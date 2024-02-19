Emma Stone wore a hideous peach Louis Vuitton while picking up a BAFTA

Emma Stone won the Best Actress BAFTA last night. For Poor Things, Emma has now won the Golden Globe, BAFTA, Critics Choice and at least a dozen critics awards. Everyone said Lily Gladstone was the Best Actress frontrunner, that she would sweep all of the awards… and it’s not actually happening. Emma caught fire at just the right moment during the awards season and I really believe that she’s going to win her second Best Actress Oscar. Sort of hilariously, Emma is not dressing like she’s the frontrunner or like she expects to win. She’s a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton and LV has given her some of the most hideous looks for months. Her BAFTA ensemble was, in my opinion, the worst look yet. This peachy monstrosity looks like someone reworked a bridesmaid’s dress from 1986.

Sandra Hüller also wore custom Louis Vuitton and she’s also being screwed over by Emma’s momentum. Huller is SO GOOD in Anatomy of a Fall, it’s one of the biggest f–king injustices that she’s not a bigger Best Actress contender this year. At least her LV is better than Emma’s.

Also in Louis Vuitton: Cate Blanchett. Cate has been doing some kind of one-woman sustainability challenge, rewearing so many of her old gowns to various red carpets for several years now. This gown is new and it’s not great, although I do like the color.

The last of the LV girls was Phoebe Dynevor. She honestly got the best dress and that’s crazy! Louis Vuitton dressed two of the Best Actress nominees and they gave the cutest look to Phoebe!