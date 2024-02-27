Royalist: Prince William was ‘entirely relaxed’ about his father meeting with Harry

On February 6th, Prince Harry arrived at Heathrow with his personal security, and a police escorted him to Clarence House. He met with his father alone for about 30-40 minutes, then King Charles left for Sandringham and Harry stayed in a hotel for one night before flying back to America. Since the 5th/6th, Prince William has been in a frenzy, shrieking to anyone and everyone that he refuses to see his brother, he loathes his brother, his brother needs to apologize to him, Harry will never be allowed to come back and Harry should never have visited their father. It was especially weird because, before that visit, William had practically been in hiding for weeks and William didn’t even see his father in person until, like, two weeks after Charles was diagnosed with cancer. Well, I pity William’s new private secretary, because now that guy is trying to do some cleanup on William’s already-catastrophic 2024. Some highlights from Tom Sykes’s latest piece in the Daily Beast:

William is totally relaxed about Harry, you guys: Sources say William does not object to his father’s apparent wish to reconcile with Prince Harry on a personal basis, and was “entirely relaxed” about the king’s meeting with Harry in London earlier this month after the king was diagnosed with cancer.

William finally saw Charles in person: Charles and William did meet at Sandringham last weekend, The Daily Beast understands, two days before William released a bombshell statement calling for an end to the war in Gaza.

William swears he has a good relationship with his father: A friend of William’s told The Daily Beast: “I think William is particularly grateful things are so good now because it’s fair to say the relationship between William and his father when he was younger was strained. William and Harry had an extraordinary upbringing, with the trauma of their mother’s death overshadowing everything. Charles was this old-fashioned, quite distant figure who seemed much more interested in work and duty and what the press thought of him than parenting. That forged an incredibly strong bond between Harry and William, which was why it was such a shock when Harry turned on him so publicly. The Harry debacle definitely drew them together, but since Charles became king and he became Prince of Wales, the relationship has moved to a different level. Charles values William’s support. They are closer now than they have ever been.”

How William feels about Charles’s desire to reconcile with Harry: “William is a strong-minded character, but the reason everything is working is because he respects his father’s rank. He wouldn’t dream of telling the king how to run his personal life. He doesn’t want to see Harry because he thinks it would all just be put in the next book or TV interview, which is what happened this time, but he is entirely relaxed about his father meeting with his son. They both agree there is no prospect of Harry returning to represent the royal family, despite what Harry may want—and that is the important thing as far as William is concerned.”

Whether William got permission from Charles for the Gaza comments: “William has made no secret of his desire to have greater impact, and in many ways the ground has been prepared by Charles’ activist tendencies when he was Prince of Wales. William would have needed the government’s sign off to make these comments, not his father’s, who would not be in the business of vetoing what William can and cannot say anyway. Ultimately, this message was endorsed by the government so it would have been in Charles’ red boxes. He would have known it was coming, and we can only presume he didn’t object.”

What a friend of the king says now: “It’s absolutely not fair to say that Charles was a cold or disinterested dad. He’s a very warm man and worried endlessly about the impact of everything that happened in their childhoods on the boys, but the diagnosis has come as a huge shock, and instinctively something like this makes you appreciate and draw together with your family.”

“William would have needed the government’s sign off to make these comments, not his father’s, who would not be in the business of vetoing what William can and cannot say anyway” – I take this to mean that Charles actually did tell William not to arrogantly insert and center himself in a sensitive international situation and William screamed “I’ll do what I want!” As for William being “entirely relaxed about his father meeting with his son,” lmao, all evidence to the contrary. William really believes that he can stupidly telegraph his childish rage for weeks/months/years and then suddenly declare “but he’s totally relaxed about Harry, he doesn’t even care anymore!” Anyway, these two are stuck with each other and they both completely deserve it.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

  1. Cessily says:
    February 27, 2024 at 9:46 am

    They make you dizzy with all the twists in their narratives.

    Reply
    • swaz says:
      February 27, 2024 at 9:58 am

      One narrative remains the same, THAT WILLIAM IS AN ANGRY BULLY 😣😣😣

      Reply
    • Caribbean says:
      February 27, 2024 at 2:34 pm

      See the use of the word ‘grateful?’ the word is not trademarked but I noticed that everything H & M say or do is copied, down to the fact that they say they need an apology.
      I do believe those ‘reporters’ are laughing at their readers and truly believe they are stupid.
      BTW, they still insist on the ‘strong bond’ even though EVERYTHING points to the opposite.

