Travis Kelce, loaded up with friendship bracelets, went to Taylor Swift’s Sydney show

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift performing the first night out of four consecutive nights at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Taylor has been in Sydney all week after her successful shows in Melbourne last week. Travis Kelce flew out on Wednesday and joined her at the Sydney Zoo on Thursday, and then he turned up at the concert.
Guy on the Chiefs in the house! Travis Kelce was in attendance for Taylor Swift’s Friday night Eras Tour performance in Sydney, Australia, and was all smiles as he was spotted by several eagle-eyed fans in the crowd. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared to arrive solo and was pictured enjoying the show in a blue patterned tee with both arms full of friendship bracelets in his VIP tent.
As Swift closed out her show with “Karma,” she once again changed the lyric to belt out, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” The couple was spotted sharing a kiss as she exited the stage.
A source told ET on Thursday, “Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship. Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia. He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her. They’re making a joint effort to make things work.”
That source quote… they makes it sound like a business arrangement, but I get it. They’re two busy people. Taylor is a one-woman global economy and Travis is one of the most famous athletes in America. That being said, Travis doesn’t have much on his schedule for the next few months and I really do wonder if he’s going to be with Tay for longer than her Australian shows. Surely he wants to check out the fashion scene in Singapore? Surely he wants to go to Europe with Tay?? I really loved the detail about the friendship bracelets too – I wonder how many Swifties come up to him and give him bracelets.
Also: Katy Perry & Rita Ora went to Taylor’s show!
Katy Perry & Rita Ora at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ show in Sydney. pic.twitter.com/UtCcgFppo5
🚨| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after tonight's show of 'The Eras Tour'! #SydneyTSTheErasTour
Travis is 34 years old. He has already played the proverbial field, so he is ready to get serious and settle down with a woman. And who could be a better candidate than gorgeous, rich, famous Taylor Swift! I predict Travis will follow Taylor Swift tour everywhere. He will go shopping for fun clothes and gifts for his amazing girlfriend. What a deal! I truly hope they end up getting married in one or two years.
I cannot see the symbol you posted very well. May I ask what it is?
@Lolo86llf: The symbol is the point up finger, usually signaling agreement with the comment above it.
Yep three fingers pointing up to emphasize your comment.
@LOLO86LLF
🎵 The only type of girl they see
Is a one-night or a wife 🎶
Taylor was talking about people like you, LOLO86LLF, with that lyric. Toxic.
@MatchaTwee
The 1950s shit is unreal – and has been since the start of this “relationship”. Once the PRomance contract ends next fall, the fall-out will be phenomenal.
@Lolo86llf
“He has already played the proverbial field, so he is ready to get serious and settle down with a woman. And who could be a better candidate than gorgeous, rich, famous Taylor Swift!”
What in the Mills&Boons nonsense is this?
I continue to love them together. She hasn’t had a publicly supportive partner like this that I can remember
The friendship bracelet thing irks my soul. It’s just so juvenile for a 34 year old woman. Like I get the nostalgia angle but it just feels immature.
I love them together and I hope it’s real but ITA with you that a 34-year-old man wearing friendship bracelets does seem juvenile. But what do I know? Love makes children of us all at one time or another.
I get that, but it’s something the fans came up with on their own from a throwaway line that said “make the friendship bracelets” in one of her songs. Who is she to tell her own fans “that’s cringe, I’m in my 30s, put away the pony beads and grow up?”
I’d never been to a TS concert before the Eras Tour, but I think concert attendees have been doing friendship bracelets for some time. At least since Reputation. So I think she wrote those lyrics maybe in *response* to what her fans were doing. It’s not new. She didn’t come up with it either–her fans did.
Beaded friendship bracelets have been traded at raves and EDM concerts for 30 years…Taylor’s fans didn’t invent this. They’ve just taken it as their own.
One of the music fandoms I am in, we trade fan-made stickers, trinkets, and small gifts at the concerts and in the parking lot before and after the shows. It’s fun and people can show of their creativity and use it as an ice-breaker for conversation.
It would be really immature if all these adults wore the friendship bracelets during the REST of their lives. I went to a Taylor concert, and the whole thing felt kind of like Halloween: sequin dress, sparkly makeup, friendship bracelets, etc. Obviously where’s grown adults, but for that night, we went all in on the silly fun.
