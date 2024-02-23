Seward: King Charles ‘encouraged William to spend more time with the family’

Ingrid Seward is still trying to promote her latest royal book, which is supposed to be about King Charles’s relationship with his mother, but is in actuality all about C-word’s unhinged delusions about the Sussexes and Prince William (and poor forgotten Kate). Two weekends ago, C-word claimed that Prince Harry was “a little in love” with Kate and that the Duchess of Sussex was “jealous” of Kate too. All of which is demonstrably false. As is C-word’s latest, which is that King Charles told William years ago to focus on his family because William has “years and years and years of royal duties to do.” LOL.
In the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, which centres on King Charles’ upbringing and that of his sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, host Emmy Griffiths and HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash talk to Majesty magazine’s Editor-in-Chief and royal author Ingrid Seward about her new book, My Mother and I, which delves into the relationship between the late Queen Elizabeth and her son as well as how it has affected the way he has parented through the years.
During the episode, which you can listen to below, Ingrid revealed that William was given Charles’ blessing to step back from his public duties to be with his family when they most needed him.
“Charles always put duty first because that’s what his mother did,” she told HELLO!. “And that’s what Diana decided she wouldn’t do. I think Charles has encouraged William to spend more time with the family and also said to William, ‘I don’t want you to take on any royal duties until you absolutely have to’ because you remember we criticised William the work-shy? And that was his father very much saying, ‘You don’t have to do this, be with your young family. Enjoy it while you can. You’ve got years and years and years of royal duties to do.’
Asked if Charles’ support for his son to choose family first was influenced by his own childhood, Ingrid added: “This is a big influence from his childhood, he doesn’t want the same thing to happen to his son. He wants William to be able to enjoy his wife and family as much as he’s able to do so within the restrictions of what he’s doing.”
Remember when royal reporters swore up and down that QEII was the one who told William to sit on his lazy butt for decades and focus on his family? Now, magically, Charles is the one who has encouraged William’s laziness for years. While I believe that Charles is deeply insecure and he doesn’t want William or Kate “overshadowing” him in any way, I also think that Charles expected William to “step up” years ago. That’s what we’re seeing unfold in real time, especially since 2017. That was the year where William finally stopped being a part-time air ambulance pilot and moved his family back to London, where they were supposed to become full-time working royals. Instead, Will and Kate would spend the next three years obsessively copying and waging a hate campaign against the Sussexes.
The other make-or-break moment was four years ago, when William and Charles worked together to exile the Sussexes. The implicit understanding was that with Harry and Meghan gone for the foreseeable future, William and Kate would finally have the spotlight to themselves and they would have to actually do more. Reader, they did not step up. This whole thing about “Charles understands, he wants William to be focused on Kate and the children right now” is bullsh-t straight from KP as well. Buckingham Palace is making it perfectly clear that they are “bewildered” by William’s behavior these days.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red, Kensington Royal social media.
Because all he’s got is the illusion of “family man”, so spending his time with his Roses isn’t a good look.
What until we find out publicly he’s not even living with Kate, & hasn’t for months if not years.
The kids will say something eventually, I have no doubt.
Peg is a narcissist who blames others so he can avoid the responsibility of his future king duties. These are not qualities I look for in a global statesman.
Charles fell for the okey doke that WanK would step up once H&M were exiled. Which again only proves what a dog shit father Charles is. Every parent knows the qualifications of their children. If he didn’t know William was a lazy, good for nothing git by the time of the Sandringham summit then he never knew him at all. Charles bet on the wrong kid big time. He fell for the lies and now he’s paying the price. Charles is now stuck with a nincompoop of a prince while the worthy one cements his good works elsewhere. William has once again proven that the only thing he’s good at is getting out of work.
Furthermore, and off topic, if Charles and the British government had any sense they would remove the communication office from KP. William is too vindictive and too stupid to make any public pronouncements. Left to his own devices, William is liable to start a war with some country. His war with his brother is already harmful enough. William is a crisis in the making.
“I think Charles has encouraged William to spend more time with the family.” In other words, this is a figment of my imagination. The only reason I could see KC or QE not wanting PW to do more is that they realize how badly he can mess things up.
