Hulu did a documentary about Prince Harry & the British media is seething

When Prince Harry was in Canada two weeks ago, many media outlets sent reporters to Vancouver and Whistler to cover the Invictus “One Year To Go” events. The preview events in Whistler were especially popular, with Harry and Meghan walking around openly and allowing photographers and videographers to document their activities. As we soon learned, ABC sent Will Reeves and Good Morning America’s cameras to Canada too, where Harry gave them an exclusive interview. The interview aired on GMA two Fridays ago and it must have been a big success, because ABC/Disney used that exclusive to put together a quick, short documentary, which aired on Hulu over the weekend. This is why the British media spent all weekend screaming about the Sussexes’ Netflix contract – because of the Hulu documentary.
A documentary featuring Prince Harry has appeared on the US streaming service Hulu, a rival to Netflix, with which the Sussexes reportedly signed a $100 million deal four years ago. The 20-minute one-off programme contains no new material and is in effect a combination of an interview with ABC News, which he did earlier this month to promote the Invictus Games, and archive footage.
It includes an interview the duke did with Michelle Obama in 2016 and a video in which the late Queen Elizabeth appeared to promote the games. The prince established the games for wounded veterans a decade ago.
The film does have some contemporaneous elements, including the ABC News interview filmed on February 16 when Harry was asked about the King’s cancer. “I love my family,” he said. “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and spend time with him, I’m grateful for that.”
Given the lack of new material on the Sussexes’ life in California, perhaps the most controversial aspect of the documentary is the fact that it exists at all.
The duke and duchess signed what was reported to be a five-year deal with Netflix in 2020. The money was due to be paid in instalments and while against a set of targets that needed to be met before funds were paid. Hulu, which is owned by Disney, was set up to rival Netflix, and is cheaper than its rival.
It was reported last year that the couple’s deal with Netflix would not be renewed. Executives at the company are thought to have concluded that the couple are not as marketable as they had been in the past.
Keep in mind, the Sussexes did not produce the Hulu documentary whatsoever. Harry gave interviews to GMA’s Will Reeves in Whistler, and in January 2023, he gave an interview to GMA’s Michael Strahan, and both of those interviews (owned by ABC/GMA) were used in the Hulu doc. If anything, it shows that Harry and Meghan are absolutely marketable, more marketable than the British media would have people believe (as they too obsess over every little thing the Sussexes do). ABC was so pleased that they own exclusive interview footage of Harry that they threw together a short documentary and put it on Hulu, and now the media is giving the doc all kinds of free press. Besides all that, Netflix knows exactly how marketable the Sussexes are – their docuseries was one of the most successful series in Netflix’s history.
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, were seen engaging with attendees on the second day of the 'One Year to Go' event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, held at Mountain Square in Whistler, Canada.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square
One Year to Go event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending the second day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attending the second day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending the second day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attending the final day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and go curling at the Vancouver Curling Club at Hillcrest Community Centre
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attending the final day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and go curling at the Vancouver Curling Club at Hillcrest Community Centre
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attending the final day of the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and go curling at the Vancouver Curling Club at Hillcrest Community Centre
“The money was due to be paid in instalments and while against a set of targets that needed to be met before funds were paid.”? Can they not afford a reporter who can construct a logical sentence? And, yeah, all these outlets are bothering to interview and make documentaries (and write stupid articles) about people who aren’t marketable. (s)
The Royal Rota and toxic British media are burning with rage that they don’t get to own all of the Sussexes media content and tell them what to do and how to do it. I expect 27 more articles in the next couple days about how the Sussexes are failing and broke and must IMMEDIATELY return home and under the control of left-behind royals the BM owns.
Nailed it. They’re seething that they no longer have access to one of their favorite cash cows.
The British Tabloids can’t help themselves, Hulu didn’t have to promote all the clips from ABC, the BT did it for them.
They’re always a step behind the Sussexes events, because KP and CH don’t have any access to them to leak info.
Where is Unable?
