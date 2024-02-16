Rod Stewart calls Ed Sheeran ‘old ginger bollocks – I don’t know any of his songs’



Rod Stewart has a new album coming out February 23. Swing Fever is a collection of classic big band tunes, much like he celebrated popular standards when he recorded The Great American Songbook. Some people don’t like it and/or get confused when an artist switches genres, but I think it’s a mark of growth and expansion. So I enjoy these offerings from Rod, just as much as I enjoy his rock ‘n’ roll roots. I also enjoy that Rod has a barely functioning filter which often leads to spectacular quotes. Case in point: The Times recently interviewed Rod and asked him what young(ish) artists he thinks will stand the test of time. Rod offered George Ezra. Only instead of saying George Ezra he said ‘whatshisname.’ In trying to identify ‘whatshisname,’ the interview suggested Ed Sheeran, to which Rod emphatically said no, not Ed Sheeran. Only instead of Ed Sheeran he said ‘old ginger bollocks.’ More on Sir Rod, whatshisname, and old ginger bollocks:

With a six-decade career, one Grammy Award and 14 other Grammy nominations, Rod Stewart knows a thing or two about music. It makes sense, then, that people would take note when he gives his opinion about current artists. And recently, Stewart sent a harsh message about Ed Sheeran’s discography that no one saw coming. The “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” singer, 72, sat down with The Times for a new interview, during which he was asked what current musicians he believes are creating songs that will stand the test of time. “I like whatshisname,” Stewart replied as he struggled to remember the artist’s name. “Oh [F-bomb]ing great, Rod. Well done. He’s British, really talented and his songs will be around.” When the Times reporter asked if he meant Sheeran, Stewart made a surprising confession. “No, not Ed, I don’t know any of his songs, old ginger bollocks. Jesus,” he responded. Ultimately, Stewart sang a part of the artist’s song, which the reporter pinpointed as “Shotgun” by George Ezra. “I think he writes really tremendous songs,” he shared. “He’ll be around for quite a while.” Not that Grammy Awards are the end-all-be-all determining factor of an artist’s musical legacy, but for context, Sheeran has won four Grammys and snagged 17 nominations compared to Ezra’s zero nominations. (Although, he did score two Brit Awards nominations, a Teen Choice Award nomination and an MTV VMA nomination, per IMDb.)

[From Parade]

Um, you’re welcome, Ed! Look, I know I’m a child, but this stuff makes my day. There was a new spring in my step upon learning that Rod Stewart calls Ed Sheeran ‘old ginger bollocks.’ That was enough for me, but then I found out that a couple years ago Ed actually said out loud that he thought Americans didn’t make fun of gingers until South Park. In fact, he said the show “f–king ruined my life.” And boom, we have a whole new copper-hued layer to this! Did Rod know that ginger identity was a sore spot for Ed? I doubt it, why would he? He didn’t even recall the name of a singer he likes! If I were Ed, I would totally own the new moniker. He should make his online handles @oldgingerbollocks, or make it his next album title. Or the new name for his English country estate, currently called ‘Sheeranville.’ Oh the possibilities! I say again to Ed: own it! Fashion yourself the Original O.G.B. Let ‘old ginger bollocks’ be your banner!

For the record, I am a lifelong redhead enthusiast and have invested a lot of income into fooling the general public that I am blessed with the trait myself. I’ve even read and can recommend the book Red: A History of the Redhead, a fun and thorough read! I only wish I merited such a nickname. Instead I’m just reminded that I need to get my roots done.

