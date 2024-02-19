Pippa Middleton really was vacationing in St. Barts with her family all of last week

Last week, there were photos of Pippa Middleton on vacation in St. Barts with her husband and children. Some people questioned whether the photos were actually taken last week, as if the Mail and the paparazzo would purposefully hold photos for weeks or even months. That’s just not what happens the majority of the time. Maybe – a very big maybe – an outlet like the Mail will hold some salacious or interesting photos for a few days, tops. But the Pippa photos were just as the Mail reported – Pippa was vacationing with her family last week during her kids’ school holiday.
As you can see in the tweets below, Pippa was photographed in recent days, still in St. Barts, still wearing bikinis and enjoying herself. I still say that Pippa wouldn’t be larking about in a bikini in St. Barts if her sister’s condition was really that dire. King Charles and Queen Camilla’s actions and behavior have emphasized that too – whatever is going on with Kate, it’s not the gloomiest, most devastating thing ever. It still begs the question, or several questions, actually: what happened with Kate, where are Kate’s parents, was Kate ever actually in the London Clinic, and was she ever “home” in Adelaide Cottage?
I feel like these shots are as much about promoting the Matthews family properties as they are about sending any message at all about Kate.
Yep, it’s promotion for the resort.
Yeah, the work/business angle makes it tougher to read this as an indicator. Kate must be alive and her condition can’t be too unstable for both siblings to be vacationing overseas, but beyond that it’s undetermined. I’ve seen family members travel while a loved one is on hospice. If she’s in a persistent vegetative state, then her siblings can’t do much by putting their lives on hold indefinitely. There’d be no reason for them to stay nearby if she’s getting inpatient treatment somewhere. They’re certainly not going to interrupt their lives for extended separation/divorce negotiations.
I don’t think it’s ‘persistent vegetative state’ dire (whatever is happening with Kate), but even if it was, it would not stop extended family (including siblings with children of their own) from living their lives.
If Kate’s recovering from post-op complications (aka, a stroke) as has been suggested by some theorists, they would absolutely vacation overseas. Staying at home isn’t going to do anything to help.
All I know is whatever is going on with Kate, it’s put a stop to her and CarolE’s normal briefing pattern, which is WEIRD AF.
Agreed that Pippa on vacation isn’t a perfect indicator that things aren’t bad with Kate. Pippa has 3 kids under 10. You cannot pause your life indefinitely with small kids because you can’t pause their lives too. They still have school. They still get bored and stir crazy. You can call on your village for help, or have your partner take on most tasks (*cough* as Mr. School Run loves to insist is happening *cough*) but if Pippa’s parents are already helping with Kate and her kids, they’re stretched too thin to also babysit for Pippa just so Pippa can be another set of hands for Kate’s recovery. The math just doesn’t math for that.
One could just as easily argue that Pippa is helping by going back to her own life. Or maybe even rewarding her kids for being so good and understanding these past months by giving them a vacation and her full focus.
It’s no indicator at all. A couple of years ago, my family had a big vacation planned to celebrate my father’s birthday. It took a lot of time to coordinate. What I didn’t know at the time was that my father’s brother had gone missing and my father knew he was missing. He gave ZERO indication of it during the trip. I didn’t hear anything about it until he was found.
But everyone is basing things on if these two families were normal. They aren’t. The royals entire livelyhood depends on appearance. So they are taught from an early age to go out and smile and wave. Regardless of what is going on in their private lives. And sorry But I don’t think Pippa and Kate have ever been close. And I’m pretty sure since Pippa got married she’s not that close to Carol either. Imagine having to spend your entire life listening to Carol whine on and on about marrying a royal. So Pippa might not even know what’s going on with Kate. And might not even really care.
If you were close to your sister would you name your daughter after a woman who was publicly to your brother in law as his mistress? And keep in mind the daughter was born after the media outed the alleged mistress.
Kkkhate cant leave the country to go with pipa, they have her passport and mama can’t go because it would look so bad that she is vacationing in StBarth, when she took money form the gov and also from so many small businesses.
Yes the how/why/where do continue but Peg gave an outstanding impression of Can’t at the BAFTA’s last evening doing her hyena laugh and attempted her jazz hands. So we don’t really need her because Peg is doing a bang up job filling in for her.
They are interchangeably useless.
Perhaps Pippa is also signaling that she has her own life and not involved with Kate’s as she once was. Kate was the golden child and Pippa lost her “career” to Kate/Wills. I suspect that all is not what it appears to be with the Midds. Why didn’t either sil bail them out of debt and give them an allowance for appearances?
I wouldn’t be surprised if during all those years, Carole and Kate made Kate the center of the Middleton universe and Pippa got a little fed up and distanced herself.
