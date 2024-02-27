Taylor Swift’s father Scott is being investigated for an altercation with a paparazzo

Taylor Swift wrapped on the Sydney leg of her Eras Tour on Sunday night, and she has several days off before her shows in Singapore. I sort of forgot that Taylor usually tours with her parents in tow – her father, Scott Swift, is especially active in Taylor’s career, and he’s currently with her on tour. Well, apparently, Taylor, her father and some members of the Swift inner sanctum went out partying in Sydney after the Sunday night show. Scott Swift allegedly got into it with a paparazzo:
Taylor Swift’s father has been accused of assaulting a photographer on Sydney’s north shore as he and his daughter celebrated the end of her Australian tour in the early hours of Tuesday morning. NSW Police have confirmed they are investigating after Mr Swift, 71, allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf about 2.30am.
It’s understood he left the scene before the photographer went to police. Police said the 51-year-old did not require medical treatment. Inquiries are now underway into the alleged assault, with an investigation launched by North Shore Police.
Taylor Swift wrapped up her fourth and final show at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Monday night. It is understood Swift and her team, which included her father, went out onto the Harbour to celebrate the end of the Eras Tour’s Australian leg. They reportedly partied the night away on a luxury superyacht. They had travelled from the concert venue in Homebush on the luxury superyacht Quantum after Tuesday’s concert, Daily Mail Australia reported.
[From Sky News]
Well, Taylor’s spokesperson (likely Tree Paine) immediately pushed back on the idea that Scott Swift is out there, man-handling paparazzi:
A spokesperson for Taylor Swift is addressing reports the pop superstar’s dad Scott was involved in an altercation with an Australian photographer early Tuesday morning.
“Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water,” Swift’s rep tells PEOPLE in a statement.
On Tuesday morning local time, Australia’s Sky News reported that Scott, 71, had been accused of assaulting a photographer on Sydney’s North Shore hours after her latest performance.
In a statement to PEOPLE, police — who could not confirm the identities of those involved — said they were investigating an “alleged assault after a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf” around 2:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday.
The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command. The man did not require medical treatment,” according to police.
[From People]
I have no idea if Aussie paps are more or less aggressive than American paps, but if this statement is true, it sounds less like Scott Swift attacked a paparazzo and more like a larger altercation between several people. Like, a genuine scuffle between photographers, security, Taylor’s team and Scott. Imagine claiming that a 71-year-old father of a pop star is running around, attacking paps.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
130659, Taylor Swift with mother Andrea, brother Austin and father Scott walk to the Greenwhich Hotel for lunch at Locanda Verde restaurant in New York City. New York, New York – Monday December 22, 2014.,Image: 511655377, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – DIRECT SALES ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
120981, Taylor Swift and her brother Austin take their dad Scott Swift out for Father’s Day in NYC. The pop star was full of smiles in a floral yellow dress as she took her father to a restaurant. New York, New York – Sunday June 15, 2014.,Image: 533721906, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: RGK, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
Sydney, AUSTRALIA – The global superstar Taylor Swift was spotted leaving dinner with a friend at Pellegrino 2000 in Sydney.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: MTRX / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Sydney, AUSTRALIA – Taylor Swift was spotted leaving Pellegrino 2000 bar and restaurant on Tuesday evening, just ahead of her sold-out stadium shows. The “Eras World Tour” continues with Swift set to rock Sydney with the first of four shows on Friday.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Chris Dyson / BACKGRID / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Sydney, AUSTRALIA – The pop star and the NFL player enjoyed a night out with singer Sabrina Carpenter at the Sydney Zoo, where they got up close and personal with some of the animals. Swift, who is in Australia for her Eras Tour, looked cozy with Kelce as they posed with a lion behind them. Carpenter, who is Swift’s opening act, joined the couple for the fun outing and snapped a selfie with a kangaroo.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Sabrina Carpenter
BACKGRID USA 22 FEBRUARY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: KHAP / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Sydney, AUSTRALIA – Taylor Swift takes The Eras Tour 2024 overseas as she performs at Sydney Accor Stadium in Sydney,Australia.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 23 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
, New York, NY – 12/22/14 – Taylor Swift goes to lunch with her parents.
-PICTURED: Taylor Swift, Andrea Finlay Swift, Scott Kingsley Swift
-PHOTO by: Ken Katz/startraksphoto.com
-KK_310336
Editorial – Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.startraksphoto.com for licensing fee
Startraks Photo
New York, NY
For licensing please call 212-414-9464 or email sales@startraksphoto.com
Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image. If you violate our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damages.
Featuring: Taylor Swift, Andrea Finlay Swift, Scott Kingsley Swift
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 22 Dec 2014
Credit: Ken Katz/startraksphoto.com
-
-
-New York, NY – 12/22/14-Taylor Swift Goes To Lunch With Her Family In TriBeCa
-PICTURED: Scott Kingsley Swift
-PHOTO by: Freddie Baez/startraksphoto.com
-FB_1040897
Editorial – Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.startraksphoto.com for licensing fee
Startraks Photo New York, NY For licensing please call 212-414-9464 or email sales@startraksphoto.com
Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image. If you violate our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damages.
