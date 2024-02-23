Fitzwilliams: Duchess Meghan should not ever return to the UK, ever!

The Duchess of Sussex was making the most of her time away from Montecito on Thursday. Not only was she spotted at Cipriano’s in Beverly Hills for lunch with Clare Waight Keller, she went out to dinner with friends at Asanebo in Studio City. She wore a grey sweater and jeans, and carried a Goyard Saint Louis Bag – you can see the photos here. I’m so glad she’s outside! I wonder if she was in LA yesterday on business. Hm.
Speaking of, the salt asylum over there is still trying to make “the Sussexes want to come back but we won’t let them” into a thing. It’s a Salt Island exclusive, and it’s just a little delusion which makes them feel better about themselves. In any case, Dick Fitzwilliams has so many thoughts about how Harry would be allowed to visit his father but Meghan will never be allowed to “work” for the Firm ever again, because she’s Black.
Meghan Markle has appeared in London via video link to open a new wing of an animal charity – but a royal expert believes the chances of the Duchess (and Duke) of Sussex returning to the UK on a more frequent basis remain slim. The Duchess made a virtual appearance at the Mayhew vet clinic in north-west London on Wednesday to open the Oli Juste ward, named after ‘dear friend’ and dog behaviourist Mr Juste, who died suddenly in January 2022.
But royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has told MailOnline that, despite reports, the Sussexes are unlikely to resume any senior duties with the family following years of public fighting – and that any visits to the UK will likely involve Harry and Harry alone.
Mr Fitzwilliams said: ‘Harry’s visit wasn’t insincere in terms of wanting to see his family, but it’s absolutely out of the question they could resume royal duties while members of the royal family don’t trust them because of the way they have behaved. They appear to be behind the idea that there might be some form of activity Harry might be interested in picking up during this very difficult time for the royal family while the King is ill and Catherine is still recuperating.’
‘Just hypothetically, assume the situation was such that the royal family felt they could do with a bit of help if Harry, by one reason or another, did undertake duties: it would become a strange circus because the world’s media would be covering it. Harry will come back, I’m sure, to see his father. That’s different. Whether he comes with Meghan, it might be best not to.’
Mr Fitzwilliams added that while a return to royal work ‘might appeal’ to the Sussexes, the rift created through what he called the ‘big three’ – the controversial 2021 Oprah interview, their Netflix series and Harry’s memoir, Spare – made it an unlikely possibility.
‘It may well be they were putting out feelers that he would step in given the circumstances. But consider how weird it would be,’ he said. ‘The whole point is there was a total breakdown of trust between the royal family and Harry and Meghan – certainly between William and Harry. There is no way he could be trusted. The royals have to operate with dignity and the Sussexes, in my view, do not have much dignity. It’s just not a goer. Harry may have been angling towards offering to help but while it may sound helpful on one level it would reduce things to a farce. What would be the public reaction? The monarchy has to have cache. The Kardashians, and I am not comparing them directly, do not have cache. There has to be an amount of that for the family to be taken seriously. There wouldn’t be if Harry and Meghan returned. It’s a non-starter.’
‘What of Charles seeing his grandchildren – what about Lily and Archie? We will see in time,’ Mr Fitzwilliams concluded. ‘The situation is very difficult and obviously one thing that is not going to work is anything that reduces the gravitas of the monarchy, the dignity of the monarchy. But Harry is clearly concerned for his father and will be here again – when and in what circumstances, that’s a “watch this space”.’
You heard it here first, people – the dignity of the monarchy is sacrosanct, as it rests on a king who once told his married mistress that he wanted to be her tampon and now that mistress is queen. As much as these people complain about “the Kardashians,” the Windsors would love that kind of attention and that kind of fame. William has been making dumb documentaries too (which no one watches) and the Windsors can’t exist without emptying out their purses on a daily basis to the tabloids. These people are too stupid to understand that they should have been begging the Sussexes to return for years, but you can’t fix stupid so here we are. I’m so glad Harry and Meghan are out of there and just living their lives.
