King Charles’s handsome aide ‘Major Johnny’ is moving to a ‘less public-facing’ role

Since King Charles’s reign began, there’s been one bright spot during the king’s events – he’s usually trailed by his very handsome equerry, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Thompson, aka “Major Johnny.” Major Johnny is a dreamboat compared to the grizzled, wizened courtiers who usually serve the monarch – he has movie-star good looks, he rocks those fussy uniforms and he’s the most photogenic person in the palace. You know all of the Windsors were sick with jealousy when Major Johnny started getting press. So perhaps that’s why Major Johnny has been quietly shuffled away to a less public-facing role.
The King’s handsome equerry Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Thompson has been moved to a ‘less public-facing role’ after he reportedly did not enjoy the public attention he had been receiving. Lt Col Thompson, dubbed ‘the hot equerry’ on social media, was once one of the late Queen’s most senior bodyguards and now serves His Majesty. He first won over admirers at the Queen’s funeral, gaining a legion of fans thanks to his brooding good looks, but shot to unintentional fame during Charles’ coronation.
The so-called ‘Major Eye Candy’ has since regularly accompanied the King and Royal Family and even joined their procession to church at Sandringham on Christmas Day last year. But Lt Col Thompson, 40, was noticeably absent on Tuesday when Charles had his meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
A Palace source has since told The Times that while he ‘remains senior equerry to the King and the Queen,’ Lt Col Thompson will be serving in a ‘more executive and less public-facing role’.
Lt Col Thompson’s role as an equerry – an officer of the royal household who assists members of the royal family – involved assisting the King with his daily duties, standing beside him at public events and looking after the monarch’s carriages, coaches, and Rolls-Royces used at state ceremonies. But insiders suggest his role has changed because he was not enjoying the public attention he received after attending multiple high-profile events with Charles. He will now instead aid the monarch with his private affairs and ‘carry out his duties away from the public eye’.
Contrary to most people believing he is Scottish, Lt Col Thompson was actually born in Morpeth, Northumberland, and now lives with his family in Surrey. It was reported earlier this month that Lt Col Thompson, who had separated from his wife two years ago, has ‘found new love’ with 33-year-old PR executive Olivia Lewis. The pair are understood to have met while Ms Lewis was working for the King and Queen Camilla.
Did he genuinely want a less public-facing role or were Camilla and Charles mad that an equerry was getting more attention than them? Keep in mind, both Charles and Camilla regularly brief against family members who “steal their thunder.” Also keep in mind that someone probably leaked that sh-t about the breakup of Major Johnny’s marriage too. Sounds like the knives are out for a handsome staffer, that’s all I’m saying. I wonder if a sauced-up Camilla made a pass at him.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red.
I would definitely believe that Charles was jealous of the attention Lt. Johnny was receiving and had him packed off to the back room, but if Lt. Johnny was having marital troubles (affair perhaps) then he might not have been enjoying the spotlight either. He’s worked in the viper pit long enough to know that leaking occurs and he might not want to be next in line.
The first time I recall seeing this man was at the church service during Queen Elizabeth II’s final Jubilee. For some reason, he was seated directly behind Meghan and seemed to closely watch Harry and Meghan. Any photo of Harry and Meghan seated in the church will also display Major Johnny’s face, either staring intently at Harry or Meghan.
They also have him seated right behind Kate Middleton at the Scottish coronation. I thought they wanted to imply an affair. Is this guy being used for photos, tabloid stories, or are they putting him behind people who may cause issues. Was Johnny himself trying to get in the press. Mike tindall does the same thing to harry. Hmm.
@Lauri … Once I realized who Major Johnny was, I assumed Charles had placed him there either to watch Harry and Meghan (remember the British Tabloid claims that Harry and Meghan brought a film crew with them and were probably secretly wired?) or to make sure nothing happened to them.
As intently as he watched the couple rather than what was going on immediately around them, I’m convinced he was placed behind the Sussexes to make sure they didn’t click hidden cameras or whisper into hidden mics. 🙂
QEII supplied security for H&M during the Jubilee. Seeing how Major Johnny was her top security man and a part of her household I’ve always believed that QEII assigned him as H&M’s security. QEII only had good intentions for H&M this visit. Major Johnny was part of her intentions. But would you like to know what I would love to see happen? I would love it if Major Johnny left the UK and went to work legitimately the Sussexes. Heads would explode! LOL!
