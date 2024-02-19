Russell Crowe broke both his legs filming Robin Hood in 2010, but didn’t know

Russell Crowe is promoting his newest movie, Land of Bad, an action thriller co-starring Liam Hemsworth, Luke Hemsworth, and Milo Ventimiglia. The movie came out this past weekend. During his press tour, Russell sat down with People and shared an unbelievable story from when he was filming Robin Hood in 2010, when he was 46 years old. You know that time when Tom Cruise broke his ankle while filming Mission: Impossible Fallout and it halted production for six weeks? The one where he shattered it doing a stunt and you can still see that take in the final cut of the film? Yeah, well, Russell has a similar story. It’s similar, only you have to replace “ankle” with “both legs” and “halted filming for six weeks” with “didn’t know about it until 10 years later.” It’s a lot of yikes, y’all!
“I jumped off a castle portcullis onto rock-hard uneven ground,” the Oscar winner, 59, tells PEOPLE for One Last Thing in this week’s issue. “We should have prepped the ground and buried a pad but we were in a rush to get the shot done in the fading light.”
Crowe, who is currently starring in the new action thriller Land of Bad, didn’t realize the precarious situation until he was about to jump.
“With hundreds of extras around, arrows flying and burn pots setting the castle on fire, there was no pulling out,” he recalls. “As I jumped, I remember thinking, ‘This is going to hurt.’ ”
Aiming to land on the balls of his feet to help with the impact, the actor felt his heels hit the uneven ground first. “It was like an electric shock bursting up through my body,” he says. “We were shooting a big movie, so you just struggle through, but the last month of that job was very tricky. There was a number of weeks where even walking was a challenge.”
Crowe “never discussed the injury with production, never took a day off because of it, I just kept going to work,” he adds.
A decade later, Crowe began having what he calls “very strange pains” in his lower legs so he went to a doctor for an MRI and X-rays.
“I thought it was nothing serious,” he says. “After working through a long New York winter, my body was just missing exercise and sunshine.”
The star was shocked when the doctor looked at the X-rays and asked him, “When did you break your legs?” “Apparently he could see the remnants of fractures in both shin bones,” says Crowe. “To jog my memory he said, ‘Would have been maybe 10 years ago?'”
Crowe immediately remembered jumping off the portcullis on the Robin Hood set. “Apparently I finished that movie with two broken legs,” he adds. “All for art. No cast, no splints, no painkillers, just kept going to work and over time they healed themselves.”
Looking back, the actor realized after the shoot wrapped in 2009, he took a year off and didn’t work until signing on for 2013’s Man of Steel.
“In retrospect I obviously knew something was wrong,” he says. “To be the Kryptonian father of Superman was six months of incredibly intense physical training. Between the time off and that training, things fixed themselves.”
That is f–cking WILD. Like, I find it absolutely bonkers that he broke not one but BOTH legs, kept going, and then had no idea for another 10 years! I know Russell said that they were on a tight schedule on the day of the shoot itself but I cannot believe that he never stopped to have someone from the production’s medical staff take a look at his legs. He even said he had trouble walking for weeks! Men, #amirite?! I have a decent tolerance for pain and have worked or gone throughout my day ignoring some pretty uncomfortable injuries, but if something persists, I’m going to get it checked out. Russell is so lucky that he didn’t have permanent damage.
Photos credit: Ferrari – Look/Look Press / Avalon, Dimitris Legakis / Avalon, Maria Laura Antonelli / AGF Foto / Avalon
I think I speak for the other residents of Nottingham when I say that film was more painful than anything that might have happened to his legs.
I know I shouldn’t laugh but I did….you are 100% right
I laughed out loud. That was a terrible movie!
Can it really be worse than the Kevin Costner one?
LMAO yes I’ve been a fan of Russell’s for years (since LA Confidential) and that was one of the most painful films to sit through, I was bored to tears and that accounts for me watching it at home!
