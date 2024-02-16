Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon are living together, but she ‘hasn’t given up her own place’

Brad Pitt wants people to know that he’s still with Ines de Ramon. They allegedly started dating in the fall of 2022, when she was still technically married to Paul Wesley. They have only been photographed together a handful of times, and the photos are always super-exclusive. In recent months, Ines has been getting pap’d in LA, as she goes about her solo life, and those photos are usually very exclusive too (meaning, only outlets like the Mail really care enough to buy them). The whole relationship has the feel of a piece of performance art, but sure, they’re together. And now they’re cohabitating too:

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s romance is going strong — and they’re now cohabiting! Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that the Oscar winner, 60, and his jewelry-executive girlfriend, 34, are living together, with de Ramon having moved into Pitt’s home. “It’s pretty recent,” says a de Ramon source, who notes that she hasn’t given up her own place completely. “They are going very strong and she is happier than ever.” Representatives for the couple didn’t respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. The pair were first spotted together in November 2022, and sources said at the time that they had already been dating for “a few months.” When the Fight Club actor turned 60 this past December, de Ramon joined him and his friends for a “very low key” celebration during time off from filming his racing movie, an insider told PEOPLE.

[From People]

I hope she keeps her own place, if she can afford it. When Angelina left him and filed for divorce, he wouldn’t even allow her or their children to retrieve their belongings from *his* house. Speaking of Pitt’s financial, emotional and physical abuse of Angelina Jolie, this story also came out this week:

Brad Pitt is looking ahead as he and Angelina Jolie take the legal steps to finalize their lengthy divorce. “They’re navigating the last of the red tape, which is a huge relief and morale boost,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly, noting that Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 48, are close to wrapping up their seven-year legal battle. According to the insider, Pitt isn’t thrilled about how the end of their marriage affected their family, noting, “It saddens him that he’s not on better terms with some of his kids, and he regrets that things got so acrimonious with Angelina, but the days of looking back in anger are behind him.” “Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side — but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do,” Pitt’s lawyer Anne Kiley told Us in an October 2022 statement. “He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.” Pitt has remained focused on his career and relationship with girlfriend Ines de Ramon. “He’s embracing growing older and the experiences and wisdom it brings,” a second source tells Us, adding that Pitt is “very content with life” right now. The insider says Pitt has a “deep bond” with de Ramon, 30, after more than one year of dating, noting, “He couldn’t be more excited or thankful.”

[From Us Weekly]

Their youngest children, Knox and Vivienne, turn 16 years old this summer. If the divorce is being finalized – a big IF – the kids’ ages have a lot to do with it. But I think this story is bullsh-t – Pitt is still suing Angelina over the sale of her half of Chateau Miraval, and she’s countersuing because of his bullsh-t. He’s also spent the past few years liquidating some of his most significant assets, including the sale of his production company and his LA compound. While the child custody might be settled (as in, the kids want nothing to do with him), the financial part of their divorce is far from over.