Didn’t a representative on Netflix not also said that Meghan and Harry have all sort of projects in the works? It takes ages to create a series 4-5 years is not unusual
It was Netflix’s Chief Content Officer. So, yeah, I think we can take his word over the rota rats.
When Meghan is hanging with Ted Sarandos at a concert, I don’t think that implies “we’re done with you.”
They can’t even lie well.
The British press clearly believes in manifesting and ill-wishing. They hope that if they say it often enough, the Sussexes will end up broke, beaten and back in the royal fold.
While I’m surprised this is about IG, keep in mind Harry did TMYCS with Oprah on Apple+, another Netflix rival. Whatever deal they have with Netflix, it doesn’t seem to be completely exclusive. Honestly, I don’t think most of these types of deals are. They seem to be “first look” deals.
Indeed. Further, I expect H&M and their team are SO marketable that they are demanding more favorable terms in their contracts than the big media companies prefer to give as a baseline – which means those big companies will pay out to do a small hit of H&M magic, but be conflicted about long-term deals which set expensive standards for other talent. But H&M are doing fine, and can afford to approach these things as ‘freelancers’ – bouncing from shorter-term deal to deal as it pleases them.
@Steph: The deal for TMYCS was signed before Harry and Meghan had their deal with Netflix and the new programme was just a repackage of the interview he did two weeks ago. It was an ABC news special. Harry is free to do interviews.
The derangers want to believe Netflix fired them.
That’s it. That plus they keep harping on Spotify ‘firing’ them, thus placing them in the unemployment line, apparently. These people are twisted.
That last paragraph is so bitter and goes against common perception. Why would they take the time to cobble together a documentary from interviews if no one cared. Why would Meghan get a new podcast deal if no one cared. It’s really killing them that they were wrong about Harry’s intelligence, wrong about Meghan ‘s resilience and chose the couple who hasn’t done anything newsworthy and has disappeared.
Well said!
Haha, Dee(2)! “Not only did Disney cobble together a quick documentary in order to lose lots of money, we’re breathlessly complaining about it! Take that H&M! Losers!” Somehow that take isn’t entirely convincing.
Exactly!
“are thought to concluded” is code for this reporter thinks and doesn’t have actual facts to back that up!
These people always talk out of both sides of their behinds . First it’s the Netflix contract was for 4 years then further down in the same article it became 5 years . Plus why are these people so salty that Harry and Meghan aren’t sharing their life stories with them ? I mean I know why . They want material to make money . Well it sucks to be them right now . Should have treated Harry , Meghan and their children better.
British Media: See, you guys – it looks like people love them, but it’s bad, really bad. What will they ever do for money? When will they come home? 🤣🤣🤣
And I’m just wishing I had Hulu because I would happily watch cobbled together footage.
@JanetDR “ And I’m just wishing I had Hulu because I would happily watch cobbled together footage.”
ABC streamed it. You can view it here:
https://abcnews.go.com/International/video/prince-harrys-mission-life-family-invictus-games-107509136
Thank you!!!! Just watched it via your link.
Thanks Ileepar for the link to this documentary. My skills with technology are lacking and I really wanted to watch this. I love that the BM is upset about another documentary that makes Prince Harry look so good and Willy look so bad. Keep up the excellent work Harry and Meghan!
Thank you, just watched it 😍
Thanks for the link, lleeper. It was a quick and fun watch.
Thank you @ Lleepar! Much appreciated.
@lleepar, Thank you.
Throughout this, I am reminded again how aware Harry is. Of his Invictus family of course, but what I am talking about is…he is aware that he would not be allowed back in to help (even if he wanted to) and so it is a reminder that he would never offer to do what he knows is impossible. TABs are lying so hard.
Thank you for the link I enjoyed it very much. This is why the BM rats are angry they couldn’t imagine the Sussexes leaving the island despite their abuse and they thought H&M didn’t have a choice but to accept what was being done to them. Now they force to watch everything from the sidelines and to see what could have been and the amount of money they threw away because of their racism, stupidity, ignorance, incompetency and hate for Meghan it make them sick to not be able to capitalize on the stars. Stay mad and go kick rocks!
