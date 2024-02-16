Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon are living together, but she ‘hasn’t given up her own place’

Brad Pitt wants people to know that he’s still with Ines de Ramon. They allegedly started dating in the fall of 2022, when she was still technically married to Paul Wesley. They have only been photographed together a handful of times, and the photos are always super-exclusive. In recent months, Ines has been getting pap’d in LA, as she goes about her solo life, and those photos are usually very exclusive too (meaning, only outlets like the Mail really care enough to buy them). The whole relationship has the feel of a piece of performance art, but sure, they’re together. And now they’re cohabitating too:
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s romance is going strong — and they’re now cohabiting! Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that the Oscar winner, 60, and his jewelry-executive girlfriend, 34, are living together, with de Ramon having moved into Pitt’s home.
“It’s pretty recent,” says a de Ramon source, who notes that she hasn’t given up her own place completely. “They are going very strong and she is happier than ever.”
Representatives for the couple didn’t respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. The pair were first spotted together in November 2022, and sources said at the time that they had already been dating for “a few months.” When the Fight Club actor turned 60 this past December, de Ramon joined him and his friends for a “very low key” celebration during time off from filming his racing movie, an insider told PEOPLE.
I hope she keeps her own place, if she can afford it. When Angelina left him and filed for divorce, he wouldn’t even allow her or their children to retrieve their belongings from *his* house. Speaking of Pitt’s financial, emotional and physical abuse of Angelina Jolie, this story also came out this week:
Brad Pitt is looking ahead as he and Angelina Jolie take the legal steps to finalize their lengthy divorce.
“They’re navigating the last of the red tape, which is a huge relief and morale boost,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly, noting that Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 48, are close to wrapping up their seven-year legal battle. According to the insider, Pitt isn’t thrilled about how the end of their marriage affected their family, noting, “It saddens him that he’s not on better terms with some of his kids, and he regrets that things got so acrimonious with Angelina, but the days of looking back in anger are behind him.”
“Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side — but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do,” Pitt’s lawyer Anne Kiley told Us in an October 2022 statement. “He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.”
Pitt has remained focused on his career and relationship with girlfriend Ines de Ramon. “He’s embracing growing older and the experiences and wisdom it brings,” a second source tells Us, adding that Pitt is “very content with life” right now.
The insider says Pitt has a “deep bond” with de Ramon, 30, after more than one year of dating, noting, “He couldn’t be more excited or thankful.”
Their youngest children, Knox and Vivienne, turn 16 years old this summer. If the divorce is being finalized – a big IF – the kids’ ages have a lot to do with it. But I think this story is bullsh-t – Pitt is still suing Angelina over the sale of her half of Chateau Miraval, and she’s countersuing because of his bullsh-t. He’s also spent the past few years liquidating some of his most significant assets, including the sale of his production company and his LA compound. While the child custody might be settled (as in, the kids want nothing to do with him), the financial part of their divorce is far from over.
If this is true, God bless her for dealing with all that baggage. In the midst of a messy contentious divorce, clearly strained relationships with his kids, multiple incidents of abusive behavior….so many red flags have to be ignored for her to pursue a relationship with this guy.
Brad is “embracing” growing older by dating a woman half his age. He is such a sorry cliche at this point.
I find it so worrying that any other woman would be near him given that he is a known abuser
I hope she keeps her identity, support systems and belongings around her for as long as possible.
She is giving vibes of person who is willing to sacrifice everything and endure any humiliation for fame. I don’t think she thought about support system and identity. He is her identity.
She’s keeping her own place because that’s where she ACTUALLY lives and only goes to Brad’s place to be papped on scheduled days. I think it’s actually hilarious and just desserts how after Angelina, Brad pursued dating other famous women for years and they were all “NOPE. NO THANK YOU.” And now he has been reduced to a fake PR relationship that no one actually believes or cares about. Because if they were ACTUALLY together he would be dragging her to every event he went to. That’s how he has always operated. Brad doesn’t do “low-key” relationships. Never has.
Maybe ines can’t go everywhere with him because she has a regular job. I heard she’s a “very famous and successful jewelry designer”, so I guess she might be very busy. Brad urgently needs a therapist who treats people who are deeply obsessed. He just can’t leave Angelina alone.
