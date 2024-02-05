Paris Hilton wore Reem Acra to the Grammys and said she’s working on new music

Embed from Getty Images
Paris Hilton’s ability to just hustle and be herself really floors me. I’ve been impressed with her staying power, I’ll say that. Paris told Laverne Cox that she’s working on new music coming out this summer. Stars are Blind wasn’t bad, but was anyone wondering whether Paris would work on music again after nearly 20 years? That fact is kind of a testament to her whole career (and to mine, I guess it takes one to know one). How much do you want to bet that she works the word “sliving” into her upcoming single?
Paris was in a mermaid-look Reem Acra gown with beaded aqua netting and side cutouts. It’s pretty and very Paris, she’s consistent.
Kat Graham was in this wild Stephane Rolland gown that is giving sexy 60s nun. It’s not cutout to that extreme – those are nude-colored panels. She’s a trip, this is fun for the Grammys.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Nominee Jordin Sparks was in a black Zigman corset gown with a side train. This looks fug in photos but I liked it on camera, maybe because of her personality. She was there with her husband, Dana Isaiah. They are so cute together!
Chrissy Teigen wore this goofy looking Sophie Couture gown that looks like a Project Runway last minute backup. I wonder if there’s a story behind this look involving an obligation. Does she think this looks good or is she just trying to make the best of it?
I love the dress that Paris is wearing. It fits beautifully and is so pretty. It’s not exciting but I like it. Wish she had done something with her hair.
No one. That is the answer. No one is checking for new music from Paris Hilton.
And did Jordyn outlast *sings* Jason Derulo?
Paris and music. Oh no! She looks like a mannequin. Odd. Kat and Jordin are both lovely, but don’t love either dress. I’ve seen Chrissy in worse and that’s saying something.
The title of this post might be ‘Grammys Meh’. All of these women are….unremarkable?
I’ll see myself out.
Why was Paris even there? She’s not musically talented whatsoever and released one mediocre song 20 years ago. Girl needs to stop trying to pretend anyone cares about new music from her.
That said, her dress is beautiful and the colour really suits her.