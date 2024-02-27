Arbiter: The Middletons are ‘doing everything they can’ for Prince William & Kate

One of my favorite Deranger conspiracies is that the Duchess of Sussex “calls the paparazzi” on herself. Like, they really believe that Meghan is desperate for attention to the point where she begs the paps to take her photos of her. Please, the paparazzi are desperate to track Meghan’s movements because any candid image of her is worth six figures. I bring that up because Pippa Middleton enjoyed a two-week holiday in St. Barts and she modeled new bikinis every day. Guess how I know that? Because a paparazzo was able to get very clear photos of Pippa nearly every day of her holiday and the Mail has run all of the photos. So have other outlets, but the photos are pretty exclusive and it looks like some kind set up.
Anyway, as I said previously, given Pippa’s St. Barts vacation and James Middleton’s recent ski holiday, it does feel like the Middletons are telling us that Kate is okay-ish. Okay enough where her siblings are still traveling internationally for weeks at a time. But according to Victoria Arbiter, the Middletons are huddled around Kate?
According to royal commentator Victoria Arbiter, Kate will be cared for by her two siblings, Pippa and James, and her parents, Carole and Michael.
In an exclusive interview with GB News, Arbiter said: “The Middleton Family share an incredibly tight bond and they’re known to rally around each other when times are tough. In this instance, they’re no doubt doing everything they can to help Prince William take care of the children and ensure they remain happy and worry-free.
“It will have been unsettling knowing their mum is in hospital but there’s comfort in having family close at hand.”
Marlene Koenig, a royal historian, added that Kate’s parents are “ready to pitch” as the princess recovers. She added: “The only assumption is that the family is close, and ready to pitch, especially Catherine’s parents. Pippa and James have families of their own.”
[From GB News]
Suddenly, there’s a rush to assume all of these things. I’ve been reading the British papers for years now, and I know when pieces of information are coming from certain people, especially when it comes to the Middletons. The Middletons have always openly briefed the press, Carole especially. There’s been none of that for two months – Carole has gone radio silent, and she hasn’t been seen since she stepped out for Kate’s Christmas Carol concert. No photos, no briefings. Pippa hasn’t talked either, unless you count the bikini parade in St. Barts as Pippa sending a message. So… I don’t know y’all.
With the whole Middleton crew plus William caring for Kate, what will the poor crew of nurses do? The things we’re expected to believe!
Except I noticed that second person mentioned that it’s Carole who’ll be taking care of Kate, ’cause James & Pippa have their own families. I also noticed the use of the future tense in both quotations. So where has everybody been these last two months?
Then why haven’t we heard numerous stories of how the Middletons are there by her side? You would think if that was true there would be stories or some sightings of them coming or going to see her. There were no sightings of the Middletons at the hospital. Could be she isn’t even in the country and is receiving help outside of the UK. Or she could be holed up with the Middletons hashing out a suitable divorce settlement. It’s very interesting that the Middletons are so very quiet.
The Middletons being silent is what is making me believe some of the theories about how serious Kate’s situation is. There’s no way Carole wouldn’t be running around getting papped running errands for and visiting Kate, and planting stories of how indispensable she is to her grandson George the future king. Remember the William head in her lap stories 😂? This is the chance she’s been waiting for to rehab her image and move on from the bankruptcy stories, and **crickets**. It’s bad, y’all.
I hope it’s just staying mum to maximize the divorce settlement. Everything else is so dark.
@Pinkosaurus – ITA that Carole not doing fluff stories is significant. Either there’s money in it for her silence, or she’s genuinely just doing the thing her PR has wanted us to believe: being a supportive mother.
Kate stans keep saying they know someone who saw the Middletons at the hospital, now they saw the Middletons near Norfolk, but no pictures and no briefing. It makes no sense.
Pippa got the better end of the deal tbh.
I would have said pippa wouldn’t have gone on vacation if anything bad happened to Kate but what if she doesn’t know what’s happened to her sister? What if the lack of briefs from the Middleton camp is because they don’t actually know what’s wrong with Kate? Also I don’t think the Middleton siblings are as close knit as the media likes to portray, never heard any briefs of the wales kids hanging out with pippa’s kids
That’s because they never were close. Carol always favored Kan’t.
Pre-wedding James and Pippa leaked their side of the story and it was quite ugly: Kan’t being mama girl unable to work and lazy (Pippa) and having no future planned if she couldn’t bag Will (James). The normal and happy family is a lie spread by Carol and KP.
With Pippa and James, both their public appearances seem to be business promotion (Pippa’s bikinis and her FIL’s resort)? I wonder if arrangements for the pictures and other promotions for the resort were in place for months and Pip’s just couldn’t cancel because of her sister’s condition at the last minute. If the resort hosted a photographer and reporter to take “paparazzi” pictures for coverage, that would have taken a while to put together.
