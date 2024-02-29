Prince William: ‘Prejudice has no place in society. I’ve said it before & I’ll say it again’

Prince William crawled out the bottle today to attend his first event of the week, his first since his visit to the British Red Cross headquarters on the 20th, and his first since mysteriously pulling out of his godfather’s memorial service on Tuesday. William did not offer any explanations at today’s event for his last-minute cancellation at the memorial service, but he did try to “get political,” because that turned out great for him last week. Today’s event was a visit to the Western Marble Arch Synagogue, and William recited a statement which was probably written by his new private secretary.
The Prince of Wales today made his first public appearance since pulling out of the memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine II of Greece. Prince William visited the Western Marble Arch Synagogue in central London to take part in discussions about the rise in anti-Semitism in Britain. He met with two Holocaust survivors, Manfred Goldberg and Renee Salt, as well as young people who have taken part in the Holocaust Educational Trust’s flagship ‘Lessons from Auschwitz’ project.
William told attendees: ‘Prejudice has no place in society. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I want you all to know you can talk about it and your experiences. Both Catherine and I are extremely concerned about the rise in anti-Semitism that you guys have talked about this morning and I’m just so sorry if any of you have had to experience that. It has no place… that’s why I’m here today to reassure you all that people do care and people do listen and we can’t let that go.’
The engagement was originally planned to coincide with Holocaust Memorial Day last month and the Princess of Wales was also due to attend.
I’ve always sort of given Kate credit for one thing, which is that she’s at her best when she’s around seniors. She would have been okay at this kind of event, and she has done some work with Holocaust survivors in the past. William has not and you can tell. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I want you all to know you can talk about it and your experiences.” Super-natural! “As I’ve said many times before, I’m bored with antisemitism and that’s what is really important, but do tell me about your Holocaust experiences.”
I wonder if this event will quiet the growing chatter about William. The Mail’s commentators have been growing increasingly peeved – they are even blaming Kensington Palace’s squirreliness for the rampant conspiracies being floated online.
Prejudice has no place in society unless it’s my sister-in-law then no holds barred. There I fixed it for Peg.
He’s a “race realist.”
“I’m so sorry if any of you had to go through that” though I would gaslight you and ask you if you weren’t playing the race card.
“I’m so sorry if any of you had to go through that” after he spent the morning hearing first had about anti semitism and from actual survivors of genocide.
Telling them to talk because people do care and people do listen – when he didn’t believe his own brother when his brother told him his wife and family were being targeted by a racist smear campaign complete with images of his child as an ape.
Right.
How does he not burst into flames when he says this? Those pants ARE a conflagration!
“We are very much not a racist family” while walking with a hired Black Person. Sure, Stew. Is he sitting down so we can’t see him swaying? What a putz.
We see his stance on prejudice, racism and hate in every headline targeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex along with their children, Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet. It speaks a lot louder than his words.
I wonder how many of those attending saw the irony in his statement. Interesting that he includes Kate this time.
I’m sure it was pointed out that leaving out Kate in his last statement looked suspicious.
I wonder that too. Do they really believe what he is saying. You have to think that some of them there read the papers and know what’s going on plus their history of colonialism. If it were me there I would want to shake my head no to him.
I don’t even think he believes what he’s saying anymore. Now suddenly he includes Kitty in whatever soundbite he’s pushing? This man hasn’t been consistent enough to prove his marriage is in a happy and unified place.
William has no problem with racism when it directed at Meghan and her children he never once issued a statement defending his brother kids. This is all just lip service William is racist surrounded by racist his wife is racist who had concerns about how dark archie would be . All William does is release statement and he thinks that will solve everything .
“I’m just so sorry if any of you have had to experience that” – referring to antisemitism as he’s speaking to literal Holocaust survivors. Yea I think they experienced their fair share, Willie! I’m sorry, he just manages to make everything he says sound so stupid.
It’s maddening that he can show up and do the absolute bare minimum and get zero questions about where tf he was on Monday, Kate, any of it.
For me what stood out was “you can tell your stories,” as if they needed his (or anyone else’s) permission. That’s what Holocaust survivors have been waiting for, y’all – the Prince of Wales to tell them they can speak!