      Reply
  2. Flowerlake says:
    February 27, 2024 at 9:47 am

    That reminds me of how relaxed I was when I pushed myself right between a hippo mom and her babies.

    Reply
  3. Jumpingthesnark says:
    February 27, 2024 at 9:47 am

    “Entirely relaxed”= shrieking from one end to the other of several palaces….

    Reply
    • Jk says:
      February 27, 2024 at 9:55 am

      So basically the opposite of everything that Tom just said, then. Will can’t handle Charles seeing Harry, Charles and Will are pissed and refuse to see each other, Will didn’t get Charles’ approval for anything, Charles and Camilla are laughing at Will’s constant humiliation.

      Reply
    • carrotface says:
      February 27, 2024 at 11:32 am

      Nah I read entirely relaxed = popped a few benzos to tamp down his rage then swayed his way through an investiture.

      Reply
  4. equality says:
    February 27, 2024 at 9:47 am

    “He’s a very warm man and worried endlessly about the impact of everything that happened in their childhoods on the boys.” Like that warmth and concern he showed when their mother died?

    Reply
    • Steph says:
      February 27, 2024 at 10:33 am

      I feel the same way you do but it seems Harry actually agrees with that statement. When reading Spare that’s the impression I was under. He was a terrible father but Harry saw it as him doing his best and didn’t know how or was ill equipped to do better. I think that’s the reason he did the fly by as soon as he found out his father was sick and has made many statements before that he wants to mend their relationship.

      Reply
  5. Lau says:
    February 27, 2024 at 9:47 am

    “Charles and William did meet at Sandringham last weekend”, the UK is not that big and we know that this guy uses his helicopter like we use public transportations but sure he was too busy being a serious stateman !

    Reply
  6. ML says:
    February 27, 2024 at 9:48 am

    When Tom Sykes called his regular source, PW wasn’t around to answer, so his new diplomatic secretary who is a Crohns and Colitis expert handled the call instead. That’s what this article is giving.

    Reply
    • Sunday says:
      February 27, 2024 at 10:46 am

      Yes! 100%, this source’s pov sounds totally different than Sykes’ usual snark, and sounds suspiciously similar to whoever actually wrote the statement that Will definitely didn’t write and probably barely even read, aka the new secretary.

      Reply
    • Shawna says:
      February 27, 2024 at 12:09 pm

      The previous Sykes piece also took a totally different tone than normal. For me, this is the second piece of evidence of a sea change in Sykes’s coverage.

      Reply
    • macduffer says:
      February 27, 2024 at 1:36 pm

      Tom Sykes is far more interested in maintaining his access to the “right” dinner parties than in reporting the truth. He’s doubling down to keep William’s narrative on track, no matter what. The Daily Beast should be ashamed to employ this guy at this point

      Reply
  7. Princessk says:
    February 27, 2024 at 9:49 am

    It is all unravelling, they have lost control of the narrative completely….
    It is a mess.

    Reply
  8. aquarius64 says:
    February 27, 2024 at 9:51 am

    It’s too late for clean up; the damage is already done. With the latest messiness that is William (no show at ex King Constantine’s memorial) William is showing the UK, fellow royals, the world, he is not ready for St. Edward’s chair. It’s hitting home and it shows.

    Reply
    • Dee(2) says:
      February 27, 2024 at 10:05 am

      Yeah this smacks of clean up on aisle 4. Maybe the new private secretary realizes him showing up in public swaying and writing diatribes every week about how much he hates his brother’s guts and refers to his sister-in-law as that bloody woman, isn’t a good look when you and your wife are already accused of racism and people are finding it suspicious that she disappeared. It reads very much so as I have a great relationship with my father, and I’m not abusive and rage-filled at all. Ignore any reporting that may come out in the next few weeks contrary to what I just said.

      Reply
  9. Lady Digby says:
    February 27, 2024 at 9:52 am

    Wasn’t there a comic strip about the angriest dog in the world in the US once? FK reminds me of that dog always barking! This dude has never been entirely relaxed about anything his entire life!

    Reply
  10. ML says:
    February 27, 2024 at 9:55 am

    That bottom picture of PW looks like he’s giving his father a Judas kiss.

    Reply
  11. E.A says:
    February 27, 2024 at 10:01 am

    Royal fan or not there’s something really sad about their lives. For me there’s no envy jealousy just pity, just continuous stories about people we can’t trust by journalist who frankly might just be making things up. I’m not made for modern royalty I think my lower middle class life is fine.

