Queen Camilla stepped out at the Royal Shakespeare Company this week

If it feels like Queen Camilla has been a lot quieter since Buckingham Palace announced the king’s cancer diagnosis, that’s because she has been. She’s still doing events – she’s already done a few this week – but we’re not getting the wall-to-wall PR for Camilla, with royal sources calling her “the last royal standing” and “practically ruling solo” or whatever. I halfway wonder if Charles told her to knock it off, or maybe Camilla realized that it made her look ice cold. Whatever the case, this week there are only one or two “Camilla is the best queen ever” stories.
These photos are of Camilla at an event celebrating Shakespeare, at the Royal Shakespeare Company. She ended up chatting with Brian Cox, a republican socialist with strong opinions about the Sussexes. Cox was polite to her and he even posed for some photos with her. Her green velvet dress is by ME+EM and her Moynat clutch retails for £4,000. Interestingly enough, some “non-working royals” joined Camilla at this event – Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor (aka Sophie Winkleman and her husband) and Lady Gabriella Windsor and her husband Thomas Kingston.
Much like Pippa Middleton’s St. Barts vacation, Camilla wouldn’t be laughing it up with actors and smiling her way through art shows if the Princess of Wales was truly in dire straits. Camilla’s been like this the whole time too, she’s been so jazzed to be the only “senior royal” out there, doing events. I’ve barely even seen Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh. Did Camilla kneecap her or something?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 14: Queen Camilla (C) smiles as she poses with (L-R) Alex Jennings, Freddie Fox, Jeremy Irons, Brian Cox, Tom Courtenay, Peter Egan, Robert Lindsay, Martin Jarvis, Simon Russell Beale, Robert Powell and Samuel West at the "Celebration Of Shakespeare" at Grosvenor House on February 14, 2024 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 14: Queen Camilla smiles as she shakes hands with Brian Cox (L) at the "Celebration Of Shakespeare" at Grosvenor House on February 14, 2024 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 14: Queen Camilla smiles and gestures as she attends the "Celebration Of Shakespeare" with her sister Annabel Elliot (L) at Grosvenor House on February 14, 2024 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 14: Queen Camilla smiles and gestures as she attends the "Celebration Of Shakespeare" with her sister Annabel Elliot (L) and host Gyles Brandreth (second right) at Grosvenor House on February 14, 2024 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 14: Queen Camilla smiles as she holds gifts of Valentine's Day jumpers with red hearts displayed on them, for herself and King Charles III at the "Celebration Of Shakespeare" at Grosvenor House on February 14, 2024 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 14: Queen Camilla smiles during a speech by host Gyles Brandreth as she attends the "Celebration Of Shakespeare" at Grosvenor House on February 14, 2024 in London, England.
She likes green. And it looks good on her. That’s all I’ve got!
The color green might very well be a good color on her, but all of her dresses have that same sloppy shapeless silhouette. Yuck!
I think her silhouettes are ok, whatever. It’s her face and eyes that look better to me recently. She looks healthier and more enegetic compared to herself since QE died. She had been looking tired and confused till recently
Poor Camilla always has to have front or back zippers because Kate took all the buttons.
Repping Team Slytherin, as usual.
When I saw this photo pop up on Xitter I said “Oh look, it’s Lady Macbeth out for a constitutional”
Considering what happened to Diana it’s not far off the mark tbh
She absolutely would be laughing it up regardless of Kate’s condition. Camilla’s behavior isn’t a reflection on any health news because she KNOWS that the timeline for Kate will never come out.
There has been no proof of life. Kate could be dead for all we know but it will be announced as a surprise after Easter.
Nothing anyone does in any way reflects on Kate’s health.
Camilla is a snake and dances on Diana’s grave. She would dance on Kate’s too.
I disagree that she is smiling it up because there are no dire straits with Peg. I think she would smile because Peg is in dire straits. She would consider it one son out one left to remove. She has a history of this.
