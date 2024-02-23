King Charles’s handsome aide ‘Major Johnny’ is moving to a ‘less public-facing’ role

Since King Charles’s reign began, there’s been one bright spot during the king’s events – he’s usually trailed by his very handsome equerry, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Thompson, aka “Major Johnny.” Major Johnny is a dreamboat compared to the grizzled, wizened courtiers who usually serve the monarch – he has movie-star good looks, he rocks those fussy uniforms and he’s the most photogenic person in the palace. You know all of the Windsors were sick with jealousy when Major Johnny started getting press. So perhaps that’s why Major Johnny has been quietly shuffled away to a less public-facing role.

The King’s handsome equerry Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Thompson has been moved to a ‘less public-facing role’ after he reportedly did not enjoy the public attention he had been receiving. Lt Col Thompson, dubbed ‘the hot equerry’ on social media, was once one of the late Queen’s most senior bodyguards and now serves His Majesty. He first won over admirers at the Queen’s funeral, gaining a legion of fans thanks to his brooding good looks, but shot to unintentional fame during Charles’ coronation.

The so-called ‘Major Eye Candy’ has since regularly accompanied the King and Royal Family and even joined their procession to church at Sandringham on Christmas Day last year. But Lt Col Thompson, 40, was noticeably absent on Tuesday when Charles had his meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

A Palace source has since told The Times that while he ‘remains senior equerry to the King and the Queen,’ Lt Col Thompson will be serving in a ‘more executive and less public-facing role’.

Lt Col Thompson’s role as an equerry – an officer of the royal household who assists members of the royal family – involved assisting the King with his daily duties, standing beside him at public events and looking after the monarch’s carriages, coaches, and Rolls-Royces used at state ceremonies. But insiders suggest his role has changed because he was not enjoying the public attention he received after attending multiple high-profile events with Charles. He will now instead aid the monarch with his private affairs and ‘carry out his duties away from the public eye’.

Contrary to most people believing he is Scottish, Lt Col Thompson was actually born in Morpeth, Northumberland, and now lives with his family in Surrey. It was reported earlier this month that Lt Col Thompson, who had separated from his wife two years ago, has ‘found new love’ with 33-year-old PR executive Olivia Lewis. The pair are understood to have met while Ms Lewis was working for the King and Queen Camilla.