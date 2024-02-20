The BAFTAs snubbed Matthew Perry in their In Memoriam section

On Sunday, I followed the BAFTA ceremony on the BAFTAs social media account, where they were posting videos and updates. After the In Memoriam section aired during the telecast, there was a sudden kerfuffle in the Twitter comments – people were outraged that Matthew Perry had been left out of the tributes for artists who had passed away in the past year. The poor BAFTA social media person kept posting the same explanation to everyone complaining, which was that Perry would be memorialized during the upcoming BAFTA Television Awards. People were NOT happy.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has responded to online backlash over Matthew Perry’s absence from the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards’ In Memoriam segment on Sunday. After Perry, who died last October at age 54, did not appear during the tribute — set to a special arrangement of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” performed by Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham — social media users were quick to criticize the decision.
On X (formerly Twitter), users called out BAFTA for the perceived omission, which one dubbed “bad form” alongside a GIF of Perry’s Friends character, Chandler Bing, saying, “You can’t make this stuff up.”
Some were perplexed by Perry’s absence, calling it “shockingly bad” and a “shocking omission.”
Others simply sought an explanation, writing, “Why wasn’t [Matthew Perry] included in the memorial sequence???”
Responding to Perry’s absence from the tribute, a spokesperson for BAFTA tells PEOPLE, “I can confirm Matthew Perry will be remembered in our forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards.”
On X, BAFTA echoed this statement, writing, “Matthew Perry will be remembered in this year’s TV Awards ceremony,” and shared the link to the academy’s online tribute to the actor.
As I said, I felt bad for the social media person, because they were really under siege from people who outraged by BAFTA’s decision. I even sort of thought that the social media person probably disagreed with the decision, given they made a point of responding to several critics (thus probably making it into a bigger deal). It was such a stupid call by the BAFTAs, to gatekeep which deceased actors were “worthy” of the BAFTA Film memorial. While Perry was absolutely more famous for his television work, he appeared in fourteen films, including The Whole Nine Yards (an expected hit). His loss was devastating to the acting community entirely, regardless of whether he was “film actor” or “television actor.” This whole thing is so utterly snobby.
Kate Beckinsale went on the warpath with BAFTA a few weeks ago over them snubbing her producer stepdad and telling her he will be in the TV BAFTAS. Are they much less prestigious or something that it is such a blow?
Trying to think of ways that will lessen the outrage over literally every In Memoriam presentation, I wonder if the organising body publishing the list in the days beforehand could help?
Kate Beckinsale wasn’t upset that he wasn’t being included in the TV section, she was angry, because the initial email that they sent to her just said they weren’t sure he would be included at all. Her late stepfather was a prolific, British television, producer, and director, and she was incredibly offended that they basically said he wasn’t famous or important enough to be included in any memorial section, even though he’s won the highest honor that they give for television work. It wasn’t about the fact that it was the other ceremony it was that the letter implied. They weren’t sure they could be bothered at all. It’s kind of unfair to say that she was being snobby about which one he was included in, when the issue was, she felt their email was very rude and dismissive, and she received it only a couple of days after his death. She shared the email and it was very cold.
Grief, everyone needs to calm down, Bafta have a film arm and tv arm. There is limited space in each memorial segment so they don’t want to duplicate. When you think of Matthew Perry you think of TV first. Imagine the outcry if they left him out of the TV memorial segment.
Because there are rules against covering someone twice for different types of work?
I think they don’t cover people twice because of the limited space. There are so many people to honor, and the bulk of his work was tv, so it makes more sense there.
I wonder if the Oscars was already planning on including him, or if they are going to add him now after this backlash?
Awards shows always gate keep who’s in the memorial segment trying to balance the public talent, behind the scenes talent, and the business people.
Specific to Matthew, this is a British film organization and it’s possible his films weren’t big in Britain while his work in TV is very big so recognizing him at the TV BAFTAS makes sense. It’s like the Emmy and Oscar memorial segments have some overlap but aren’t identical.
Exactly what I thought
