Margot Robbie did Barbiecore at the BAFTAs in a custom Armani: cute or blah?

Margot Robbie went with Barbiecore for her BAFTA look, doing a black-and-pink custom Armani Privé gown with black gloves. People are really doing gloves a lot these days and you can tell the ladies are out of practice. No, honestly, Margot’s gloves look fine and I think Margot assumes that we want or expect her to wear Barbiecore throughout the entire awards season. Maybe that’s true? I don’t know. But it’s going to be quite an adjustment once this whole ride is over!

If Claire Foy is going to do one thing in this world, it’s wear something fringed. She has been wearing fringed ensembles for MONTHS. I guess it’s a minor trend, but also: she’s seeking it out. It’s pretty easy to avoid wearing this much fringe. This dress is also Armani Privé – it would be lovely without the boob fringe, I’m sure.

Carey Mulligan wore vintage Christian Dior and posed on the carpet with Bradley Cooper. The dress is gorgeous, but I might have chosen a different necklace?

Rosamund Pike in Christian Dior. She’s really trying to beat the “Rosamund only wears severe black dresses” allegation. While she looks pretty, this is the wrong look for the BAFTAs. It’s more “BAFTA Tea Party” than BAFTAs.