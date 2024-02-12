King Charles went to church at Sandringham & released a statement of thanks

Over the weekend, there was a lot of “cleanup” following a pretty chaotic week in royal news. Buckingham Palace announced King Charles’s cancer diagnosis one week ago, and what followed was a quick visit from Prince Harry and a lot of weirdness around Prince William. In all of the cleanup pieces about the Windsors, they made it clear that Charles wants to be seen as much as he can, to reassure the country that he’ll recover and that everything will be fine. Charles won’t be doing public events, of course, but he will look for ways to be photographed in the coming weeks and months. As if on cue, Charles and Camilla set up yet another church-stroll photo-op in Sandringham on Sunday, just like they did the Sunday before they announced Charles’s cancer. Reportedly, Charles will probably release photos of himself, working from Highgrove or Sandringham during his treatment too.
On Saturday, Buckingham Palace also released a statement from Charles, thanking people for all of their well-wishes and prayers.
In a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Saturday, the 75-year-old monarch expressed his thanks for all of the well-wishes he has received in the wake of his health news.
“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” the King said in the statement. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”
“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world,” the statement continued. “My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”
A nice thank you and an acknowledgement that Charles’s health disclosures have moved the needle on “men talking about and seeking medical care,” as well as more conversations about cancer, in general. The palace has said that they’re not going to give many updates on Charles’s treatment or condition, but I actually believe that if things take a turn for the worse, the palace probably will warn us or prepare people. I hope it doesn’t come to that.
