Eden: Prince Harry is being ‘isolated’ by his brother… but not his father!

Last weekend, the Times claimed that Prince Harry was “willing to return” to the UK to take on a temporary royal role while his father is being treated for cancer. Spoiler: the Times did not get this story from sources close to Harry, it came from either Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace, and my money is still on BP. Many of us believe that King Charles was trying to light a fire under the Baldy’s ass, like it was a blatant threat: get out there and do something or I’ll ask Harry to come back. Prince William has been throwing a tantrum about it all week. Now the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden – who is vying to become the New Dan Wootton – has shared his lukewarm exclusive on this salty storyline.
King Charles is keen to mend fences with his younger son but there can be no return to royal duties for Prince Harry unless he quits money-making enterprises and issues an apology. That’s the view of Richard Eden – who says that elder brother Prince William is unbending on the issue. Writing in the latest edition of his Palace Confidential newsletter, Eden concludes that recent events provide a foretaste of life for Harry when William is on the throne. The younger brother, he says, is likely to be isolated.
‘What I hear is that, while the King is keen to mend fences with his younger son, Prince William is adamant that the Royal Household should stick with the Sandringham summit agreement with Queen Elizabeth of 2020,’ writes Eden. As the late Queen put it, in that agreement Harry and Meghan ‘made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives’.
Eden believes recent suggestions saying the Duke of Sussex was willing to return to a temporary royal role in support of his father were well-sourced. In an attempt to help to heal the rift in the Royal Family, King Charles and Prince Harry were said by The Times to have had several ‘warm exchanges’ since Charles received his cancer diagnosis. The duke was understood to have told friends that he would step into a royal role while his father was unwell.
Yet the response from sources in Britain, rather than California, was ‘swift and brutal’, writes Eden.
‘The King, my colleague Rebecca English was told, was firmly of the opinion that there was no way back for Harry as a working royal “in any way, shape or form”. Now, Harry wants to return to royal duties, in some form, I am told. But this week he’s been given a taste of what to expect when his brother is King – isolation. There is no way that the Sussexes will ever be allowed to rejoin ‘The Firm’ when William’s on the throne, unless they give up money-making and apologise for their behaviour over the past few years. I won’t hold my breath.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Once again, such projection – Harry is not isolated, he has his wife, children, friends, colleagues and several jobs which keep him busy, engaged and on the move. He also still has a relationship with his father and he’s close to his cousins and the Spencer side of his fam. Meanwhile, William is surrounded by dim-witted sycophants, he wouldn’t even bother to see his father after Charles’s cancer diagnosis and no one has seen William’s wife in two months. “Isolation,” the bald one cried. Anyway, it’s fascinating that even a boot-licker like Eden fully admits that Charles and Harry’s relationship has improved. Which is probably why you-know-who has been rage-briefing everyone in shouting distance for three f–king weeks.
Harry would be a fool to return. I don’t think he will though.
I was saying the same thing on another artcile about the subject and somebody replied to me that he was just being dutiful and that it was all the Sussexes were about. I mean yes, it makes him look like a good person but it must be so tiring to have to deal with a family like this one. He should just stop bothering with them and let them simmer in their rage and delusion.
You know this is fanfiction,right? Harry didnt offer to come back to work.the murdoch times made it up so 1000 articles could be written like this. Why would you believe the rota?
Harry’s momma didn’t raise him to be a fool.
The institution may have wanted him for a court jester to mock and scorn, but his connections outside palace life (via Meghan and his charities, MH therapy) taught him to value himself more.
Courtiers will try in vain to bring that horse back to their master’s barn.
There is no way that harry would return to his royal role and leave his wife and children. If this is true and Charles wants him back it could be another ploy to break up harry and meghan.charles only recently evicted Harry and Meghan from frogmore . I would not trust charles.
So you can be a royal if you stop working, making money and being self-sufficient so that I can come up with old and new ways to financially abuse you (among other types of abuse) and your family…Sounds great, William!
