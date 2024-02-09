Prince William criticized for saying that ‘two Filipino nurses’ looked after Kate

During Wednesday’s investiture ceremony, Prince William was visibly swaying and furiously blinking, as if he was under the influence. He also dropped a medal. Something like that would have caused a full week of headlines if Prince Harry had been “butterfingered in public” or visibly drunk at an official honors ceremony. But because it’s William, everything gets swept away or not commented upon. Interestingly, those weren’t the only weird moments at the event. William also presented Patricia Spruce with an MBE, and by her own account, she said that William mentioned that the Princess of Wales had “two Filipino nurses looking after her.” Oh. Okay? There was a backlash:
Prince William is being slammed online for praising Kate Middleton’s “Filipino nurses,” with social media users stating their ethnicity is irrelevant. During one of his first public appearances since the Princess of Wales returned home from the hospital following abdominal surgery, the Prince of Wales honored a woman named Patricia Spruce with a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) on Wednesday.
“What an amazing experience, the castle was just breathtaking, everyone was so lovely too [sic] us as we were just in awe of everything,” Spruce wrote in a public LinkedIn post.
“Prince William said that Katherine [sic] had two Filipino nurses looking after her and they were amazing and kind.”
Royal watchers were quick to put William, 41, on blast for involving the nurses’ ethnic background.
“Like what does their race have anything to do with it??” tweeted one reader.
“It is very important to know Kate’s nurses were Filipino. Why? Hell if I know, ask Will,” wrote another. “He made their race a focal point in a room full of White people.’
“It’s very telling who was included in the Archie’s complexion debacle,” the second X user continued, referencing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims that royal family members had questioned their son’s skin color.
“William said Kate had two Filipino nurses. Why was it important to say they were Filipino nurses as opposed to just nurses?” questioned a third.
Let’s be fair: there could have been added context which was not included in this woman’s Linkedin post. Let’s also be fair that William has a track record of being racially insensitive, if not downright racist. I shudder to think how he might have questioned the two nurses’ ethnicity and perhaps even wondered aloud why Kate couldn’t get some white nurses. But honestly, my pet theory is that William was simply drunk and lying. William and Kate both do that all the time, they meet someone and they hear that the person is an astronaut/accountant/ski jumper and Will or Kate will say “oh, that’s so interesting, George wants to be an accountant and Charlotte loves space and we can’t keep Louis off the ski slopes!” They lie for clout and relatability all the time. The specificity is what signals, to me, that William was lying – TWO Filipino nurses? That man was sh-thoused and lying his ass off.
Or he (or someone who works for him) had the dumb idea that “Kate can’t be racist! She lets Filipinos look after her!”
I think it’s exactly that. Look, we like people of color when they are in service of us.
Unfortunately no, this is a Thing in England, to specify that service staff is Filipino. It’s abject racism about having a “nature for service,” it has nothing to do with not seeming racist.
Everything seems like what happened to Charlene. Her mental health to low paid illegal immigrant workers. This fillipino nurses also sounds like Charlene’s slave workers. KP and WK are very famous for their low salary job vacancies. Who knows they are really nurses or spa/massage therapist for Kate.
In the US, nurses are required to be licensed by the state they are working in. Is that the same in the UK?
Setting aside the stupid racist gaffe, if Kate has two nurses looking after her and we already know Nanny Maria is on the job, and the children are in school during the day, then…why again is TOB going to be off indefinitely?
Good point. 2 nurses, nanny Maria and yet he still needs to take time off. It feels like a slap in the face to everyone who has less. He’s getting lauded bc he’s making his family his priority. Nah, his family is his excuse. No one’s saying he has to even be working every day. But the message should be he has a lighter schedule but he’ll still be working while supporting his family. Like twice a week for half a day. The press could big that up for him and make it seem like more. The way he’s arrogantly saying no I can do nothing bc my wife had abdominal surgery, despite the fact that he has nurses and nannnys 24/7. Gtfoh.
I was wondering about the same thing. I mean WE ALL know, William is not staying at home to help Kate, why won’t the press ask anything about this out loud? I don’t even understand, why Kate needs TWO nurses, if she is doing fine and is already putting in some work (haha) from her bed.
Excellent question, Jay. Although given how he showed up to work swaying, him taking care of K looks like a stupid idea as well. When I was on vacation in the UK, I was horrified to hear that many people work 12-hour shifts. I hope that these two nurses don’t have those hours! It really doesn’t sound good that Kate needs that much help to be honest.
My fave one was Kate telling Mary Berry that Louis’s first word was Mary.
Louis who’s nanny is called Maria.
Ok…
LOL!
No comments were allowed on some media comments sections. It got the derangers upset because they were busy slamming the sussexes.
You’re giving him way too much benefit of the doubt, we all know the missing context would have been “…and Kate preferred them over the black nurses.”
That could be possible.
I’m so glad you included the video of day drunk Will again. Can’t get enough of it.