Featuring: Scott Kingsley Swift
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 22 Dec 2014
Credit: Freddie Baez/startraksphoto.com
Taylor has had many tours with her father going with her. We never heard anything bad, so 💯 im siding with daddy vs a pap
Recently, there also was the ‘scuffle’ between Jacob Elordi and a ‘journalist’ in Melbourne, so I think they’re a bit aggressive down there.
Furthermore, why would they be on a private yacht anyway? Perhaps uninvited?
I wonder if by that point the private yacht was docked and they were able to get on?
I will say that she has a security team and the father should have let them handle it, since they’re the professionals and he’s more likely to get hurt. But it sounds like it was a multi-person scuffle and he got involved.
Also, yeah, the pap pics from the past few weeks in Australia have been unreal.
First thing I thought of. There was another altercation with a pap there right after that but I can’t remember with whom. These people seem like they are deliberately provoking people for a story.
Yea, I’ve heard a lot of bad about the Australian media, so I’m totally team Pa Swift.
I read that Nicole Kidman previously had to get a restraining order against this pap. My understanding in large part thanks to Rupert Murdoch the paps have a lot of legal freedom in Australia so it is a more intense environment than even America.
Same pap I think who stalked Russell Crowe and got a pic of his newborn kid. They were particularly disgusting in Australia, even sending drones to take pics of Taylor’s hotel room. I’m 100% Team Scott.
How is that person allowed to work in the industry after that?! Crazy.
I’m just here to say that it’s pretty sweet she brings her parents on her tours.
Can’t stand the Uberjet use, but this is genuinely sweet.
Her mum no longer travels with her internationally (likely due to health issues), so it’s sweet to see her dad stepping up in her place.
Taylor’s parents are divorced aswell, so that might be why they don’t travel with her at the same time. I imagine being with your ex all the time isn’t fun
@fineapplewinner
Scott Swift comes across as an arsehole (who can forget that hilariously unhinged email???) but I am sure he was not at fault here. Aussie paps are among the worst in the world. It is the land of Rupert Murdoch, after all. The pap probably tried to provoke a reaction.
In response to the question about whether or not Aussie paps are more aggressive than US paps, the answer is yes.
Since Taylor’s been in Australia the media has: run live footage of her plane landing, run live footage of Travis’ plane landing, flown drones up to her hotel room on the 80th floor and taken photos of Travis inside (!!) the room, flown drones to take pictures of Taylor at the zoo two days in a row, taken pictures (again via drone) of her taking off from Melbourne to Sydney and now this. I’d say she and Scott are well within their rights to not take this lying down.
Taylor’s dad seems like an absolute dick (and I’ve made it clear I think the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree) but as with the Jacob Elordi story, I am always on team not-the-pap. Our media landscape in Australia is an absolute joke and embarrassment. They would have 100% been extremely aggressive and out of bounds, I’m sure it was incredibly scary for Taylor and her team.
@SAS
Agreed. Scott Swift is unhinged (we’ve all read his email – poor Andrea!) but it’s extremely unlikely he caused this particular situation. The Aus paps are horrifiying. And Taylor has stalkers etc.
Paps in some countries are so aggressive that I don’t doubt that some of them hope to get punched or even pushed so that they have a story.
There really need to be rules.
Just the account that the ‘photographer’ gave the media gives the game away. Taylor and group were coming off the yacht on the dock when this guy and a few ‘friends’ ‘politely’ asked a few questions and wanted pictures. Security was pushing them away and they were by the car door, when dad hit photo guy in the head. Interesting that, he never went to Dr and didn’t go to police until the next day, after Taylor, her dad, and her staff had already flew out of the country. Making it that much harder to investigate, defend, and dragging the story out for longer.
If that is true, wouldn’t they have a video of the situation? I mean, if paps were there and Taylor’s dad hit one of them, I am sure they got it on video. Otherwise, I wouldn’t believe the word of the paps.
There is a video. Taylor is covered up with umbrellas, so the pap was probably mad at that. A bodyguard (not Taylor’s dad) pushes the pap away. Her dad did flip them off, though.
So, no video of her dad hitting the pap? Then, he was probably lying.
It always looks to me like Swift got her clothes from “that strange shop in the cloistered wing at the mall, where time warps a bit.”
We all know what paps are like. I’m siding with her dad on this one
As a parent, I get it.
Maybe this is a money grab? Somebody
hoping that because they mention her father, Taylor and co. will give them something to “make this all go away”. If true, it’s somebody who doesn’t know her very well, lol. This is a woman who sued a groper for damages of just $1.
Or attention/notoriety, or whatever else motivates these heinous excuses for humans.
I am one who believes violence is never the answer, however, from everything we have heard about this particular pap- Nicole Kidman restraining order, Russel Crowe’s child and the fact the accounts are so different and the media has been so crazy. I am thinking this is less of a situation of a pap victim of being attacked while trying to get a picture and more of a situation that got out of hand. I also find it hard to believe that the man in these photos, her 71 year old father, is some big threatening dude. he looks pretty frail.
Violence is never the answer, but considering she has to travel with wound dressing and the death threats have increased so much I can imagine they are extra on edge lately. Not sure why paps behave this way. (I mean I get it but the photos can’t be that worth it especially now with social media)
Money grab.