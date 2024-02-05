Dua Lipa wore custom Courreges to the Grammys: best look of the night?

Embed from Getty Images

Dua Lipa was, no joke, one of my favorite people on the Grammys red carpet last night. She looked amazing! She wore a custom Courreges and some incredible pieces from Tiffany & Co, a diamond alligator set which really looked great with the plated chainmail dress. Dua opened the show and it was a great performance too!

Billie Eilish wore vintage reworked Chrome Hearts on the red carpet, and then she performed in a Barbie cosplay look. People were raving about her performance and while the song is nice… I don’t really get it. I’m a curmudgeon though. Finneas was her date, and he wore Givenchy.

Bebe Rexha wore Robert Wun. CB loves her makeup! She looked really good, honestly.

