Pippa Middleton really was vacationing in St. Barts with her family all of last week

Last week, there were photos of Pippa Middleton on vacation in St. Barts with her husband and children. Some people questioned whether the photos were actually taken last week, as if the Mail and the paparazzo would purposefully hold photos for weeks or even months. That’s just not what happens the majority of the time. Maybe – a very big maybe – an outlet like the Mail will hold some salacious or interesting photos for a few days, tops. But the Pippa photos were just as the Mail reported – Pippa was vacationing with her family last week during her kids’ school holiday.

As you can see in the tweets below, Pippa was photographed in recent days, still in St. Barts, still wearing bikinis and enjoying herself. I still say that Pippa wouldn’t be larking about in a bikini in St. Barts if her sister’s condition was really that dire. King Charles and Queen Camilla’s actions and behavior have emphasized that too – whatever is going on with Kate, it’s not the gloomiest, most devastating thing ever. It still begs the question, or several questions, actually: what happened with Kate, where are Kate’s parents, was Kate ever actually in the London Clinic, and was she ever “home” in Adelaide Cottage?

Bikini-clad Pippa Middleton flaunts fit figure during beach day with husband and 3 kids https://t.co/EmVxi47KZ3 pic.twitter.com/JV22qeF5JW — Page Six (@PageSix) February 18, 2024

Her Royal Hotness! Pippa Middleton, 40, looks sensational in a £232 Vix bikini as she enjoys the sun in St Barts with her husband and young children https://t.co/VLlZPsnPL7 pic.twitter.com/Be0ZaGbTZS — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 17, 2024

Pippa Middleton's sun-soaked half-term getaway at the glitzy Eden Rock hotel in St Barts – owned by her husband's family – continues https://t.co/LkYYgoGOR4 pic.twitter.com/QosIIVfy6o — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 18, 2024