Taylor Swift’s father Scott is being investigated for an altercation with a paparazzo

Taylor Swift wrapped on the Sydney leg of her Eras Tour on Sunday night, and she has several days off before her shows in Singapore. I sort of forgot that Taylor usually tours with her parents in tow – her father, Scott Swift, is especially active in Taylor’s career, and he’s currently with her on tour. Well, apparently, Taylor, her father and some members of the Swift inner sanctum went out partying in Sydney after the Sunday night show. Scott Swift allegedly got into it with a paparazzo:

Taylor Swift’s father has been accused of assaulting a photographer on Sydney’s north shore as he and his daughter celebrated the end of her Australian tour in the early hours of Tuesday morning. NSW Police have confirmed they are investigating after Mr Swift, 71, allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf about 2.30am. It’s understood he left the scene before the photographer went to police. Police said the 51-year-old did not require medical treatment. Inquiries are now underway into the alleged assault, with an investigation launched by North Shore Police. Taylor Swift wrapped up her fourth and final show at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Monday night. It is understood Swift and her team, which included her father, went out onto the Harbour to celebrate the end of the Eras Tour’s Australian leg. They reportedly partied the night away on a luxury superyacht. They had travelled from the concert venue in Homebush on the luxury superyacht Quantum after Tuesday’s concert, Daily Mail Australia reported.

[From Sky News]

Well, Taylor’s spokesperson (likely Tree Paine) immediately pushed back on the idea that Scott Swift is out there, man-handling paparazzi:

A spokesperson for Taylor Swift is addressing reports the pop superstar’s dad Scott was involved in an altercation with an Australian photographer early Tuesday morning. “Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water,” Swift’s rep tells PEOPLE in a statement. On Tuesday morning local time, Australia’s Sky News reported that Scott, 71, had been accused of assaulting a photographer on Sydney’s North Shore hours after her latest performance. In a statement to PEOPLE, police — who could not confirm the identities of those involved — said they were investigating an “alleged assault after a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf” around 2:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday. The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command. The man did not require medical treatment,” according to police.

[From People]

I have no idea if Aussie paps are more or less aggressive than American paps, but if this statement is true, it sounds less like Scott Swift attacked a paparazzo and more like a larger altercation between several people. Like, a genuine scuffle between photographers, security, Taylor’s team and Scott. Imagine claiming that a 71-year-old father of a pop star is running around, attacking paps.