Victoria Monet won Best New Artist in Versace at the Grammys: one of the best looks?

Last night’s Grammys were a lot! I appreciate the celebrities who showed up early, revealed their dress designers, and gave us plenty of photos on the red carpet. Victoria Monet was one of my early favorites in a formfitting brown Versace corset gown. She was there with her boyfriend, John Hayes, and their two-year-old daughter, Hazel. Her family is beautiful. I don’t keep up with music as much as I should but of course I know On My Mama, it’s a fabulous song and such a smooth twist on the original. Victoria won Best R&B Album for Jaguar II in the pre-ceremony. She also won Best New Artist during the live show! Also I’m a sucker for the Bulgari snake necklace, that never goes out of style.

Coco Jones was another early standout on the red carpet in a phenomenal Celia Kritharioti cornflower crystal gown with a deep v-neck. She won Best R&B performance for ICU. Coco stars on Bel-Air and she’s only 26. We’re going to see a lot more of her. Coco told Laverne Cox she was wearing Skims under her gown!

Gracie Abrams, nominated in the Best New Artist category, was in a black Chanel look with a tube top and tiered skirt. During her red carpet interview she said she didn’t want to take up space and Laverne told her never to worry about that. For real. Gracie looked pretty and it’s the Grammys, some nominees want to be comfortable. Maybe glam is not her thing.

Coi Leray was one of the fun early looks in a 2019 Yves Saint Laurent bodysuit look with a lime green muppet coat! She was having so much fun that it really showed. Coi was nominated for Best Rap Performance, for Players. That song is so much fun! Coi lost to Killer Mike in the pre-ceremony and she congratulated him during her red carpet interview.

E! red carpet host Laverne Cox was in a red Comme des Garçons dress from her own archive. She said the theme was “blood and roses” and I like how she had an answer to her own “what story are you telling?” question on the red carpet. Laverne got so many compliments on this edgy dress and it was perfect for the Grammys.