These photos may be staged but she does look genuinely happy.
She looks fit, happy has an husband who thinks she sets the moon and has a healthy young family. More power to her.
My hope is that she has distanced herself from the Middleton Drama (healthier for her).
As one who personally thinks there is something going on w her and peg (vs. a dire medical emergency) to the point she has to stay out of sight: Maybe the noise was getting too loud, and Pippa and the old folk were engaged to play “nothing to see here”…
I said she through a divorce tantrum and got hurt accidently and Bulky Boy was not happy.
On a serious note, I hope she will be ok.
I think that’s how it started out. But I also think Charles has William on some sort of lockdown. You know he would jump at the chance to play the role of ruler. But I think he beat Kate up. And that’s why there aren’t any pictures of her. Or the Middletons. Kate is either in a coma or dead. And the Middletons are being watched. And William did it. George and the others aren’t being trotted out for distraction. Carol isn’t leaking to the tabloids. Nothing is getting out. Even from the staff. So it has to be something bad.
Weren’t there some accusation against his father? Did those go away?
Last thing I read he was charged, but a second investigation was started as other allegations were discovered while investigating the first allegations. That was about a year ago, don’t know how things are standing now.
My notes: She’s not royal. Wearing a swimsuit at a beach is not flaunting. I wish I had ever looked that good in a bikini!
Love how the DM calls her “Her Royal Hotness” when she has nothing to do with royalty other than the fact that her sister is Kate and still manage to have multiple fits when the Sussexes use their family name.
Yes, indeed. I think it all started with the weird fixation with her bum at the wedding. Very odd. She always reminds me of Wallis Simpson.
OMG she DOES look like Wallis Simpson!!! It’s something about her smile.
So Kate’s sister is on holiday during this ‘crisis’, enjoying herself and laughing. Yet heaven forfend Harry is seen laughing and joking at a work event while Kate is ill.
“Her royal hotness?” Are you frigging kidding me??? What a bunch of jackasses.
I’m old enough to remember when the press was trying to make Pippa and Harry happen.
Yes, I remember that! Just awful.
Not exactly ‘hot’ and definitely not royal. Moderately attractive and pleasant enough.
Pippa is the one who looks athletic (albeit overdeveloped trapezius muscles). Kate just looks anorexic in comparison.
Wait, has Kate been trying to steal Pippa’s identity? Athletic, Early Years, enjoys country life etc?
I always think they’re both moderately attractive and pleasant enough. They remind of mums at independent school pick ups; I see them day in day out. You wouldn’t double take at either of them.
I can only judge as someone looking on from the outside, but she does seem to have a great life. Husband who adores her and has enough money so she can do what she wants (or nothing at all), lovely children and lovely house and enough money to hire people to help take care of both, and a father in law that owns a swanky resort in tropical island paradise. Difficult not to be jealous
It does sound good. She’s in fantastic shape too.
Is Uncle Gary going to appear on Celebrity Big Brother and spill the tea on what’s really going on with Kate?
I have a feeling that Kate is perfectly fine. She had surgery and saw it as the perfect excuse to spend the next eight months sitting on her bony ass doing nothing on the tax payers dime. No wonder her siblings are out and about enjoying their lives.
I think she’s had some pretty nasty surgery but is using the downtime excessively. There was a hint of this in some Telegraph article, about how she should take this time as the rest she’s due.
Not with this much blowback. There would at least be a photo of her recuperating with the kids. But no photos period. The royals are crap when it comes to PR. But not that bad. There has to be a reason they aren’t allowing photos. And where is Carol. You would at least have photos of her coming and going to visit Kate. But no. That doesn’t make any sense.
I’m trying to take things at face value these days. So, yes she’s had some surgery imo. I think it was bowel surgery, which sounds incredibly painful from some posters’ accounts on here, rather than a hernia etc. I think she’s using this excessive amount of time because she thinks she’s owed it somehow. However, I can see that within what I’ve just said is something not at face value. If she’s using all this time, what is the deeper purpose? Has the bowel surgery been brought on by years of disordered eating perhaps? Are there mental health issues that have knocked her physical health? Are there issues within her marriage that have created a perfect storm? We’ll never know. Sometimes I think the speculation is grim and sometimes I think she’s enjoying it. Plus, would her sister really be on holiday if Kate were in dire trouble? If the answer is “yes” well, good grief, talk about passive aggressive resentment. Pippa’s daughter is Rose and she’s done an MA in child development, so perhaps!
Pippa is sending a message.
You know what would be an easier message to send? A picture or video of Kate.
Exactly!