But don’t worry, I haven’t worn the dress, lipstick, or friendship bracelets since. (I do have a single one on the gearshift in my car, but that’s just because the memory makes me very, very happy.)
Thank you!! It is fun. How was this different than people dressing up in all silver for Beyoncé or all pink for Barbie? It isn’t. But it is Taylor so the people (op especially) have to bash.
I went to the show. I didn’t make the bracelets, wasn’t organized enough before and regret it. People were having fun and just enjoying an experience. I did dress up in all pink tons of make up and heels for Barbie and I am a grown ass woman and don’t regret it.
We have had years of hard, we are still in hard. If people find joy from going to Taylor and trading friendship bracelets, or wearing pink to go to Barbie or going to Beyoncé in head to to silver everyone should STFU about it and let them. First of all Taylor specifically has helped increase the GDP, but we are allowed fun and joy.
The Eras tour was amazing, and seeing people just interact and have fun and everyone ever the security people get into it was great. We deserve joy and if you can’t find that because it is “immature” then your life is sad.
@Lisa- ITA
“The worst kind of person is someone who makes you feel bad, dumb, or stupid for being excited about something.”
-Taylor Swift
See also: immature
It’s no different than grown men painting their bodies and wearing sports clothes and weird costumes to games.
@molly that is one of her best quotes and it is so true.
@KC exactly it is the exact same thing and no one judges or makes men feel silly or immature for doing that but a woman wants to make friendship bracelets, wear pink, or glitter and sparkles and we are juvenile, immature silly. It is pathetic and sexist. Both activities are fun and allowed. Let people live.
I like the friendship bracelet thing because they’re home made and traded. It’s a cute way of giving/getting souvenirs. Merch is so expensive!
I think it’s cute too and we can be old(er) and just have fun with things too. Like dressing up for Barbie or Beyoncé no matter how old we are. I think Travis is just showing solidarity with her community. He’s always been so respectful and admirative towards her career. I think he gets how hard she works and how much she means to her fans and just wants to show his support.
It’s a sweet and non-consumerist tradition. What kind of a curmudge do you have to be to criticize a man (football player, no less) participating in this sweet ritual that little girls embrace?
@Michelle also I think it says something so lovely about him that he and his former NFL player BFF that was with him are embracing this “girly” activity with such appreciation but they are also so excited and happy to trade with fans. I mean there are videos of little girls losing their mind that they got a bracelet from Taylor’s boyfriend and that he took one of theirs. To me this shows he is a good person, who respects her career and what she has built.
He could be an ass and stand in the VIP tent or back stage and not engage with fans, some of her exes have, but he doesn’t he is kind, respectful and sweet. It says nothing but wonderful things about him.
Honestly I have been impressed with how many celebs at these Taylor concerts that are truly into trading bracelets with people. They all seem to be excited to be included and have ones made so they can. I think people are enjoying the experience.
I wouldn’t wear a friendship bracelet but my son recently went to a Chris Isaak concert (Wicked Game, David Lynch movies) and he was wearing one. He said that Stevie Nicks insisted he go and gifted him a front row seat.
This isn’t just a TSwift thing.
We have been doing this at Fall Out Boy tours for years.
It’s sad that people think celebrating friendship is juvenile.
I was listening to the NH podcast when they interviewed their parents. Donna seems like a bad*ss- did sports and went to college even though her dad didn’t want her to. Had a long career in banking. And the way the boys talked to her seemed like they were in awe of her. Kylie seems like a smart, strong woman as well. So it seems like Travis had some great women around him and can be appreciative of being with a woman like Taylor instead of being intimidated by her. Who knows what goes on behind close doors but it makes me stupidly giddy to watch these two crazy kids 🙂
I haven’t listened to that episode, but I have listened to like a half-dozen of their recent ones. I do get the impression that both Travis and Jason respect women, and are not intimidated by a women being powerful. Just the off-handed comments they say really drive that home. And I do feel like Donna and Kylie are very strong women, and they appreciate them and love them. It’s really refreshing. The way they talk about Taylor is always respectful, and a little bit in awe of her. I have not seen this dynamic with any of Taylor’s previous partners. I’m interested to see where this goes for them!
