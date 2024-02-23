Cillian Murphy: ‘I still have all my CDs & DVDs & Blu-Rays. I cannot get rid of them’

Cillian Murphy covers GQ as part of his Oscar campaign, and this is arguably the most thorough interview I’ve read with him during the entire Oppenheimer promotion and campaign. He’s reflective and relaxed, mostly because he’s being interviewed in his small Irish village where he knows everyone and everyone knows him. It’s been a long-standing joke that Cillian hates every part of Oscar season, but the truth is probably that Cillian sees it as part of his job and he’s grateful for the opportunity, but no, he doesn’t enjoy all of this stuff. He tolerates it and doesn’t complain too much. This interview is very Irish and I enjoyed it! Some highlights:
His quiet life in Ireland with two teenage sons: “I have a couple of friends who are actors but a majority of them are not. The majority of my buddies are not in the business. I also love not working. And I think for me a lot of research as an actor is just f–king living, and, you know, having a normal life doing regular things and just being able to observe, and be, in that sort of lovely flow of humanity. If you can’t do that because you’re going from film festival to movie set to promotions…I mean that’s The Bubble. I’m not saying that makes you any better or less as an actor, but it’s just a world that I couldn’t exist in. I find it would be very limiting on what you can experience as a human being, you know?”
He loves to sleep: “I sleep a lot. I do 10-hour sleeps.” He tries to do one movie a year, preferably not in summer, when he likes to spend most of his time on the west coast of Ireland doing nothing much but finding new music for his radio program on BBC 6 or walking his black Lab, Scout. He is perfectly happy to be “unemployed” while he waits for the right new film to come his way.
He was relieved to cut short the Oppy promotion because of the SAG strike: “I think it’s a broken model,” he said of red-carpet interviews and junkets. Outdated and a drag for actors. “The model is—everybody is so bored.” Look what happened when they went on strike, he said. It all stopped. But the fact that the film was good, and Barbie was good, two at the same time, people going crazy—it just shows you don’t need it. “Same was the case with Peaky Blinders. The first three seasons there was no advertising, a tiny show on BBC Two; it just caught fire because people talked to each other about it. It’s like Joanne Woodward said. ‘Acting is like sex—do it, don’t talk about it.’ ”
He actually loves talking about the work: “People always used to say to me, ‘He has reservations’ or ‘He’s a difficult interviewee.’ Not really! I love talking about work, about art. What I struggle with, and find unnecessary, and unhelpful about what I want to do, is: ‘Tell me about yourself…’ ”
His life changed in August 1996: “It all happened to me in one month, in August ’96: We got offered a record deal, I failed my law exams, I got the part in Disco Pigs, and I met my wife. I now look back and go: Oh, shit, I didn’t know then how important all these things were—the sort of domino effect that they would have on my life.” I asked Murphy, who has, in the past, said he identified as an atheist, if such a confluence ever made him wonder if there was indeed a higher power organizing all of this. “Ohhh,” he said. “I love the chaos and the randomness. I love the beauty of the unexpected.”
He doesn’t do photos with fans: “Oh, I don’t do photos,” he said, to a disappointed lad, who nonetheless got 20 seconds of Murphy’s time to chat. “Once I started doing that it changed my life. I just think it’s better to say hello, and have a little conversation. I tell that to a lot of people, you know, actor friends of mine, and they’re just like: I feel so bad. But you don’t need a photo record of everywhere you’ve been in a day.”
He loves Paul Mescal. “He is the real deal. He is like a true movie star. They don’t come along that often. But luckily, they seem mostly to come from Ireland. It’s a good time to be an Irish actor, it seems.”