I thought William might be Major Johnny’s new assignment?
I wonder is Charles didn’t say to William. Spend some time with you family. When George was first born. And what he meant was spend a couple of months then getting to know the baby. He didn’t mean take off the next fifteen years and do nothing. But William took it that way because he wanted to take it that way. And now he’s telling everyone that’s what Charles said.
I think you’re right. He was probably told something a long time ago and misinterpreted it or just brings it up anytime work is mentioned. “But you SAID!” I don’t think there’s any reason for him to stay home. Not when the rest of the world doesn’t have his resources and still manage to be productive members of society despite also having families including members that need medical care.
I’m just wondering what this all leads to. Like when we finally find out what happened with Kate, will we be like “Oh okay” or miffed? I’m guessing miffed.
How much longer are people going to accept a 40something year old couple who can only work part time (on the public dole) because they have kids? Pretty sure most of the world doesn’t have this luxury.
It’s funny how the rest of that family (other than Harry and his family) are allowed to be half-in/half-out whenever they want, and the racists thunk its fine.
Where the hell is the family?
Spend more time with your family William = you’re not ready for the throne and I’m not appointing you regent and your performance this week proves it. Bulliam is in royal time out until he gets his act together. You don’t want Harry back Willie? Prove you can do this job after I’m gone. Love, whatever that means, your dad and liege lord THE KING.
Where is Kate ? ? ?
But I thought he wanted to be a global statesman? Sure sure Chuckles said spend time with the family but where is the family? Kids at school Can’t is wherever they stashed her.
Sure, sure, Charles, who is famous for being a coldhearted jerk to his wife and children and having very little interaction with any of his grandchildren, suddenly wants William to focus on his family.
Got it.
It’s Charles but from a parallel universe.
I don’t really think that either Charles or QEII said anything of the sort, but the idea that William was “advised” to spend more time with his family in order to avoid repeating the mistakes of his father…hmmmmm. That might be unintentionally revealing.
It is likely that he was advised to “spend more time with his family” because for the first six months of George’s life, William was missing in action, pruning bushes far away from his wife, while she was holed up at her mother’s new place. That simply would have meant “Stop neglecting your family, your wife has just had a baby.” And the same again after Charlotte was born and at several points well before Louis was born. Because everyone knew that he was straying big time. But William, being lazy, decided to use this as an excuse not to work, in much the same way that he claimed that he was unable to do royal duties due to his “job” as an air ambulance co-pilot, when he was hardly ever there, then it turned out he was telling the air ambulance people that he couldn’t turn up for most shifts because of royal duties, which he seldom did.
I think, if there was any understanding that William would work less than Charles, it probably meant they expected him to do 300 engagements a year and not 500.
Again we’re back to the idea that working parents can’t be involved, hands on, loving parents, which is insulting to millions of us across the world. There’s a difference between William leaving his young children for months to go on a global tour and showing up 3-5 times a week at bread and butter events.
👏
THIS!!
Every time they say “family first” or “time with the children is non-negotiable” don’t they realize they’re insulting every single working parent that can’t take four months off a year to be with their kids?? How are working parents in the UK not absolutely incensed every time they trot out this holier-than-thou “We don’t work because WE are good parents and our kids come first” bullshit? It’s a slap in the face to the vast majority of families, who not only need two incomes but can’t afford an army of nannies, cooks, cleaners, secretaries, drivers, schedulers, etc.
I don’t blame either of them for not wanting to do the Royal bullshit—but then just SAY THAT and go live a posh aristo life in the country,
instead of “oh we’d love to but our kids come first.” Such assholes. It makes my blood boil. I’d also bet money they see those kids as often or less than the average working parent. They both seem too emotionally stunted and childish to have really deep connections with anyone, even their kids.
That Karen rat is trying to make fetch happen.
In US English, “Spend more time with your family…” means “We can’t fire you, but we can’t have you around screwing things up. Just go away, we’ll mail your check.”
It’s also what politicians and executives say when they resign under a cloud of scandal.
Just so. When an American company announces their CEO quit to spend more time with his family, he got fired..
I don’t understand this. William should focus on his own family, but what about Harry? Harry was supposed to ignore his own family and only focus on the institution?