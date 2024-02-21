Israeli officials won’t publicly criticize Prince William’s ‘naive’ statement

Yesterday, Prince William visited the British Red Cross headquarters in London and got a personal briefing on the British Red Cross’s work in Israel and Palestine. In retrospect, it would have been incredibly easy for Kensington Palace to just announce the visit ahead of time with few details. You know, like they normally would have done. Instead, William released two statements about how HE feels about the ongoing conflict in Gaza and how he’s very nearly bored with the whole thing so there better be peace in the Middle East very soon, before the global statesman loses interest entirely.
The statement he issued just before going to the Red Cross was the unnecessary one, and it was the one which sounded like it wasn’t vetted by the government, nor was it something an apolitical, unelected heir should issue. The BBC claimed: “It’s understood the government had been briefed about the prince’s statement and his visits, via the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.” I 100% believe that Kensington Palace is the one telling reporters that William’s statement was “briefed” to Downing Street, which is not the way any of this is supposed to work – it should be Downing Street telling William what to say and vetting his remarks and statements on sensitive international matters. The BBC also reported that William remarked, “Too many have been killed” when he met with Red Cross officials. There was also this:
Prince William is carrying out visits this month intended to recognise the human suffering and distress from the Israel-Gaza war. He is said to have felt strongly about what has happened in the Middle East and is “deeply moved as a father”.
“Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home,” says the prince.
The prince’s statement was welcomed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose spokeswoman said: “We want to see an end to the fighting in Gaza as soon as possible, so it is consistent with the government position.”
On another visit to a synagogue later this month Prince William will speak to young people from a range of backgrounds, in a meeting which will draw particular attention to concerns about antisemitism. The building of bridges between faiths, and tackling religious intolerance, has been a particular cause of the prince’s father, King Charles III.
[From The BBC]
What is Sunak going to do, publicly put the heir on blast? Of course not. Instead, Downing Street will bitch out William’s Tory handlers and William’s new private secretary is going to have a very bad first week on the job. As for “deeply moved as a father” – shades of “as a father of daughters” when a man screws up. Meanwhile, Israel’s government spokesperson went on the record about William’s statement, all while “government sources” let it be known that they were not happy.
Eylon Levy, an Israeli government spokesman, issued a statement in direct response to Prince William’s call for an end to the fighting. Mr Levy said: “Israelis of course want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible, and that will be possible once the 134 hostages are released, and once the Hamas terror army threatening to repeat the Oct 7 atrocities is dismantled.
“We appreciate the Prince of Wales’ call for Hamas to free the hostages. We also recall with gratitude his statement from Oct 11 condemning Hamas’ terror attacks and reaffirming Israel’s right of self-defence against them.”
Israeli officials were caught off guard by the Prince’s words, and it is understood that they consider his statement to be naive. They are dismayed, but it is thought they decided not to go further in criticising him publicly because they did not want to enter into a row with the future King.
[From The Telegraph]
“Naive” is certainly one word for it, especially given William’s refusal to read, study and analyze sensitive international and domestic issues. Very interesting that “Israeli officials” let it be known that they were displeased. They weren’t the only ones. Nigel Farage tweeted: “I’m not sure that our future King should be doing this. He should stick to the Baftas.” Tory MP Andrew Percy sniped: “The underlying principle of our constitutional monarchy is that members of the Royal family do not engage in contentious political issues of the day on which there are divergent and strongly held beliefs in this country. Members of the Royal family would do well to remember that.” I agree? It’s almost like the Tory puppet is upsetting his Tory puppetmasters.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Britain's Prince William, The Prince of Wales, listens to Pascal Hundt, Senior Crisis Manager, International Committee of the Red Cross, dialling in from Gaza, during a visit of the British Red Cross at its headquarters in London, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.
-
-
Britain's Prince William, The Prince of Wales, listens to Pascal Hundt, Senior Crisis Manager, International Committee of the Red Cross, dialling in from Gaza, during a visits of the British Red Cross at its headquarters in London, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.
-
-
Britain's Prince William, The Prince of Wales, gestures as he visits the British Red Cross at its headquarters in London, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.
-
-
Britain's Prince William, The Prince of Wales, waves as he leaves after a visit to the British Red Cross at its headquarters in London, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.
-
-
Britain's Prince William, The Prince of Wales, leaves after a visit to the British Red Cross at its headquarters in London, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.
-
-
The Prince of Wales speaks to Barbara Smith of the Psycho-social team, British Red Cross, during a visit to the British Red Cross at its headquarters in central London, to hear about the humanitarian efforts taking place to support those affected by the conflict in Gaza
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Barbara Smith
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 20 Feb 2024
Credit: Kin Cheung/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales talks to employees during a visit to the British Red Cross at its headquarters in central London, to hear about the humanitarian efforts taking place to support those affected by the conflict in Gaza
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 20 Feb 2024
Credit: Kin Cheung/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales during a visit to the British Red Cross at its headquarters in central London, to hear about the humanitarian efforts taking place to support those affected by the conflict in Gaza
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 20 Feb 2024
Credit: Kin Cheung/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales during a visit to the British Red Cross at its headquarters in central London, to hear about the humanitarian efforts taking place to support those affected by the conflict in Gaza
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 20 Feb 2024
Credit: Kin Cheung/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Well it’s certainly got everyone to stop talking about his Baftas embarrassment….hmmm
Instead, he is getting raked over the coals for blundering into the Middle East mess where his two cents were neither wanted nor welcome. Better he sticks to cutting ribbons, he’s no good for anything else.
