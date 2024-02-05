Paris Hilton wore Reem Acra to the Grammys and said she’s working on new music

Embed from Getty Images

Paris Hilton’s ability to just hustle and be herself really floors me. I’ve been impressed with her staying power, I’ll say that. Paris told Laverne Cox that she’s working on new music coming out this summer. Stars are Blind wasn’t bad, but was anyone wondering whether Paris would work on music again after nearly 20 years? That fact is kind of a testament to her whole career (and to mine, I guess it takes one to know one). How much do you want to bet that she works the word “sliving” into her upcoming single?

Paris was in a mermaid-look Reem Acra gown with beaded aqua netting and side cutouts. It’s pretty and very Paris, she’s consistent.

Kat Graham was in this wild Stephane Rolland gown that is giving sexy 60s nun. It’s not cutout to that extreme – those are nude-colored panels. She’s a trip, this is fun for the Grammys.

Nominee Jordin Sparks was in a black Zigman corset gown with a side train. This looks fug in photos but I liked it on camera, maybe because of her personality. She was there with her husband, Dana Isaiah. They are so cute together!

Chrissy Teigen wore this goofy looking Sophie Couture gown that looks like a Project Runway last minute backup. I wonder if there’s a story behind this look involving an obligation. Does she think this looks good or is she just trying to make the best of it?