So if it’s not dire, then why has no photo been shared with the public. Why no royal accounts acknowledgment of her birthday. Why no visits from her mom.
In other words, I agree it’s not dire *now* which begs question, why is she hiding or being hidden?
Negotiations re separation or divorce and she’s hiding after whatever if any surgery she had.
I do think Pippas pics are supposed to be sending a signal that Kate is well enough physically at least.Idk
Every time I read about Willy waiting for her to settle, I interpreted that as divorce negotiations. I hope she is recovering well from whatever surgery she has had and makes better decisions when she is well enough to make them.
How can Kate’s disappearace be related to the divorce? One option is that Burger King was bound and determined to get rid of Kate but not suffer his father’s fate of being the heavy. So he decides that citing health concerns and a mutual parting of the ways due to the stress of royal life is the only way to do it. And because he has the power, the Middletons are forced to go along or else be faced with certain consequences–such as losing Middleton Manor. Hence Kate disappears, the world gets used to solo Bill, and eventually the annoying spouse is put out to pasture with enough money to keep her quiet.
If this was a ploy by Burger King, he would need support for the charade from the rest of the regulars; the press would print their sycophantic articles, CarolE would be seen with flowers, cards from the kids would be alluded to. He would want it made known that Kate was weak but still loved. So the fact that all the supporting cast has been silenced makes me think what’s going on with Kate is hard to manage and not anything they had a handbook for.
Only active video of Kate with a verifiable recent date/time stamp would be acceptable now, still photos are not enough.
There should be proof of life for Kate and a well check for George (as the heir) and his siblings to show they are sound and continuing to attend school. This ongoing disappearance is sinister. Showing a vacationing bikini clad Pippa once is a non sequitur, showing her repeatedly is an obfuscation.
I don’t think Pippa and Kate are close anymore. I imagine being the sister of the FQC isn’t easy, especially since Kate has shown she’s arrogant, demanding and rude. If she’s pulled any of that ‘holier than thou’ crap on Pippa small wonder that their relationship may be strained. Carol(E) chose her side and it ain’t Pippa. William may be part of the issue too, if he’s pulled his usual bullying, belligerent sh*t with Pippa and her husband. If the WanK’s marriage is truly over and this mystery surgery/recovery period is simply malingering and pity-partying while divorce issues get ironed out, I can see them not wanting to go near either of them with a 10 foot pole.
I agree. They aren’t close. I imagine at one point, she said something showing true concern as a close friend or sibling would if you see your loved one in a horrible unhappy and allegedly abusive relationship. She was told to butt out and remember her place and so she gave up trying or caring. And in turn, she is no longer in the loop regarding Kate or her whereabouts.
I can totally see Kate being a mean bitch to Pippa.
I doubt the Middleton siblings are close. Kate did whatever it took to get Diana’s cursed ring with her stage mother hovering in the background. Keen shows the same concern towards her own siblings that she has shown toward the patronages she represents and Will-not’s only brother for decades. She will burn anyone when it suits her. Pippa, like Meghan, looks fabulous and happy. This trip was a vacation/family time/free publicity for the resort. Is it possible the Middleton’s are being quiet because William threw allowance money at them with the caveat that they are required to stop briefing? Somehow, William seems in complete control of the narrative. Kate has not been seen in public for nearly 2 months and his father has had surgery/a cancer diagnosis and the media isn’t screaming because of his public missteps and refusal to do more events.
I’m starting to wonder if Kate’s surgery was really a minor one. Either that or as I said last week she’s probably on her way to full recovery.
Yes, I agree. I don’t know about minor. Could be a hernia, I suppose. I think it’s bowel surgery. However, agree that she’s on the road to recovery and is using this time for other things we can only guess at, inc laziness. In the lead up to this event there were stories about how W&K’s marriage was struggling because of the extra work since Harry left. I wonder whether she’s stringing it out for a proper re set, in her mind.
The Italian press (and French) are saying that Kate’s operation was a hysterectomy – which makes sense – it’s “abdominal” loosely – and it talies with her having what seemed a series of fairly tough pregnancies, and would make sense with the recovery time – it’s a major operation, not life threatening if all goes well but it does take time to get over.
I had an total radical abdominal hysterectomy due to cancer— the most radical one: cervix, uterus, womb, fallopian tubes plus I had huge fibroids (largest was 15 inches across). Was in hospital for 4 nights and recovery period was supposed to be 4-6 weeks. I was able to go downstairs after a week and was able to drive and pretty much be myself after a month. The only thing I couldn’t do was to lift anything heavy (heavier than 10 pounds).
