Maisie Williams’ preparation to play Catherine Dior sounds awful

Did you know that Christian Dior had a baby sister who was a part of an underground group of the French Resistance during World War II? I didn’t! Her name was Catherine, she was the muse for her brother’s iconic Miss Dior perfume, and her full story was recounted in Justine Picardie’s novel Miss Dior: A Wartime Story of Courage and Couture, which has just been adapted into a 10-part series on Apple TV+. Renamed The New Look, Maisie Williams plays Miss Catherine Dior with Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior, Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel, and Glenn Close and John Malkovich rounding out the cast. Harper’s Bazaar UK got author Justine Picardie to interview Maisie — the two never met during filming in 2022 — about the punishing, very unglamorous task of depicting Catherine’s story on screen:
Again, the art of casting: At 26, Williams is the same age as Catherine Dior when she was arrested and tortured by the Gestapo in July 1944. Catherine had joined the Resistance three years earlier, and risked her life on a daily basis as a key member of a covert network called F2, which gathered intelligence for the Allies. Williams chooses her words with care when she speaks, in a way that I imagine Catherine would have done; and like Catherine, she is thoughtful, giving the impression of being wise for her years. (Nina Gold, the casting director for Game of Thrones, described Williams as an “old soul” at the age of 12, when filming began on the series.)
On filming concentration camp scenes: “It was very relentless,” she says; “the process of doing take after take, it really breaks down your character in a way. It’s not for everyone, but for me, I like to get lost in a role, and keep on pushing until we complete a scene.”
This sounds very Joan of Arc: Even when Williams is almost wordless on screen — and Catherine’s silence was integral to her courage, given that she refused to give the names of her comrades in the Resistance to the Gestapo, thereby saving their lives — her presence is powerful, and propels the narrative onwards. And the physicality of Williams’ performance is startling: her head was shaved, to mirror Catherine’s brutalising arrival at Ravensbrück, where the women underwent a dehumanising process that turned them into nameless numbers in the Nazi death camps. Williams also lost 12 kilograms [26.5 pounds], in order to realistically portray Catherine’s emaciated appearance when she returned to Paris at the end of the war, close to death, ravaged by pain and haunted by the suffering of the camps.
Her weight loss regimen was insane: This regime was carefully overseen by medical professionals, with regular blood tests and measurements of her heart rate; yet it sounds gruelling. “I was eating very little, meditating all the time, burning candles and incense in my apartment.” Much of the weight loss, she says, came from sweating out fluid just before filming — in the same way the boxers and jockeys reach their target weights for the day of a fight or race. “I had to be up at 4am to start sweating. The night before, at about 7 or 8pm I was allowed to have something salty and dehydrating — some smoked salmon and a tiny glass of wine. Then I had a boiling-hot bath with lots of salts in it. And I sort of levitated to bed and slept for maybe three hours, and woke up and had a handful of nuts. I wouldn’t be able to sleep through the night at this point. I kept waking up and feeling like a marble inside a bottle, rattling around…”
What got her through the intensity: “There was a lot of feeling restricted, almost like sleep paralysis, dreams of being trapped and attacked, and horrible visions of men in uniform.” At the same time, she adds, she understood the importance of maintaining her belief in the more positive aspects of the story. After all, Catherine Dior made a new life for herself as a rose-grower in Provence, drawing solace from the natural world, while her brother created a legacy of enduring beauty. “Every day of filming was a reminder that we were portraying a story of the horrors that humans are capable of inflicting on one another, but also the magic and the hope and the love… Ultimately, we wanted to make a show that was uplifting.”
There’s a lot more covered in the full article, which was a very compelling read. In these excerpts on her acting preparation, I feel like Maisie gives pragmatic answers without dwelling on the torture of it all, as some actors are wont to do (I leave you to fill in those blanks). Maybe it’s a British quality, but she seems just to list the facts of what she did — and quite eloquently, that line about being “a marble inside a bottle, rattling around,” lingered with me — yet without adding too much commentary on the cost of it. That being said, this was a severe physical transformation. 26.5 pounds may not sound like much, but Maisie is tiny! She can’t do something like this for every project, not to mention the weight loss components will get harder with age (I speak from experience). But what a fantastic role to land and redefine herself with post Game of Thrones. I’ll be tuning in. And not for nothing, I’m very curious to see how the dynamic is depicted between the siblings.
Oh my gosh, what a story! I had no idea. I noticed Maisie looked incredibly thin a little while ago but it’s slightly reassuring it was for a role, however gruelling it sounds.
I adore Ben Mendelsohn forever (so chilling in my fave Aussie film Animal Kingdom!) so will look out for this.
I had no idea! I’m going to have to read that book!
26.5 lbs is a lot of weight loss.
Especially on her tiny frame. Mad respect for her efforts though.
Yep, she’s already tiny and she was quite skinny even before…
This is insane! As in literally insane. For a movie? Yes, it’s a horrible story which I hadn’t known about, but no movie is worth allowing yourself to be actually tortured even with medical supervision. She will have PTSD from this. My God! Just make the movie and let the audience use their imagination.
