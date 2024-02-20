Did Taylor Swift send her private plane to Hawaii to pick up Travis Kelce?

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift in Sydney today. She went out to dinner with Sabrina Carpenter, who is opening for the Eras Tour during the Australian leg. Taylor has been in Oz since the Super Bowl, first playing in Melbourne and now in Sydney. Aussies love Taylor, although from what I’ve heard, Aussies love Pink more. Pink basically has to do a two-month residency in Australia, doing multiple concerts in every single city. Don’t get me wrong, Taylor is making sure her Aussie fans get to see her. But she’s no Pink!
Anyway, Taylor and Sabrina went to Pellegrino 2000 in Sydney and it looked like Taylor’s security guys were doing the most to make sure Taylor wasn’t swarmed by fans. Again, I like that Taylor isn’t hiding these days and I’m glad she feels safe enough to go out to eat. She was out and about in Melbourne too, and she was photographed wearing a Chiefs hat and the TNT bracelet given to her by Travis Kelce.
Speaking of Killa Trav, the Australian media has been tracking Taylor’s plane, and they found something interesting – after her private plane dropped her off in Sydney, the plane headed out to Honolulu. People think Taylor has sent her plane to pick up Travis. I guess the idea being, he would fly from Kansas City to Hawaii on a commercial flight and then get picked up by Taylor’s private plane? Hm. I genuinely hope that’s true, actually – I would love for Travis to join Taylor in Sydney and then stick around for Singapore. I bet he’s never been to Australia or Singapore!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Sydney, AUSTRALIA – The global superstar Taylor Swift was spotted leaving dinner with a friend at Pellegrino 2000 in Sydney.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: MTRX / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Sydney, AUSTRALIA – The global superstar Taylor Swift was spotted leaving dinner with a friend at Pellegrino 2000 in Sydney.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: MTRX / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Sydney, AUSTRALIA – The global superstar Taylor Swift was spotted leaving dinner with a friend at Pellegrino 2000 in Sydney.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: MTRX / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Sydney, AUSTRALIA – The global superstar Taylor Swift was spotted leaving dinner with a friend at Pellegrino 2000 in Sydney.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: MTRX / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pink is fabulous and under-rated in the USA. Her current tour has been very successful. I am grateful female artists are getting ❤️. Everyone can get some flowers. The videos from the TS concerts in Australia have been amazing. The atmosphere is electric.
This. Pink has been setting stadium attendance records throughout this tour, including at Fenway Park, Citi Field (Mets stadium) and Target Field (Twins stadium). Those stadiums have been played by MANY greats, and she outsold them all. Happy for Taylor’s moment and Beyonce’s runnerup moment, but meanwhile Pink has been making history in the shadows.
I’m trying to ascertain why there was a need to include Pink in this commentary, let alone make comparisons.
I’m really baffled.
I wish both savvy, talented women much success in their tours of Australia.
My thoughts exactly. Whenever it comes to Taylor she always has some snarky comment to add instead of just reporting the story. I get she might not be her cup of tea but bringing up Pink was so unnecessary imo
The Pink thing isn’t even true. Pink is incredibly popular in Australia compared to other countries, but that is also true of Taylor and Australia. Taylor completely dominates the Australian music charts. Australia along with the Philippines are the most Taylor crazy countries.
Yeah. And I’m sure Taylor could have sold out just as many (likely more) concerts in Australia but she isn’t doing more dates there for a reason – i.e. her world tour is massive and she has to be choosy, otherwise she would be touring for 5 years.
At first I just thought she was mentioning Pink was in Australia too, as an aside, then she hit with the, “But she’s no Pink” and I was just like, ewww.
I’m for sure not a Swiftie, Pink is the soundtrack of my life. I can’t tell you how many Saturday nights I bopped to Get the Party Started, trying to apply eyeliner and mascara…lol… Doesn’t mean that I can’t give Taylor her flowers, and respect her talent and grind.
I’m thinking a little more self reflection may be necessary regarding future conversations about internalized misogyny, and allowing media to effect our opinions of individuals we really don’t know well enough to have a personal conversation with.
I’ve noticed that too. I’m not sure why Pink had to be mentioned here either. Also, who cares if she sent her private plane to pick up Kelce.
Maybe because Pink also flies in a private jet? Like lots of big celebrities?
Its Taylor, giving her accolades burns people. Doesn’t matter that she did biggest concert of her life in Melbourne with 96k people screaming her songs loud with her.
Ugh, why on earth can Travis Kelce not fly commercial to Australia. If TS sent her plane to Hawaii to pick him up, that’s gross.
The carbon footprint of their relationship is grotesque. Just obscene. Has TS ever tried to fly commercial? Couldn’t she do one of those suites at the very front of the plane? Prince Harry can fly commercial. I can’t believe she doesn’t lose more fans over this. And no, I’m not anti-TS, I don’t like her music but think she is a generally good role model with this as a glaring exception I just can’t get over.
Could you imagine Taylor Swift in an airport or on an airplane? Look at what happened when people found out where she’d be when Jack Antonoff was married. There would be pandemonium and people would spend the whole flight trying to figure out how to get a glimpse of her.
Not to mention that the story would then be how people couldn’t buy seats in First Class because she and her security bought all or most of the seats, or how people were inconvenienced because they didn’t have her board until everyone else had.
Your point about Prince Harry is valid, but he’s no Taylor Swift. I remember when JFK, Jr. was still alive – the legend goes that he became a pilot and flew himself and Carolyn to places he needed to go because he would be mobbed in an airport.
I’m guessing — only guessing — that whenever Taylor flies, she’s flying with a lot of other people, from security to assistants. I’m guessing it would be with a lot more people when she’s touring. So between security issues and the numbers of people that she might be traveling with, I get the private plane for Taylor. For Travis, I don’t get why he wouldn’t be flying commercial.
@Nicole, there’s a video clip of Paul McCartney running into Rihanna in first class. It’s absolutely possible for her to fly on a commercial plane.
After she made it to the Superbowl you would think he could try and make a effort to be with her! Looks like a one-sided relationship. Kind of desperate to send her plane for him!
Travis has a life outside of Taylor. He’s been spotted with multiple friends this week who were also at every single game just like Taylor. Isn’t it much simpler to assume that he’s repaying the ‘quality time’ favor to a bunch of people and handling some life admin before jetting off to join his girlfriend for weeks or months on end? Why assume literally one week after they were all over each other in Vegas that he’s just not into her?
@Lisa, this is a weird a** comment.
Women hating on women. Classy
Stalking private planes is gross. There can be several reasons the private plane went to Hawaii afterward.
Billionaires using private planes is gross.
They REALLY don’t want us to talk about the private jets.
Private jets emitting more CO2 annually than a country like Uganda–population 46 million–is gross actually.
Taylor should be piloting her own little sailboat to her concert in Australia.
OR Travis could be the first NFL player EVA to fly first class to another country.
(JKs athletes fly first class commercial all the time).
I love how you present it as *sailing to another country* or *private jet* as if there are no other options LOL.
Sarcasm is my first language.
Taylor is hardly the first celebrity to make use of a private jet. If you have an alternative for her to get her entourage to another country safely and in a timely manner, go ahead and share. Also, to be fair, hundreds of celebrities, politicians and wealthy people make use of private jets. Make sure you point that out whenever any of them go anywhere.
What are those other reasons? I’m curious.
According to the Daily Mail he is in Australia
He is 1000% in Vegas.
Photos show him in Australia. He cant be 2 places at once. He left Las Vegas after the Super Bowl
Climate criminal tay strikes again
Did she dye her hair darker?