Hoda Kotb got a contact stuck in her eye live on air



Alright, where are all my fellow contact wearers at?! I’ve been wearing two-week disposables since the 6th grade, baby! (I’ve worn glasses since 2nd grade.) I think all of us contact-wearers can relate to what happened to Hoda Kotb on last Thursday’s episode of TODAY, and if you can’t, then please tell me your secret! During the “Hoda & Jenna” hour, Hoda caused a bit of a distraction when she revealed that one of her lenses was stuck up in her eye. At one point, she even asked viewers to Tweet at her some helpful tips. Her co-host Jenna Bush Hager, who has clearly never worn contacts, got very excitable over the whole incident. I’m guessing Hoda does the daily disposables because at one point, she confesses that she doesn’t remember if she took the lens out the night before.

All eyes were on Hoda Kotb during the Feb. 1 episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, but not for the usual reasons. Hoda got a contact lens stuck in her eye while she was hosting the show. “I think I have a contact stuck in my eye, way up here,” Hoda said, while pointing to her left eye. “I don’t think I took it out last night and I can’t find it.” “Is this a medical emergency?” Jenna Bush Hager said. “It feels like it’s in there,” Hoda continued. “I’m not kidding. I was going to go to the eye doctor, but I didn’t have time.” Hoda then asked for help on what to do. “Maybe people have tricks to how to get it out, because I’m sure people have had contacts that have rolled up. How do I get it out? I’ve tried,” she said before asking anyone who knows how to post their tips on X. After a commercial break, Jenna joked about the matter. “We have breaking news: Hoda has now lost all eyesight because her other contact fell out,” she said before Hoda said she had two contacts stuck in the same eye. Hoda then tried one piece of advice she heard by pulling her eyelid and looking down into a mirror. “Oh, wait,” she exclaimed. “Oh, my God! It came out!” Jenna said. Hoda then pulled out the contact, while everyone on the set cheered. During a commercial break, when someone was brought in to help, Hoda put in new contacts. “She can see!” Jenna cheered. “It feels like there’s been a solve. We have a medical professional.” Hoda then confirmed what the issue was. “Oh, my God! I had two lenses in!” she said. “I knew it was in there.” And Jenna couldn’t let the moment pass without making a joke. “Is she going to be OK? I’m her emergency contact,” she said.

[From TODAY]

I have no idea how she forgot to take her contact out at night, but otherwise, I can absolutely relate to this. I’m so relieved for Hoda that she was able to get it out! As she kept describing what she was feeling, I honestly felt everything she was saying right along with her. I’ve been there, and it’s so uncomfortable and annoying! I’ve also had moments where I didn’t realize that my contact actually had fallen out and I kept massaging the top of my eye to bring it down before realizing all I was doing was irritating it. The worst is when it happens while you’re washing your face in the shower and you have to futz around and figure out if you can just get it back into place without having it fall out of your eye into the steamy abyss. And, just out of curiosity, does anyone else find that your eyes get very dry and are extra strained while wearing your contacts during the timeframe that coincides with your cycle? In recent years, I seem to have more problems with my vision and my eyes getting dry on very predictable days of the month. It feels like nature’s way of forcing me to wear my glasses or risk a really bad headache.

Hoda thinks she has a contact stuck in her eye 😳 If you have any tips on how to get it out, let @hodakotb know 👇 pic.twitter.com/Um7BBlQtQ0 — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 1, 2024

Here’s a longer version where Hoda got the contact out!

