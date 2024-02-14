“Barry Keoghan stepped out with his new girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter” links
  • February 14, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Barry Keoghan & Sabrina Carpenter are a (random) new couple and they stepped out together in West Hollywood this week. [Just Jared]
Kanye West is going to get sued by so many people. [Socialite Life]
Tiger Woods left Nike & he’s started his own clothing company. [LaineyGossip]
Jessie Buckley looks punk in Simone Rocha. [RCFA]
Review of Lisa Frankenstein. [Pajiba]
Some of the latest Naeem Khan looks. [Go Fug Yourself]
Cinderella is now public domain. [OMG Blog]
Sally Jessy Raphael without her iconic glasses. [Seriously OMG]
Spoilers for Love Is Blind. [Starcasm]
Kendall Jenner is probably still dealing with her ex, Devin Booker. [Hollywood Life]
A Beyonce-Taylor Swift collab? Eh. But I believe the other rumor, which is that Beyonce covered Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

24 Responses to ““Barry Keoghan stepped out with his new girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter” links”

  1. lisa says:
    February 14, 2024 at 12:42 pm

    maybe not always but in these two pictures they look a lot alike to me

    Reply
  2. Ameerah M says:
    February 14, 2024 at 12:50 pm

    Ok but why did I think Barry Keoghan was gay IRL?

    Reply
    • Ponsby says:
      February 14, 2024 at 1:21 pm

      I hear you, but no, he just had a baby last year with an ex girlfriend and he’s been seen out and about with a few women after that.

      Reply
      • Ameerah M says:
        February 14, 2024 at 2:04 pm

        I don’t pay much attention to him so I had no idea.

      • Fortuona says:
        February 14, 2024 at 7:26 pm

        He was dating another actress from an Irish drama for4- 5 years and they broke up ,then started dating the mother of his kid who is a dental nurse ,and he got pregnant 2-3 months in and they have been broke up for the best part of a year

        Big news in the gossip columns in Ireland and in Scotland which is where his girlfriend/baby-momma moved to (Broughty Ferry – a coastal village outside of Dundee )

        Not much celeb goss in either Ireland or Scotland . Him and Sabrina have been seeing each other for months

    • Sara says:
      February 14, 2024 at 1:49 pm

      So glad I wasn’t the only one! I haven’t seen Saltburn, so I don’t know where it came from.

      Reply
    • tealily says:
      February 14, 2024 at 2:39 pm

      I thought so too! Guess I’m out of the loop.

      Reply
  3. K says:
    February 14, 2024 at 1:06 pm

    If a Beyonce and a Taylor collide they would create a new galaxy. Let’s do.

    Reply
    • Dot says:
      February 14, 2024 at 4:50 pm

      This is just the petty in me, but how mad would Kim be if Taylor and Beyonce acted like BFFs? She spent her whole relationship with Kanye trying to cozy up to Bey, and got snubbed every time. This would drive her nuts, and I think it would be hilarious.

      Reply
  4. Sass says:
    February 14, 2024 at 1:20 pm

    Until Carpenter, Keoghan dated/cohabitated with normies. I had no idea he and his more recent gf had split. They have a kid together. Sorry this news took me by surprise as I thought he was still with the dental nurse lol

    Reply
  5. LisaPee says:
    February 14, 2024 at 2:24 pm

    His new girlfriend looks soo much like his ex!

    Reply
  6. ME says:
    February 14, 2024 at 2:34 pm

    I heard Beyonce has some amazing collabs on her new album. Maybe Taylor will be on it. I also think perhaps a duet with Dolly !

    Reply
  7. Grandma Susan says:
    February 14, 2024 at 2:37 pm

    Does anyone else think that Barry Keoghan looks very much like Ezra Miller?

    Reply
  8. girl_ninja says:
    February 14, 2024 at 3:43 pm

    Is it very random when celebrities meet, hook up and date. They’re celebrities ya know?

    Reply
  9. LCH says:
    February 14, 2024 at 6:13 pm

    He’s the industry’s new Clive Owen.

    Reply
  10. Slush says:
    February 14, 2024 at 6:15 pm

    I hope Beyonce covers Jolene!!

    Not to sound like a broken record, but I do seriously encourage everyone to listen to the podcast “Dolly Partons America“ even if you don’t like country music. It is incredibly informative on the genres history as a whole and may help you understand country music in a way you didn’t before. I really feel like it could be “homework” for this Act II release.

    The episode “The Only One for Me, Jolene” is about why “Jolene” was so groundbreaking, both in its music structure and lyrics. It would not surprise me if Bey chose this song to cover for the reasons detailed in the episode.

    Reply
  11. bachy says:
    February 14, 2024 at 7:23 pm

    I just find him to be a supremely cool and talented dude – and I wish him all the best!

    Reply
  12. J.Ferber says:
    February 14, 2024 at 7:57 pm

    I find him to look very interesting and attractive. I don’t know why except that he has that IT factor, I guess. I never saw him act and he looks short next to co-stars, but there’s just SOMETHING about him, isn’t there?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment