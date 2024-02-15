Queen Camilla stepped out at the Royal Shakespeare Company this week

If it feels like Queen Camilla has been a lot quieter since Buckingham Palace announced the king’s cancer diagnosis, that’s because she has been. She’s still doing events – she’s already done a few this week – but we’re not getting the wall-to-wall PR for Camilla, with royal sources calling her “the last royal standing” and “practically ruling solo” or whatever. I halfway wonder if Charles told her to knock it off, or maybe Camilla realized that it made her look ice cold. Whatever the case, this week there are only one or two “Camilla is the best queen ever” stories.

These photos are of Camilla at an event celebrating Shakespeare, at the Royal Shakespeare Company. She ended up chatting with Brian Cox, a republican socialist with strong opinions about the Sussexes. Cox was polite to her and he even posed for some photos with her. Her green velvet dress is by ME+EM and her Moynat clutch retails for £4,000. Interestingly enough, some “non-working royals” joined Camilla at this event – Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor (aka Sophie Winkleman and her husband) and Lady Gabriella Windsor and her husband Thomas Kingston.

Much like Pippa Middleton’s St. Barts vacation, Camilla wouldn’t be laughing it up with actors and smiling her way through art shows if the Princess of Wales was truly in dire straits. Camilla’s been like this the whole time too, she’s been so jazzed to be the only “senior royal” out there, doing events. I’ve barely even seen Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh. Did Camilla kneecap her or something?

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

48 Responses to “Queen Camilla stepped out at the Royal Shakespeare Company this week”

  1. sparrow says:
    February 15, 2024 at 11:16 am

    She likes green. And it looks good on her. That’s all I’ve got!

    Reply
    • 809Matriarch says:
      February 15, 2024 at 11:58 am

      The color green might very well be a good color on her, but all of her dresses have that same sloppy shapeless silhouette. Yuck!

      Reply
      • Smart&Messy says:
        February 15, 2024 at 1:28 pm

        I think her silhouettes are ok, whatever. It’s her face and eyes that look better to me recently. She looks healthier and more enegetic compared to herself since QE died. She had been looking tired and confused till recently

    • Teagirl says:
      February 15, 2024 at 3:08 pm

      Poor Camilla always has to have front or back zippers because Kate took all the buttons.

      Reply
    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      February 15, 2024 at 4:09 pm

      Repping Team Slytherin, as usual.

      When I saw this photo pop up on Xitter I said “Oh look, it’s Lady Macbeth out for a constitutional”

      Considering what happened to Diana it’s not far off the mark tbh

      Reply
    • MoxyLady007 says:
      February 15, 2024 at 5:17 pm

      She absolutely would be laughing it up regardless of Kate’s condition. Camilla’s behavior isn’t a reflection on any health news because she KNOWS that the timeline for Kate will never come out.

      There has been no proof of life. Kate could be dead for all we know but it will be announced as a surprise after Easter.

      Nothing anyone does in any way reflects on Kate’s health.

      Camilla is a snake and dances on Diana’s grave. She would dance on Kate’s too.

      Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    February 15, 2024 at 11:17 am

    I disagree that she is smiling it up because there are no dire straits with Peg. I think she would smile because Peg is in dire straits. She would consider it one son out one left to remove. She has a history of this.

    Reply
    • TigerMcQueen says:
      February 15, 2024 at 11:27 am

      Absolutely she would be yukking it up if either of the Wails are in dire straights. On death’s door probably not (she’s smart enough to know how that would look). Out of commission for a long time because they’re in rehab or recovering from a stroke or what not, yep, she’d be grinning and mugging all over the place. The woman is COLD. And you’re right, there’s history.

      Reply
    • ELX says:
      February 15, 2024 at 11:31 am

      Perhaps she’s just happy to leave her husband to his nurses. I’ve thought for a while that the heavy lift that is KC was getting on her last nerve.

      Reply
    • BlueNailsBetty says:
      February 15, 2024 at 11:40 am

      Same. Camilla brought the boom down on Kate after the coronation. She doesn’t care about Kate so Camilla yukking it up at an event doesn’t indicate anything about Kate’s health or well being.

      Reply
  3. Pinkosaurus says:
    February 15, 2024 at 11:19 am

    That’s a nice dress in general, and on her. She does dress appropriately, and is doing a great job of pointing out the heir’s deficiencies just by leaving the house.

    Reply
  4. Beech says:
    February 15, 2024 at 11:21 am

    Lol at the “kneecap” line. Yup, I can see it.