Bingo!! There is no bottom to how far they’ll stoop to protect the heir.
Where is Kate?
confirming once more that the royals have no use whatsoever. abolish the monarchy. england, you are paying waaaaaaay too much for this lousy tabloid fodder.
William deciding no one can tell him not to do politics is the mess that family deserves.
It serves Charles right.
This man is literally a buffoon. What do you expect from an idiot? The only thing he has to add to this deadly war is hubris.
Is he still trying to make that ITV fly on the wall style documentary about himself? He must be desperate for content.
So Prince William is “trying to learn the trade”? So why not university classes in international relations or training under someone who is a diplomat? He has had his whole life to prepare and learn.
William’s refusal to do anything at all to properly prepare himself for his future role is really something, and should be concerning to the British government. If you compare him to the heirs to other European monarchs, he really stands out with his lack of relevant education.
Yeah, not a good look for Eaton and St Andrews.
William did not even finish that 10 week course about running the duch y that his father sent him to. He’s just plain lazy
Has anyone noticed that his statement or whatever he wants to call it was printed on stationery with his sole monogram? No mention of Kensington Palace and no mention of “The Princess of Wales and I are deeply concerned yadda yadda yadda”. No mention of Kate at all.
So is Willy preparing to announce that he’s flying solo? Makes you go “Hmmm….”
He’s again playing the cool single dad and is doing combovers .
The only positive aspect of Wiliam’s horrible gaffe is that the British Media has shifted their attention from Meghan to William. Let him feel the heat for a change. Prince William has a lot polishing to do. He can’t go on not educating himself about international political issues.
A true statesman wouldn’t be “trying to bring attention” to the issue. A statesman would be inviting leaders of both sides to the palace for face-to-face negotiations to broker a cease-fire. This isn’t like homelessness or environmental issues. If anything, William is just trying to bring attention to himself.
Shock of shocks bower is criticizing william.
MP Percy is correct in his assessment and in his reading of constitutional convention. So much for William emulating his great-grandfather and his grandmother, it seems he’s chosen his father’s example instead. So misguided.
3,2,1…cue “Look what Harry said/did/thought” diversion.
He reminds me of Jared Kushner: born in privilege, spoiled, entitled and utterly convinced that he is more worthy and brilliant than everybody else. Blind to his own mediocrity and absolute lack of sensitivity and intelligence. Both of them convinced they alone can easily solve the crisis in the Middle East.
It’s definitely a Kushner type move and I think that both of them saw “Trying to Solve Middle East Peace” as a ploy for their personal gain. TOB wants so desperately to be seen as a Statesman, but he thinks it’s all just cranking out flowery statements and looking serious for the cameras.
I don’t know what everyone expected when he started making Jared Kushner-like noises about bringing peace to the Middle East. That’s when some adult in the room should have warned him to keep his pie hole shut. But then his own father sometimes strayed into politics when he was PoW. The Windsors no longer understand the assignment. And the new private secretary, who must have been fine with William trying to play “global statesman”, is already a disaster.
Why not volunteer consistently at the same place? Can be 3-4 hours every two weeks in the same place.
That will show a lot more sincerity (even if it isn’t there) than vague statements without any action.
I know because lazy etc, but it is so simple.
Peg being the arrogant fool he always is with this . He never learns he just rushes head first into things he knows absolutely nothing about and all in the name of trying to be better than Harry. The monster they created is on the loose and it’s way to late to rein him in.
Why is this man even still trying to ‘learn the trade’ at 41 years of age? He’s one cardiac arrest away from the throne, for goodness sake. I honestly don’t understand why he’s wading in on this issue. Absolutely nobody needs his input, especially the hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians being driven away from their homeland in devastating circumstances. This man hasn’t got a clue, he just sees it as a game. I hope he feels the upmost heat about this. He has been playing very silly games for far too long.
Good question, The Duchess! Amalia isn’t officially working yet, since she’s studying, but she’s already in training. So is Frederik’s heir, Christian. And we’ve seen Leonor of Spain…he’s essentially being upstaged by teenagers at this point. If he still needs training to do his job at 41 years of age, someone needs to either train the guy or write him out as incompetent. His stupid gaffe at the BAFTAs , now this, and no news of his wife. Good grief!
Mr Bowels seems quite miffed. Willy, you in danger, gurl.
So enjoy it that will is being slammed by bower. I hope bower continues his tirade
Well, he refuses to do bread and butter events, which leaves him with whatever mess this was. One could see from space how bad this was going to go and yet William still somehow thought this was a good idea. And his handlers let it happen. Could no one on his team have talked him out of his statements? A mess.
Charles can’t control him.
It’s very sad every time the future head of state opens his mouth it turns to an embarrassment.
The saddest part is that he probably genuinely thought his contributions would move the dial, and that people would listen to and respect him.
For some reason, the part that most offends me is this:
“It is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home”
Besides being flowery, it seems to be a rather detached view of human suffering, almost like “Well, if the numbers of people being killed over there (far away) reach shocking levels, then something will be done (but not by me).” So, just a few murders won’t cut it? “Only” hundreds of children starving?
Maybe I’m just nitpicking because I dislike the messenger? But to speak so cavalierly about your fellow humans’ suffering as if it is some fundraising goal that you have to reach in order to act is appalling to me.
The Israeli officials don’t want to publicly criticize William because it would offend Charles – they don’t care if it would offend William. That puts him in his place.
It’s strange that William can’t seem to concentrate on any one thing. Earthshot alone could be a lifetime preoccupation. Is it just laziness?
Keep on helping to bring down the monarchy William!!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