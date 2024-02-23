Seward: King Charles ‘encouraged William to spend more time with the family’

Ingrid Seward is still trying to promote her latest royal book, which is supposed to be about King Charles’s relationship with his mother, but is in actuality all about C-word’s unhinged delusions about the Sussexes and Prince William (and poor forgotten Kate). Two weekends ago, C-word claimed that Prince Harry was “a little in love” with Kate and that the Duchess of Sussex was “jealous” of Kate too. All of which is demonstrably false. As is C-word’s latest, which is that King Charles told William years ago to focus on his family because William has “years and years and years of royal duties to do.” LOL.

In the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, which centres on King Charles’ upbringing and that of his sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, host Emmy Griffiths and HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash talk to Majesty magazine’s Editor-in-Chief and royal author Ingrid Seward about her new book, My Mother and I, which delves into the relationship between the late Queen Elizabeth and her son as well as how it has affected the way he has parented through the years. During the episode, which you can listen to below, Ingrid revealed that William was given Charles’ blessing to step back from his public duties to be with his family when they most needed him. “Charles always put duty first because that’s what his mother did,” she told HELLO!. “And that’s what Diana decided she wouldn’t do. I think Charles has encouraged William to spend more time with the family and also said to William, ‘I don’t want you to take on any royal duties until you absolutely have to’ because you remember we criticised William the work-shy? And that was his father very much saying, ‘You don’t have to do this, be with your young family. Enjoy it while you can. You’ve got years and years and years of royal duties to do.’ Asked if Charles’ support for his son to choose family first was influenced by his own childhood, Ingrid added: “This is a big influence from his childhood, he doesn’t want the same thing to happen to his son. He wants William to be able to enjoy his wife and family as much as he’s able to do so within the restrictions of what he’s doing.”

Remember when royal reporters swore up and down that QEII was the one who told William to sit on his lazy butt for decades and focus on his family? Now, magically, Charles is the one who has encouraged William’s laziness for years. While I believe that Charles is deeply insecure and he doesn’t want William or Kate “overshadowing” him in any way, I also think that Charles expected William to “step up” years ago. That’s what we’re seeing unfold in real time, especially since 2017. That was the year where William finally stopped being a part-time air ambulance pilot and moved his family back to London, where they were supposed to become full-time working royals. Instead, Will and Kate would spend the next three years obsessively copying and waging a hate campaign against the Sussexes.

The other make-or-break moment was four years ago, when William and Charles worked together to exile the Sussexes. The implicit understanding was that with Harry and Meghan gone for the foreseeable future, William and Kate would finally have the spotlight to themselves and they would have to actually do more. Reader, they did not step up. This whole thing about “Charles understands, he wants William to be focused on Kate and the children right now” is bullsh-t straight from KP as well. Buckingham Palace is making it perfectly clear that they are “bewildered” by William’s behavior these days.