Kylie has a deal with Dove now on womens sports and she has been at Milan FW this week . Interesting that much like Ed Sheeran’s wife who Taylor knows really she also played field hockey and now coaches it
These lifestyles are so wild to me! Like Travis is $6 million dollar mansion rich, but that’s not even close to Taylor being private jet plus a backup jet and $25,000/night presidential suite rich. What a dream it must be to travel the world like this, or… do they have time to really enjoy it? I’d be happy to trade places for a week or two to find out, minus all the full-body tackles and singing and dancing in high heels.
The more I read about these two, the more I think the SAME EXACT THING!
The friendship bracelets are a part of the community at the concerts. Fans make them and share them. It makes my Grinch heart happy that he is participating in that part of Swifty culture.
All kinds of history in addition to Travis. Taylor and Katy made up years ago but this is Taylor’s first tour since that happened. Taylor and Rita Ora both were in relationships with Calvin Harris in the mid-2010s. Taylor was the first celebrity Calvin Harris was in an relationship with after Rita. And then Sabrina Carpenter got to sing with Taylor tonight a song Sabrina covered when she was a child when she used to post cover songs.
I’ve gone to two Taylor concerts with my daughters — including the Eras tour. The friendship bracelet thing is really sweet. My daughters didn’t make any bracelets (they’re not crafty types LOL), but we were given some. It just added to the pro-girls/women vibe.
This here – we haven’t gone to a Taylor Swift concert, but I took my daughter to see Sammy Rae and The Friends for her 15th birthday with two of her friends. They had a summer camp theme for the tour and encouraged people to make and swap friendship bracelets – so we did. It was a fun activity to do with my daughter and she and her friends still wear theirs 5 months later. The nostalgia, the purity of celebrating friendship, the uplifting message is hard to resist. I even have one that is rainbow beaded (The Friends are LGBTQ) and with the phrase “UR MOM” on it 🤣
His BFF was with him. But I do find this couple so cute and I love how supportive of her he is and not intimidated by her massive success. I actually think it is one of the things he likes and respects most about her, which is great I don’t think Taylor has ever been with a guy that was like that. I think they have all resented her being so much more famous than them.
Also i have to admit I wish I was dating someone that would fly me on a private plane (yes I know they are evil 🙄) to Australia to stay in a $38,000 a night penthouse to arrange for me to play with Koalas and Kangaroos. Like how is that not the life?
I love that they support one another. TS went the extra mile for him – especially flying in for the SuperBowl, so now that it’s off-season, he can experience her world. And as for him shopping in S’pore for clothing? hahahaha. I lived there for 15.5 years and I will say with certainty that he’s going to be sadly disappointed (unless he wants to have something made bespoke by a tailor) – not to mention he’s not exactly built like a typical Singaporean man.
Oh he could totally have something tailor made!
But yes that vid where he was in tears after the game thanking her for making the trip and calling her baby made me want to believe
Seeing as her opening act Sabrina Carpenter is seeing Barry K I would love to see him at one of those concerts donned in friendship bracelets. I know he has a lot going on with awards season but a boyfriend friendship between Travis and Barry would be epic.
Travis was extremely busy in the offseason after Super Bowls previously so it’s not like he has months off for Taylor. Football players in their 30s have to create their next act. The brothers’ popular pod is year round, it popped off pre Taylor. Jason & Trav spoke of their desire to do both snl (again) and Hot Ones recently and there’s a White Lotus rumor. That source quote sure lowered expectations on the coupling for now.
OMG I would love to see either brother acting on White Lotus!!!
But having already seen how Travis killed it on SNL I think he’s totally capable of doing something deeper.
Jason is in the new season of Abbott Elementatry and was also in It’s Only Sunny
Jason said Travis’ game day fit – the one resembling something from the Cheesecake Factory – gave him Wes Anderson vibes so they’re on tape putting their names out there. I think the world is catching onto Jason, a guy who works on the NYT crossword puzzles.
And Trav owns a share in the F1 team that Ryan Reynold’s owns a chunk of
We have a lot big events here in Melbourne. Last week having Taylor play three nights in a row in front of 96,000 people each night was obviously huge. You could feel the energy throughout the city all weekend. But something about this particular big event felt a bit different. I think it was oestrogen
I like Travis, but I hate how he dresses. What a waste of being 6″5 and hot.
“they make it sound like a business arrangement”
It IS a business arrangement. As are most of the celebrity “relationships” presented to us.