilla has found having Andrew close is a lot quieter and easier explained away than a vibrator 🤢
Coming Soon on Netflix “how the Crown was lost” commentary by William Parker Bowles it was fun going through it at the time
My radiologist friend says that Charles would have had a scan in relation to his prostate surgery and that something was spotted as a result. Nothing to do necessarily with the prostate area. That’s kind of worrying. Camilla is a smoker and Charles grandfather had lung cancer.
It might explain Wm’s weird behavior as his long term plans to replace Kate and “slide” into the monarchy after age 50 with the kids essentially grown, have gone up in smoke.
Kate’s health issues have further left her holding the cards,(sympathy, blackmail) in an interesting twist, so what we see is a trapped, shocked, nervous PofW. He doesn’t have the power right now so is literally off his footing.
Good analysis — it all fits.
Still would like to know what is going on with Kate, because it belies incompetent coms — it feels serious.
Another proof of Harry’s statement that Camilla sacrificed him on the alter of her media image laundering. On a normal day, in a normal country, with normal journalism, the scandals in this column would yield multiple gasping headlines. Take a gander at all the numerous attempts by the BM to manufacture scandals out of Meghan’s prior relationships. Who can forget that time when a British TV morning show hosted Meghan’s “boyfriend” from the 2nd or 3rd grade? Not to mention all the many, many times they write about Meghan’s ex-husband, just to remind people that she’s been married before. But Camzilla conniving with her ex-husband, is nothing?
The only feeling I ever have, and will EVER have, when I see this abomination, is nauseous. She is no queen. She is not fit to take to a goddamned dog fight.
That picture up top of chucky and cowmilla, coming after the pic with cowmilla and her “co-conspirator” exhushand, hits like:….you know that feeling you get when youve pined after something that you have to wait impatiently for over a long period of time; and then you finally get it. And the moment is a complete let-down. But then you have to pretend its everything you ever imagined it would be. Because you have to save face?
Yeah….thats what that pic of chucky and cowmilla looks like.
Chucky has been fooling around with cowmilla since he was a young 20-Something.
And whatever the truth of the matter, their lives went in different directions. But she has made herself such a useful tool that he convinced himself she’s the only thing he’s ever wanted all his life…….completely ignoring the facts, including that altho she was a willing bed-partner who could read him better than anyone could and therefore was better than anyone at pandering to his every wish, he was not faithful to her, nor was she faithful to him.
Fast-forward to this era. Theyre finally married. I give them all of the first 5 years of their marriage to savor their pyrrhic victory. So now what?
I posit that theyre bored with and disappointed in each other. They have few, if any, interests in common. She has her friends and her lifestyle of laziness and decadence; he has his interests and pursuits befitting an idle, rich man but one who nevertheless has always had a natural curiosity about the world.
Together they waited over 50 years for him to become king and for the peasants to eat crow for dissing her all those years. But even on the day of his-and-her coronation you could see the hollowness of what should have been their moment of triumph.
And its been periods of stagnation or downhill movement ever since.
What? They say “..Camilla once again put best foot forward to honour the commitment, in the interests of crown and country.” It was a get together, not some meeting of the heads of countries, or peace negotiations between warring fractions.
Camilla getting support from Andrew in a time of “crisis” really doesn’t help the spin doctors who have been selling this story of her long-lost love with Charles…
It would be really amusing if Camilla and Andrew get back together once Charles is gone. Somewhere in heaven, Diana is laughing.