Olivia Rodrigo wore a vintage 1995 Versace to the Grammys: very cute?

Olivia Rodrigo is such a princess! She turned up at the Grammys in a vintage 1995 Versace which was super-cute, although I probably would have put her in something else. Olivia was nominated for several Grammys for her sophomore album, and her first single from the album, “Vampire.” While Olivia claims that she has no beef with anyone, there was clearly some kind of falling out between Olivia and Taylor Swift, to the point where some fans even suggested that “Vampire” was about Taylor (I don’t think it is, but it was a conversation). In any case, when Olivia performed the song, there was a cutaway to Taylor singing and dancing to it. Beef quashed??

Kylie Minogue wore custom Dolce & Gabbana. She looked great and she won a Grammy! Kylie is forever, but she won new fans with “Padam Padam.”

Lenny Kravitz wore Dior. Amazing.

Ice Spice looked really good in Baby Phat, but I’m starting to get the feeling that her 15 minutes are up.

Speaking of princesses, Janelle Monae. She wore Armani. A literal goddess.

14 Responses to “Olivia Rodrigo wore a vintage 1995 Versace to the Grammys: very cute?”

  1. Josephine says:
    February 5, 2024 at 9:22 am

    Olivia looked great but I’m here for Lenny!! Man, what an icon. I love how he leans into fashion and pulls off everything he wears.

    Reply
  2. Libra says:
    February 5, 2024 at 9:23 am

    This 1995 Versace looks familiar. Did Cindy Crawford originally wear this?

    Reply
  3. Jais says:
    February 5, 2024 at 9:24 am

    Janelle monae! She is consistently so so good in what she wears. I still think about that gown she wore to the met gala, with the eyelashes that blinked, iirc it was Siriano?

    Reply
  4. Boxy Lady says:
    February 5, 2024 at 9:26 am

    Damn Lenny! It’s amazing that he’s about to turn 60 in a few months.

    Reply
  5. JaneS says:
    February 5, 2024 at 9:31 am

    Like all of these except the outfit on Ice Spice. It looks like dark blue denim with fake fur, nope.
    Lenny is in terrific shape, but either the outfit or the pose is a little bit Marvel Superhero.
    Kylie, just keeps going, good for her!
    JM is looking terrific, as usual.
    That Versace is very Cindy Crawford ’90’s.

    Reply
  6. Cheshire Sass says:
    February 5, 2024 at 9:32 am

    Love the dress on her – I had to gasp at the idea that 1995 is “vintage” .

    Reply
  7. Lori says:
    February 5, 2024 at 9:33 am

    Linda evangelista wore this Versace dress…E! Had the I d. And the Linda photo…

    Reply
  8. Beverley says:
    February 5, 2024 at 9:49 am

    Lenny! Be still my heart!😍

    Reply
  9. Lightpurple says:
    February 5, 2024 at 9:50 am

    Janelle Monae is absolutely stunning, as is Lenny Kravitz

    Reply
  10. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 5, 2024 at 10:37 am

    Oh Lenny Lenny Lenny….

    Reply

