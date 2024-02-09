Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors in Las Vegas

One of the Daily Mail’s biggest stories yesterday was about Prince Harry switching flights out of Heathrow on Wednesday. That’s it – the Mail obsessively tracked Harry as long as they could, and they “discovered” that Harry switched from a British Airways flight to a Delta flight because the Delta flight would get him back to LAX several hours sooner. I guess the point of the Mail’s coverage was to cry about how Harry couldn’t wait to get back to his wife and children. But now we know a secret other reason why he wanted to get back to America fast: he was due in Las Vegas on Thursday evening to present the final award at the NFL Honors.
Harry presented the “Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year” award to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. Harry surprised everyone there – his presence was not announced ahead of time, and all of those British papers trying to track Harry’s movements were caught flat-footed by his presence in Vegas. Those football players were excited to see him too, they know that’s Princess Diana’s son. Cam Heyward got on stage and the first thing out of his mouth was “Man, Prince freaking Harry. Man, I’m in shock. That’s Prince Harry.” Harry’s little intro was charming too – he’s such a huge rugby fan, so he basically talked about how Americans took rugby and made it better with football.
As you can imagine, the British media is incandescent that Harry would go somewhere and be seen while his father has cancer! Yo, Harry went to see his dad and those same people have been screaming for days about how it was great that Charles only gave his son 30 minutes and no one wants Harry in the UK anyway. Harry literally checked in with his father in person and then it was back to regularly scheduled programming for Haz. Love that for him.
I think the reason for the visit was less conspiracy and more that Harry has a busy few weeks and didn’t need the media beating him over the head every day with when is he going to see or talk to his father. Especially if he is going to be at high profile events.
PH’s flight to UK was delayed 6hrs due to the weather, so his 30 min meeting was probably supposed to be much longer… the helicopter scheduled to take C&C to Sandringham was seen circling in Sussex for 15 mins so it looks like KC was due to leave earlier but stayed see Harry
Flight delay or not, his son is coming to see him after jumping on a 14-hour translatlantic flight and despite having accompanied the cancer diagnosis announcement with statements saying he would be reducing his work and stopping public duties during treatment, he could not clear his schedule for the entire afternoon to catch up with the “darling boy” his media friends keep claiming that he misses? So much so that he had a helicopter hovering (why could it not land and wait?) to make a quick getaway to his massive country estate from his large city house? He had to budget the the allotted time? It’s not as though he would be late for a meeting, he was going to rest! What was so urgent that he had to rush to Sandringham immediately? It’s not as though the house were rapidly subsiding and he had to rescue valuables.
I know Charles can be callous, but I also sense the hands of the courtiers (and Camilla) in this: “Your Majesty, unfortunately this is the only time that we can arrange transportation for you to go to Sandringham. The helicopter is here Sir, it’s best that we leave now.”
I am certain Harry expected nothing better.
We are so excited about Cam winning-my son’s fave player and he just talked about him in a speech. (He finished 2nd in his middle school as a 6th grader and he is still salty AF.) Cam winning and being presented BY Prince Harry is likely the perfect family crossover for our house.
Aww…. Harry is a very busy man but he still made time for his father! He is the perfect person to hand out this award because it is for service to your community and Harry knows service. How ever will the incandescent Peg top this….
Google search at KP today: What does “service is universal” mean?
I don’t get how some people on salty island still haven’t figured out that their press is full of BS. I guess they enjoy being lied to!
Go Harry!!! I started paying attention because of my dear Meghan but Harry is incredible! The reception he is getting over here is amazing 🤩
He is such a stealth Ninja. 😂 He really is appreciated in the States. Go Harry! 🍾🎉💙
Hilarious . Harry is everywhere .
They would have been in incandescent rage in pommy land and Harry doesn’t give a rats anymore .
Love that Steelers tweet! Prince Freaking Harry indeed. That should be added to his long list of middle names. Counting down until Prince “Blinky” William presents a rugby or soccer award, awkwardly…
Blinky Bill instead of Normal Bill.
(For the non Australians Blinky Bill is a childrens book about a cheeky young koala. It was developed in the 1930’s. His companions are his supposed girlfriend Nutsy (not going to comment on this one!), his kangaroo friend Splodge, and his mentor Mr. Wombat, or ‘Wombo’, as Blinky prefers to call him.
Lol, Prince “bloody legless” Willie …
All the saltines were “haha Chuck only gave him half an hour,” meanwhile Harry was like,” Gotta dip, going to hang with some real players in the NFL.” Epic. Legendary. Iconic.
Harry is living his best life. As a son he did what he should have, he visited his stricken father. His intent was met and he booked out of that place as soon as he could. As usual the gutter rags in the U.K. have egg on their faces. As if William was on this man’s mind when he went to see his father. Harry has mentioned on several occasions his relationship with his brother is S-P-A-C-E. Proud of Cam Heyward.
Eat that, BM.
Ok this makes me so happy. I was manifesting his attendance at the game on Sunday but this works even better! The stealth way he moves now is so impressive. No leaks!
I hope both Harry and Meghan go to the Superbowl and enjoy the game!
Not me fist-pumping the air when I saw this news…
Harry: living his life in living colour.
Salt Island: butt hurt and forever bitter.
Hi5 Harry! It makes me giddy to see him appreciated like that. Of course, the BM will find a way to say that it’s a bad thing, but who cares? So pathetic with the flight tracking and all. And I’m petty, so I love it for Peg too. He finally manages to get himself into an event about aviation with the presence of an A-lister, and then Harry does this. Poor Peg can’t catch up. I’m sure he is already passed out after drunk-shrieking for an hour. I truly hope he is not around the kids right now.