On today’s episode of Unsuccessfully Sabotaging the Sussexes….
Wow, they are really upset that they can’t make money off the Sussexes like they used to! Well they can just keep on sucking on those sour lemons bc it’s their fault the Sussexes are gone.
And how do they know the Sussexes haven’t completed those “targets”? The BM keeps pulling that $100m figure from their a**es like its a fact (and I hope it is) and keeps trying to stir up non existent controversy. It’s scary to think of all the lengths they would have gone to to tank their business deals if the Sussexes had been confined to the half in agreement with the RF. And in the age of streaming, most people in the industry have deals with more than one studio. Ex: in addition to his own studio, Tyler Perry has had deals with Netflix, Amazon Prime, BET, and OWN (Oprah’s cable channel), sometimes concurrently. After releasing his doc about his life on Amazon a few months ago, he just released a movie last week, Mea Culpa starring Kelly Rowland, on Netflix.
@Chantal1, you are right about the Netflix figures and everything else. My sister’s friend is an entertainment attorney and he believes with how bankable the Sussex’s really are, that they probably got twice that much, plus stock options, producer back-end fees, retirement accounts and many other extras, plus the ability to grow within the company on future projects that are important to them. Without having to sign an exclusivity contract on certain things such as interviews, books, podcasts or guests on daytime or evening television shows to market their projects with netflix or even other documentaries with different streaming companies. This was no sloppy deal made on a street corner, the Sussex’s are probably extremely and incredibly very wealthy now and I’m happy for them.
So very very mad that they have absolutely no control over what the Sussexes do it’s just killing them. I love this! Cry harder British media!
This just shows that the British press has no understanding of US media and Hollywood. ABC just repackaged their interviews with Harry and made a news special and as Kaiser says it’s a proof that Harry and Meghan are extremely marketable.
Didn’t a netflix executive confirm last month that they have several projects in the pipeline?
And they’re so marketable that ABC took an interview and extended it into a mini-documentary on Hulu?
But they’re about to be pushed out of hollywood or whatever. Sure jan.
Whenever I see the rota throw a fit like this I make a point to rewatch Harry and Meghan on Netflix. It’s great to have in the background when you are in a cleaning mood.
Another day, another hissy fit by the British media. Btw, where’s Kate again? 🤔
Yep, this. Where’s Kate?
The Sussexes are winning and the British media is making up lies and crying about it. Hmm must be a day ending in Y.
Another article by an idiot writer! Wait, this is from The Times?? Of course the short documentary contains nothing about the Sussexes lives in California, it’s about Invictus!!! Arggghhh!! The deliberate denigration of this couple by the official press in that country is mind-boggling.
Don’t know why they are crying! They have Charles, Camilla, Will and Kate Oh yeah where is Kate? I can’t wait to watch on Hulu! LOL! I think Will might be eligible for unemployment by now.
This is one of the most dishonest and distorted articles I have ever seen the tabloids print. The ABC news section of HULU has dozens of pieced together news articles like this. If you dig through the streaming apps, you will find similar short pieces about royal endeavors (including Earthshot) and dozens of full length actual documentaries about the royals. William planted this story to distract from skipping his godfathers service. How is this distorted coverage being allowed even in the UK? The tabloids used to regularly and hilariously criticize the entire family, especially waity and workshy. Harry and his family are no longer part of the narrative.
I wonder if Netflix will once again make a statement about H&M’s work that’s in progress. Why is the bm stating that Netflix will not be renewing their contract? These people really are getting delusional.
That interview special (not a documentary. ABC isn’t labelling it as a documentary, please! it’s an extended news item) is everywhere for free; on youtube, X, etc., even on ABC’s social media. No need to go to a streaming service.
Advisor2U, what I love about this is that IG is getting a LOT of free publicity from this news special. I have great hopes that the Games will be covered more by the networks in 2025 (fingers crossed).
