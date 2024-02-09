Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors in Las Vegas

Embed from Getty Images

One of the Daily Mail’s biggest stories yesterday was about Prince Harry switching flights out of Heathrow on Wednesday. That’s it – the Mail obsessively tracked Harry as long as they could, and they “discovered” that Harry switched from a British Airways flight to a Delta flight because the Delta flight would get him back to LAX several hours sooner. I guess the point of the Mail’s coverage was to cry about how Harry couldn’t wait to get back to his wife and children. But now we know a secret other reason why he wanted to get back to America fast: he was due in Las Vegas on Thursday evening to present the final award at the NFL Honors.

Harry presented the “Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year” award to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. Harry surprised everyone there – his presence was not announced ahead of time, and all of those British papers trying to track Harry’s movements were caught flat-footed by his presence in Vegas. Those football players were excited to see him too, they know that’s Princess Diana’s son. Cam Heyward got on stage and the first thing out of his mouth was “Man, Prince freaking Harry. Man, I’m in shock. That’s Prince Harry.” Harry’s little intro was charming too – he’s such a huge rugby fan, so he basically talked about how Americans took rugby and made it better with football.

As you can imagine, the British media is incandescent that Harry would go somewhere and be seen while his father has cancer! Yo, Harry went to see his dad and those same people have been screaming for days about how it was great that Charles only gave his son 30 minutes and no one wants Harry in the UK anyway. Harry literally checked in with his father in person and then it was back to regularly scheduled programming for Haz. Love that for him.

Listen to the cheers for Prince Harry as he presents the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron ‘The Man’ Heyward. pic.twitter.com/Kwbrbj0gq8 — Dani (@ArchLiliHazMeg) February 9, 2024

.@CamHeyward reflects on being named the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year 🖤💛 📺: #NFLHonors on CBS/NFLN pic.twitter.com/HFftSNuZzD — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 9, 2024

