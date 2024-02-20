Prince William ‘will not allow’ Prince Harry to come back & do William’s work!

As we discussed, the Times reported this weekend that Prince Harry apparently offered to “come back” temporarily and do some royal work while his dad has cancer. I said that it didn’t even feel like the Times spoke to anyone in Camp Sussex, that the whole “story” was either being pushed by Buckingham Palace, or it was a tabloid fantasy cooked up by piecing together random quotes from Harry’s recent GMA interview and other interviews he did last year. Hilariously, The Times barely even mentioned Prince William in their article, which is why I thought the original story probably didn’t come from Kensington Palace. Still, Kensington Palace rushed out to scream about the story immediately.
Prince William has told pals there is no chance Harry will be allowed back into the royal fold. The Prince of Wales is so angered by his brother’s continued attack on the monarchy that he will block any of his bids to return to The Firm. Sources close to William say that in the wake of King Charles’s cancer diagnosis, he would be the one to take on more duties himself if needed while it is understood he believes Harry and his wife Meghan “cannot be trusted”.
Reports have emerged that the Duke of Sussex, who quit as a senior royal with Meghan in 2020, is willing to return to a temporary royal role to support his ailing father. The Duke and Charles are said to have had several “warm exchanges” before Harry flew from his Californian home to the UK last week and spent 30 minutes with his father.
William and the King have had one-to-one meetings at the Royals’ Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where the monarch is recuperating after weekly cancer treatment in London. A source close said there is “no chance” the heir would allow his brother back.
“Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that he (William) would not allow Harry to return. He thought it was a bad idea at the time and he’s even more clear now. If anyone is going to take on more duties it will be William and that isn’t even on the agenda for now. His main focus is on his father’s health, his family and what is best for the monarchy. There is a zero per cent chance Harry is coming back in any capacity.”
LMAO @ “If anyone is going to take on more duties it will be William and that isn’t even on the agenda for now.” I’m picturing William stomping his feet and rage-shrieking: HARRY CAN’T COME BACK, I’M THE ONE WHO SHOULD DO THE WORK BUT I’M NOT GOING TO. Given this reaction, I really do believe the theory that Buckingham Palace is invoking Harry’s name and his potential “comeback” to smoke out William and force him to get off his ass and do some work. BP has been blatantly briefing against William for two weeks, openly discussing their “bewilderment” that William refuses to do anything. It’s fascinating to watch, especially when you don’t particularly care about either side.
now THIS is the fun part, the thing i’ve been waiting to happen since Sussexit — the two remaining sharks eating other. Watching two sides who you don’t like go at each other is such fun entertainment! <>
I came here with the popcorn, with the same thought! May the Odds ever be in their favour!
Mixing up a batch of sangria we can make it a watch party 🙂
Yeah it would be all fun and games if they could keep Harry’s name out of their stinking mouths.
Wouldn’t William know that BP is doing this? After all, he does it too. So why would he fall for it over and over again? He fancies he is an intelligent man yet he falls for these fantasies all the time.
I imagine this as a giant game of telephone. By the time Charles or Camilla’s “people” tell their people and it eventually is discussed with William’s people, the story probably had changed 4 times, thus always leaving William on the back foot. Again, the BP smoking out William theory is the best one there…
Let’s imagine, If Charles asked Harry to represent him… it would be in a Commonwealth country, such Canada (KC has just recently cancelled a planned tour)… of course, all would depend on Harry’s consent (which is a whole other story)… but in that chance Harry said yes.. Charles would absolutely let it happen. William can’t take that small chance. Again, it would make sense strategically for KC3… its a good look for the King since Harry has a lot of good will (earned and deserved) internationally. Harry would never do a Royal event again i n the UK. Ever. That being said, I don’t think Harry would consent. I think he’s over it and happy where he is at now.
I think William just wants to squash any idea of that in the press. He doesn’t want any momentum to pick up about Harry returning. To me, Harry’s been pretty clear that he’s not returning except to spend time with his dad or testify at court cases. Visit wellchild or maybe IG veterans. But the mere idea apparently freaks William out.
I agree Jais. Harry has had the freedom to work on his projects without the need for clearance from his family or the firm for 4 years. He won’t give that feeling up for anything. However, if he told his father he is there if he needs him, that is just him being a son. Nothing more.
As long as will-I -won’t do shit and chuck keep Harry and Meghan name out of their mouths, then they are free to feast off each other disgraceful carcasses. I can’t stand either and really don’t care what happens to either although I do enjoy William being knocked down a peg or four.
The conspiracy theorist in me says that it’s not Kate with the problem, it’s Wills. And KP is doing this to smoke him out to admit he’s the one with the problem. Kate, of course, is happy to sit in the back doing nothing and is fine with Wills throwing her under the bus, because then at least he ‘needs her’.
Oops, got KP and BP mixed up, let’s just go with ‘those people’.
Yes the clown show continues. Hey Peg Harry is way too busy to do any of your photo ops because Harry is doing real work. They really are trolling him with this Harry will come back crap. I still remember the little clip of Diana holding Harry and telling Peg to come back to the house and Peg yelled no I don’t want to and Diana starts walking back to the house telling him fine then Harry will have all the fun and Peg runs back to the house saying no. They know how to press Pegs button lol.
Kaiser, do you think that Willy is doing some sort of hair regrowth? His combover is obvious and quite new. My apologies for being off topic but it just jumps out in every photo.