As for the nurses ethnicity, he’s admitting that he is not caring for her as the tabs have been insisting for weeks now. Begs the question, why can’t he do more engagements? It would give him something to do besides getting hammered by noon.
Will (or Bill) isn’t day drunk, he’s business drunk! “It’s like rich drunk. Either way, it’s legal to drive.” #40 Rock
Two nurses? Were they at the hospital or are they at home with her? Just how bad is she? Seems Peg is like Philip with these Filipino comments. We are not a racist family is once again proving to be not the truth.
The two nurses probably work in shifts. It still doesn’t sound good that she needs 24h supervision.
I believe it was at the hospital.
I think I read that the woman being honoured was in charge of an organisation encouraging non-UK medical personnel to emigrate to the UK and provide services? So perhaps William’s staff briefed him to say something specifically about their ethnicity?
Although given his condition and how he never prepares for any engagement, I’d be surprised if he managed to remember that detail…
” I’d be surprised if he managed to remember that detail…”
Yeah, he was drunk and he doesn’t give a crap about conducting a meaningful conversation with the plebs.
That makes sense – she probably told him about her work and so he went off script trying to add to the conversation. How much do you want to bet that he never learned their names and can’t tell them apart?
I think he was not lying and he found it important to add that they were Filipino nurses, because how exotic… or some shit like that. The fact that he was drunk also removed some of his filters, so they heard more of his internal monologue than usual. He finds it funny, strange, and unusual that the nurses are not white, because they are surrounded by white people all the time. It’s by their own choice, but I’m sure people they encounter also make sure it stays that way, like selecting white nurses and wait staff for them, to make sure they don’t complain or something. The turnip toff asshole crowd he hangs with probably finds it hilarious that Kate got Filipino nurses instead of “proper” ones.
If she needs two nurses that means someone has to provide medical care 24h/7. That is why the y limit his engagements- he is stupid and doesn’t realize what he actually says.
I wonder if Kate is on a ventilator. At one point I picked up a home case for extra money. Most of my job was watching the ventilator for 8 hours and making sure the settings were correct, my patient was suctioned and coughs induced periodically per doctor’s orders
To me, this is a perfect example of the unconscious bias Harry talks about that permeates British society. They literally don’t even know they’re doing it, and if you point it out they get all defensive because they, again, don’t even know they’re doing it. Pair that with their Empire mindset of everything England does is perfect and they’re the pinnacle of society and intelligence, and how could THEY possibly have anything to learn, it’s the sensitive people who are wrong.
They’ve got a long way to go.
Why does Kate need around the clock nurses? That says something is seriously wrong.
This is an old standard of British racism. I personally have experience with this exact thing because I handled US comms for a British company for a while and had a huge, drawn-out battle with upper mgmt in Oxford because they didn’t understand why specifying that the staff on a cruise ship was “All Filipino!” wasn’t acceptable in the 21st freaking century. I got it taken out of the US collateral but lord was it a fight.
It’s so thoroughly racist it boggles the mind, and yet a certain segment of Brits absolutely still think it’s acceptable to say that a certain segment of the population is just so good at service! It’s in their nature!
Guarantee Will AND the lady he said it to thought absolutely nothing of it. I’m sure they’re genuinely shocked there’s backlash.
At first I read it as the woman he was speaking to was Filipino, so maybe he was trying to find common ground. I looked her up and she looks very white to me, so there goes that idea. It’s just that easy profiling some people do. They need to specify if someone is not white when describing them, even if race or ethnicity has nothing to do with what is being discussed.
The bigger story, as many have said up thread, is that Kate needs 2 nurses. What is going on with her? I was trying to lay off the speculation but she must be truly bedridden to need 2 nurses looking after her.
Oh my. That swaying is something.
He is so out of touch and in his own entitled bubble. Cringe!!!
Filipino nurses are recruited to work in British hospitals that’s why he referred to them as Filipino nurses. If I’m not mistaken the UK and the Philippines have an agreement to allow Filipino nurses to work in the UK.
Kate can’t just stay in bed. She would be getting out of bed or given some physical therapy . If she stayed in bed there would be bed sores and she would lose much strength in general. Also risky to her health
This family lives in a stale, archaic bubble. Of course they fretted that Archie would be too dark to be identified as a family member. They see themselves as the god-appointed paragon of white excellence and they just don’t befriend or socialize with non-whites. So of course it’s terribly exotic that two ethnic nurses are caring for Triple K.
I guess Kate’s not strong enough to recoil from their healing touch!
Sorry to be nitpicky but Filippino is not an ethnic background or a race. It is a nationality. There are people of different ethnic backgrounds in the Philippines. If the lady in question really was in charge of an Organisation that facilitates nurses from other countries working in the UK, his comment makes more sense. But still the wording is unfortunate. It should have been something like: health staff from other countries are so essential for our health system, we are so very grateful for their contribution and on a personal level, we currently see this, because two nurses from the Philippines are providing great care for Catherine
Let’s use the racist gaffe to distract from Peg’s very noticeable swaying. I thought Peg was going to topple over, my gawd.