Ayo Edebiri wore a custom Bottega Veneta to the BAFTAs: old Hollywood glam?

Ayo Edebiri attended the 2024 BAFTAs and she decided to go all out in an “old Hollywood” style. She wore a custom Bottega Veneta ensemble… and I feel like one thing should have been edited out? Like, don’t wear the gloves AND the feathered stole/coat. Her styling here is great though and I love her lil’ bob.

Maybe I’ve just gotten used to Emma Corrin’s offbeat style, but they look bonkers-amazing in this bespoke Miu Miu. I f–king love these turquoise tights.

Greta Gerwig in Erdem Pre-Fall 2024. Not my vibe but she looks lovely.

Taylor Russell in custom Loewe. When will we be free of Loewe?? Seriously though, she elevates this.

Bonus Andrew Scott, who looked like the hottest little devil ever. He looks so beautiful!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

19 Responses to “Ayo Edebiri wore a custom Bottega Veneta to the BAFTAs: old Hollywood glam?”

  1. Michelle says:
    February 19, 2024 at 9:22 am

    Does no one know how to sew anymore? And does no one know what shape boobs are anymore? Mystifying dresses on display last night.

    Reply
  2. Jais says:
    February 19, 2024 at 9:24 am

    Agree about Ayo editing one thing out. I’m over all the gloves so I’d say gloves. But I love the color on her and she looks glam.

    Reply
    • TOM says:
      February 19, 2024 at 9:34 am

      Lots of notes on this one. Turquoise and diamond platinum earrings are wrong but their shape is good. Stronger lip. The dress is beautiful but I would love it even more in chocolate, cream or a gorgeous gem color like sapphire or emerald. Boa coat should match. No gloves.

      Reply
  3. SarahLee says:
    February 19, 2024 at 9:25 am

    I like Ayo’s look, but peach is not a color for February. Emma and her tights….I just don’t know what to say. The only good thing in this post is Andrew Scott. Hubba hubba.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      February 19, 2024 at 10:11 am

      I’m too lazy to google right now but isn’t this the pantone colour of the year this year? Or maybe last year?

      Reply
      • SarahLee says:
        February 19, 2024 at 10:30 am

        Maybe. I saw after posting this that Emma Stone also wore peach. It looks lovely on Ayo – just doesn’t seem appropriate for the season. That color does NOT look lovely on Emma Stone.

  4. TheOriginalMia says:
    February 19, 2024 at 9:27 am

    She looked glam. Loved her entire ensemble. Andrew Scott was hot. The rest are eye sores.

    Reply
  5. Bettyrose says:
    February 19, 2024 at 9:35 am

    Is Ayo gonna be a fashion icon? I’m here for it. And DAYUM Andrew Scott. 😻

    Reply
  6. JW says:
    February 19, 2024 at 9:37 am

    I say this as a fellow queer person. Emma Corrin has conflated queer red carpet representation with looking grim. I hate every look she serves, not because they’re not my thing (though they’re not) but because she drags every one of them down with that catwalk deadeye stare. Which should stay on the catwalk. I also don’t love every one of KStew’s looks, but you can tell (when) she’s happy in them and in herself. I’m not saying Emma’s not. I’m just saying her energy is deeply unpleasant to look at in photos.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      February 19, 2024 at 12:08 pm

      So…they should smile more?

      Reply
      • JW says:
        February 19, 2024 at 12:49 pm

        No. That is incredibly reductive, but nice try. I am not telling Emma Corrin to smile. I am saying they are serving unpleasant energy, as though this and every red carpet smells like bilge water. She looks pinched and sour.

  7. Jay says:
    February 19, 2024 at 9:38 am

    I think the whole ensemble works for a red carpet. The only thing I would change is to deepen the apricot colour to something more dramatic. She looks radiant!

    Reply
  8. Crowned Huntress says:
    February 19, 2024 at 9:49 am

    I wish the bust area of Ayo’s dress looked better. It looks so off with all that material under the bustline and then the decorative darts above. She’s not heavy chested so kinda swallows up her cleavage.
    The color is fine but I wonder if it would’ve been better in a deeper jewel tone instead. Hair needed a little comb through. It looks like they dressed her in a rush and then she got windblown running to the car.

    Reply
  9. Normades says:
    February 19, 2024 at 9:51 am

    I think Taylor is doing old Hollywood glam better. Love the side swept bangs.

    I don’t like the fit/style of the bust on Ayo’s dress. A simple slip dress with spaghetti straps would have been better with those accessories.

    Reply
  10. Ameerah M says:
    February 19, 2024 at 10:46 am

    Loewe has been around since 1846. Long live Loewe! I actually hate Ayo’s dress and styling. It feels costume-y and the fabric of that dress is not up to par for Bottega. The whole thing is a miss for me. Greta looks great, Taylor still showing what a fashion girlie she is in that Loewe. Emma’s I don’t like. Like why didn’t they just give them a custom Prada (Miu Miu is an offshoot of Prada)? Not my personal fave design but I am always here for a fashion moment. Andrew looks fantastic.

    Reply
  11. LeahTheFrench says:
    February 19, 2024 at 11:42 am

    Raah, disappointed by Ayo on this one, she knocked it off the park during awards season with super striking, edgy fashion, and now this… This is what my daughter looks like when she’s playing grown-up with my clothing items 😉 . They don’t really fit, they’re not really well coordinated, and she does not really know how to move comfortably with them. Ayo reminds me of that! OK, the hair and make-up are good, so there’s that. But go back to your previous stylist, Ayo!!

    Reply
  12. Lisa says:
    February 19, 2024 at 12:06 pm

    Ayo’s glam and jewelry is perfection but I don’t like the dress. It looks like it fits funny and is uncomfortable. But she looks beautiful hair/makeup/jewelry wise.

    Reply
  13. lucy2 says:
    February 19, 2024 at 12:23 pm

    Red suit for the win here. Don’t love the gowns.
    Ayo definitely needs one thing less here, I’d like it a lot more.

    Reply
  14. Bettyrose says:
    February 19, 2024 at 12:33 pm

    Just sitting down to watch Bottoms, which I only heard about yesterday. Ten minutes in and I feel so much shame at ever feeling nostalgia for John Hughes films. And Ayo is already flexing her comedic talent.

    Reply