    Reply
  5. cazzie says:
    February 15, 2024 at 11:25 am

    Exactly!! All of these photo ops she’s doing and then the toing and froing from Sandringham to London for KC treatment, leaves me to believe that things are NOT as serious as the media would have it for Charles. It reads to me like whatever they found they caught it early, it is entirely treatable and that he will be up and running in no time. Similarly Kate’s siblings showing off their recent holiday snaps is also telling me she’s recovering. So where the hell is, or what the hell is going on with Workshy Willy?? THAT is the biggest mystery of all tbh, and I’m pretty sure why we are getting SO much negativity over the Sussexes. It just needs one outlier rota rat to publish something and the dam will break. The truth will out eventually.

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    February 15, 2024 at 11:29 am

    I think she would be laughing it up like this if she knew a Wales divorce was on the horizon, but not if Charles’ condition was really dire.

    Something a person said a few weeks ago (on here) sticks out to me – maybe Kate’s condition is serious (not life threatening, not a coma) but it is serious, but William wants to divorce her, so KP is trying to play down her condition so that William doesn’t look ice cold when he announces a divorce over the summer. I also think a mental breakdown like some on here have speculated could explain a lot of this, Camilla would probably laugh and think Kate was being weak and whiny even if she was in really bad shape mentally – do we think Camilla has any compassion for mental issues?

    Anyway, nice event for Camilla, green is a good color on her.

    Sophie was in France for a few days last week I think which got zero coverage.

    Reply
    • Mary Pester says:
      February 15, 2024 at 11:37 am

      Ah Shakespeare, I’m sure Camilla knew him well, probably had him over for a few gin and tonics lol.
      Yeah she’s lapping up the limelight, because she knows that being the only one in sight in the UK is good for her image, apart from her real image 😁, she can never stay for to long as she has to get back to the tower to feed Sophie and Edwards, and of course the people like winkle man were there, after all can’t have a function with camzilla without a few Harry and Megan haters in attendance, be cause she can’t brief Morgan or Clarkson for a while)!

      Reply
      • WaterDragon says:
        February 15, 2024 at 12:29 pm

        Is it just me or does Frederick Windsor look like a vampire?

      • Saucy&Sassy says:
        February 15, 2024 at 3:50 pm

        Mary Pester, ah, if she’s been leashed and not able to leak that explains a lot. I have no doubt that she’s really enjoying being the person in the ‘limelight’ right now. I don’t know why a short period of time for her to not have competition will help her image, though.

  7. RoyalBlue says:
    February 15, 2024 at 11:31 am

    The embiggening of Queen Camilla. The spotlight is only on her now, so this is her time to shine.

    Reply
  8. Eurydice says:
    February 15, 2024 at 11:37 am

    Wow, Team Wales will really have to step it up whenever they decide to come out of hiding.

    Reply
  9. Kay says:
    February 15, 2024 at 11:37 am

    Nope cannot take to her at all. She’s just too smug. I think there is so much anti Sussex headlines is to make her more popular. They are determined to try and ruin Meghan and Harry. They want them to come groveling back so they can boss them around.

    Reply
  10. tamsin says:
    February 15, 2024 at 11:40 am

    The top picture of Camilla with a gaggle of old men and not a single woman just irks me. Sorry, I usually try to write a constructive comment. But, really, do you Shakespeare to appeal to the next generation or not?

    Reply
    • SamuelWhiskers says:
      February 15, 2024 at 2:23 pm

      It’s a fair point, but Camilla did a huge photo call the same day with 12 very very famous actresses who have all been made Dames in recognition for their services to drama. The photo of Camilla and all the women has been all over the British media today. I actually hadn’t seen the above photos before Kaiser posted them.

      Reply
      • Saucy&Sassy says:
        February 15, 2024 at 3:52 pm

        SamuelWhiskers, Twelve women ACTRESSES who hve all been made Dames in recognition for their services to drama. Are all of the women white?

      • Princessk says:
        February 15, 2024 at 7:46 pm

        All of them were white except one token black Floella Benjamin, who is very much a royal luvvie, and they always roll her out for things like this.

      • equality says:
        February 15, 2024 at 7:50 pm

        @Saucy&Sassy One POC, Floella Benjamin.

  11. Bklne says:
    February 15, 2024 at 11:41 am

    Dear Chucklef*cker,

    Just a gentle reminder, because we know things have been busy, but we wouldn’t want you to forget: Prince Andrew is still a credibly accused sexual predator and the US DOJ Southern District of New York would still like him to answer for it.