Right? He has to give up his money-making enterprise so he can get an allowance from the brother who hates him. Yeah, that’s just never going to happen. And Harry knows that’s the alternative. Meaning there is no chance Harry ever said he wanted to return as a working royal. Please. He must be seeing these articles and laughing as he chills under a tree in montecito.
Yeah the financial abuse klaxons were blaring for me too. How do these people honestly believe that telling someone the only way that I’ll let you back in as part of the family is if I can completely control every aspect of your life? A life that seems to be pretty successful and doing fine when I’m not in control, especially in comparison to my own life. Why would Harry or Meghan look at William and Kate’s lives and think this is what we’re missing?!!
The gall of it when every single member of that family has their own profit making endeavors…but Harry and Meghan can’t be financially independent when they receive zero taxpayer funds? It makes my blood boil.
Bingo! Bulliam will drag that leash around 27/7/365.
Charles owes harry an apology. Not the other way around.
I think Charles wants to make it seem like he is not the problem, but that William is.
William massively helped him this week.
Charles owes MEGHAN an apology. A full, unadulterated, sincere, public one. Because her character assasination at the hands of the palaces has been public, and an act of ongoing stochastic terrorism.
2017 marked Chuck’s soft coup of BP, when he replaced the late Queen’s secretary (now Baron Geidt) with that perennial weasel, Edward Young.
Chuck and Mr. Young (who served on RAVEC when H&M’s security was heinously ripped away) were behind much of all that couple suffered.
I blame Chuck for Meghan’s miscarriage – she literally pleaded with him to give Harry a security detail, not even asking for herself, no doubt already full of the knowledge that it was useless to ask that racist codger to provide her with protection also. His refusal to protect both of them, and their children, knowing the threat level, was shocking – villainous, even. How stressful must that have been for her?
Charles is still trying to strongarm Harry to come back, and still trying the “beat him with a media stick” approach until Harry capitulates.
The man with the shiny hat deserves to be left on read. He’d do well to familiarize himself with the poem Invictus, and reflect on WHY it means so much to Harry personally.
Chuckie 3 inflicted cruelty, deliberately. Seeing that darkness on top of her own father’s betrayal must have been crushing to someone who would rather see the good in people. Very traumatic. I’m glad she survived.
Chuck removed Harry’s security and evicted him from his home. So no, he is not eager to mend fences in any way at all. I sort of think Harry may announce US duel citizenship when his father passes and William becomes king.
This is completely Charles trying to manipulate William into stepping up. I also don’t believe that Harry offered to come back and help-that’s just not plausible. And the idea that William is going to “isolate” him down the road is a joke. Isolate him from what? He makes his own money, has his own home in the US, and is not beholden to William in any way. William can’t forbid Eugenie or the Spencers from having a relationship with him. I think William missed the memo that it’s not 1500-the British King doesn’t actually have control.
It’s funny because to a normal person that demand that they give up their life and give up their autonomy and apologize sounds crazy. But we know that this is the same brother that demanded Harry shave his face for I can’t remember if it was for Harry’s wedding as well which was insane. But we know that he stomps his feet and demands like a child.
The queen made Willie shave for his wedding, so he lost his mind trying to make/force Harry to shave before his wedding. Harry, rumour has it, declined to get drunk at his bachelor party to prevent such an event happening.
It’s always about the money. Abusers control you by controlling your access to money or a way to earn money. ” Give up the money making ventures ” bs. Run Harry! This is a trap.
Harry is never ever going back. He may visit briefly but that’s it. Peg needs to have Harry removed from his head. Harry will always love his undeserving father.
I believe the quickness of the visit by Harry was one of concern for his father and very strategic because he had an engagement the next day. I also believe the father may have asked Harry to engage in some roles for him and Harry’s answer was No. The rage coming from BP suggests this may have been the case or this could be a strategic play by Charles as indicated. Harry has a very full life surrounded by some of the best of the best in the US. He is loved by his kids and we can all see Meghan adores her husband. The longer he is in the US, the stronger the bonds he is building in his wife’s country. There will be little William will be able to do to Harry because the global communities will be watching and we all know he will a bumbling fool on a global stage surrounded by fellow fools.
