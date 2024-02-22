Dan Wootton claims he’s been ‘cleared’ by the police after a months-long investigation

Last summer, Dan Wootton’s fall from “grace” finally happened. Wootton had screwed over too many people and done too many terrible, terrible things over the course of his career. While he was “protected” for years, mostly as a result of the extensive blackmail material he assembled, at the end of the day, most of his powerful allies wouldn’t stick their necks out for him. By the fall of 2023, Wootton had been sh-tcanned from all of his jobs – fired from the Mail, suspended from GB News, and all of his former employers (even the Sun) were investigating his actions. He was reported to the Metropolitan police as well and they opened up some kind of investigation into his decades of abuse and blackmail. Quelle surprise, nothing has come out of the police investigation.

Police have confirmed they will be taking no further action over criminal allegations against Dan Wootton, the TV presenter has said. The broadcaster – who was suspended by GB News over a separate matter in September – claimed to have been “the victim of a politically-motivated witch hunt through the left-wing and social media”. “Well six months on, I have now been completely cleared in two investigations by the Metropolitan and Scottish Police, who have confirmed they will be taking no further action,” he said in a statement issued to the Guido Fawkes website. “While I knew this would always be the outcome, the process is now the punishment, with social media acting as the executioner,” Wootton added. The allegations, which Wootton always vehemently denied, related to the use of deception and blackmail to obtain sexual images. The New Zealand-born presenter continued: “Margaret Thatcher once said that if you ever get trial by media, or guilt by accusation, that day freedom dies. She was right. It is high time that all of our ancient rights were once again upheld, chief among them the right to be presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. If it falls to me to be the champion of those rights, then so be it. It is a fight I am more than willing to take up, not just for me but for all of us.”

[From The Independent]

This is all he has – “It is high time that all of our ancient rights were once again upheld, chief among them the right to be presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.” I’m actually shocked that he didn’t cry about wokeism. I wasn’t expecting much to happen to Wootton on the legal side, although I seem to remember that several of his victims did speak to the police and it’s a shame their stories weren’t taken seriously by the Met. The real situation is with News Corp and the Mail’s in-house investigations about what Wootton was doing and how he was operating on the job and among his newsroom colleagues. That’s the kind of stuff which will get him blackballed from all English-speaking media outlets forever.