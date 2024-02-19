Emma Stone wore a hideous peach Louis Vuitton while picking up a BAFTA

Emma Stone won the Best Actress BAFTA last night. For Poor Things, Emma has now won the Golden Globe, BAFTA, Critics Choice and at least a dozen critics awards. Everyone said Lily Gladstone was the Best Actress frontrunner, that she would sweep all of the awards… and it’s not actually happening. Emma caught fire at just the right moment during the awards season and I really believe that she’s going to win her second Best Actress Oscar. Sort of hilariously, Emma is not dressing like she’s the frontrunner or like she expects to win. She’s a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton and LV has given her some of the most hideous looks for months. Her BAFTA ensemble was, in my opinion, the worst look yet. This peachy monstrosity looks like someone reworked a bridesmaid’s dress from 1986.
Sandra Hüller also wore custom Louis Vuitton and she’s also being screwed over by Emma’s momentum. Huller is SO GOOD in Anatomy of a Fall, it’s one of the biggest f–king injustices that she’s not a bigger Best Actress contender this year. At least her LV is better than Emma’s.
Also in Louis Vuitton: Cate Blanchett. Cate has been doing some kind of one-woman sustainability challenge, rewearing so many of her old gowns to various red carpets for several years now. This gown is new and it’s not great, although I do like the color.
The last of the LV girls was Phoebe Dynevor. She honestly got the best dress and that’s crazy! Louis Vuitton dressed two of the Best Actress nominees and they gave the cutest look to Phoebe!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Emma Stone at the British Academy Film Awards 2024 at the Royal Festival Hall in Waterloo, London, United Kingdom on 18 February 2024.,Image: 848012817, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley / Avalon
-
-
Emma Stone at the British Academy Film Awards 2024 at the Royal Festival Hall in Waterloo, London, United Kingdom on 18 February 2024.,Image: 848012830, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley / Avalon
-
-
Cate Blanchett at the British Academy Film Awards 2024 at the Royal Festival Hall in Waterloo, London, United Kingdom on 18 February 2024.,Image: 848062384, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley / Avalon
-
-
Phoebe Dynevor at the British Academy Film Awards 2024 at the Royal Festival Hall in Waterloo, London, United Kingdom on 18 February 2024.,Image: 848063699, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley / Avalon
-
-
Sandra Huller arriving at the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday 18 February 2024 at Royal Festival Hall, London. .,Image: 848117930, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Sandra Huller arriving at the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday 18 February 2024 at Royal Festival Hall, London. .,Image: 848117939, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Cate Blanchett attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England. UK. Sunday 18th February 2024 -,Image: 848238793, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NORESTRICTIONS, Model Release: no, Pictured: 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards, Credit line: James Warren / Bang Showbiz / Avalon
-
-
Emma Stone poses backstage at the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday 18 February 2024 at Royal Festival Hall, London. Pictured backstage with the BAFTA award for Leading Actress.,Image: 848256546, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Emma Stone arriving at the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday 18 February 2024 at Royal Festival Hall, London. .,Image: 848263117, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Emma Stone arriving at the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday 18 February 2024 at Royal Festival Hall, London. .,Image: 848263135, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
Emma usually goes weird though. Wouldn’t be surprised if she turned down the white dress.
I have not seen the movie but is she doing some sort of homage to the movie? I actually like the color on her and don’t even hate the huge sleeve. The bottom of the dress irks me though.
I think that’s what she was doing early this season with her awful makeup. Thankfully, she looks like Emma Stone again. Emma in a very bad dress. Question for those in the know – can these “brand ambassadors” turn down a look that they dislike?
Cate’s looks like there is a large unzipped zipper in front. Emma’s look would be okay if it lost the giant sleeve and the weirdness at the hemline. Sandra’s dress looks like draped curtains at the top. Phoebe at least looks normal, but nothing spectacular. LV thinks this will sell?
All of the parts together look like they were inspired by a 1980s prom night terror. Emma’s is the prom queen’s dress. Sandra’s top is what became of the repurposed curtains in the old limo/hearse. Cate’s shoulder pad event are the arm rests inside the car.
‘Better’ is definitely relative. Likewise ‘best’. All of these are bad IMO.