If this is what a “friendly” “reporter” decided to print can you imagine the stuff that was left out?
he really is throwing a tantrum here, isn’t he? the line – “if anyone is going to do more work it will be william but that isn’t on the agenda” – is just fascinating. William really is just refusing to work.
I am convinced that the reason today’s engagement was put on the schedule was bc someone was like “uhhh, you can’t just hang out with Tom Cruise and movie stars, you need to do something else” and William said “fine, I’ll solve the Middle East crisis. Put that on my agenda.”
I don’t think Charles would want William to take over his actual duties or major engagements, but I don’t think charles would object to William carrying out his own duties/engagements. Except William didn’t have any of those on the schedule.
Charles – ummmm Harry said that he wished he were back, doing events and reading my speeches for me. He said he would love to go to the BAFTAs
William- NO NO NO!!!! ONLY I GET TO DO THE THINGS. ACTORS ARE MY THING! IM GOING!
Charles- well alright if you feel that strongly about it. Of course it should be tou that goes. They want to see YOU not HARRY.
Charles reading the paper the next morning –
What the ……
I can picture this!
William probably think that being jealous and rage-shrieking is his full-time job.
Sorry, sorry people the headline was a miss print, it actually read
PRINCE HARRY is unwilling to come back and do Williams work for him. A statement put out by Prince Harry said
“sorry you lazy, ignorant childish, violent narcissist, but I’m not able to do your work for you ANYMORE. I did it for far to many years just to keep pa and the olds happy. But your on your own now mate, and christ doesn’t it show.
Sorry pa, but you backed him, shame. Get well soon.
P. S kept a copy of my statement as I know how confuses the British paps get between fact and fiction, not really their fault is it, if neither Palace can get their stories straight
What work? Harry has 20 jobs he doesn’t have anymore time to cut ribbons.
Umm, he’s clearly making work up as he goes along. There’s no way for anyone to fill in for what’s not there or just made up the week before. Not that Harry has ever uttered such a thing.
Willy is in a lose, lose situation here due to his own decades of failure to broaden his outlook and experience in incrementally taking on more and more substantial work like normal working people do in building up their career development. It is show time and he has very little to contribute because he has never cultivated or pushed himself to read, prepare, take relevant work/ voluntary experience. For years he hasn’t done his fair share of royal engagements or Royal Tours because of his laziness or dislike of “work” and protection of his private life. Duller and less high status folk like Edward and Sophie are there to open cheese factory in Scunthorpe but he is “saving” himself for Kinging in a couple of decades time. Yes he has spare capacity to actually lead from the front as heir picking up public engagements that the King can’t do currently but he won’t and he certainly won’t let Harry help either. Lazy, inept, incompetent, unprofessional dog in the manger.
What kind of nonsense is this article again. Kate is so ill that not even movies can be viewed at the Waleses, Charles has a serious diagnosis, but a “close friend” of William is calling him about his opinion if Harry is coming back? And same “close friend” then runs to the tabloids to talk about it?
These palace insiders should just shut the hell up because they don’t do their bosses any favors at all.
This is exciting. I wonder if the dreadful saga (William) will get nominated for a BAFTA?
They had one sibling who they could send on sensitive diplomatic missions nearly anywhere on the globe with stellar results.
Then they have the sibling who they can’t let go unsupervised to the empty pub down the street because he’s gonna mock it’s “liberal” accessible entrance, then pretend to have an allergic reaction to the bar peanuts then say something about how people with allergies should just die because it’s natures way of making sure weak genes don’t get passed on. While his teeth try to merge into one large inbred incisor.
(Yes I’ve heard multiple people say things like this about allergies. No I don’t believe them myself. It comes from a bizarre maga class who seems to think that things like illness, allergies and disabilities are choices or a direct reflection / result of who you are. “Only snowflakes have allergies”)
Regardless. It’s a fascinating study in siblings.
Oh brother! I am so sick of this narrative of Harry’s continued attacks on the monarchy. Harry is not continuously attacking anything. If anything the monarchy is continuously attacking him and his wife. It’s tiring.
Whoa, he’s really throwing a full scale tantrum about the prospect of Harry being allowed back! He seems to have spent much more time briefing against Harry than, say, watching film trailers to get ready for the BAFTAS.
But the truth is, if Charles wanted Harry to assume royal duties (and Harry agreed, which I don’t believe for a second he would), TOB would just have to take it. He made a pledge to his father, and he might wail and complain as he’s doing here, but he ain’t the king.
This, exactly. Charles is the top dog here and William’s “work” is whatever Charles says it is.
*whew* H actually dodged a bullet there.
Can you just imagine Harry being that lazy? Madame Duchess would light his ass up!
On a side note: Michael Sheen’s FACE tho!!!! (That is him, right?)
If Harry were that lazy, Madame Duchess would still be Meghan Markle.
Michael Sheen’s face says it all — “I’m so fecking sick of this gormless, strutting man-child I could slap his teeth right out of his ugly face.”
Lol. What work does William do
This is becoming so weird and exhausting. This family is bonkers and as a work situation they are totally toxic. I’m embarrassed for them.
He does not look well. I wonder what’s going on?
What work does William do all day called up His favorite Reporters to bash Harry and Meghan all day long. He show up to the award show he looks horrible he made woman uncomfortable with his disgusting pervert comments . He made a statement about something and he being drag for it william once again put himself centered in something to make himself looks like a grownup . Harry has moved on from royal life he has his own life with his wife and children has freedom and he is booked and busy while William is busy do nothing but getting dragged on social media.