Not to worry she doesn’t seem to want to come back ever! Now that we got that out of they way WHERE IS CANT?
“You know dear, salt is just a seasoning. It can’t be the main ingredient.”
~Marie Barone, Everybody Loves Raymond
And that’s how Meghan feels about Salt Island. She’s going to sprinkle some salt a la Mayhew, One Young World, etc., but her main ingredient is California, USA. She has no interest in returning to Salt Island.
Charles caused a constitional crisis for the monarchy because his wandering scepter kept going to one specific source – the mistress turned queen. Meghan got her Royal status clean and Camilla will always be Anne Boleyn 2.0.
Yeah, any dignity and gravitas that was left for the Windsors after the 90s died with QEII. Even with a crown and robe all I can see when I look at Charles is a clown
Meghan is a free woman and can go whenever she pleases she chooses not to go to salty island and give the trash media what they so desperately want… a glimpse of her and access .
I am always reminded of the walkabout Harry and Meghan did where Kate and William acted like terrifying bullies to her, and thinking: that’s what the press wants. They want to film Kate acting like a royal b*tch to Meghan.
And that is what Meghan will never give them again, all while quietly outclassing Kate at every step.
That horrific occurrence happened on the day of QEII’s funeral. Kate was throwing her weight/ new status around in front of Meghan in view of thousands of mourners who were there to honour the late Queen. I remember being shocked that she had the audacity to behave like that on live television!
They always phrase it as if they won’t be allowed back, instead of the reality of the situation is that Meghan probably doesn’t want to come back. The only way that they can soothe themselves is just like he mentioned in the article talking about the royal families ” cache”. It’s by convincing himself that they are still the pinnacle of achievement whether it’s being in that family, acknowledged by that family, or working for that family. All evidence (and there’s a lot) to the contrary they’re just sticking their fingers in their ears and going nah nah nah nah nah. I also think this is just sour grapes because everywhere Harry and Meghan go whether that’s Dusseldorf, Jamaica, Canada, or Vegas they are being welcomed with open arms (and positive attention!)and the rest of the Windsor’s…… aren’t.
All articles of this kind from the Rejected Royals and their Repugnant Rota are just DARVO put in print.
Flip the names around and change “Big Three” to “several years of Palace-driven stochastic terrorism masquerading as journalism” and this Fail article would be passing nearer the actual truth.
“The royals have to operate with dignity.” The “dignity” of a tampon? The “dignity” of racist “gaffes”? The “dignity” of selling access and honors? It’s certainly “dignified” to push your brother down, to hang out with pedophiles, to run people down in the street, and to constantly flash your butt.
Equality I have no words for how much I love this post! Amen!
👍🏻 nailed it
Agreed. Your “sacrosanct” monarchy that has a known pedophile at #8 to inherit the throne.
I’m quite certain Meghan is just fine without all of you.
Comment of the week!
EQUALITY, You have said this so brilliantly!
So, does Cache rhyme with trash, or with trashy?
But the daily mail just bought THE EXCLUSIVE USE of some pictures of her! Is she sure they don’t want her back. Lol.
And not even exciting photos, just normal everyday stuff of going to lunch with friends.
And they described it as swanky and casual in the same sentence. Pick a lane Fitzwilliams!
The Daily Mail is buying ALL Meghan’s pictures AT ANY PRICE 🤣🤣🤣 Meghan as a 2 year old, 8 year old, in a restaurant out of a restaurant, laughing smiling, walking running ANYTHING 🤣🤣🤣
Meghan is not just going to lunch/dinner with friends, she’s networking with movers and shakers, influencers building her brand and future projects. One of the people she dined with is identified as Terry Wood, executive vice president of Harpo production’s company, she previously worked for Netflix on unscripted content.
This is what’s eating the RRs they see her glamour, success and her reach on the one hand and those 2 wastrels on the other so they resort to sh** stirring as opposed to polishing the turds of Peg and Buttons!