Right on cue the Fail was raging about Harry presenting the award and not giving a shout out to Charles.
If he had the s h o u t out derangers would say. How come he did not mention Kate. He is phony. And the derangers mantra about Charles will.Harry is great and makes derangers look desperate.
What a lovely story to wake up to! We love our Harry 💗
Lovely to see Harry . People were glad to see him. He has a lovely relaxed style and puts everyone at ease unlike his brother.when he grins he reminds me so much of his mother. On the other side one DM reporter Jan Moir thought it was disgraceful than Harry travelled all that way and was given less than 30mins and not even offered accommodation. Also his brother was spouting off how much he hates Harry . When he becomes King he will throw Harry out of the Royal family all together and strip his children of their titles. This is becoming so boring the royals need to move on . They have lost their shining stars and now regret it.
Too bad Willy couldn’t sober up enough to find some sports gala willing to have him. Did he ever meet with the winning Women’s World Cup team?
Some people are gonna be big mad.
Congratulations to Cam Heyward. I don’t follow football that closely but he has great energy.
Another positive sighting of Harry, such wildly cheering crowds, and his charming introduction has heads exploding in KP today.
Keep crying, Pegs. You cannot compare to your Better Brother.
Besides, Harry’s jokes are better too.
I’m not into American Football but nice that they asked Prince Harry, known sports lover, to hand out the award.
The Payton family didn’t even know!
and now I’m aware of who Walter Payton and Cam Hayward are…
Love this! Can’t wait for the BM to talk about how irrelevant the NFL is…
Yeah, Harry knew he would be bashed if he turned up in Las Vegas without seeing his father. I love this for him. The British press are screaming and vomiting about this appearance.
Yes, that’s awesome for Harry, but I pity the staffers at KP who are going to have to make up a sports award for TOB to present, too. At least it might get him out of the house!
Way to go Cam.🖤💛
Perfect award for him to present…an award all about service.
Meghan and the children no doubt enjoyed watching harry at the awards and watched at home.
Cue more stories today at how William is angry at harry.
Harry is always working, ‘Better Up’ headquarters are in San Francisco, who knows if Harry is networking with the NFL.
Will not be surprise to see, if he atttends the Superbowl.
The Tabloids were wetting themselves that Chucky only spent 30/45 minutes with Harry, not knowing he had business to take care of in Las Vegas.
England Rugby players must genuinely miss his patronage, because they could count on his support.
Their new patron is a Ghost.
If Harry shows up supporting the 49ers, and Taylor shows up too, I can’t imagine the state of this site Monday morning!
Isn’t Better-Up already doing something with the NFL?
Just for additional context, this is the pretty much the best award and the NFL asked Harry to present it. League MVP is the biggest award but the Walter Payton award is celebrating who the man is off the football game- specifically how they support the communities around them. Every year, each NFL submits one player for consideration.
Perfect award for Harry to give out because it is about service.
Agree completely! I love this so much! And the crowd reaction to Harry was fabulous. Hooray for all involved!
This was amazing. Just a stroke of genius. Harry has his mother’s charisma, and her instincts for making a splash. Love this man! I saw this last night and was filled with happiness.
When I saw the headline my first thought was Fergie Ferg’s “oh $hit.” Heads are gonna explode.
While I know that Harry wanted to go see his sick father and made that happen, part of me is hoping that Charles asked Harry to come back and help and Harry was all “no, thanks. My family is in Cali and I’ve got prior commitments” and then bounced.
Let’s see: in less than a week, Harry flew to another country in order to visit with his cancer-stricken father, then came back and presented at an awards show (also known as “work” in the BRF), all while being, by all accounts outside of the BM, a loving husband and doting father. In more than a month, Williams managed to see his hospitalized once in two weeks and barely managed two local events in one day. Aside from the public being told he’s looking after his wife and doing the school run, there is absolutely no evidence of how he spends his time.
I watched the whole broadcast and it was a very nice surprise! Esp since my players got robbed lol (Flacco coming back from the Jets disaster last year was more of a comeback than Damar Hamlin coming back from cardiac arrest while playing? Ugh.) He looked fit and handsome and Heyward’s reaction was adorable.
And yes, MOTY is a major award for the NFL.
What’s Meghan been feeding this man? He looks fine as Hello 😩. In so incredibly glad that the UK press has spent the last 2 days writing about how his family hates hin and doesn’t want to see him and that Charles meeting with him for less than an hour was to humiliate hum because now they’re left floundering as they try to make Harry out to be terrible fot flying back for this event(even though he has no house to stay in the UK because his father evicted him from his house). Yall told him he’s not wanted or needed so he can go about his business as he pleases.
Bwahahaha! My goodness! Harry is an absolute star. What a legend. I’m just delighted for him.
Yesterday I was so disgusted with Charles but I saw the photo of Harry smiling at the airport as he was leaving and thought, ah he seems ok with his short visit, and now this. Just brilliant.
One can only conclude that Harry went to great lengths and suffered back to back transatlantic flights to check in on his dad before his Vegas and Invictus commitments. Harry flew out of LA while California was being pelted by a major storm, and we’re hearing that his flight to Heathrow was delayed by several hours. Mind you, Charles could still have delayed his heli flight, unless it was getting dark and the chopper can’t fly in the dark. So it’s been a marathon the last three days for Harry. The man has stamina, and is a busy man. No sign of jet-lag, swaying, or blinking.
I love this. IMO it completely changes the narrative around this week – HARRY made time in his busy schedule to see his father, not the other way around. Harry didn’t stay longer in the UK because Harry had this important award to give (and it is very important for the NFL.)
and it says a lot about him that the NFL asked him to present this award. I would love to see him back at the Super Bowl~!