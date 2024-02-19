Margot Robbie did Barbiecore at the BAFTAs in a custom Armani: cute or blah?

Margot Robbie went with Barbiecore for her BAFTA look, doing a black-and-pink custom Armani Privé gown with black gloves. People are really doing gloves a lot these days and you can tell the ladies are out of practice. No, honestly, Margot’s gloves look fine and I think Margot assumes that we want or expect her to wear Barbiecore throughout the entire awards season. Maybe that’s true? I don’t know. But it’s going to be quite an adjustment once this whole ride is over!
If Claire Foy is going to do one thing in this world, it’s wear something fringed. She has been wearing fringed ensembles for MONTHS. I guess it’s a minor trend, but also: she’s seeking it out. It’s pretty easy to avoid wearing this much fringe. This dress is also Armani Privé – it would be lovely without the boob fringe, I’m sure.
Carey Mulligan wore vintage Christian Dior and posed on the carpet with Bradley Cooper. The dress is gorgeous, but I might have chosen a different necklace?
Rosamund Pike in Christian Dior. She’s really trying to beat the “Rosamund only wears severe black dresses” allegation. While she looks pretty, this is the wrong look for the BAFTAs. It’s more “BAFTA Tea Party” than BAFTAs.
Apparently there was an ugly shoe contest at the BAFTAs last night. Pike was one contender.
Ugh
Those shoes are much too clunky for this dress. I think she recently attended another event in this style of dress with equally clunky clodhoppers. Like girl, if you’re tryna channel Dior’s 1947 “New Look” cinched waist and voluminous, calf-length frocks, this isn’t it.
The shoes match most of the dresses.
Meaning they are equally as ugly (the dresses)
The shoes may match most of the dresses currently on any red carpet at the moment. They did not, in my very humble opinion, *match* this dress or this style. It needed something more whimsical. (Cause her dress is kinda meh, for her) They’re best worn under floor length column style gowns — but that’s just my personal opinion 🤷🏻♀️
Margot looks like is holding her breath? I always get that impression from her pictures, it might be the way she pauses.
Carey looks great! Rosamund’s shoes are dreadful!
I say it again, margot is the worst model. How come a beautiful talented girl like her can’t give live to any outfit? No outfit she wears makes me want to buy it.
I usually LOVE the Barbie themed dresses… this one looks like her girls are wearing shades….
Loved the Barbie fashion for the press tour. But we were also getting a lot of interviews with Margot herself in her own clothes, talking as herself.
The awards season has seemed off. All we’re getting are the Barbie dress pictures, no Margot. Instead we get Emma Stone everywhere, talking about being a producer on Poor Things when Yorgos Lanthimos had been in development on the project for nearly a decade before she heard of it. Love Emma, but something seems off about the Barbie campaign. So sad this is what Oscars are about now.
Yes and very much yes.
It’s bad but it’s like everyone pulled out their worst looks for the BAFTAs.
Carey gets my vote for best-dressed.
Can we discuss Bradley Cooper’s Victorian jacket/bellbottoms combo?! What is that?!
I love Carey’s! Gorgeous.
I like Rosamund’s dress a lot but agree if it were longer it would be a bit fancier for the event.
I am not a BAFTA follower but the last few years have noticed them mainly because I adore the Sussex’s and this stuff pops up. To me by the time this award show comes around everyone wore the best dresses and the most beautiful design so this is 😒 blah.. Not impressed with again this year with the red carpet dresses and looks at all.
Bradley Cooper looks like Popeye the Sailor went to the BAFTAs
Thank you I couldn’t figure out who he reminded me of, and yup it’s Popeye! he is just missing his can of spinach.