Also camp “this is wrong!” Losing that much weight for a role sounds like a cross between method acting and abuse. They can use computers to de-age actors nowadays. Surely they can also “emaciate” actors as well?
They absolutely can. Marvel did it for RDJ in Endgame when he’s been trapped in space.
I wondered about using AI instead of abusing the actor. Thanks for confirming my suspicion that this was totally unnecessary. YIKES!
Thanks, BQM. I hope that computer-generated weight loss is something that will take over in the future, because medical professionals actively caring for someone losing too much weight is the definition of unhealthy and dangerous and irresponsible for an acting role.
Also what kind of medical professional would agree to oversee torture/abuse? Sounds mighty shady.
Her weight loss reminded me of Chalamet’s for movie “Beautiful Boy”. They had a medical on set during the filming because he was really thin.
Just watched a TV series called “Cristobal Balenciaga”; Dior was in it too. Will check out the first couple episodes of this one to see how it goes.
I started this last night and it’s excellent. Catherine seemed familiar but I couldn’t place the actress until I looked her up – Maisie’s performance is remarkable and understated. I went down several Wikipedia holes after episode 1.
Well, I am embarrassed, bc I thought this series was just about coco chanel. See what I mean about Apple and their advertising/promotion?!!?!?
That sounds so brutal for her, and unhealthy, and traumatizing. Yikes. She looks like she gained it back though and looks healthy again, which is good.
Yes! What is the Appletv+ marketing department thinking? I thought it was about Christian Dior and post-war fashion so when I said that my beloved was like, ew, I have no desire to watch a series about a guy making clothes. I put it on my list to watch solo, but now that I know what the show is *actually about, I bet he would love it.
And as for other Appletv+ shows, Slow Horses and Bad Sisters are my absolute favorites. I think they’re two of the best shows I’ve watched in years.
Bad sisters was insanely good !
I’ve been in ww2 and historical fiction phase for awhile. I have Miss Dior. I’m very excited for this. I’ve visited Christian Dior’s home to which is a museum. Crazy thing is their niece ended up a huge Holocaust denier! There’s a historical fiction book, Sisters of the Resistance by Christine Wells. That was my intro to her story. The setting is Catherine’s resistance network.
Justine Picardie also wrote a bio on Coco Chanel.
Thanks for the information on the books.I’m always looking for good historical fiction.Definitely will check them out.
Yes his childhood home in Granville Normandy is beautiful. He said it was his inspiration for everything.
I am fascinated as well by stories of the Resistance during ww2.
The original Miss Dior fragrance that was made in honour of Dior’s sister is a beautiful green chypres. It has nothing to do with the fragrance that is currently sold under the Miss Dior name, which I find so sad.
Amen. It’s so hard to find it. The Dior website only carries the eau de toilette. For a while, Saks was carrying the parfum extrait as well and I didn’t buy it then and now I regret it. It’s a classic.
I recently got a small vintage bottle of the extrait in an online auction. It is so gorgeous.
I can’t imagine having to emotionally go there for a role like this. I’ve been to auschwitz and was physically sick to my stomach that I wanted to throw up the whole time we were there and couldn’t shake it for days afterwards.
Same. I visited Mauthausen in my 20ies and it scarred me for life.
You’re both braver than me. I just don’t think I can visit either one. I’m too cowardly to even visit the Holocaust Museum in DC. There’s a museum in North Dakota that has a boxcar that once transported people to the camps. I don’t remember how or why a museum in ND had such a thing, but even that small exhibit was just overpowering to me, imagining myself being shut up in that thing for days, etc. etc.
These stories need to be told, especially when so many people, even whole countries, are drifting towards right-wingism and (neo-) fascism.
But I, like others here, would have liked for Apple to use AI to make Maisie look a lot more thin. Even if there were docs looking after her while she lost weight, and there was someone on set, there are always long-term consequences. All that salt is bad for the blood vessels and kidneys, one almost always loses muscle mass – and the heart is a muscle…
Yeah, I don’t even want to think about the physical risks that Maisie had to take for this role.
That whole sweating to make weight that wrestlers & boxers do is NOT a good thing. And a doctor was in on this? Or were they there to resuscitate her in case things went bad?
Eh, I have a different take than most here. I think there’s a huge difference between an actor choosing a specific immersion technique that facilitates her ability to embody a character versus a director, producer or film studio foisting some starvation routine on an actor as a requirement for a role. The way Maisie describes her experience, it sounds like the former and that is absolutely her choice. I’m gonna just trust that she knows her body and her own limits and boundaries because she strikes me as that type of thoughtful person.
I am SO excited for this series. I know it will be dark but I’m fascinated by the Resistance during WW2.
I agree with you, but I’m also thinking of the times (specifically these because they stand out to me) that Matthew Mcconaughey and Jared Leto lost huge amounts of weight off their already slender frames for roles. In both cases, I feel like they both aged quite a bit and were never the same. It may have been well worth it to them to stretch their own theatrical talents, but the before and after are stark.
Maisie’s outfits during this promotion have been so enjoyable.
BeanieBean, I did visit the Holocaust Museum and it was gut-wrenching. I’m afraid to watch the series.