Richard Eden is an example of the fools he has speaking for him and it all makes that William look as unhinged as ever. Whether William asks or keeps stumbling ahead once he has the top role, he will need Harry before Harry needs him. I will expect the calls from the public for a reconciliation between the two will get louder because we can all see William does not have the intellectual curiosity to even govern his personal life more or less to be the face of a country.
@Maxine Branch says:
“I believe the quickness of the visit by Harry was one of concern for his father and very strategic because he had an engagement the next day. I also believe the father may have asked Harry to engage in some roles for him and Harry’s answer was No.”
^ Thank! You! @Maxine. Thats it and thats all.
In addition, given that its always Opposite Day in shidthole cuntry regarding the Sussexes, then we can conclude that chucky’s handlers told him to ask H to take on some roles in the commonwealth…..perhaps even asked him to attend the upcoming commonwealth day service and H politely declined.
Like I said, thats it and thats all.
Kingston, I could KFC wanting Harry to take on the ‘head’ of the Commonwealth Trust. That’s not a ‘royal’ position. The countries vote on it, and most of them do not have KFC as head of state.
I cannot image Harry’s position, where he still has to thread a line of being a son and a member of a Firm that makes him 5th in line to the Throne; and for Meghan, how she knows how much (MORE) good she could have done, given the chance. But…I will say this, they left when they had Nothing and did not ask to return, yet we are now to believe that now that they have powerful friends, the quad, money, and is weathering the sh*t storm that is being thrown at them (with the blessings of the Firm), they are wanting to go back? Well then, sell me a bridge.
“Harry definitely wants to come back to royal duties, but Will and Charles say there’s no way, shape, or form that can happen.”
Ok so what I’m hearing is that Charles asked Harry to help him out and Harry declined. Except Charles hasn’t been running his mouth off at Harry in the press – the opposite, actually, Charles has been unusually decent to/honest about Harry in his recent official comms. But someone HAS been screeching their egghead off for weeks about Harry, which actually makes me wonder if it wasn’t Will who reached out to Harry in some petulant, demanding way, and Harry turned Will down hence the nonstop “HAVE I TOLD YOU ALL I HATE HARRY” coverage. Hmmmm.
Will would have to be really desperate to do that, but drunk-in-public-with-a-missing-wife does seem pretty desperate.
Maureen is at it again I see. You know all of these articles about “what Harry must do to come back” make the Royals seem like the desperate ones, not Harry. Harry seems like he’s on top of the world, having a blast. Meanwhile Peg has become a laughing stock and everyone keeps wondering what really happened to his wife.
If I lived in England (shudder), I would have t-shirts made that said, “WHERE’S KATE?”
..and you would probably get arrested for it.
It’s amazing how so many people believe these liars. Meghan sued this paper and won yet people are ready to believe this liar who has no connections to Harry or his inner circle. This guy is circulating this garbage to get clicks for his article in his newspaper and people are ready to gobble it up. How can anyone imagine that Harry or Meghan would offer any apology to these people who caused so much harm to Meghan. That whole interview with GMA Harry stressed very clearly that he has his own family to care for and he didn’t sound like a guy wanting to go back. The Sussexes are all about moving forward not looking back.
I feel Harry said something common along the lines of “if there’s anything I can do to help…” and that’s been misconstrued by palace rats as “Harry wants a role while his father is ill!!” Plus I think Charles using it to get His Royal Baldness to row the line is also accurate. I just don’t see Harry having any kind of interest in returning but I also think he’s aware of the what and why his father is doing what he’s doing and is graciously playing along.
I think it’s great that Harry and Charles at least have some kind of open dialogue with one another that doesn’t necessarily involve anyone else. Even if it’s only 30 minutes of privacy, that’s better than nothing.