Absolutely she would be yukking it up if either of the Wails are in dire straights. On death’s door probably not (she’s smart enough to know how that would look). Out of commission for a long time because they’re in rehab or recovering from a stroke or what not, yep, she’d be grinning and mugging all over the place. The woman is COLD. And you’re right, there’s history.
Perhaps she’s just happy to leave her husband to his nurses. I’ve thought for a while that the heavy lift that is KC was getting on her last nerve.
Same. Camilla brought the boom down on Kate after the coronation. She doesn’t care about Kate so Camilla yukking it up at an event doesn’t indicate anything about Kate’s health or well being.
That’s a nice dress in general, and on her. She does dress appropriately, and is doing a great job of pointing out the heir’s deficiencies just by leaving the house.
It looks like a mother of the bride gown
Pinkosaurus, I think this is a better look than what she usually wears. This dress shows she has a waist and the color is good for her.
Lol at the “kneecap” line. Yup, I can see it.
Exactly!! All of these photo ops she’s doing and then the toing and froing from Sandringham to London for KC treatment, leaves me to believe that things are NOT as serious as the media would have it for Charles. It reads to me like whatever they found they caught it early, it is entirely treatable and that he will be up and running in no time. Similarly Kate’s siblings showing off their recent holiday snaps is also telling me she’s recovering. So where the hell is, or what the hell is going on with Workshy Willy?? THAT is the biggest mystery of all tbh, and I’m pretty sure why we are getting SO much negativity over the Sussexes. It just needs one outlier rota rat to publish something and the dam will break. The truth will out eventually.
I think she would be laughing it up like this if she knew a Wales divorce was on the horizon, but not if Charles’ condition was really dire.
Something a person said a few weeks ago (on here) sticks out to me – maybe Kate’s condition is serious (not life threatening, not a coma) but it is serious, but William wants to divorce her, so KP is trying to play down her condition so that William doesn’t look ice cold when he announces a divorce over the summer. I also think a mental breakdown like some on here have speculated could explain a lot of this, Camilla would probably laugh and think Kate was being weak and whiny even if she was in really bad shape mentally – do we think Camilla has any compassion for mental issues?
Anyway, nice event for Camilla, green is a good color on her.
Sophie was in France for a few days last week I think which got zero coverage.
Ah Shakespeare, I’m sure Camilla knew him well, probably had him over for a few gin and tonics lol.
Yeah she’s lapping up the limelight, because she knows that being the only one in sight in the UK is good for her image, apart from her real image 😁, she can never stay for to long as she has to get back to the tower to feed Sophie and Edwards, and of course the people like winkle man were there, after all can’t have a function with camzilla without a few Harry and Megan haters in attendance, be cause she can’t brief Morgan or Clarkson for a while)!
Is it just me or does Frederick Windsor look like a vampire?
Mary Pester, ah, if she’s been leashed and not able to leak that explains a lot. I have no doubt that she’s really enjoying being the person in the ‘limelight’ right now. I don’t know why a short period of time for her to not have competition will help her image, though.
The embiggening of Queen Camilla. The spotlight is only on her now, so this is her time to shine.
The Queen of Smug!
Wow, Team Wales will really have to step it up whenever they decide to come out of hiding.
Nope cannot take to her at all. She’s just too smug. I think there is so much anti Sussex headlines is to make her more popular. They are determined to try and ruin Meghan and Harry. They want them to come groveling back so they can boss them around.
The top picture of Camilla with a gaggle of old men and not a single woman just irks me. Sorry, I usually try to write a constructive comment. But, really, do you Shakespeare to appeal to the next generation or not?
It’s a fair point, but Camilla did a huge photo call the same day with 12 very very famous actresses who have all been made Dames in recognition for their services to drama. The photo of Camilla and all the women has been all over the British media today. I actually hadn’t seen the above photos before Kaiser posted them.
SamuelWhiskers, Twelve women ACTRESSES who hve all been made Dames in recognition for their services to drama. Are all of the women white?