On topic, that is just crazy! He’s lucky he didn’t break his spine, how did he jump off a portcullis without injuring his back? Not surprised he fractured both of his legs, that’s going beyond art, it’s mad.
Off topic, friend of mine met him recently in Italy while visiting Rome and Ostia and she said he was very nice to staff and trying to speaking with everyone, nice change from his diva-ish behaviour he reputedly used to have.
I dont feel bad anymore falling asleep while watching it now that u say this
One of the few movies I cannot rewatch as I fell asleep 3 times during it. I don’t even remember if I finished it or how it ends.
Hmmm. I loved the movie and have watched it numerous times.
I’m Australian and I feel this in my bones.
Like, our work culture is absolutely nuts, especially my generation (elder millennial) and above. We just power through. I have absolutely worked through injuries I should not have worked through. She’ll be right mate.
Yeah, that’s the same cultural issue in the UK, my husband worked (at home) throughout his Covid spell, with a fever at 39 degrees C, breathing issues and aching all over. If I wasn’t too sick due to Covid too, I would have called the emergency services, he’s lucky he didn’t die at his desk.
I think there is a common cultural thread for MEN. Maybe there is a work culture thing there, but I think it’s also partially a fear of the doctor. I had a friend in his 40s (Canadian, Anglo x Eastern European background) who had fractures in both arms and FIVE RIBS from various sports injuries, probably from university-era hockey and lacrosse. They were never treated, he just through he needed to gut it out. It was so bad the doctors assumed he had bone cancer. It was scary.
Caitlin Moran actually has an amazing essay about how men are afraid of the doctor and wait for ailments to escalate before they go. It’s messed up.
I did a similar thing while living in Japan in my 20s. Tried to jump a rain-slicked curb on my bike on my road home from work one night, did a front flip over my handlebars and landed in prayer position on my knees on the pavement. Same total shock radiating up my body. I knew something was wrong but didn’t know what. Got up and walked my bike home. Had trouble walking the next day but chalked it up to bruising. Carried on, didn’t miss work, took Advil walked to work and back etc. Three months later climbed a live volcano in Indonesia and trekked through Asia. A year after I moved back to Canada when it was still sore I went to a doctor who told me I’d broken my knee cap but it was too late to do anything about it. Now decades later one leg is longer than the other which can cause some discomfort but you just press on. So I totally believe this story! 😊
Oh my word! That’s one of the most upsetting stories I have ever heard. Your pain tolerance must be very high. Do you have red hair? I’ve read that redheads have an extra high pain tolerance. My redheaded friend who loves serving as a surrogate agrees. Giving birth is no big deal to her. I cannot imagine. Bring on the Dilaudid!!
It does happen though I am surprised he didn’t need pain medication or have swelling. Without an x-ray some fractures can’t be distinguished from a sprain. My father (thought he) had a bad ankle sprain in college and had to use crutches to get around. Twenty years later he had an x-ray for foot problems and the doctor pointed out, “This is where you broke your ankle.”
My husband is blessed with a high pain tolerance, while I am cursed with a low one. I never believe him anymore when he says something won’t hurt. When he was in high school he played football and broke both thumbs in the same game. He finished the game and never mentioned it to his parents. Decades later his hands are both so gnarly looking that doctors have shuddered looking at them. He now feels a touch of arthritis, while I ache every morning like a got hit by a bus.
When I was in college, I had a bad fall while ice skating, injuring my knee. I hobbled around for several days before going to the health service. Someone briefly examined my knee. I asked if I needed crutches — and the person asked me if I thought I needed crutches. The idea of crutches seemed so unwieldy and uncool, so I said “No”, and that was it. It was only decades later that I wondered why my knee wasn’t x-rayed or examined more thoroughly, or treated in any way. This was my first visit on my own to a health care provider, other than my pediatrician, and the experience reinforced my natural, unfortunate predilection to push on, and assume that everything is fine.
He probably just thought he had shin splints lol.