Roseberry you’re right, but I don’t think they actually realize she’s working, networking & securing her future so she never has to go back to that pillar of salt they call an Island. They’re too stupid to notice what she’s doing as a business women. They are too busy only noticing how much a item of clothing costs and how could Meghan possibly afford it? That’s because that’s what they’re used too with Kate, beauty but no substance.
Ah yes, the royal expert at work. “Just hypothetically, assume the situation…” and then get all angry, offended and judgmental about the story you just created.
Eurydice, well, how about a happier story.
Just hypothetically, assume that the btm all shut down tomorrow.
“The dignity of the monarchy is sacrosanct!” What monarchy is he talking about? Not the one with Andrew, Fergie, Big Mike and Willy Peg associated with it. But yes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are CLEARLY the problem. *eyeroll*
Yes, very dignified to have the PoW to preside at an investiture hung over, swaying and ready to hurl.
@Eurydice, LOL!!!
And the GRAVITAS. Don’t forget the gravitas of refusing to prepare, dressing and grooming like you just rolled in from an all night bender, failing at small talk to the point of causing offense, and feeling the need to point out your velvet airplane slippers to distinguished guests.
OMG @Gabby, did he talk about his top gun slippers again? What is this guy, an infant? I’ve heard that people cringe when he starts in on the slippers. They’re slippers! He wasn’t in the movie! I have a beautiful Chanel suit I got at a fancy Goodwill Thrift Shop in Northern California for $5.00 years ago. It looks brand new, it fits me like a glove and I look like a million bucks wearing it, but I don’t talk about it constantly or even often.
Trust me, Meghan does not seem to be angling to come back. Why would she or the children want to be anywhere near that den of vipers?
I think the UK tabloids don’t realize how much of a laughingstock the BRF are outside of England. Even the commonwealth countries like Australia and Canada seem to be embarrassed by them judging from their royal headlines. No one outside of England sees them sacrosanct. Not even other countries in the UK!
Why those rats always say swanky anytime Meghan goes out with someone? The stupidity of those mental vampires is really next level.
Plus: “Grinning from ear to ear” – what kind of derogatory language is that for a smile? White ladies smile, Black ladies grin?
Not many of us here, either. They’re a freak show of spite and petty stupidity and the sooner they’re gone the better.
For those not in the know that Studio City wardrobe is just right. Jeans and a sweater, we’re way casual, and it’s been chilly with all the rain. The slacks and coat outfit look like a business meeting lunch.
I guess the rats are finally reaching the final step of grief which is acceptance. Don’t worry she is never going back to that asylum.
Dignity? As in the future queen in that red dress climbing out of the car so as to flash the cameras/world? He needs to re-look up the meaning of that word…..and while he’s at it, how to spell the word ‘cachet.’
I still can’t figure how she managed to exit the vehicle with her left leg first. What kind of contortions would you have to do to manage that? It had to be deliberate with her wanting to flash as much as possible. I’ve never seen anyone else exit a car like that.
🎯 “Dingity!” 😂
They don’t trust Harry, but it’s Meghan who can never come back. Interesting. They just keep showing themselves.
“Whether he comes with Meghan, it might be best not to.” AKA, might be best not to bring her because she would outshine everyone and ALL the RR would be writing about her, what she’s wearing, how much it costs, and not focusing on the “dignified/rarely seen working” Royals. The fact that a lunch date across the ocean was the TOP EXCLUSIVE story on the Daily Fail should tell you everything. Meanwhile, not a single story/peep/headline about “WHERE IS CATHERINE???” They know Cathy doesn’t generate the clicks that Meghan does.
Oh man, I’m really gonna haveta up my “dignity” game. Gotta practice rapid eye blinking and swaying upright in place while on the job. #KeepingUpWiththeWindsors
Keep taking tequila shots until you get it right!
😂😂🤣😂
William abruptly turns a verbal disagreement into a violent physical attack that leaves his brother smashed into a dog bowl and it’s Harry that can’t be trusted?! William turns a simple family meeting of father and sons into a moment of grabbing and shaking Harry and again, I ask, which brother is not the trustworthy one?