All of them were white except one token black Floella Benjamin, who is very much a royal luvvie, and they always roll her out for things like this.
@Saucy&Sassy One POC, Floella Benjamin.
Dear Chucklef*cker,
Just a gentle reminder, because we know things have been busy, but we wouldn’t want you to forget: Prince Andrew is still a credibly accused sexual predator and the US DOJ Southern District of New York would still like him to answer for it.
Sincerely,
Literally Everyone
P.S. You like Shakespeare? Any particular favorites? We’re guessing Lady Macbeth …
And I must say I admire Brian Cox who said “Harry and Megan are victims of an outdated institution”, well said that man
It must have killed Brian Cox to pose for this photo. He’s not a royalist, and is a vocal supporter of Scottish independence. And I wonder if Camilla even knew. Direct Brian Cox quote: “In my opinion, we shouldn’t have a monarchy…It’s not viable; it doesn’t make any sense. It’s tradition and all that, they say. I say, ‘F— it! Move on!’ “
It’s been said before, but Camilla played a helluva endgame. Loyal to her ailing husband, devoted to the crown, and home by five every day for afternoon gin and juice.
Couldn’t agree more. I picture her like Scrooge McDuck, diving into the royal treasury, sifting lovely jewels through grasping fingers, and wearing a tiara during a luxurious bubble bath…with a last gin.
That’s a surprisingly apt depiction of how she’ll spend her period of mourning as the newly christened Widow Camille. Whenever that happens, of course. No rush.
Of course she’s loyal. I think she wanted these perks and privileges all along.
Camilla has the British media in her pocket unlike Anne and Sophie who have little or no coverage.
Camilla always reminds me of that Law and Order: CI episode where Goren goes head-to-head with his arch nemesis Nicole Wallace for the first time. Nicole consistently outwits him throughout, and you can tell he’s never had this mess happen. He gets this WTF look on his face halfway through and mutters in astonishment, “This woman . . .is very, very good.” 🙂
That is no queen, and I don’t understand why you keep calling her queen when you know those weren’t Liz’s wishes. She is a thoroughly vile person, in every way.
Kelleybelle, well she could be aptly named Queen Escort.
The queen to me is the late queen Elizabeth. Always
When Kate was dating William and got married she was well proportioned but gradually got thinner and thinner. A picture of her at a Buckingham Palace garden party showed her shoulder blades jutting out under her dress. Her problem has been going on for a long time. The RF and the media must have known about her it but the media continued to thrust her forward as the saviour of the RF and the perfect Princess who never puts a foot wrong, knowing all the time she was ill.
What the Middleton’s are doing now heaven knows. I remember when Tominey blurted out that she would love to know Carole’s reaction to the Sussexes leaving. This signals that Carole was well aware her daughter wasn’t coping and would not be able to cope doing more.
Hilary Mantel you have been vindicated!
Her body looked fine & healthy during dating years. I was shocked to see her dropping so much weight at the engagement. Shocked again when she showed her very flat abdominal one month (l think? Or 4 mons?) after giving birth to George.
I know some brides want to look best at the wedding so they choose to lose weight. But KKKATE seems has some body image issue; quickly losing pregnancy weight ( when there’s no pressure for her to do so), obsessing exercises to be thinner, really is a mental problem. Unfortunately I don’t think her mother cared about her physical & mental health before this year’s mysterious illness; and she also has no real friends ( her own doing/choice) care about her. Well, she could’ve choose to be a decent human being…
The man standing behind Camilla and Brian Cox looks like Mitch McConnell wearing a wig. That’s all I’ve got.
Can’t muster one approving word for that monster in green.
Omg, I just took a closer look and am dying. Well spotted! 😂
All this talk about surnames and trying to keep them relevant to the RF but here’s Princess Blackmoors daughter getting called Lady Gabriella WINDSOR when her married name is seemingly Kingston???? 🤷♀️
She is truly reveling in everyone else’s misfortune, and like the evil witch in Rapunzel, she is feeding off the chaos and growing younger.