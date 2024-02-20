Kristen Stewart wore Chanel in Berlin & spoke about the future of LGBTQ films

Kristen Stewart was in Germany for the Berlinale (Berlin Film Festival) over the weekend. She’s promoting Love Lies Bleeding, and she wore Chanel to the premiere (and I think that’s a Chanel outfit at the photocall too). I’m fine with all of this except her hair – her hair is getting worse and worse every time I see her. In general though, the premiere look was very buttoned-up for Kristen, especially given that she recently covered Rolling Stone in a jock strap. The RS cover was “risque,” according to the Hollywood Reporter, although I must have missed the outrage about it. Were people actually in their feelings about it? Anyway, Kristen talked about the RS cover and more during her Berlinale press conference:
Kristen Stewart has defended her risque’ photo shoot for the March Rolling Stone magazine cover that went viral and divided audiences on social media platforms.
“The existence of a female body thrusting any type of sexuality at you that’s not designed for exclusively straight males is something people are not super comfy with and so I’m really happy with it,” Stewart told a press conference on Sunday at the Berlin Film Festival for her latest movie, Love Lies Bleeding.
Stewart, who is bisexual, said she enjoyed breaking with traditional stereotypes about what it means to be feminine. “It’s okay to take different pictures and mix them up in a way that people aren’t used to and want to go and that’s okay, too,” she added. Stewart insisted the androgynous images taken by Collier Schorr for Rolling Stone should not be that big of a deal. “In fact, it’s pervasive and it’s everywhere and it’s being denied and it’s crazy that there aren’t more pictures like that. I loved the opportunity,” she added.
Stewart talked about making lesbian-themed films like Loves Lies Bleeding for mainstream audiences, rather than in and for an echo chamber. “We can’t keep doing that thing where we tell everyone how to feel, and where we sort of pat each other on the back and receive brownie points for providing space for marginalized voices and only in the capacity that they are allowed to speak about that alone,” Stewart told the Berlinale presser .
“The era of queer films, being so pointedly only that, is over. It’s done. Maybe they’ll happen, but I think things develop and move on. It’s just so inherent to how we’re all moving forward,” she added. Stewart pointed to Happiest Season, her LGBTQ+ Christmas romcom that was entirely commercially-driven, and yet sparked in her an interest in bringing to wider audiences other movies with diverse voices and issues. “It’s not making (movies) about the reasons that they’re sidelined, but peoples’ actual experiences, what they love, what their desires are, where they come from, where they want to go and, yeah, not feeling like you always have to stand on a f–ing soapbox and be everyone’s spokesperson.”
[From THR]
“Stewart insisted the androgynous images taken by Collier Schorr for Rolling Stone should not be that big of a deal” – they weren’t a big deal! They were just cool androgynous pics, plenty of people have done similar photos. I’m not negating how important it is for young LGBTQ kids to see someone like Kristen on the cover of Rolling Stone, but let’s not act as if the wheel has been reinvented. As for what Kristen said about the kinds of “queer films” she’d like to make… I agree, what she’s seeking is desperately needed. Not endless “coming out” films or films where the character’s sexuality is their defining (or sole) characteristic. The “gay best friend” trope needs to be over too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Kristen Stewart und Rose Glass beim Photocall zum Kinofilm Love Lies Bleeding auf der Berlinale 2024 / 74. Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin im Hotel Grand Hyatt. Berlin, 18.02.2024 *** Kristen Stewart and Rose Glass at the photocall for the movie Love Lies Bleeding at the Berlinale 2024 74 Berlin International Film Festival at the Hotel Grand Hyatt Berlin, 18 02 2024 Foto:xF.xKernx/xFuturexImagex bleeding_4231,Image: 848093284, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Frederic Kern / Avalon
-
-
Kristen Stewart bei derPressekonferenz zum Film Love Lies Bleeding von Rose Glass bei der Berlinale. Berlinale Filmfestival PK *** Kristen Stewart at the press conference for the movie Love Lies Bleeding by Rose Glass at the Berlinale Berlinale Filmfestival PK,Image: 848093677, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Konzept und Bild / Avalon
-
-
