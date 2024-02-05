Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the Grammys, to present Album of The Year

I’m not going to act like I watched the Grammys past 10 pm last night. Sleep is rather precious to me. Celine Dion made an appearance toward the end that I’m sad to have missed live though! She presented Album of The Year, which of course went to Taylor Swift. (Ask Jay-Z about that.) Kaiser covered Taylor’s win here, including the fact that Taylor didn’t acknowledge Celine on stage, but did pose with her backstage. So many people were thrilled to see Celine. We’ve been worried about her after she retired from performing due to stiff person syndrome. Celine came out supported by her son, René-Charles, 23 (how is he that old already?!).

Access Hollywood reported that Celine is filming a documentary for Amazon Prime called “I am Celine Dion.” I look forward to seeing that. Celine was in Valentino and I love her cozy jacket.

Queen! I love her hair.

Lainey Wilson won Best Country Album, for Bell Bottom Country. She looked super comfortable and cute in a Balmain tuxedo suit – with bell bottoms!

Kelly Clarkson looked glam in a white off the shoulder structural Jason Wu gown. She brought her seven-year-old son, Remington Alexander, with her as her date! Look at his little velvet suit.

Niecy Nash was in a plunging gold Marc Bouwer gown. Niecy and her musician wife, Jessica Betts, are goals. I love seeing them together!

Photos credit Getty

2 Responses to “Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the Grammys, to present Album of The Year”

  1. Digital Unicorn says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:32 am

    I LOVE Celine and am glad she was able to make an appearance – may she find some respite from her condition.

    Also, I WANT that coat, like seriously.

    Reply
  2. SAS says:
    February 5, 2024 at 8:35 am

    Lots of people bought their kids! So cute.

    Céline looks gorgeous as ever. I hope she’s feeling okay. Brilliant news about her doco, can’t wait!

    Reply