She’s not a famous jewelry designer. She isn’t a famous anything. She works in the office of a small jewelry company as their VP. She’s a clout chaser like Pacino’s baby mama. She was Paul Wesley’s rebound from Phoebe Tonkin. Ines got him to the altar in less than 9 months. Three and a half years later, her and Paul were living separately and she was after bigger fish. Paul consoled himself with a model young enough to be his daughter. He filed for divorce in Feb 2023. No movement on that divorce since then. Some comments on Daily Fail describe her as a hot mess who smokes, drinks and uses cannabis . Just what a guy who says he’s sober needs. I don’t pity her. She knows how to read. Evidently being with a wife/child abuser doesn’t bother her as long as he’s rich and famous. A-List women don’t want him so he has to hook up with a married Z-lister. Pathetic.
They just spend weekend together or whatever time they have Ines will probably squat at his house. This story is a BS deflector to the fact that he lost some appeal about chateau miraval. By the way, that suit has the worst of the worst cut and tailoring. Just the worst, just like him.
Brad has not taken responsibility for everything he has done and he never will he will blame everyone else!
Every time I now see him, I just think how he was THE IT MAN in Hollywood for so long. Even after how all that crap went down with JA he managed to recover his image – but that is no longer true. He is a has been and will never recapture his golden boy status. Good luck to them both.
Yeah, I cannot believe I liked him so much at one time; now he simply disgusts me!
He is such a chump.
As ever, he’s just gross.
“Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side — but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do,” Pitt’s lawyer Anne Kiley told Us in an October 2022 statement. “He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.” – The double speak from his team is always absolutely Orwellian.
Right?! We only found out details from the plane incident after he sued Angie—he certainly hasn’t been upfront about that and that’s what set off the whole divorce. He’s done the most to not tell the truth or own up to anything.
You know you read this, “It saddens him that he’s not on better terms with some of his kids, …” and wonder if he’s on poor terms with all of his kids, but only regrets that for a few of them. This story clearly came from him (again) and we already know that he has a casual relationship with the truth.
Oh please. I’m sure Stinky Brad prefers to be with an A-list actress, but none of them will have him.
If she knows what good for her she will keep her house because the moment she gives it up Brad is likely to turn into a different person.
Without a doubt.
The two youngest are 16. So he has two years before the book comes out. With the kids telling their side of the story. And he will be toast. Plus by then Angelina will also not have to worry about him doing something to the kids. So she won’t have to be quiet anymore either.
The twins are 16 in July. I doubt any of the kids write a book anytime soon. It’s not something AJ would want to prioritize. I think she hopes they get on with their lives and Shiloh will be 18 in May.
AJ says: “I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn’t you be? We’re supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can’t figure out who they are if you don’t enthusiastically develop with them.”
I doubt she wants them to spend any of their precious lives calling out their toxic Father. Look at how she dealt with Jon Voight!
She actually managed to slow/drag her divorce until all the kids were of age to decide themselves. LOL, I sincerely hope those harpies that were screaming alienation are now screeching in anger, tearing their hair and rending their clothes over the fact she kept her kids safe from an abuser. My admiration for Angelina only grows.
Not only did he not take responsibility, but Hollywood also rewarded him with an undeserved Oscar.
You know, even without his history, including being the kind of man who would vent his violent drunken rage on a child: I cannot imagine dating such a dilettante. He strikes me the kind of man who needs everyone to think he is just oh, so smart while adding nothing of value to any converstion. Just insufferable to be around socially and nursing deep insecurity. Tell me more about how you singlehandedly saved New Orleans, revolutionized winemaking, are viewed as a peer in esteemed architecture circles, know everything about skin care, classic French masonry, music. Did I miss anything? My eyes got tired of rolling.
Do less, Brad. Say less.
Is it me, or does his face seem really strange looking? I cannot decide if he is not aging well, or tried to get his face tweeked, but he looks odd.
She must really need a check to be handle girlfriend. Cause he is gross
She’s very wise to keep her own place.
They have been divorced for years. The only remaining matters are financial and neither will move that forward in the court until the Miraval mess is adjudicated thoroughly. The court is definitely not going to do anything on it’s own motion. All the LA Family Court judges hope to retire before that comes up again.
Judging by those photos she looks a lot like AJ
the age difference is so gross.
She still has her apartment. That’s not living together that’s dating and sleepovers.
Pitt should have been happy with his wife and kids and gone through counseling and gotten support.
Once he gets older I am sure he will regret not putting in as much effort into his kids, honestly it would be best to be surrounded by people who care about you than some younger side chick who is clearly after the money.
Would never date a guy that much older than me, and Pitt is no catch (Dr Drew: “that demeaning attitude towards other people’s emotions”) and never found him physically hot.
Wut? I know nothing about her, but Google suggests her husband was a babe. For why is she with Brad?