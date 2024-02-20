Prince William ‘will not allow’ Prince Harry to come back & do William’s work!

As we discussed, the Times reported this weekend that Prince Harry apparently offered to “come back” temporarily and do some royal work while his dad has cancer. I said that it didn’t even feel like the Times spoke to anyone in Camp Sussex, that the whole “story” was either being pushed by Buckingham Palace, or it was a tabloid fantasy cooked up by piecing together random quotes from Harry’s recent GMA interview and other interviews he did last year. Hilariously, The Times barely even mentioned Prince William in their article, which is why I thought the original story probably didn’t come from Kensington Palace. Still, Kensington Palace rushed out to scream about the story immediately.

Prince William has told pals there is no chance Harry will be allowed back into the royal fold. The Prince of Wales is so angered by his brother’s continued attack on the monarchy that he will block any of his bids to return to The Firm. Sources close to William say that in the wake of King Charles’s cancer ­diagnosis, he would be the one to take on more duties himself if needed while it is understood he believes Harry and his wife Meghan “cannot be trusted”. Reports have emerged that the Duke of Sussex, who quit as a senior royal with Meghan in 2020, is willing to return to a temporary royal role to support his ailing father. The Duke and Charles are said to have had several “warm exchanges” before Harry flew from his Californian home to the UK last week and spent 30 minutes with his father. William and the King have had one-to-one meetings at the Royals’ Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where the monarch is recuperating after weekly cancer treatment in London. A source close said there is “no chance” the heir would allow his brother back. “Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that he (William) would not allow Harry to return. He thought it was a bad idea at the time and he’s even more clear now. If anyone is going to take on more duties it will be William and that isn’t even on the agenda for now. His main focus is on his father’s health, his family and what is best for the monarchy. There is a zero per cent chance Harry is coming back in any capacity.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

LMAO @ “If anyone is going to take on more duties it will be William and that isn’t even on the agenda for now.” I’m picturing William stomping his feet and rage-shrieking: HARRY CAN’T COME BACK, I’M THE ONE WHO SHOULD DO THE WORK BUT I’M NOT GOING TO. Given this reaction, I really do believe the theory that Buckingham Palace is invoking Harry’s name and his potential “comeback” to smoke out William and force him to get off his ass and do some work. BP has been blatantly briefing against William for two weeks, openly discussing their “bewilderment” that William refuses to do anything. It’s fascinating to watch, especially when you don’t particularly care about either side.