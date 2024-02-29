Gabourey Sidibe is pregnant with twins, one for each of her cats



Congratulations to Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel! The couple, who got married in 2021, announced earlier this week that they’re expecting twins this year. Gabby and Brandon are already parents to two cats that are often featured on their social medias. In keeping with that theme, Gabby’s announcement was an adorable Instagram post in which she joked that she was having one baby for each of her cats to take care of.

Gabourey Sidibe and her husband Brandon Frankel are growing their family. The Oscar nominee announced Tuesday on social media that they are expecting twins, with something of a humorous caption. “I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of,” the caption on a series of photos on her Instagram account read. “Double the babies,double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!” The photos include one showing Sidibe and Frankel with a double stroller. The couple quietly married in 2021 after getting engaged in 2020. The couple often share glimpses of their life together with their beloved cats on social media. On Tuesday, Sidibe’s happy news on Instagram was met with many congratulatory comments from famous friends, from her “American Horror Story” costar Cheyenne Jackson to Octavia Spencer, who called the “Precious” star “radiant.”

[From CNN]

Gabby and Brandon’s cats, Derrell and Aaron, have yet to comment on their impending big brotherhood but here’s to hoping those two rascals take their roles seriously! Jokes aside, I’m so happy for Gabby. I wish her a healthy, easy pregnancy. And I also wish all four of them a smooth transition! When my older son was born, our cat was very attached to me. She was so shook at that tiny, crying, strange little person’s arrival that she refused to go near him for a full two weeks. Cats are such funny creatures.