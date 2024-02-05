Dua Lipa wore custom Courreges to the Grammys: best look of the night?

Dua Lipa was, no joke, one of my favorite people on the Grammys red carpet last night. She looked amazing! She wore a custom Courreges and some incredible pieces from Tiffany & Co, a diamond alligator set which really looked great with the plated chainmail dress. Dua opened the show and it was a great performance too!
Billie Eilish wore vintage reworked Chrome Hearts on the red carpet, and then she performed in a Barbie cosplay look. People were raving about her performance and while the song is nice… I don’t really get it. I’m a curmudgeon though. Finneas was her date, and he wore Givenchy.
Bebe Rexha wore Robert Wun. CB loves her makeup! She looked really good, honestly.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I don’t even think the Billie song is the best song from Barbie, let alone best song of the year. Oh well, my taste doesn’t dictate and clearly she resonates with a lot of people.
I love her unique song and her performance was really moving.
The song encapsulated the movie so well. It gives me goose bumps every time.
I’m glad you loved it!
I admit I didn’t entirely notice it when I watched the movie, but it really caught my attention the next time I heard it, and I’ve been obsessed ever since. It’s haunting and beautiful, and the delicacy with which she performs is so accomplished.
Hard agree. Dua’s is the song of the movie.
Dua looked amazing last night and her dancing was really good. She is a fave of mine.
Goodness no. Wish the slits weren’t there. It would have been so much better. I like Billie didn’t love the song it was okay.
Not a fan of the Dua look, reminds me of a tinfoil covered dust mop – she could lay down and clean the floor – the slits look like they forgot to keep sewing in those spots leaving a gap -(sorry) Love Billie’s songs – her outfits are always uniquely her – not my taste but I have a feeling as she ages she’ll change it up, as she has been known to do in the past.
That silver dress looks to be a size too big. Looks droopy everywhere, too long sleeves and the slits don’t look good. Too much of a tin foil look to it all together.
I rarely like anything Billie wears.
Janelle M for the fashion win of the night.
She’s a smoke show but this look is a snooze and one of her least interesting outfits she’s worn.