William blows off duties like attending a funeral and a Commonwealth service (if I remember correctly) and turns up to an investiture swaying and blinking and just plain weird and again…Harry is the one not to be trusted? Harry, the combat veteran to whom the lives of soldiers were entrusted in actual battle is the untrustworthy one?
How about the lying cheating company William keeps? I wouldn’t trust Jason Knauf to water my plants.
Hahahahahaha. Nice try, “royal expert.” Okay, you keep the gaffemeister Prince. We trust Harry and Meghan. They’ve proven their worth and their word.
The amount to which I cannot take this man seriously. First of all, his name is Fitzwilliams. He sounds like a fussy butler with no idea about actual dignity. Secondly, he was in that pre-Oprah prank video pretending he’d already seen it. So yeah, he’s a silly person.
fun fact: Fitz used to be the prefix for a royal bastard–Harry Duke of Richmond, the son of Bessie Blount and King Henry the 8th, was named Henry Fitzroy–which indicated his status as an illegitimate son of the king and therefore not a part of the royal succession.
Okay that is a fun fact. What a bastard😂
“Fitz” means “son of”, but indicating that person is not the legitimate son of someone. It is an old French word that royalty used for sons that were, frankly, bastards, which is also a French term!! (Apparently, the English kings preferred to use French terms to hide things.)
My understanding is ‘Fitz’ is bastard son and the ‘Roy’ indicates that it’s of the King…
I wouldn’t say they used French to hide things, it was basically the language of court from the conquest of William I (a Frenchman) in 1066 to the reign of George I (a German)?
The Kings of England were culturally French for a long time, not least because their holdings tended to include parts of France. England’s great king, Richard the Lionheart (Coeur de Lion) is buried in France.
It’s what makes English Nationalism such a joke (and Scottish nationalism too, to some extent. Everybody’s favourite Scottish independence fighter, Robert the Bruce, might also be better known as ‘Robert de Bruis’, and the Braveheart story more properly concieved as a bunch of French lords squabbling among themselves).
Much of modern English is derived from French (every -tion word) and you can see the way the society was divided, with French nobility at the top, and Anglo-Saxons/Celts at the bottom from the fact that animals had Old English names on the farms where the English peasants were (pig and cow) and French names when being served in the castle to the french speaking lord (porc and beouf).
Interesting the wording this man chooses to use. They would give an arm and a leg for Meghan and Harry to return in some capacity. That ship has sailed. Meghan is healthy happy, taken her time to lose her baby weight all while resuming the life she had prior to marrying her love. Richard Fitzswilliam is just speaking out loud what he knows is reality, Meghan has zero interest in returning to that institution. Pretty sure if Harry requests her to accompany him to a UK function she will but they would both quickly return to their Monticeto home. It would not surprise me if at Harry’s request dependent upon Charles condition, they bought their children to see him similar to how they did for theirQueen. The media probably would only see the backs of their children’s head.
I heard somewhere that Camilla and Catherine are trailblazers, where, why, how ? I didn’t bother to ask. It seems these folks have a skewed sense of self. That Lady has shown no signs of wanting to come to England instead she is seen busy tying her self up in projects that will see her booked and busy. Look at the pics of her when she came back she is not out and out smiling with joy, instead she looks sad and terrified, why would you wish that on her. This situation should never have got this big and messy .
It is fascinating to me that they flat out create these imaginary scenarios in which Harry returns and then feed it to the public like it is fact.
speaking of imagining….
I imagine the end of Harry’s conversation with his “Pa” went something like, “Gosh, Pa, if there is anything we can do, please let us know.”
Leak from Clarence House = HARRY WANTS BACK IN
But the fact that this crap keeps getting published tells me they’re selling enough papers or getting enough clicks to monetize the operation by selling advertising and that their buying public is UK. Either that or BRFCo is funneling money directly to the publishers. Can’t think of anyone in US, outside of blogs like this one, that actually read DailyFail. Knowing that britpublic buys this swill should be enough to stop anyone from booking any time in BRFCo & Assoc UK domain.