Why not “we want to hear your stories” or “it is so important for us all to hear your stories”? That would have shown greater respect, but it’s William so….
He really suffers from permanent “foot-in-mouth”-syndrome. He always sounds so damn stupid and out of touch.
Also you can tell your stories …. While the vast majority of the survivors were never able to move past their cptsd to talk about it – and certainly – no one wanted to hear it.
People are uncomfortable hearing about a miscarriage. Still. To think that they were like – hey I’m here to listen in the 50’s and 60’s to people who had experienced genocide and seen their friends, families and loved ones be murdered in front of them…. Not likely.
Also. British troops who had seen the concentration camps in europe were in Africa doing the same things to the Africans fighting colonial rule less than 10 years after the close of WW2. So. No.
Omg, that hit me in the eye, too. “If”? I can’t imagine this speech was written by the new private secretary – “you guys”?
The “you guys” comment made me cringe…he’s not speaking to his drinking buddies, he’s speaking to holocaust survivors FFS! How disrespectful! Another day another meaningless platitude from Big Billy Bigot. I’m sure his biracial sister-in-law will have a differing take on that.
Did he not understand that they were Holocaust survivors? Like, these people have experienced the very worst of antisemitism and survived it – did he not know that?
I found this dig in the DM interesting –
“The engagement was originally planned to coincide with Holocaust Memorial Day last month and the Princess of Wales was also due to attend.”
So the event was supposed to be last month with Kate in attendance, that’s probably why he included her name here. so they postponed the event from the last month? William couldn’t have made such an important visit on his own even with Kate in the hospital?
The piece started out with William pulling out of the memorial service – so, bookends of William not stepping up.
Exactly the words said to me yesterday. Verbatim. About a long standing leak in my shower.
Note to Peg: Practicing the line in the mirror this morning doesn’t really constitute “I’ve said it before”…
Hahaha
He is an idiot. Surrounded by idiots.
I agree with Kaiser’s remarks re Kate and the elderly; the elderly is where the popularity of the BRF resides, and Kate gets on with them. I appreciate this event. Notice that he brought Kate into it “Catherine and I”, which shows she is abreast of live events (well done) and that they’re together (top marks). Prejudice? Umm. Tricky and hypocritical one, there, William, what with Meghan.
I noticed the parent tense too. I’m assuming it’s an accurate quote, not that the reporter fixed it.
Yes, it was obviously briefed. It kills two birds with one stone: she knows what’s going on (she’s not in a coma/completely collapsed), and we are joined together in our opinion (no marriage rift). He was told to get that bit in.
He needs to stop tormenting his brother’s family and apologize to them for his own prejudice towards them. Where is your wife?
Ikr? “Go heal your fight with your brother”….so very, very apropos!
He refers to them as “you guys” He acts like an awkward teenager.
Like he’s some awkward Yank instead of an Old Etonian. What a patronizing schmuck.
William: I said this and I’ll say it again, prejudice has a place in my family; that’s why I collaborate with racist BM against my brother’s bi-racial wife.
I’m so sorry the British tax payers wasted all that money on Williams education–is there anyway they can get a refund?
Holocaust survivors do not need William’s permission to speak about their experiences and antisemitism. They also should not be addressed as “you guys”. Global statesman my arse.
Prejudice has no place in society? Does he tell that to his wife who was concerned about how dark his nephew would be?
Everything William does is so obviously staged. I guess this is what the British are paying for.
Imagine surviving the Holocaust and then having to talk to this idiot? These individuals have suffered enough!
Really!! How nice of this dumb egg to tell Holocaust survivors and Jews who’ve worked with a Holocaust educational program that they can feel free to talk about their experiences. He’s so stupid I’m actually shocked sometimes.
Another cluckerflop. How about the racism towards Meghan, Archie and Lili you idiot? People in the UK have been fired and are serving time for it.
“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again” — Peg’s Greatest Misses
1. “We are very much not a racist family.”
2. “My guiding principles in life are to be honest, genuine, thoughtful and caring.”
3. “I’m always open for people saying I’m wrong because most of the time I am.”
4. “Everybody thinks I drink beer but I actually like cider!”
I’m getting rather bored of Willy saying he’s bored of racism.