Charles definitely is getting the look of his distant relative, Vlad “The Impaler”. Wonder if he sleeps upside down from the rafters yet.
The man is ill so I shouldn’t laugh but I couldn’t help it.
If this is what he wanted, ok. But if not, then how pathetic the Windsors are to be jealous of a couple of swooning puff pieces about a handsome equerry photographed doing his job.
Who knows with this jealous bunch. He is very handsome. They sure don’t like anyone who steals their shine ( not that they have any).
Both things can be true, I guess. I can totally see Charles being jealous and his equerry not enjoying the attention.
Sure both things can be true but the Windsor’s have a track record with how they deal with people they think out shine them.
@Susan Collins, ;you said a mouthful! We know what happens when your light shines too brightly. Off you go.
He’s not as bald as Baldy and looks better in a uniform. He looks like a Lifetime movie version of a Prince, and seems to have actual thoughts (not just incandescence) going on behind his eyeballs. The Windsors wither up like old apple dolls in comparison. No wonder he’s been benched.
Charlie boy wants all the attention on him, so moved him, and Willy the bellend was likely apoplectic that someone better looking than him, with hair, was getting any attention at all.
Waaay better looking than Willy. Johnny is dreamy. 😍🥰😘
Who are we supposed to look at now at major royal events? This is another nail in the coffin of the monarchy.
🤣😂🤣😂, you killed me, but it’s so true who do we look at now
Yep! Playing Where’s Major Johnny is really the only reason I bother to look at those group walk photos. There really isn’t anyone to enjoy looking at any more, not even just for the clothes.
Like others, I hope this change is one that he welcomes.
Sigh! lol
He seriously is the only reason I watched any of the marches through London, other than Harry.
Darn shame… he was def nice to look at and the only attractive thing man around that family nowadays. Bet they were just jealous. .
Assign him to Edward and Sophie, maybe people would start to nice them.
Of course Lieutenant Thompson was transferred to a less conspicuous post because he was getting more looks than King Charles and Queen Cowmilla! Deep down they are insecure people who can’t stand being eclipsed by a handsome younger thing.
Yeah, this is more about Charles and Camilla rather than Major Johnny. The Palace doesn’t even like their spokespersons to be named so of course they would have a problem with a member of staff getting a lot of attention.
Booooooooo!!!!
That’s all I’ve got.
Bwahahahaha @christine. I’m guessing he’s been reassigned so as not to steal royal thunder.
This is the first time I’m hearing about Major Johnny, and I now feel the need to catch up! Goodness! he IS very handsome.
I imagine the Lieutenant saw what happened to the kings youngest son when he outshone the king and requested a different role.
Ok so let me get this straight. The King’s handsome equerry and the Princess of Wales both mysteriously disappear from public view AT THE SAME TIME? I mean. That’s a coincidence.
It seems like Kate has a brand new, quite attractive equerry of her own now.
That would certainly be fodder for a donnybrook with Egghead…his ego would never stand for it.
Makes you really wonder what went down between Dec. 25 and Dec. 28… was this equerry the touchpaper? Or someone else? Epstein List?
Hmm… and his ‘new love’ just happens to work for C & C, making her a convenient choice for a cover.
Major Johnny and the Keen Kween? It’s too ridiculous, I love it lol. And if certain other rumors are true, Kate being able to pull such a hottie might had made someone incandescent with jealousy and he’s been on a spiral ever since.
He’s too good for Kate.
And I say that knowing absolutely nothing about him.
The only reason I don’t believe this is because it’s the first thought I had. I thought it was odd the way the press has been amplifying Johnny. However, they have been amplifying different members of staff for a while. The gossip has been dry. Who knows. I guess the palace really did need gossiping staff.
I first noticed him back during the Jubbly. He was seated, I believe, right behind Meghan and Harry in the church. Dreamy indeed.
So if he was one of the Queen’s most senior body guards, he was the one the Queen assigned to guard Harry and Meghan at the service, right?
I wondered about that at the time. I read comments that suggested that Major Johnny was kind of supervising Harry and Meghan, but I think he was very much trusted by the Queen, and perhaps had been assigned by the Queen for their protection.
