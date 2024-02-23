Travis Kelce, loaded up with friendship bracelets, went to Taylor Swift’s Sydney show

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift performing the first night out of four consecutive nights at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Taylor has been in Sydney all week after her successful shows in Melbourne last week. Travis Kelce flew out on Wednesday and joined her at the Sydney Zoo on Thursday, and then he turned up at the concert.

Guy on the Chiefs in the house! Travis Kelce was in attendance for Taylor Swift’s Friday night Eras Tour performance in Sydney, Australia, and was all smiles as he was spotted by several eagle-eyed fans in the crowd. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared to arrive solo and was pictured enjoying the show in a blue patterned tee with both arms full of friendship bracelets in his VIP tent. As Swift closed out her show with “Karma,” she once again changed the lyric to belt out, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” The couple was spotted sharing a kiss as she exited the stage. A source told ET on Thursday, “Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship. Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia. He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her. They’re making a joint effort to make things work.”

[From ET]

That source quote… they makes it sound like a business arrangement, but I get it. They’re two busy people. Taylor is a one-woman global economy and Travis is one of the most famous athletes in America. That being said, Travis doesn’t have much on his schedule for the next few months and I really do wonder if he’s going to be with Tay for longer than her Australian shows. Surely he wants to check out the fashion scene in Singapore? Surely he wants to go to Europe with Tay?? I really loved the detail about the friendship bracelets too – I wonder how many Swifties come up to him and give him bracelets.

Also: Katy Perry & Rita Ora went to Taylor’s show!

Katy Perry & Rita Ora at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ show in Sydney. pic.twitter.com/UtCcgFppo5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2024

🚨| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after tonight's show of 'The Eras Tour'! #SydneyTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/F2tJXLWzm2 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 23, 2024