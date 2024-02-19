Ayo Edebiri wore a custom Bottega Veneta to the BAFTAs: old Hollywood glam?

Ayo Edebiri attended the 2024 BAFTAs and she decided to go all out in an “old Hollywood” style. She wore a custom Bottega Veneta ensemble… and I feel like one thing should have been edited out? Like, don’t wear the gloves AND the feathered stole/coat. Her styling here is great though and I love her lil’ bob.

Maybe I’ve just gotten used to Emma Corrin’s offbeat style, but they look bonkers-amazing in this bespoke Miu Miu. I f–king love these turquoise tights.

Greta Gerwig in Erdem Pre-Fall 2024. Not my vibe but she looks lovely.

Taylor Russell in custom Loewe. When will we be free of Loewe?? Seriously though, she elevates this.

Bonus Andrew Scott, who looked like the hottest little devil ever. He looks so beautiful!