It was a hideous 80’s prom gown with a shoulder pad shelf to put her award on.
There is no such thing as a “good” LV dress. I’m sure of it. Even the “better” ones, like Phoebe’s, are simply boring rather than outright hideous.
Louis Vuitton should stick to luggage. And Sandra Huller’s hair looks like mine when I get up in the morning. 🫣
I thought her hair looked like some sort of odd creature with pincers creeping over her head to attack her face. Someone help her!!!!
Emma’s dress looks like someone just cut up a duvet cover with matching curtains and stuck them randomly together.
Random was the inspiration for this dress. A mess.
I gasped when I saw Emma’s dress and not in a good way. It reminds me of the prom dresses from the movie, Pretty in Pink. Even those dresses are better than this. Just awful. They’re doing Emma dirty.
It looks like the bottom of Emma’s dress is trimmed in material left over from a bedspread. The white dress is definitely the best of this bunch.
Oh wow, I saw the top half of Emma’s dress and thought, “That’s not so bad”…then I saw the bottom half and the buttons down the side. Yeesh. That’s really terrible. She’s gorgeous, and she still looks great- or at she does from the neck up.
Stone’s dress is similar to the costumes worn by her character in the film, so that might be the rationale.
Came to say this. The hideous dress is similar to something her character Bella Baxter would wear
Emma’s dress is dreadful. I’m guessing that it’s meant to evoke some of her costumes in her movie. But yikes. Awful.
Sandra’s dress is kind of cool. It makes me think of Golden Age film stars. But the neck line throws it off for me; that straight horizontal just is not pretty. (Also the waistline just looks like bad craftsmanship.) But it had potential.
Phoebe’s dress is lovely, obviously, but pretty basic, imo.
It’s giving peaches and cream Barbie.
Phoebe is the only British actor of the 4–maybe LV gave her a home field advantage? I like her dress, but I don’t like how the seams were sewn.
Emma’s dress is absolutely not my style. However, LV got the color right—Emma sometimes wears colors that suck the life out of her. Someone needs to get her a different dress using these colors.
Sandra’s dress is okay. Cate’s isn’t my style either and I feel that she can usually make a lot of looks work whereas this doesn’t for me.
I don’t like any of these.
My picker must be off. I love the peach dress and think she carried an “event “dress very well. Also love the white dress.
Emma’s dress looks like something I made in home economics class.
I worked in a shoe store in the mall in the 80s, back when dyed-to-match shoes were a thing. I had to dye so many bridesmaid and prom shoes in peach. There are some once-trendy colors that should never make a comeback.
Emma’s dress is awful, IMO. Her hair and makeup are gorg tho. And I think the peach color looks great on her. This is one of the best hair colors she has had.
I scrolled down, placidly assuming that “hideous “ was an over-exaggeration. Nope. It wasn’t. I remember seeing those catalogs of bridesmaids’ dresses where you mix and match pieces and features, and then they make up the dress. I guess one enormous lopsided pumpkin of a sleeve is better than two of them? I’m having trouble, too, with the “…and make it orange!” part. This dress reminds me of the SNL David Pumpkins skits.
All these dresses are fugly – the least fugliest is Phoebe’s dress. But it looks ill fitted and a 1/2 size too big for her.
I get most of the actresses understand this is part of their job. But do they have any veto power when working with these brands?
Yes, I would like a giant orange sherbet dumped on me and don’t forget the poofy one shoulder. Fabbbuulllouuussss!!!
There was an article that came out noting that the BAFTAs haven’t given a Best Actress BAFTA award to a black actress . . . ever. So, in my mind, Emma’s “win” over a WOC who has otherwise won a bunch of other awards this season doesn’t mean jack.
Congrats to Emma on her white supremacy award, but for me, Lily is still the frontrunner.
Kate would definitely wear this dress in different colours: it is that fugly!
And that is 100 per cent why I hate peach. How awful.
IS Sandra’s LV better than Emma’s? I don’t think so. I think they’re both hideous just in different ways. Cate has the best LV out of the three- I actually like her dress and I love that it’s a rewear. Phoebe’s dress is so utterly non-descript as to have been made by literally anyone. It’s a design we have seen a thousand times over. Pretty, but basic.