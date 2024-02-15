Queen Camilla stepped out at the Royal Shakespeare Company this week

If it feels like Queen Camilla has been a lot quieter since Buckingham Palace announced the king’s cancer diagnosis, that’s because she has been. She’s still doing events – she’s already done a few this week – but we’re not getting the wall-to-wall PR for Camilla, with royal sources calling her “the last royal standing” and “practically ruling solo” or whatever. I halfway wonder if Charles told her to knock it off, or maybe Camilla realized that it made her look ice cold. Whatever the case, this week there are only one or two “Camilla is the best queen ever” stories.

These photos are of Camilla at an event celebrating Shakespeare, at the Royal Shakespeare Company. She ended up chatting with Brian Cox, a republican socialist with strong opinions about the Sussexes. Cox was polite to her and he even posed for some photos with her. Her green velvet dress is by ME+EM and her Moynat clutch retails for £4,000. Interestingly enough, some “non-working royals” joined Camilla at this event – Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor (aka Sophie Winkleman and her husband) and Lady Gabriella Windsor and her husband Thomas Kingston.

Much like Pippa Middleton’s St. Barts vacation, Camilla wouldn’t be laughing it up with actors and smiling her way through art shows if the Princess of Wales was truly in dire straits. Camilla’s been like this the whole time too, she’s been so jazzed to be the only “senior royal” out there, doing events. I’ve barely even seen Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh. Did Camilla kneecap her or something?