The British Media is so much the dumped ex who keeps insisting they were the ones who did the dumping and the ex wants to come crawling back. Keep dreaming.
#menrejectingwomenwhodon’tknowtheyexist
Fitzwilliam and “the dignity of the monarchy is sacrosanct.” What a joke. Who is he kidding? The monarchy is doing a phenomenal job of destroying itself just by being their own rather stupid, self interested selves. Selfish, bad tempered, totally lacking in compassion. Oh, yeah, actually, these are people are to be pitied not admired.
Makes me seriously question your sense of values, Fitzy.
Just another ridiculous comment from a ridiculous “royal expert.” Of course, Meghan can go to England if she so desires but why TF would she want to? And another comment by an expert that gets my goat…Harry can’t come back unless he apologizes. Apologize for what?!? For telling the truth? For opening his soul about his painful childhood and what goes on behind the palace gates? Within a family of monsters, Harry made it out alive and, with therapy, a healthy happy man. A free man! And the monsters can’t stand it. The dramatized series The Crown gave us all a hint of how the courtiers and royals deal with “unruly” members and anything that could show the public how ugly they really are. It’s all about control with them. They can’t control Harry and Meghan and I absolutely love it!
Meghan is such an inspiration, not only for her charity, but because she looks so good. I mean, I don’t care if she’s had “work” done. I have no problem with that– it’s just when it looks really obvious, that it’s a problem. And worst, is when some spend a lotta dough and come out looking worst. The simple yet elegant way Meghan dresses, is just right up my alley. She’s reminding me of back in the day when people in the squad used to say, “she’s got her foot on our necks!”
As for anything grifter Fitzy has to say — just refer to the YouTube vid where he got paid $200 to opine on an interview he hadn’t yet seen. Really, it’s kinda like you dump a guy, then he says “I don’t ever wanna see you again!” She didn’t even attend your con-a-nation. I think Betsy was the only person in that family Meghan respected.
Why do you folks insist on saying Meghan had work done? There is photographic proof this woman has not. Can we just admit she inherited good genes and is aging like fine wine. Also, Black does not crack as easily as some of a different heritage.
Meghan’s not going back so Fitizwilliams has nothing to fear from that.
You know Meghan not wanting to come back is killing them, lol. “But but we have stolen jewels and robes covered in dead animal fur and ribbons with shiny things attached! HOW CAN SHE NOT WANT THIS!! WHAT’S WRONG WITH HER!!!” Live your best life Meghan. They are so terrified that she is going to tell ALL of the reasons she doesn’t want to come back, I think we’ve just seen the tip of the iceberg.
Meghan is like “FINE BY ME!” It’s clear she has ZERO desire to visit that musty island ever again.
😂😂😂😂😂 The dignity of the Monarchy, oh please, DIGNITY, when they harbour a sexual predator and allow him to continue as if nothing has happened, that he didn’t have to pay out £12, 000,000, to keep his sorry arse out of court, that he still lives rent free.
Or how about Charlie the tampon king, with his bags and suitcases full of dodgy cash, or one of his best friends having to watch on national television, while Charlie lays out for public consumption that he’s been porking same friends wife.
Or how about his heir, the one that People are afraid of because of his violent temper, but likes other people’s wives as well as pegs and fancy slippers. How the hell can we take this family (, other than Harry and Megan) seriously, their a laughing stock, a joke a day and are controlled by the likes of Fitzwilliam.
But let’s look at that, if and it’s a very big IF I know, if Fitzy wants to be taken seriously and not just a Harry and Megan troll, useing them to earn his crust and Royal thanks, if he wants to get taken seriously, ASK THE QUESTIONS, where is KATE and what actually happened to her. The keyboard warriors won’t though, just like he won’t admit that IF Megan wants to come back for a visit she can, but in all honesty why the hell would she, and Harry is far to busy for ribbon cutting and waiving
Mary Pester, as far as I can see, dignity left the building when C&C decided to smear Princess Di. They’ve never stopped–it’s always someone only now they have more people leaking for other royals, too. Dignity? I don’t think they know the meaning of the word.