He admires Nolan, who doesn’t use email or have a smartphone. “I aspire to that life. I was just clearing stuff off my phone, but have to keep the apps for music and music discovery. I still have all my CDs and DVDs and Blu-Rays. I cannot get rid of them. I did get rid of my VHS, though. I just left them on the street because nobody wanted them. I went and brought them to a library and was like, Look at this pretentious collection of art films!—and they were like, No thanks, man…”
I still have DVDs too and I’m not giving them up for anything. Maybe that’s dated and impossibly analog but I have collected physical media all my life and I will not stop! I still have CDs as well but mostly because I’m a pack rat. That’s interesting that he also doesn’t do fan photos but he’ll have a conversation with fans. It’s probably easier to do in Ireland. It’s fascinating to hear him talk about how the promotion/junket model is broken too – I think it is as well, but I’m curious what Cillian thinks should replace it. I would say… more sit-down interviews (like this one) ahead of time and then just a regular premiere schedule within a two-week period, maybe with press conferences (like they do at film festivals).
Cover & IG courtesy of GQ.
*taps mic*: Hold on to physical media!! Streaming companies can remove a title regardless of whether you’ve paid for it already or not.
HBO and Westworld are a great example – it was once one of the most popular shows on tv, and then not only is it cancelled without a proper ending, it’s also completely removed from streaming. It’s just gone. And to make it worse, I’m not sure whether it was Westworld or another show, but they hadn’t even produced physical media for some of the seasons, so they’re really truly gone.
So yea, hold onto your favorite physical media, even if you also have it on streaming, even if you never use your physical copy.
Came here to say the exact same thing. I kept the majority of my dvds in gigantic, traditional CD binders and I’m so glad it did.
I’m now back to collecting physical copies of all media that I cannot live without. I’m also super ticked off that I can’t get some things–like all of What We Do in the Shadows or Scavenger’s Reign on Max (that one especially seems primed to disappear a la Westworld)–in physical form because they just aren’t making Blu Rays of them anymore.
It’s a thing:
https://www.bbc.com/culture/article/20240102-oppenheimer-and-the-resurgence-of-blu-ray-and-dvds-were-now-in-the-age-of-streaming-anxiety
My son made this point a few years ago and we have tons of fun finding old DVDs at the thrift stores. We scored all of the old Barbie DVDs (years before the movie came out, we were fans of the animated ones, Nutcracker and the Princess and the Pauper especially) and most of the Scooby Doo ones as well. Anything that was important to them as kids we scooped up.
YUP. We still buy a lot on DVD/Blu Ray because the boys watch movies on long car trips, and while our car system can hook up to a phone and then you can stream to the screen, its not as easy or reliable as just popping in a blu ray. Plus, my husband likes things in 3-D so he buys a lot of movies in 3-D and those come with the DVD/Blu rays.
We actually buy more vinyl records now than actual CDs, but we are back to buying some of those as well.
One of the funny things is that our boys LOVE CDs and records because they love the concept of an album. It’s something brand new to them, because they’ve spent years saying “Alexa, play Van Halen” or whatever.
Yep. If I like a movie, I buy a physical copy for this exact reason. My sister made fun of my for asking for Barbie for Christmas this year because it’s on HBO. I pointed out that was true now, but it may not be in 10 years. A lot of my favorite movies, I can only watch from a dvd or blu ray disc. Even some movies that are relatively new, like Hidden Figures, are not on streamers.
My problem is I’ve never been a big rewatcher, although I’ve been doing more of it lately. A lot of my DVD collection is things that I heard about and wanted to see. Bought it, watched it once and really don’t have an urge to watch again. I’ve been giving myself deadlines to rewatch some of them. If I don’t, they go to the library sale. They don’t spark joy.
Cillian really does seem to have his head in the right place.
Northern Exposure was one of my all-time favorite shows and it will NEVER stream because they can’t get the rights to all the excellent music played during the show. I will be BURIED with my DVD set!
Northern Exposure is now on Prime! I have been “watching” it while I crochet
I’ve been binging Northern Exposure all week on Prime. I’d forgotten how poetic this show was, and the writing is glorious.
I wonder if it is the same story with China Beach? I would love to revisit that show.
