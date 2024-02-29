Telegraph: Donald Trump could really create problems for the Sussexes!

As always, no one in the British media can keep their stories straight about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s popularity, relevance or cultural cachet. The Sussexes are such a big deal that throughout his “presidency,” Donald Trump repeatedly whined and cried about them. The Sussexes are such a big deal that Trump, who is the de facto Republican nominee for president again, is clout-chasing Harry & Meghan and openly threatening them. Well, please enjoy some highlights from this very stupid Telegraph piece about how Trump could make Harry and Meghan’s lives difficult in America. The Telegraph, like seemingly every other media outlet in the world, wants to focus on Trump’s celebrity grudges and not the fact that he’s a rapist, terrorist, fascist, white supremacist, broke-ass moron.

Trump’s threats to the Sussexes: On the campaign trail this weekend, things seemed to come full circle with an unexpected dire warning for the Duke of Sussex. Prince Harry will be “on his own” under his presidency, Trump warned, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington DC. “I wouldn’t protect him,” he said. “He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.” Of the Bidens’ approach to the Sussexes, he added: “I think they have been too gracious to him after what he has done.”

Trump could follow through on his threats: Should a future president Trump wish to prove a nuisance to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, there is little doubt he could do so. “Harry could be in deep s—,” one US-based journalist speculates. “His life could get very unpleasant should Trump decide he wants to follow through with this.” One renowned American lecturer on US constitutional history concurs. “The powers of the president are very formidable,” he says, adding that he is “sure Trump will utilise them” – although the exact way in which he would do this he cannot predict.

Trump could interfere with Harry’s visa: Trump has already said he would not pay for the Sussexes’ security protection. The couple, through a representative, have said they had no intention to ask the US to foot the bill anyway. He could technically interfere in a visa process, it is thought. Danielle Vinson, politics professor at Furman University in South Carolina, says a president can order a visa to be revoked or denied, although this is normally done “in the context of diplomatic disputes rather than personal grudges”.

More on the visa fantasies: Meanwhile, Christi Hufford Jackson, head of the US Immigration Practice at law firm Laura Devine Immigration, says Prince Harry’s tales of drug use in Spare do not reach a level of admission that could affect his visa status. “Could Trump say ‘I want you to look into his previous application?’ I don’t think he would have grounds to do so here,” she says. “But could a president push buttons below and put pressure on a government agency which reports to him to get it re-examined? Potentially.

King Charles would have to meet with Trump no matter what: All of this presents a problem for the Royal family. It is the King’s duty, after all, to welcome overseas presidents and prime ministers, and if the Foreign Office wants to invite a future President Trump to the UK, Charles will have to host him graciously.

This is what the media is desperate for: Some argue that a feud with Trump is the last thing the Sussexes want. In theory, the high-profile hassle could drive them out of America, either to their beloved Canada or – to the horror or delight of those who have followed their story – back to Britain. The combination of a belligerent president and a father undergoing cancer treatment at home might nudge them into swapping their Montecito mansion for a British country retreat.

Being seen as Trump’s enemies helps the Sussex brand: More to the point, a feud with the Donald won’t do their growing brand any harm. “Amicus meus, inimicus inimici mei”, said a wise man, once. Or, for those who, like Prince Harry, prefer the likes of Brainyquote.com for inspiration: “My enemy’s enemy is my friend”. In other words, in finding themselves suddenly in the public firing line of Donald Trump, the Sussexes may be embraced by the Californian liberal Left like never before. As the Sussexes build their brand in America, they appeal to a young, diverse, liberal-leaning constituency. In California, being the public face of the anti-Trump movement could finally give Sussexes what they need most: relevance.