Why would an effortlessly beautiful woman of uncommon grace, talent, and intellect return to a salty, unbalanced island where they dehumanize her, reduce her to her Blackness to abuse her? Even if she didn’t object, she has a responsibility to her children to be an example and live large, with her head held high, far away from those racist shores. The world is moving on, leaving the tiny salt island to its arcane bigotry and small-mindedness.
And why would she take the risk. It’s not even about her welcome or popularity. The environment is not safe for her there. Why don’t the tabloids mention that in all their articles
They don’t mention it — because then they’d have to acknowledge their roles in fomenting a substantial part of the risks to her. It would be impossible for the same tabloids that publish the ravings of people like Jeremy Clarkson to also rationally mention the considerable risks to Meghan, Harry, and their kids in a genuinely meaningful way.
Dignity? Did he mean dignity when Charles was helping and hiding Bishop Ball? Or Camilla and all her filthy history? Shall we even go into Andrew and the closets that monarchy is still hiding and locking? Or Louie Mountbatten and that history? Or the racism that that plagued that rubbish family till this very day? Or Princess Diana and what REALLY happened to her and WHY? Or all the pedo rubbish that danced freely round the royals? Dignity when that monarchy welded the church to threaten and hide their secrets? The list is endless
That bastard says the Sussexes “do not have much dignity.”
Harry is so dignified that they’re terrified of him wearing his military uniform in public. Meghan is so dignified that she wore a wedding gown with barely any embellishments, and she looked stunning — she is dignity personified. She doesn’t do jazz hands, or guffaw, or laugh at her own stupid jokes.
But OK then, Ffffffffitz.
“The monarchy has to have cache. The Kardashians, and I am not comparing them directly, do not have cache. “
—Do the Daily Mail editors not know how to spell “cachet”?
@bisynaptic
I know! They either can’t spell or can’t spell-check.
As for calling Camilla Harry’s “mother-in-law” – twice!
Also: a reminder that this Fitzwilliams is one of the royal “experts” who commented on the Oprah interview, before he’d even seen it. Imagine having such a pack of morally bankrupt people speaking for you. Dignity, indeed! More like “dingity”.
Meghan will never, ever, ever return to the UK. She has far to much class. She doesn’t need to be with dolts of your calibre. Swanky, her clothes were “SWANKY!!?” That word has not been used in polite society since maybe 1920 or 1930. Try think in the 21st century gentlemen.
The proper descriptions for the Duchess of Sussex are words such as elegant, exquisite, beautiful, kind, thoughtful, highly intelligent, loving and caring. Just finished Endgame and the Royals future is at best very, very sad. Give it up , folks, the Sussex have outclassed you.
That DM article is unhinged!
As if Harry and Meghan want to go back. Royalists are so pathetic – they know very well the monarchy and the tabloids were rejected by H&M but they’re trying to twist it that H&M are eager to return?!?
The “dignity” of a royal family whose wealth was built on colonisation, slavery, genocide, ethnic cleansing and looting.
The queen’s “favourite cousin” Mountbatten was a paedophile. The queen’s “favourite son” is a paedophile. And then we’ve King Tampon and his current wife who was married while he was cheating on his then-wife with her.
The Windsors make the Kartrashians look dignified.
Why are the DM calling Camilla Harry’s “mother-in-law”?!?
Are they implying it was she and not Doria Ragland who brought Meghan Markle into this world???
My abusive former boss, then age 39: GO AHEAD THEN, JUST WALK ON OUT!
Me, then age 19, already halfway down the hall and tossing over my shoulder: what does it look like I’m DOING?!
That’s basically Meghan in response to this 🤣 she’s GONE and she AGREES