A lot of shows stream with different music. Queer as Folk is steaming but without most of the original music – which sucks because the music choices were perfect. Ditto some of the earlier seasons of Supernatural. And Cold Case finally starting streaming a few years ago once they retroactively worked out some deal for music licensing for streams!
All this to say, still keep your most treasured stuff in physical form! We don’t actually own anything when we buy digital and we all know how godawful the streaming model is already.
I will never let go of my Supernatural dvds!
I loved Friday Night Lights when it was on, and a big part of it was the music. It kills me that I cannot get it with the original music anywhere.
I’m glad they worked out a licensing deal for Cold Case (one of the best TV shows ever, hands down.) Music is as vital an element there as plot and characters. No way would substitutions work–and the rights issue would have continued to keep it off DVD.
I have kept all my CD and DVDs. Its something about having a tangible.
The problem with streaming, is that some movies go a way for a long time. If I want to see a favorite one, I just pop it into my player and enjoy. My husband can watch Dogma and Weekend at Bernie’s any time he wants.
My husband and I also like to travel around in our RV. If there is no wifi, we have a selection of movies that we can watch
Same, we mostly enjoy ours in the RV.
A few years ago we started collecting dvd again.
Goodwill has them for $3 (cad) & we now have so many brand new movies & series.
Streaming keeps increasing their price, it’s now equivalent to regular cable. Especially with ads.
It’s preposterous.
We’re big UK/European movies/tv so we’ve got all the Foyles War, Vicar of Dibley, like that.
Me too!! My kids tease me about it but I don’t care.
When I purchase the CD, I hope I’m supporting the artist.
When I purchase the DVD and/or Blu-ray, I hope I am supporting their work.
If I had to pay for each time I watched (or re-watched) say, West Wing, or Rizzoli & Isles, or Alita Battle Angel or Ready Player One, or The Black Tower or…..
I’d be dead broke.
To reduce the space they take up though, I have purchased clear plastic sleeves for them, so what once took up acres of shelving now just takes over one hutch. My son says he misses browsing the titles on the shelves, and I understand that, but the shelves ran along the ceiling of the living room, dining room, hallways, etc. When he moved out, not only couldn’t I see the titles, I couldn’t reach them!! Now all movies are in their plastic sleeves, filed in alphabetical order. Dance movies and sports movies have their own category, as does Denzel, Jason, Sandra and a few other favourite actors. I shall never give up my DVDs & CDs. I prefer the physical to the metaphysical. It’s a little too ‘out there’ for me. I’m convinced one day the cloud will burst and everything stored there will be lost. Or something. Physical entertainment is there whenever I want to watch whatever I want to watch and re-watch, which right now happens to be Major Crimes (TV) and Guardians of the Galaxy III. I see something different with every watching. I like folks are chatting in the background as I do housework, etc. I don’t feel quite as alone. Also appreciate the interviews, and behind the scenes backgrounds one gets with them.
That cover photo is giving me Duran Duran vibes.
I won’t get rid of the physical media I already own, but I now prefer streaming and ebooks because I’m at the age where I want to pare down the material things I need to maintain and manage.
I used to be a pack rat but then I had to deal with the estate of my mother-in-law and I’m still wrestling with my childhood home in the wake of my father’s death two years ago. He left me quite a mess to deal with.
Cillian Murphy seems determined to stay grounded like a “regular guy”. I’m not sure how I feel over the fact he won’t let fans have a photo. I suppose it could become very intrusive. It’s nice that he spares a moment for a quick chat though.
Oh fellow CBer’s I thought it was just my husband and I! I’m so happy to know there are others who hang onto physical media! We still buy our music and shows. Stuff disappears from streaming all the damn time and stuff gets edited. With the way studios make things ‘disappear’ it reminds us of the whole BBC taping over and losing all those shows back in the day.
I donated all my CDs years ago, and then lost all the digital files I had of them. It still makes me sad.
