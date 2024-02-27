Vine: Princess Anne should be sent ‘to deal with Harry & Meghan’

2024 has already been chaotic for the Windsors with two major health crises for two of the few working royals. And then there’s Princess Anne, just quietly doing events in her 30-year-old jackets and hats, carefully-maintained bun at the ready. Anne has kept up a public schedule and she keeps busy at all times. Well, according to the royal commentators, Anne needs to rearrange her schedule so that she can fly to Montecito and “deal with Harry and Meghan.” Surely it would have been easier for Anne to speak to Harry when he flew into the UK two weeks ago? Surely if Anne has anything to say to her nephew, she would simply call?? And what, pray tell, is there to “deal with” at this point?

King Charles could recruit his “no-nonsense” sister Princess Anne to “sort out” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, one royal expert has asserted. The monarch, 75, is currently battling an undisclosed form of cancer amid estrangement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are living in Montecito, Calif. As Charles undergoes treatment for the disease, royal columnist Sarah Vine says Anne, 73, is the “secret weapon” who could reunite the feuding family. In an interview with Jo Elvin, Vine hailed the Princess Royal as the answer to all the royal family’s problems, according to the Express. “I think we should send Princess Anne to deal with Harry and Meghan…because if you got a call from Princess Anne you’d sit up jolly straight,” she declared. “If I were the King I’d say ‘Anne, please just go and deal with them.” “We know how no-nonsense she is,” Elvin then agreed. The Princess Royal is one the hardest working members of the family, and has purportedly always had a soft spot for her nephew. However, she is said to be furious at Harry’s recent antics, including his decision to publish his tell-all 2023 memoir “Spare.”

These people can’t say the actual THING because even they know that if they said it out loud, they would sound like complete psychos or morons or both. What’s not being said here is that they wish Anne had the power and authority to go to the Sussexes and order them to sell their home in Montecito and come crawling back to Charles and William, begging for their mercy and to be “allowed” the right to be the Firm’s doormats. Besides the absolute insanity of that, Anne simply doesn’t care that much. She would never. I think she loves her nephew but Anne ultimately doesn’t give a f–k. Reportedly, she was the one who advised Charles to evict the Sussexes from Frogmore too (although I think she merely got the blame for it after Charles looked like such a dogsh-t father).