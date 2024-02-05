Olivia Rodrigo wore a vintage 1995 Versace to the Grammys: very cute?

Embed from Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo is such a princess! She turned up at the Grammys in a vintage 1995 Versace which was super-cute, although I probably would have put her in something else. Olivia was nominated for several Grammys for her sophomore album, and her first single from the album, “Vampire.” While Olivia claims that she has no beef with anyone, there was clearly some kind of falling out between Olivia and Taylor Swift, to the point where some fans even suggested that “Vampire” was about Taylor (I don’t think it is, but it was a conversation). In any case, when Olivia performed the song, there was a cutaway to Taylor singing and dancing to it. Beef quashed??

Kylie Minogue wore custom Dolce & Gabbana. She looked great and she won a Grammy! Kylie is forever, but she won new fans with “Padam Padam.”

Lenny Kravitz wore Dior. Amazing.

Ice Spice looked really good in Baby Phat, but I’m starting to get the feeling that her 15 minutes are up.

Speaking of princesses, Janelle Monae. She wore Armani. A literal goddess.

