Did Taylor Swift send her private plane to Hawaii to pick up Travis Kelce?

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift in Sydney today. She went out to dinner with Sabrina Carpenter, who is opening for the Eras Tour during the Australian leg. Taylor has been in Oz since the Super Bowl, first playing in Melbourne and now in Sydney. Aussies love Taylor, although from what I’ve heard, Aussies love Pink more. Pink basically has to do a two-month residency in Australia, doing multiple concerts in every single city. Don’t get me wrong, Taylor is making sure her Aussie fans get to see her. But she’s no Pink!

Anyway, Taylor and Sabrina went to Pellegrino 2000 in Sydney and it looked like Taylor’s security guys were doing the most to make sure Taylor wasn’t swarmed by fans. Again, I like that Taylor isn’t hiding these days and I’m glad she feels safe enough to go out to eat. She was out and about in Melbourne too, and she was photographed wearing a Chiefs hat and the TNT bracelet given to her by Travis Kelce.

Speaking of Killa Trav, the Australian media has been tracking Taylor’s plane, and they found something interesting – after her private plane dropped her off in Sydney, the plane headed out to Honolulu. People think Taylor has sent her plane to pick up Travis. I guess the idea being, he would fly from Kansas City to Hawaii on a commercial flight and then get picked up by Taylor’s private plane? Hm. I genuinely hope that’s true, actually – I would love for Travis to join Taylor in Sydney and then stick around for Singapore. I bet he’s never been to Australia or Singapore!