If that were true then they would release pictures of her in bed with the kids. They haven’t. No pictures. No pictures of Carol going to visit. No pictures period. Even with a possible divorce announcement. There would be pictures to show she’s okay. But no. And Kate and Pippa haven’t been close in years. Why do you think Pippa’s degree is in early childhood. That was totally a slap in Kates face.
jam this is interesting to me. our views are of course clouded by that video of an emergency dash, which we assume to be kate. however, wasn’t her HG questioned on here.
Most people with HG don’t hop on a plane in their third trimester to go on a beach holiday across the globe. Usually they don’t feel able to do all that travel. But Kate seems to have been able to push herself to go to Mustique.
Yes, this is something i remember from on here. Also, that she was once admitted to hosp, press went wild about how ill she was, and then she was snapped shopping a day or so later.
Does TMW James thank his lucky stars every day?
If Kate’s medical issues are eating-disorder related, I have a feeling these pictures and headlines would not help. Still wonder what is really going on…
I can see bowel issues being longterm ed related. I don’t know whether Pippa’s holiday implies Kate’s fine, nothing to see here, I’m on holiday and wouldn’t be if my sister were in need.
This would be assuming that Kate is “in need” of Pippa. I mentioned above that perhaps Pippa showed real concern with Kate about her health/relationship and Kate got defensive and shut her out.
@sparrow. I agree bowel and/ or ED related, which is why the information blackout. Kate just doesn’t want to forever be known as a poster child for these particular ailments. I can see that happening. One of our grandchildren has epilepsy and she want complete privacy about it as she doesn’t wish to be known as that girl who has seizures.
Hi Libra. I’m epileptic. I didn’t talk about it for years. One thing, there is still a stigma. Two, people’s reactions are really weird and outdated and they say things I’m sure they wouldn’t say in other health scenarios. I’ve had “but you don’t shake about” and “I bet you scare your kids” and “they used to burn people like you for being witches”, even “god, I thought my life was bad, but I’d hate to be you”. When I first started talking about it, I instantly regretted it; I became the one with epilepsy. It’s a struggle not to be defined by it but it’s got easier. Thing is, it’s so common. It used to be quoted as 1/200 people has a form of epilepsy, now it’s something like 1/100. It can be so mild people don’t even notice and put it down to a sudden feeling of fear or temperature change. At the other end of the spectrum it’s horrible. So, yes, I think Kate doesn’t want to be “outed” as someone with bowel problems – not very princess like in her eyes, no doubt. Rightly or wrongly. Her shout.
All our speculation doesn’t explain to me why William is struggling so much unless he’s involved somehow. Wouldn’t he take advantage of the opportunity to step up into his statesman role? Hasn’t he been playing the bachelor? What’s stopping him? His reaction is what’s really puzzling
His reaction and the reaction from CarolE.
If this were a ‘routine’ yet serious surgery with a long recovery period, I don’t understand the way Will’s reacting. I also don’t understand the total absence of the usual “Kate the Keen Lynchpin of the Monarchy” briefing from CarolE or the lack of briefing about how CarolE is stepping up to help in this time of need (garnering much needed public sympathy).
These resorts have exclusive beaches and so any pap shots especially when they aren’t grainy have been permitted by the subject. So regardless of how kate is doing, Pippa is keen to be photographed in her bikini when she could easily shut them down.
Just saw an article about Kate’s brother James and family going on a holiday to St. Lucia, flying economy no less. It would seem that both her siblings are going on with their lives. It seems to me that the Middletons generally take a family winter holiday to the Caribbean. One would assume that Kate is eventually going to recover and carry on a “normal” life. However, the parents are nowhere to be seen which is weird. I guess Carol is either keeping an eye on Kate or an eye on the children. It would seem that the Wales’s marriage is as over as the previous Wales’s marriage. However, I think that they have to decide on something while Charles is still king, because it would be a big mess if Kate officially became Queen consort. William would look awful if he tried to divorce her then. Perhaps they could work out a deal where William can have his side-piece, like kings have had historically, but Kate would get to be Queen in name. If William wants a divorce, he would have to make it happen before Charles dies. I’m sure his cancer diagnosis has put a spanner in the thinking, whatever it is.
With Will’s new private secretary being a trustee of Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, you would think that Kate would be in a good position to try and bring awareness to bowel disease which is what she most probably has. A bowel resection. Perhaps at a later date when she’s feeling better?
My feeling is that there’s more going on- ED, mental health issues. Things she would never admit to.
I stand by my initial thoughts. She had a hysterectomy. She wasn’t in the hospital as long as they said. She will stay out as long as she can from work, which is why they gave such a long date out. BUT suddenly she will appear next month, coming back a little earlier than stated to do a few minor future Queenly duties. All of the press will be preening about how amazing she is and what a dutiful Princess she is.