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      February 27, 2024 at 10:21 am

      @Agreed E.A. the compact between the Firm via anonymous royal sources and RR and BM is indeed a deal with the devil. Can’t imagine living in the royal gold fish bowl with close family members expected to barter for good press by briefing against each other. Being encouraged to befriend Angela Loopy, Piss poor Morgan etc., to keep them on your side, yuck!! The institution is toxic and grinds down the married in women, just there for child bearing and being silently decorative and walking behind the elite husband and do remember your place. I wish G, C and Louis all the best to avoid being trapped into such a restrictive life which is why I hope KC is our last king.

      Reply
  12. MaryContrary says:
    February 27, 2024 at 10:02 am

    Talk about Opposite Day!

    Reply
  13. swaz says:
    February 27, 2024 at 10:05 am

    I was expecting that clean up after I saw the ABC mini documentary on the Invictus Games. It was shocking to a Royal observer that William was so proud to let the world know how much he hated Harry. I’m sure William saw it too 🙄🙄🙄

    Reply
  14. Susan Collins says:
    February 27, 2024 at 10:18 am

    Sure sure he was relaxed that Harry visited his father without him being there. Here we go again with utter and complete bull crap. Peg was incandescent with rage that he wasn’t included. That’s why there were articles saying Harry was snubbed and wasn’t welcome even though he had his fathers protection from the airport to Clarence House. It’s comical the way the try to twist the truth about their incandescent with rage favorite.

    Reply
  15. Slush says:
    February 27, 2024 at 10:27 am

    Someone needs to tell KP that it would be so much easier to just STFU about Harry, rather than to obsess him, then deny obsessing about him once you realize that bragging about obsessing about Harry makes William look weak.

    Like, it would save so much work, which we all know these lazy people would love.

    Reply
  16. Michelle says:
    February 27, 2024 at 10:27 am

    William is bat sh*t crazy. His briefings give me whiplash. Whatever is going on with Kate is related to William the Unhinged.

    Reply
  17. Steph says:
    February 27, 2024 at 10:28 am

    I watched the Hulu doc between this post and the post about the doc. It really is that short for those who wanna watch it. Anyway, is clear that Pegs team watched it. It wasn’t mentioned in the other post but Victoria Murphy made a point of calling out William constantly making it public how much he hates Harry. It’s funny that this is the post immediately after I watched that.

    Reply
  18. Jais says:
    February 27, 2024 at 10:30 am

    The new totally relaxed William narrative is making me laugh. After weeks of briefing the opposite, they want us to believe he’s actually just totally chill 😂

    Reply
    • Blithe says:
      February 27, 2024 at 11:55 am

      Well, maybe this IS the “entirely relaxed” version — and things can look even worse when William hits max incandescence.

      Reply
  19. Amy Bee says:
    February 27, 2024 at 10:33 am

    William’s PR is chaotic.

    Reply
  20. Steph says:
    February 27, 2024 at 10:40 am

    “but the diagnosis has come as a huge shock, and instinctively something like this makes you appreciate and draw together with your family.”

    This is what Harry said in the interview and got dragged for but it’s all the warm fuzzies if it’s supposedly coming from Charles.

    Reply
  21. Lilpeppa40 says:
    February 27, 2024 at 10:44 am

    Sure, Harry just turned on William out of nowhere. That’s def what happened. William had no role to play in what went down and definitely didn’t make the opening salvo. *rolls eyes* I swear these ppl think we’re still in the days where what royalty says is accepted as truth world over and that we’re to forget what we saw with our own eyes. It’s funny, I never used to follow them very closely, would randomly read articles here or there, but even then, the turn in the reporting on Meghan in particular and the vitriol was very obvious to a passing casual observer and I was like: something’s going on. These ppl think everyone is as dumb as they are

    Reply
    • Lynwall says:
      February 27, 2024 at 1:24 pm

      This was me….never followed them much.
      The obvious smearing of Meghan caught my attention, and I am not sure if they realise that it is the same for many people.
      Long before the H&M documentary I was saying that Harry’s family was involved in the smearing.
      Between that and the comments under daily fail articles (I had to stop reading those) my opinion of the BRF, the UK and their media can’t go any lower.
      The treatment of H&M at the funeral….another low point.
      I am totally offended by these so-called journalists who feel that they can spin one narrative and then literally say the opposite and they will be believed.
      But obviously that has been their experience with the British public and perhaps it is the reason they can’t seem to change, even with the world’s eyes on them.