I still have a whole cabinet of DVD/BluRay, and just bought a few! I like to do deep dives on an actor’s filmography, and the older or more obscure stuff is harder to find, and I don’t want to pay for 15 different streaming services.
Ditto. Sometimes I like to rewatch my favorite movies or TV shows and I prefer to do it without annoying ads. Or I can’t find a show or movie on any of my streaming services so will have to rent or buy it or keep checking back. Also, the directors cut of some movies might not be on streaming. As for cds, I love old school music and how songs from the original album would be 6-9 minutes long with bands just jamming or rocking out. Now when I hear them on various music platforms, I’m like “what happened to the rest of the song”?😂
We have a little TV with a built in VHS player in the basement by the exercise bike. We also have a combo VHS DVD player upstairs. We have so many good tapes! It’s kind of fun to go “shopping” when we decide to watch vs. stream. I keep the tapes in the spare bedroom.
I’m going to buy a record player and vinyl records I miss that sound and the rituals of a record player.
Ha! I can go him one better! I still have all my albums & 45s! And I still had my 80s-era stereo system (turntable, tape deck, receiver, enormous speakers) up until just a few years ago, when the ocean air finally rusted everything beyond redemption. I’ve got a smaller turntable with bluetooth speaker now. These are with me to the very end!
Recently went through my book, music and film collection. 20 boxes of stuff donated but I still have a whole room of books, films, and music. I paid for this stuff and I’m not going to pay for it again. I still have a whole closet full of vinyl, including my great aunt’s Sinatra records. Not giving those up!
I just gave away my VHS collection, but I am keeping the DVDs and CDs!! I made sure to buy a car with a CD player as well. Playing my old stuff brings me back to simpler times and lots of good memories. I miss the days when we had a home phone as well, not being constantly interrupted by technologies. Awww I feel old.
I love all the jewelry he’s wearing here and the blue colour is gorgeous on him. I wonder if he and his wife look at these magazine covers and kill themselves laughing. The person being interviewed is at odds with the persona on the cover
I love the way he’s styled in this editorial, and yeah… I still have all my DVDs! They’re perfect for when your wifi goes on the blink due to weather, but you still have electricity (which happens a lot to me)
Looks like I’m not the only one who holds on to physical media! I love old movies and most of them are not streaming! I also like owning my entertainment so I don’t lose access when a streamer loses rights. I’ve also discovered music that’s not easily found on streaming by finding old vinyl online and in stores.
Heh–I’m never giving up my iPods, which have most of my music collection. (It’s interesting that Apple still updates the software for these, though the company has long since abandoned music players.) I get music selection choice; I can play them in my car; and I don’t have to pay streaming fees for Spotify, etc… Heck, I still have tapes from my 80’s working-woman days. And my and my dad’s vinyl collection ain’t going anywhere…😈
Cillian Murphy lives in Dublin, the capital of Ireland. It’s a CITY, not a sMaLL iRiSh viLLaGe 🙄 jfc
(and the most affluent part of it)
@Manta
I did think “his small Irish village” was quite funny alright but, at the same time, I presume Kaiser was taking that from the article itself where it mentions taking the train from Dublin city centre to the seaside village of Monkstown.
Monkstown is technically a village and is small but, I need not tell you, is also an extremely affluent, exclusive suburb of Dublin.
Dublin’s like that – most of the exclusive places are by the sea and most of them are/were villages before the urban/suburban sprawl spread out to encompass them into “Dublin”.
Some Hollywood star was talking lately about “we stayed in this adorable little village called Dalkey” lol – again, it is a village and it is small and it is adorable but it is also the home of Bono and Enya (she lives in a castle).
“And I think for me a lot of research as an actor is just f–king living, and, you know, having a normal life doing regular things and just being able to observe, and be, in that sort of lovely flow of humanity.”
Smart, smart man. Letting image-maintenance become more important than your talent has sunk a lot of artists (*cough* Madonna, JLo *hack*).