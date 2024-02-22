Dan Wootton claims he’s been ‘cleared’ by the police after a months-long investigation

Last summer, Dan Wootton’s fall from “grace” finally happened. Wootton had screwed over too many people and done too many terrible, terrible things over the course of his career. While he was “protected” for years, mostly as a result of the extensive blackmail material he assembled, at the end of the day, most of his powerful allies wouldn’t stick their necks out for him. By the fall of 2023, Wootton had been sh-tcanned from all of his jobs – fired from the Mail, suspended from GB News, and all of his former employers (even the Sun) were investigating his actions. He was reported to the Metropolitan police as well and they opened up some kind of investigation into his decades of abuse and blackmail. Quelle surprise, nothing has come out of the police investigation.
Police have confirmed they will be taking no further action over criminal allegations against Dan Wootton, the TV presenter has said. The broadcaster – who was suspended by GB News over a separate matter in September – claimed to have been “the victim of a politically-motivated witch hunt through the left-wing and social media”.
“Well six months on, I have now been completely cleared in two investigations by the Metropolitan and Scottish Police, who have confirmed they will be taking no further action,” he said in a statement issued to the Guido Fawkes website.
“While I knew this would always be the outcome, the process is now the punishment, with social media acting as the executioner,” Wootton added.
The allegations, which Wootton always vehemently denied, related to the use of deception and blackmail to obtain sexual images.
The New Zealand-born presenter continued: “Margaret Thatcher once said that if you ever get trial by media, or guilt by accusation, that day freedom dies. She was right. It is high time that all of our ancient rights were once again upheld, chief among them the right to be presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. If it falls to me to be the champion of those rights, then so be it. It is a fight I am more than willing to take up, not just for me but for all of us.”
This is all he has – “It is high time that all of our ancient rights were once again upheld, chief among them the right to be presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.” I’m actually shocked that he didn’t cry about wokeism. I wasn’t expecting much to happen to Wootton on the legal side, although I seem to remember that several of his victims did speak to the police and it’s a shame their stories weren’t taken seriously by the Met. The real situation is with News Corp and the Mail’s in-house investigations about what Wootton was doing and how he was operating on the job and among his newsroom colleagues. That’s the kind of stuff which will get him blackballed from all English-speaking media outlets forever.
Does he not realize that trial by media is exactly what he did to Meghan?
Exactly right. My first thought when he spouted that quote was the hypocrisy of it coming from him.
This!!!
This.
Except Meghan didn’t commit crimes.
Pays to have friends in high places and of course for those friends in high places it pays to have friends in low places. Now we know Dan is the low places friends but we need to know exactly who the high places friends are.
So will Wooton be making a comeback? I thought some of his victims had tangible evidence submitted to the Met Police? It’s hard to have faith in them, though. They are so politicized and corrupt it seems.
Yeah, this would be the same police who have yet to make any charges for phone hacking with evidence clearly in front of them. I hope the victims bring civil action.
Given their track record (and his connections) I am in no way surprised by this outcome.
The accusations that he filmed people having sex without their consent in order to later blackmail them were pretty messed up. I’m sad that the MET have decided not to investigate further. So is Dan going to try and make a comeback? Will he start a YouTube show?
Firstly, this is his spin on the situation, not a statement from the law enforcement agencies themselves. And also “declined to take further action” dies not equal “cleared”. It may just mean that people don’t want to testify or be associated with the case.
The BBC quotes a Met police spokesperson who says the same thing – no further action will be taken. They also said they investigated all “available information” – so, who knows what that means exactly.
Cleared of all charges and police refusing to take action are absolutely not the same thing.
It’s sad Dan Rotten is not going to trial. Bylines Investigations’ three-year work looks like it was all in vain. I feel for the people to cooperated because now they are going to be targets for revenge. The ones who should really be afraid of Rotten’s return are the Windsors, namely William. You know Danny kept abreast of Charles’ cancer, Kate’s “illness” and Harry’s court victory and visit to see Charles; and the one who would have the inside scoop of it all is his useful idiot William. William is vulnerable now, especially with his king in waiting bona fides widely questioned. It’s the perfect time for that media snake to strike; he’s not above extortion no matter what the Met says. Rotten now has the chance to have an all access pass to BP one day by having King William V back on his leash because he knows all the KP dirt. He probably used his sources to find out what really happened to Kate and plans to use that as leverage. Dan could learn what’s in the red boxes, get scoops on the prime minister audiences, dealing with the Windsors and dealings with the Sussexes. Rotten would abuse that access the same way he abused his victims. William will let this nightmare back on his life to protect his secrets and the UK may pay for it. Tin foil tiara off.
Ew. This guy is still alive??
So does this mean he’s going to stop attacking Harry and Meghan?
He needs to go back to the hole he crawled out of. How sad it is for his victims for him to be Cleared of all charges.
So, when the Met says “no further investigations” has that come to mean they have decided they didn’t see anything?
It means to many people in to many high places have to much to lose
Pressures have been brought to bare.
Think of Paul burrel and why he didn’t stand trial!!!
, Wooton has powerful friends, but he also now has powerful enemies and they can get together and bring a private prosecution. I hope they do, because when evidence is then put into the public domain the met will jump back in, because the met can’t afford another scandal!? It could be a cock up of evidence gathering statements going missing!, tapes being damaged or people afraid of being called to give evidence, or it could be someone at the DPP making a cock up like they’ve did with Saville
I wonder which high level person shut down this investigation. For a regular person there was enough to press charges. Actual persons confirming he blackmailed them. It doesn’t mean he would have been convicted at trial, but someone made this investigation go away. Wasn’t Christian Jones in some photos with Dan at his birthday party? I think we have our answer. The same Christian jones who was protected when Harry had evidence and went to Scotland Yard.
@NIC919
SPOT ON