James’s content was all related to his dog food thing.
This is their business and source of money so I can see them not skipping out on work-type commitments even if Kate is not in good shape. What else are they going to do? Sit by her bedside in the secret bunker and watch her two Filipino nurses work or leave town for a week with plans to return immediately if her condition changes?
Eden Rock doesn’t need any publicity. I think Pippa’s agenda was to distract from Kate.
That is a good take and completely believable.
It doesn’t say that her parents are actually helping out, it says one would assume that because they’ve always been close. Which, duh, but this is certainly not giving actual intel. So so weird.
👍 Exactly, MaryContrary, this article tells us absolutely nothing about what is going on.
Exactly, it’s all in the verbs and sentence formation. For instance, Kate “will be cared for” by her siblings and parents. or the family “are known to rally around” one another — okay. And finally, they “are ready to pitch in,” well, good for them in this fantasy scenario. It’s all speculation, so instead of finding out what’s going on, these “reporters” prefer to speculate and imagine. I’ve never seen such a system.
All the verb tenses are sus.
“It will be unsettling knowing their Mum *is* in the hospital.”
Is?
Wasn’t she (supposedly) released weeks ago?
Yeah, that’s what caught my attention. As Shawna says, the verb tenses are suspicious.
And … totally off the subject … did James and Pippa coordinate their outfits for the coronation? Weird for a brother and sister.
To be fair to Pippa and James, unless my sibling were in worsening shape or in danger of dying, I would not call off my family vacation—especially if I had the means to jump on the next plane. Kate is either stable, they can’t do anything about how she is but still alive, or she’s failing health wise at a slow pace. I’ve had a couple of family members in hospice, for instance, and that can take time (in one case almost a year—you’re just not treatable anymore). I don’t think that’s Kate’s situation, but her siblings going on vacation is okay to me. Nothing from Carole is weird.
The Pippa holiday is something that makes me pretty sure Kate is OK/recovering; you simply wouldn’t go away if your sister had an immediate issue going on.
I wonder how the royal divorce/separation negotiations are going? Any deal will have to be a “global” and very final agreement encompassing both the extended Middletons as well as Kate. Otherwise, they will continue to pop up from time to time and start leaking to the press every time they need to bump up the amount of their yearly stipend.
VA is one of the infamous 4 liars, the royal commentators who got caught on camera willfully making stuff up, providing reviews and “expert analysis” of the Sussexes interview with Oprah * without having seen it …
… because it hadn’t aired yet! *
So this person is not a credible source whatsoever.
There’s nothing to really trust because she’s not even claiming what’s happening behind the scenes-she literally is saying one would assume her family is helping out.
This. She does not lie. She litterally says she doesn’t know….
Victoria Arbiter sure is Dickie’s daughter – he was complicit for years in covering up the cracks in Diana and Charles’s marriage
The role of the Princess of Wales, last played by Kate Middleton, has once more been written out of the long running saga of The Windsors.
I don’t believe they would get divorced until after Charles passes.
See, I think the opposite. The optics of a divorce after Charles passes and W&K are king and queen would be horrible. I think if Billy Idle (bless whoever came up with that!) wants a divorce, he’s pushing to do it sooner rather than later. Whatever is happening with Kate could very well be tied to that and tied to his demeanor lately. Divorcing a seriously ill Princess of Wales (esp if it’s related to an eating disorder) is not a good look.
That’s what we heard about the queen, but why would Chuckles himself care? And why would Pegs do anything to spare his father’s feelings, even if his father did care? Plus divorcing a queen seems a lot more complicated than divorcing the Princess of Wales (see Diana). So, if a divorce is coming, it’ll be sooner rather than later.
So…in other words, Sellout Arbiter knows nothing. “They’re no doubt doing everything they can.” That’s called an assumption, not a fact.
Why are there no facts! Why put out this assumption right now? Who are you pole dancing for, Vickie? Because you aren’t telling the truth.
The message we’re getting from the siblings vacations could very well be orchestrated to show that everything is ‘ok’. Go on vacation – sell the photos to give them something to print regarding the family and everyone assumes this means everything is ok. They’re giving us a lot to ASSUME but nothing actually coming from Camp Middleton or KP.
First Dickie Arbiter, now Vickie Arbiter; wait a bit until they trot out the equally uninformed family members Ricky Arbiter, Hickey Arbiter (she gets around) and Mickey Arbiter.
LOLZ!!!!
That was funny!!!
lol. Also, imagine being a royal reporter nepo baby. That sh*t is sad.
Imagine having a father who goes by the name of Dickie.
Tursitops, Ricky, Hickey & Mickey! LOL
I agree that their actions (or lack thereof) don’t seem consistent with Kate’s condition being serious.