So my take on this is that Charles did ask harry to help out, Harry said gee dad, I’m just so swamped over the next few months, I really can’t. Charles was maybe a little hurt by this but the real kicker was that William didn’t know charles was going to ask him, so when William found out that charles asked AND that Harry said no – we’ve gotten the rage briefing over the last few weeks.
And the line about Harry needing to give up his money making endeavors really says it all, right? He’d be allowed back if he put himself entirely at William’s mercy for everything.
@Becks1, as usual you’ve hit the nail on the head Becks1!. Charles asked, Harry declined and William went mental.
Another story about “when William becomes king.” They’ve really buried Charles already, haven’t they? All the rest is BS.
There’s no way Harry told his friends that he’d be taking on some duties for Charles and there’s no way his friends would say anything like that to the press.
“He’d be allowed back if he put himself entirely at William’s mercy for everything.” That’s the ‘business model’ Harry was referring to and said he wanted no part of, lol. Plus we all know the other part of the equation is that Harry must divorce his wife and probably abandon his kids too. Anything for “The Crown”.
I don’t understand how anyone could admire and support William’s reactions to Harry. It seems diabolical to demand that a loving husband and father abandon the wife he dearly loves, and the children they have created! Yet, some very demented people believe only by abandoning his family in California and his financial independence can Harry be redeemed. Sick, sick, sick!!!
Because to so many people, Meghan and the royal toddlers are nonentities and thus unimportant due to their Blackness.
The way M and their children are ignored and or treated like trash to be thrown away so Harry can come back to his abusers is so disgusting.
It’s made even worse by the way William is allowed to not work for 11 years because “family” but Harry’s family doesn’t even count.
Maybe this explains what’s happened to Kate. She’s been “isolated”. And unlike Harry and Meghan, she has no one to turn to. In the Middle Ages, they put miscreants in the Tower. Now they just “isolate” them.
Eden and Becky English have become KP’s preferred lackeys for briefings at the Mail, with Richard Kay being relegated (I suspect his recent critique on William’s Gaza statement will not endear him to the incandescent one). Eden’s comment on Harry having to “give up his commercial activities” is a key giveaway: a financially, commercially and philanthropically successful Duke and Duchess of Sussex is the ultimate nightmare for the Palace because it exposes the myth that those achievements can only be realised from being inside the institution.
Once again we are in OPPOSITE DAY LAND. It is Willy no mates and missing wife, who does not network and certainly not grown healthy , reciprocal relationships either work or social who is isolated, miserable and discontent and angry. Meanwhile Harry and Meghan are thriving in the US liveing successful lives, so no way they need or want to return to that snake pit. It is Willy who appears to be increasingly isolated who appears to be shedding his wife and the Middletons and shredding the remantsof his credibility by being unsteady on his feet and loose of tongue.
You missed something @Lady Digby.
Along with shedding his wife and the Midds and his cred, he is also shedding his skin. Snakes do that.
News of the birthday call came from KP so it stands to reason that the rumour that Harry wants to come back was leaked by KP as well. Harry has said he doesn’t see himself going as a working royal but the press refuses believe him.
To burrow a phrase from The Princess Bride, “you keep using that word [isolation]. I don’t think it means what you think it means.” How is Harry “isolated” if in Maureen’s own words, he has contact with his father? It seems William is the one who’s isolated; but since he has his boot down Eden’s throat, we get ridiculous marching orders like this drivel.
I would bet cash money that Harry said to his father – as most of us do when family are ill – ‘let me know if there is anything I can do to help’. You know, the totally bog-standard polite formulation we use to show that we care, while fully expecting a ‘thanks for the offer, everything is under control right now but I will let you know if anything comes up’ response.
And out of that polite exchange has been spun this whole saga.