    Sincerely,
    Literally Everyone

    P.S. You like Shakespeare? Any particular favorites? We’re guessing Lady Macbeth …

    Reply
  12. Mary Pester says:
    February 15, 2024 at 11:44 am

    And I must say I admire Brian Cox who said “Harry and Megan are victims of an outdated institution”, well said that man

    Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      February 15, 2024 at 5:56 pm

      It must have killed Brian Cox to pose for this photo. He’s not a royalist, and is a vocal supporter of Scottish independence. And I wonder if Camilla even knew. Direct Brian Cox quote: “In my opinion, we shouldn’t have a monarchy…It’s not viable; it doesn’t make any sense. It’s tradition and all that, they say. I say, ‘F— it! Move on!’ “

      Reply
  13. Pomski says:
    February 15, 2024 at 11:51 am

    It’s been said before, but Camilla played a helluva endgame. Loyal to her ailing husband, devoted to the crown, and home by five every day for afternoon gin and juice.

    Reply
    • Giddy says:
      February 15, 2024 at 11:57 am

      Couldn’t agree more. I picture her like Scrooge McDuck, diving into the royal treasury, sifting lovely jewels through grasping fingers, and wearing a tiara during a luxurious bubble bath…with a last gin.

      Reply
      • Pomski says:
        February 15, 2024 at 12:38 pm

        That’s a surprisingly apt depiction of how she’ll spend her period of mourning as the newly christened Widow Camille. Whenever that happens, of course. No rush.

    • Tessa says:
      February 15, 2024 at 2:04 pm

      Of course she’s loyal. I think she wanted these perks and privileges all along.

      Reply
    • Princessk says:
      February 15, 2024 at 2:53 pm

      Camilla has the British media in her pocket unlike Anne and Sophie who have little or no coverage.

      Reply
    • Deering24 says:
      February 15, 2024 at 8:08 pm

      Camilla always reminds me of that Law and Order: CI episode where Goren goes head-to-head with his arch nemesis Nicole Wallace for the first time. Nicole consistently outwits him throughout, and you can tell he’s never had this mess happen. He gets this WTF look on his face halfway through and mutters in astonishment, “This woman . . .is very, very good.” 🙂

      Reply
  14. kelleybelle says:
    February 15, 2024 at 11:56 am

    That is no queen, and I don’t understand why you keep calling her queen when you know those weren’t Liz’s wishes. She is a thoroughly vile person, in every way.

    Reply
  15. Tessa says:
    February 15, 2024 at 2:03 pm

    The queen to me is the late queen Elizabeth. Always

    Reply
  16. Princessk says:
    February 15, 2024 at 2:51 pm

    When Kate was dating William and got married she was well proportioned but gradually got thinner and thinner. A picture of her at a Buckingham Palace garden party showed her shoulder blades jutting out under her dress. Her problem has been going on for a long time. The RF and the media must have known about her it but the media continued to thrust her forward as the saviour of the RF and the perfect Princess who never puts a foot wrong, knowing all the time she was ill.
    What the Middleton’s are doing now heaven knows. I remember when Tominey blurted out that she would love to know Carole’s reaction to the Sussexes leaving. This signals that Carole was well aware her daughter wasn’t coping and would not be able to cope doing more.

    Reply
    • Princessk says:
      February 15, 2024 at 3:07 pm

      Hilary Mantel you have been vindicated!

      Reply
    • Square2 says:
      February 15, 2024 at 4:48 pm

      Her body looked fine & healthy during dating years. I was shocked to see her dropping so much weight at the engagement. Shocked again when she showed her very flat abdominal one month (l think? Or 4 mons?) after giving birth to George.

      I know some brides want to look best at the wedding so they choose to lose weight. But KKKATE seems has some body image issue; quickly losing pregnancy weight ( when there’s no pressure for her to do so), obsessing exercises to be thinner, really is a mental problem. Unfortunately I don’t think her mother cared about her physical & mental health before this year’s mysterious illness; and she also has no real friends ( her own doing/choice) care about her. Well, she could’ve choose to be a decent human being…

      Reply
  17. QuiteContrary says:
    February 15, 2024 at 3:47 pm

    The man standing behind Camilla and Brian Cox looks like Mitch McConnell wearing a wig. That’s all I’ve got.

    Can’t muster one approving word for that monster in green.

    Reply
  18. Gill says:
    February 15, 2024 at 4:56 pm

    All this talk about surnames and trying to keep them relevant to the RF but here’s Princess Blackmoors daughter getting called Lady Gabriella WINDSOR when her married name is seemingly Kingston???? 🤷‍♀️

    Reply
  19. J.Ferber says:
    February 15, 2024 at 7:17 pm

    She is truly reveling in everyone else’s misfortune, and like the evil witch in Rapunzel, she is feeding off the chaos and growing younger.

    Reply