      Reply
    • equality says:
      February 27, 2024 at 3:25 pm

      I agree. I never paid much attention except for Di and Fergie, who I knew got misogynist treatment and lied about in the media. When I noticed all the nastiness toward Meghan I did research into her and the only logical conclusion was misogyny, racism, and anti-Americanism.

      Reply
  22. Sunday says:
    February 27, 2024 at 10:52 am

    Why even bother, New Secretary Dude, when you know that your obviously-teetering-on-the-edge primary is just going to pound a fifth of gin and then mass text every royal reporter he’s managed to add into the new cell he was given after his team confiscated the last one after his last bout of drunken texting to rant and rave about how it’s not fair to expect him to do to some dumb church thing and what does a godfather matter anyway he’s not italian and did you hear that he really, really hates Harry????

    Just resign now while your reputation is still (relatively) in tact, because the heir to the British throne is a catastrophic nuclear disaster waiting to happen and your efforts here are about as useful as an umbrella was in Chernobyl.

    Reply
  23. Mary Pester says:
    February 27, 2024 at 11:41 am

    Sorry you guys but the clean up didn’t work, aisle 5 in BP is still as full of sht as aisle 5 in KP, but kp’s is about 4ft higher.
    William shrieked so hard when Charlie met with Harry, his tonsils ended up in Wales (more than the rest of him ever will). Mr Sykes needs to rest now, he’s either got whiplash or vertigo he spins for Billy so much.,and if Charlie is leaning on willy for support, he must spend a lot of time falling over!

    Reply
  24. Rnot says:
    February 27, 2024 at 11:50 am

    It’s like he’s screaming “I’m daddy’s favorite now!” I’m reminded of the people who fight with their partners on social media.

    Reply
  25. Izzy says:
    February 27, 2024 at 1:10 pm

    LMAO please, he’s so uptight about everything he could turn coal into diamonds in 24 hours.

    Reply
  26. Saucy&Sassy says:
    February 27, 2024 at 1:15 pm

    I’m not sure where this is coming from. Did someone somewhere finally have a moment of sanity and realize that all of the crap that comes out by the bm makes the brf look bad? Did someone somewhere start getting louder about the fact that UK is putting a bid in for IG for 2027, and perhaps continuing to engender hate and vitriol against H&M would be a mistake?

    It’s way too little too late to try and rehabilitate Bully Idle’s screaming and shouting about Harry (thank you, Mary Pester, for the name). There are years of this, and the world has seen it all.

    Reply
  27. Eurydice says:
    February 27, 2024 at 1:20 pm

    Yes, a half-dozen Kamikazes are very relaxing.

    Reply
  28. Proud Mary says:
    February 27, 2024 at 2:18 pm

    A simple press release at the time, contradicting the headlines, would have quelled the noise. To say something now, when hardly no one is paying attention, and quoting “sources”, just seems like damage control. Not only that, was Sykes among those last week saying that William was upset? It’s really not worth my time to find out. These people just lie so much, it’s a little difficult to keep up.

    Reply
  29. Surly Gale says:
    February 27, 2024 at 7:24 pm

    “William swears he has a good relationship with his father:”
    Do you think either of them has even a whiff of a clue what a good relationship is? What it could be? Do you think either one of them has a clue as to how to get there? Do you think the lords and ladies in waiting want them to? Wouldn’t it remove their power by one step removed? Imagine if the king and son were to trust each other, right? They rule through division, those men in grey suits. If things were to go well between father and son, king and heir, then they wouldn’t need go-betweens then, would they? So, then what? It’s unimaginable what might could happen. Will likely happen either way, come to think of it.

    Reply
  30. sevenblue says:
    February 27, 2024 at 7:29 pm

    Will made a statement vaguely about peace and people in Israel told him first to make peace with his own brother. That shows how blind he and his team were when they have talked sh*t about Harry, how much he hated his own brother for years. Why would anyone respect a leader who can’t unite, protect his own family? Look at Joe Biden, even QE. They have always personally seemed like forgiving, uniting figures especially when it comes to their own family. Even Charles leaks from time to time how forgiving father he is and he is of course gonna forgive Harry and he is missing his grandchildren. We know, it isn’t true, but to the general public he makes sure he doesn’t look like an a**hole. Will and his team are so incompetent not seeing that and for years leaking through palace sources how much he hates Harry and his American wife. Even people who are not royal watchers noticed this type of articles and started seeing Will as not a stable person, let alone a leader.

    Reply

