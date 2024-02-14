“Barry Keoghan stepped out with his new girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter” links

Barry Keoghan & Sabrina Carpenter are a (random) new couple and they stepped out together in West Hollywood this week. [Just Jared]
Kanye West is going to get sued by so many people. [Socialite Life]
Tiger Woods left Nike & he’s started his own clothing company. [LaineyGossip]
Jessie Buckley looks punk in Simone Rocha. [RCFA]
Review of Lisa Frankenstein. [Pajiba]
Some of the latest Naeem Khan looks. [Go Fug Yourself]
Cinderella is now public domain. [OMG Blog]
Sally Jessy Raphael without her iconic glasses. [Seriously OMG]
Spoilers for Love Is Blind. [Starcasm]
Kendall Jenner is probably still dealing with her ex, Devin Booker. [Hollywood Life]
A Beyonce-Taylor Swift collab? Eh. But I believe the other rumor, which is that Beyonce covered Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” [Buzzfeed]
maybe not always but in these two pictures they look a lot alike to me
Yes, I see that!
Ok but why did I think Barry Keoghan was gay IRL?
I hear you, but no, he just had a baby last year with an ex girlfriend and he’s been seen out and about with a few women after that.
I don’t pay much attention to him so I had no idea.
He was dating another actress from an Irish drama for4- 5 years and they broke up ,then started dating the mother of his kid who is a dental nurse ,and he got pregnant 2-3 months in and they have been broke up for the best part of a year
Big news in the gossip columns in Ireland and in Scotland which is where his girlfriend/baby-momma moved to (Broughty Ferry – a coastal village outside of Dundee )
Not much celeb goss in either Ireland or Scotland . Him and Sabrina have been seeing each other for months
So glad I wasn’t the only one! I haven’t seen Saltburn, so I don’t know where it came from.
I thought so too! Guess I’m out of the loop.
If a Beyonce and a Taylor collide they would create a new galaxy. Let’s do.
This is just the petty in me, but how mad would Kim be if Taylor and Beyonce acted like BFFs? She spent her whole relationship with Kanye trying to cozy up to Bey, and got snubbed every time. This would drive her nuts, and I think it would be hilarious.
Until Carpenter, Keoghan dated/cohabitated with normies. I had no idea he and his more recent gf had split. They have a kid together. Sorry this news took me by surprise as I thought he was still with the dental nurse lol
Ii is nearly a year they have been broken up . Before the nurse he was dating an actress from Ireland
His new girlfriend looks soo much like his ex!
I heard Beyonce has some amazing collabs on her new album. Maybe Taylor will be on it. I also think perhaps a duet with Dolly !
Does anyone else think that Barry Keoghan looks very much like Ezra Miller?
No, he just has poofy hair in this picture.
I think he looks a bit like a younger David Duchovny, albeit a much shorter one.
Honestly, yes. Especially in the trailers for The Eternals. Less so now that I’ve been paying attention to him, but when he pops up unexpectedly it takes me a moment to realise he’s not Ezra.
He’s Better Than Ezra!
Is it very random when celebrities meet, hook up and date. They’re celebrities ya know?
He’s the industry’s new Clive Owen.
I hope Beyonce covers Jolene!!
Not to sound like a broken record, but I do seriously encourage everyone to listen to the podcast “Dolly Partons America“ even if you don’t like country music. It is incredibly informative on the genres history as a whole and may help you understand country music in a way you didn’t before. I really feel like it could be “homework” for this Act II release.
The episode “The Only One for Me, Jolene” is about why “Jolene” was so groundbreaking, both in its music structure and lyrics. It would not surprise me if Bey chose this song to cover for the reasons detailed in the episode.
I just find him to be a supremely cool and talented dude – and I wish him all the best!
I find him to look very interesting and attractive. I don’t know why except that he has that IT factor, I guess. I never saw him act and he looks short next to co-stars, but there’s just SOMETHING about him, isn’t there?