Kristen Stewart bei der Special Gala zum Fim Love Lies Bleeding am Berlinale Palast der 74. Internationalen Filmfestspiele am 18.02.2024 in Berlin Berlinale 2024- Special Gala zum Film Love Lies Bleeding mit Kristen Stewart *** Kristen Stewart at the Special Gala for the movie Love Lies Bleeding at the Berlinale Palast of the 74th Berlin International Film Festival on 18 February 2024 in Berlin Berlinale 2024 Special Gala for the movie Love Lies Bleeding with Kristen Stewart,Image: 848099078, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
Kristen Stewart beim Photocall zum Kinofilm Love Lies Bleeding auf der Berlinale 2024 / 74. Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin im Hotel Grand Hyatt. Berlin, 18.02.2024 *** Kristen Stewart at the photocall for the movie Love Lies Bleeding at the Berlinale 2024 74 Berlin International Film Festival at the Hotel Grand Hyatt Berlin, 18 02 2024 Foto:xD.xBedrosianx/xFuturexImagex bleeding_4260,Image: 848099395, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Dave Bedrosian / Avalon
-
-
Kristen Stewart bei der Premiere des Kinofilms Sterben / Dying auf der Berlinale 2024 / 74. Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin im Berlinale Palast. Berlin, 18.02.2024 *** Kristen Stewart at the premiere of the feature film Dying Dying at the Berlinale 2024 74 Berlin International Film Festival at the Berlinale Palast Berlin, 18 02 2024 Foto:xF.xKernx/xFuturexImagex sterben_prem_4228,Image: 848104714, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Frederic Kern / Avalon
-
-
Kristen Stewart auf dem Roten Teppich von Love Lies Bleeding von Rose Glass bei der Berlinale im Berlinale Palast. Pressekonferenz *** Kristen Stewart on the red carpet of Love Lies Bleeding by Rose Glass at the Berlinale in the Berlinale Palast Press Conference,Image: 848216071, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Konzept und Bild / Avalon
I just do not see any appeal with her. She is a wet potato sack. Someone explain it to me?!?!?
You don’t need an explanation. You don’t like her, and that’s fine. Any “explanation” from those of us who do like her wouldn’t change your mind.
Those pictures were okay (I’ve seen better androgynous editorials in my life) but the dirty and disgusting background made me want to hork. The hair is a crime.
I didn’t think the pictures complemented Kristen at all nor achieved her goal of taking LGBT experience to a new height of awareness. Everything was just wrong;hair, clothing, makeup, clothes, lightening, etc. I felt nauseous after looking at the cover and wondered if Kristen is going thru some kind of catharsis. If she is going thru some kind of catharsis , I hope it’s good one. and not a bad one.
One of my kids came out, and for me this has been an eye opener. I was not prepared for the hate! So reading what KStew wrote about her sexy photo shoot: I would now say that every few years people encounter stuff for the first time. For instance, the Madonna of my childhood is vastly different from the Madonna now—it’s fine if others build off of and repeat what she’s done. And the LBGTQ+ community has been vastly underserved. I’m fine with what KS said here. And she’s right about the types of movies that need to be made.
Every major societal shift stands on the shoulders of those who tried to move the needle, often over decades…it’s when younger generations who benefited from the change want to criticize the early attempts that I get my back up. Fortunately she doesn’t do that here… the fact that she can be openly bisexual and not lose her entire career solely because of that is due to endless compromises made by others earlier that we cringe at today. It’s good to see the progress.
She’s been a Chanel Ambassador for a long time and I feel like she and the brand do a pretty good job of pulling together looks that work with her style.
Great point! I totally agree! Compared to the amount of cis hetero women in the top film-makers and in mass pop culture, there’s just not that many representations of androgynous or masc presenting women in media where they own thuer sexuality. In social media, in queer culture sure, there is plenty more access these days . But not in mainstream and so it’s refreshing to see. Also sexuality doesn’t always have to be for the viewer, it can be for the self, and the RS shoot certainly inspired me to explore my more masc sides. And I didn’t have a ton of those examples growing up (I’m 40).
yeah, i actually do think the RS cover is a big deal. that’s a HUGE magazine to be prominently putting masc/queer representation on the cover. it’s not hidden in the pages of the magazine. it’s right there up front — that’s a big big deal and something to be celebrated.