As always, the online speculation about his private life as he split with his wife and went public with a new girlfriend was absolutely unhinged. Also, as always, the women were grossly smeared and attacked by deranged fans of the Lt Col. I could see him wanting to get himself and his partners out of the spotlight to get away from that. Normal people do not want to deal with the toxic fandoms like stars like Chris Evans have to manage.
That family seems to get rid of all the attractive and beautiful people that everyone wants to see..they should be very careful because pretty soon no one will be looking in their direction anymore.
I think we are already there.
Hahaha this boy needs to be exiled! Hidden in the London tower! He is a threat to the monarchy! The beauty is maddening! A slap in the face of king charles and eggplant willie! Or was he having an affair with Kkkhate? 🤔
Oh no! He is very handsome, I must confess when I look at their pics I do look for him. It’s a shame he is being moved aside. I really hope he requested it and it’s not inane jealousy that has them shunting him aside. He is however one of the first to make the news, I noticed him when he was seated behind Meghan and Harry in the Church I thought he was a spy earwigging their conversation to report back to HQ. I wonder in Kitty flirted with him
He is very handsome and eye-catching. And the Windsors hate anyone who shines a spotlight on how utterly banal and boring they are. And leaking info about his marriage is just nasty. So yes, my money is on Camilla.
Equerrys are usually only loaned for a 3 year term, then go back to their regiment. Moving him into an Aide position will keep him longer. If he can bring some decorum to the office it will be all worth it.
Damn. He is handsome. I can believe that Chuck didn’t want anyone getting distracted by Major Hotty Boom Body. Hopefully he’s keeping his back to wall.
It doesn’t have to be so dramatic – Charles and/or Camilla could have moved him anytime in the past 18 months. Maybe he doesn’t want a lot of publicity around his new girlfriend. Or maybe his term is up and he’s being moved to a different position.
I don’t know. Someone has been giving this guy GREAT placement. When I saw him in the Scottish coronation photos I laughed. It looks like chuck was using him for press.
1. This guy may have asked for a break out of the public eye. security issues perhaps.
2. Chuck may not want to be known as divorce/ adultery palace. “Oh, don’t let your husbands go over there”. Plus this looks bad on buckingham palace. Remember the aide who killed the other aide because of a love triangle.
3. Camilla hasn’t won people over. With Kate gone maybe Johnny was next. Now it’s only her.
Well, hell. This just ruined my Friday morning. He is so handsome, and like many others, I also looked for him in photos. I hope this was his choice and not more petty moves by jealous employers.
Yeah green is the colour where the Windsors are concerned. Charlie has always been a petty, jealous little man and doesn’t like anyone better looking stealing the camera lense.
Now I wonder what keen would have thought every time he appeared, because we know how much she loves to flirt with the eye candy, and Billy?????
Hmmmm. Make some wonder if Kate has seen him. He’s her type. Anyone but William.
He was the Queen’s last equerry too and I always found it fascinating that he as seated directly behind Harry & Meghan at the Jubilee service.
Darn it! Like others, playing “Where’s Major Johnny” was the main reason I watched royal events for more than a few seconds. The royals fail to understand that their main job is to entertain us, and the sight of that handsome man kitted out in his uniform and kilt was very entertaining. I will gladly bear the deprivation if that is what he genuinely wanted though.
My God, Major Johnny is breathtaking! Of course they banished that beautiful man. All eyes were definitely NOT on the king when Handsome Johnny was around, no doubt. William would have exiled him, too, for that matter.
Major Johnny is quite handsome. Couldn’t help feeling though that he agreed with all of us. But that might be unfair. I also recall that in most of the pictures of him, he has a smile on his face, and doesn’t seem to be minding the attention. But as everyone has noted, who knows who was unhappy. As an aside, King Charles does not look good. For me, it is a meditation of someone putting their entire hopes on things of this world, only to be let down by them. I keep saying to myself (regarding Camilla) that Charles got what he wanted, and he got what he deserved. Is that mean?
Agree. Charles has one of the most hated parliaments “as his first parliament”. Lol. He obviously thought people would respect the “Queen” title, but they don’t. Charles would’ve been better off keeping Camille, Princess Consort. The best plan would’ve been to keep him single. Charles would’ve been invited to everything. Now people don’t want to deal with camilla possibly insulting everyone.