BUT, I also fail to see any unserious condition that Kate could have that would result in the press being so hands off. Like, if she was going to be totally fine but her face is totally botched from some cosmetic surgery gone wrong, I’m sure the press would be absolutely insufferable with all the puns and sly remarks and inside jokes they would be cramming into every single story and headline. Tatler would be absolutely on one, they wouldn’t just be silent.
And, if she were just on strike – she’s UNKEEN! – I seriously doubt the press would be this patient without even any Meghan stories to use as distraction fodder and let Kate sit around at home just because she felt like it.
The absolute only people that the press has closed ranks and protected like this are the monarchs. They said nothing about the queen’s cancer and what must have been an obvious decline behind the scenes, and who knows what they’re sitting on about the king’s diagnosis and that timeline. And now William’s erratic public behavior and even more conspicious absences – as future monarch, they’d protect him too, not Kate, at least not for something Unserious.
Agree 💯
Unkeen! Glorious.
I don’t understand how bad they are at this. This article makes it obvious that they are “ready to pitch” in which contradicts the articles where they say that the Middletons have been helping Kate and William with the kids this whole time. They keep contradicting themselves because they have too many “royal experts” talking out of their behinds with no real information or they know and are forbidden from telling the public what is really happening. Both of her siblings have been spotted and photographed on vacations and not helping Kate and William with the kids, which is perfectly okay, especially if there isn’t anything they can do to help Kate or the kids. It does contradict the articles at the same time where it’s claimed that the entire Middleton family are helping at Adelaide Cottage with school runs and caring for Kate. Where is Kate and why are they so willing to keep up this facade that everything is normal and okay?
What gets me is not even that bloviating gas-bag Uncle Gary has come out with one word. Normally he’s desperate to get media time about Kitty and Willbur and how the regency should go straight to them, but *crickets*. When the Middleton camp goes quiet (with the exception of the totally staged, one-woman bikini parade) you know high level negotiations are taking place. Where is Kate????
“There is no doubt….” But there is also no proof. All speculation.
I’ve had a sibling with a horrific medical crisis that took more than a year to stabilize. I flew to visit her multiple times and constantly sent her messages and care packages. But it’s not like I wouldn’t take a vacation during the whole 18 months or so. My sister never begrudged me having a holiday during her recovery.
THE REAL QUESTION: Is Carole is finally making her presence known? For me, that’s actually a sign that K will make it. But I don’t think this is a Carole-led piece. I think she’s still staying mum. Pun intended.
This is ”out of the current royal beat, no nothing, broke Vicky” speculating for some bucks.
No news here.
Yeah yeah, and the middletons don’t everything about what’s REALLY happening, because none of the papers have printed the REAL story yet,. They have just thrown out a few distraction pictures and the rota made up the rest.
Keep an eye out for the mids paying some of their creditors
When do you think the REAL story is going to break? The BaRF and palaces can’t go on acting like the Keystone Cops forever. I’m sure there are some rota reptiles who are in the know but won’t/can’t say a word unless it’s in code, which seems to be happening more and more. Will Easter be the breaking point?
Greek and Spanish press are talking about Chuck’s prognosis and reiterating the Kate in a coma story. If there’s any truth to what they’re putting in print, the BRF is in a very bad way and Workshy is about to find himself steering the ship of state in the middle of a hurricane in the near term, after years of basically refusing to learn to sail from his father and grandmother…
Jaded. It’s truly amazing how much no one is leaking anything, UK side. See how long that lasts. One thing that makes me think it’s a heap of issues inc her marriage. Shortly before this event, there were stories about how the absence of M&H had put a massive strain on W&K’s relationship, by virtue of all the added work. Shortly after these articles, William announced he was going to commit to far fewer engagements on becoming king, as if to mollify his wife by making his promise known. I got the feeling he was trying to do something, anything, to shore up his marriage. And then she’s in hospital. It’s a generalised physical (bowel)/mental collapse imo.
I am fairly convinced that when they finally come out with it, it still won’t be the entire truth. I also think that bashers gonna bash.
KP and Willy are reading SM and blogs like this, and they are aware of the # where is Kate. Hence the pressure to lounge this new campaign by Willy’s media friends and the RRs/commentators. Their answer: Kate is recovering (still no proof to back this new briefing line). The Spanish and Greek royal press are stating the opposite though.
First, what’s that thing on Pippa’s head? Second, where is the money coming from for Carole’s face tweaks? Hmmm …
I feel sorry for them and honestly wish Kate well, cant imagine how sad her children would be if something really terrible happened to her. All the best
As much as I dislike very much what Bone & company did to Meghan, I really feel bad for her because she was her family sacrificial lamb to get to the top. Her relatives are now enjoying their lives with their own families and were able to marry for status and money where she has been mistreated by her spouse and being unable happy for a very long time for the sake of wearing tiaras. It’s been an unfair and sad life for her.