They keep trying to gloss over the part of the negotiations were the Sussexes were absolutely unwilling to work with the Royal Rota or any other unethical UK media and their unwillingness to end their lawsuits against the same media who the royal family seem to care more for than their own family members. Yes, they didn’t want to be taxpayer funded but most importantly they refused the invisible contract between the royal family and the unethical British media. He also ignored that there was a one year review that during that time the Sussexes were the least financially secure, they were mercilessly attacked and stalked by the media, were going through the beginning of very difficult court battles, we’re in a pandemic with the rest of us and because of the abuse and security concerns, lost a child. So if going through all of that wasn’t enough of a reason for them to return to the royal institution, why would they return now when their lives are so much better than they had been since the beginning of their relationship? How can he say that the suggestion of his return is “well sourced” when he refuses to listen to the most reliable and knowledgeable source there is regarding what Harry wants or wanted, which is Harry? Harry said in the interview at the same time of these so-called friends, that his returns “through or to the UK” might allow him time to “visit with family”. Nothing about what Harry said implied returning to work for the royal family. It doesn’t make sense that he would specifically mention only the part about visiting with family, but have friends who would imply his hopes are for so much more. He especially wouldn’t have friends contradicting his words to tabloids that he has said he will never communicate with again and that he is presently suing. Nothing has changed with the family and the media. There has been no acknowledgement of what they have done to him and his family or an apology.
Omg these people really are dumb as fk! Eden, Fitzwilliam, steward, camel toe, they all have a revolving page that they must share between them. They all tell the same story, the same crap. They think if they tell the same lies over and over again people will believe them, NO we won’t, we will just get bored. How many times and ways can they write the words
That show William is a narcissist, William is incandescent, William is a rage monster, William is a psycho and not fit to be out in public without a keeper! Every time they say “William will not allow Harry to return” we can all hear Harry laughing. And isolation, I would think a padded isolation cell would be the best place for Billy bone head
did I get it right, then? Harry just has to give up his career, leave his wife and kids, forgo any money making opportunities and throw himself on the mercy of his father, his brother, and the tabloid rags, beholden to their largesse, and they MIGHT take him back? so he can cut ribbons and make insipid remarks to people who don’t have the slightest interest in who he really is?
WTF are they putting in the Kool-Aid over there, that anyone would even think that?
As long as this toxic, warped relationship with the British press is nurtured, Harry would never come back. Please sacrifice the next gen and the gen after that. And the married ins of course. Offer them to your beasts. These people are insane.
These Rats are experiencing all five stages of grief at the same time for over three weeks.
First denial, Harry is coming back because he is miserable and Meghan is keeping him away from his family.
Second anger, we don’t need you stay you are an embarrassment to us and your family.
Third, bargaining, your family really needs you to carry some of the work while your Pa is sick.
Fourth depression, Harry will never come back because his family hates him and don’t want him back.
Fifth and final acceptance, he is never returning back to the royal fold because they don’t want him.
Dear Rats,
please pick a lane and stay with it because you are losing your supporters for crying over spill milk. You and your ilks tried to make his wife unalive herself and possibly responsible for his mother’s death.
Hmm, such a tough decision, to choose between making one’s own money and living in sunny California, or to be under the thumb of a petty and vindictive brother in dreary old England.
Yes, to everyone. I tend to think Charles and Harry made plans to see each other and didn’t consult William, which made him feel out of control, and thus his seeking to control the news articles. He doesn’t seem to have anyone that would tell him “just stop”. Just stop. The more you do, the worse it looks. Just let things be. As far as his knee-jerk care for mankind, if he wanted to compare himself to Harry, he would see that this is a part of Harry’s life throughout the year, steady on. And right-thinking people see what he does, and that it isn’t for attention or gain, it is to give of himself. That’s why people love Harry and his Meghan. And that’s why they sniff out William. The truth will out Will, and if you had the right intentions, it would show also. Like actually inviting the participants of earth shot to the actual awards ceremony. I read about the ideas of some of the participants, and these people are brilliant. They took the competition seriously, and there is some seriously wonderful stuff these participants came up with that could benefit mankind greatly if someone one would actually help them and develop these ideas.
William and the royal lot remind me of a ferret in a cage: not to demean ferrets – I like ferrets. Just trying to picture a frenzied animal chasing it’s tail.