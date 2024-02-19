Emily Blunt wore Elie Saab to the 2024 BAFTAs: kind of ’80s & fabulous?

Every season, I look at the Elie Saab runway photos and I always think “I hope all of these gowns show up during the awards season” and then so few of them do. Elie Saab just seems like the obvious, no-drama choice for women who don’t give a sh-t about wearing the most avant-garde looks – almost always flattering and pretty, easily customized and sparkly. Why not? Well, Emily Blunt felt that way – she wore Elie Saab couture at the BAFTAs. It’s giving Dynasty, right? The bell sleeves, the sparkles, the jewelry, the hair – like a soap star in the 1980s. I kind of adore it.

Bryce Dallas Howard in New Arrivals by İlkyaz Özel. Oof. The dress should have been longer and the shoes are wrong. She looks uncomfortable in it too.

Dua Lipa in bespoke Valentino. Arguably one of the best-dressed of the night. Dua’s style has lowkey gotten SO good in the past year.

Hannah Waddingham in Oscar de la Renta. I like this? Right amount of drama, one of the more flattering mullet dresses, and I’m fine with the shade of navy. My one quibble is that the netting on the skirt should not be that prominent.