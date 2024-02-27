Arbiter: The Middletons are ‘doing everything they can’ for Prince William & Kate

One of my favorite Deranger conspiracies is that the Duchess of Sussex “calls the paparazzi” on herself. Like, they really believe that Meghan is desperate for attention to the point where she begs the paps to take her photos of her. Please, the paparazzi are desperate to track Meghan’s movements because any candid image of her is worth six figures. I bring that up because Pippa Middleton enjoyed a two-week holiday in St. Barts and she modeled new bikinis every day. Guess how I know that? Because a paparazzo was able to get very clear photos of Pippa nearly every day of her holiday and the Mail has run all of the photos. So have other outlets, but the photos are pretty exclusive and it looks like some kind set up.

Anyway, as I said previously, given Pippa’s St. Barts vacation and James Middleton’s recent ski holiday, it does feel like the Middletons are telling us that Kate is okay-ish. Okay enough where her siblings are still traveling internationally for weeks at a time. But according to Victoria Arbiter, the Middletons are huddled around Kate?

According to royal commentator Victoria Arbiter, Kate will be cared for by her two siblings, Pippa and James, and her parents, Carole and Michael. In an exclusive interview with GB News, Arbiter said: “The Middleton Family share an incredibly tight bond and they’re known to rally around each other when times are tough. In this instance, they’re no doubt doing everything they can to help Prince William take care of the children and ensure they remain happy and worry-free. “It will have been unsettling knowing their mum is in hospital but there’s comfort in having family close at hand.” Marlene Koenig, a royal historian, added that Kate’s parents are “ready to pitch” as the princess recovers. She added: “The only assumption is that the family is close, and ready to pitch, especially Catherine’s parents. Pippa and James have families of their own.”

[From GB News]

Suddenly, there’s a rush to assume all of these things. I’ve been reading the British papers for years now, and I know when pieces of information are coming from certain people, especially when it comes to the Middletons. The Middletons have always openly briefed the press, Carole especially. There’s been none of that for two months – Carole has gone radio silent, and she hasn’t been seen since she stepped out for Kate’s Christmas Carol concert. No photos, no briefings. Pippa hasn’t talked either, unless you count the bikini parade in St. Barts as Pippa sending a message. So… I don’t know y’all.