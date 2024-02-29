Prince William: ‘Prejudice has no place in society. I’ve said it before & I’ll say it again’

Embed from Getty Images

Prince William crawled out the bottle today to attend his first event of the week, his first since his visit to the British Red Cross headquarters on the 20th, and his first since mysteriously pulling out of his godfather’s memorial service on Tuesday. William did not offer any explanations at today’s event for his last-minute cancellation at the memorial service, but he did try to “get political,” because that turned out great for him last week. Today’s event was a visit to the Western Marble Arch Synagogue, and William recited a statement which was probably written by his new private secretary.

The Prince of Wales today made his first public appearance since pulling out of the memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine II of Greece. Prince William visited the Western Marble Arch Synagogue in central London to take part in discussions about the rise in anti-Semitism in Britain. He met with two Holocaust survivors, Manfred Goldberg and Renee Salt, as well as young people who have taken part in the Holocaust Educational Trust’s flagship ‘Lessons from Auschwitz’ project.

William told attendees: ‘Prejudice has no place in society. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I want you all to know you can talk about it and your experiences. Both Catherine and I are extremely concerned about the rise in anti-Semitism that you guys have talked about this morning and I’m just so sorry if any of you have had to experience that. It has no place… that’s why I’m here today to reassure you all that people do care and people do listen and we can’t let that go.’

The engagement was originally planned to coincide with Holocaust Memorial Day last month and the Princess of Wales was also due to attend.

[From The Daily Mail]

I’ve always sort of given Kate credit for one thing, which is that she’s at her best when she’s around seniors. She would have been okay at this kind of event, and she has done some work with Holocaust survivors in the past. William has not and you can tell. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I want you all to know you can talk about it and your experiences.” Super-natural! “As I’ve said many times before, I’m bored with antisemitism and that’s what is really important, but do tell me about your Holocaust experiences.”

I wonder if this event will quiet the growing chatter about William. The Mail’s commentators have been growing increasingly peeved – they are even blaming Kensington Palace’s squirreliness for the rampant conspiracies being floated online.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

40 Responses to “Prince William: ‘Prejudice has no place in society. I’ve said it before & I’ll say it again’”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    February 29, 2024 at 9:04 am

    Prejudice has no place in society unless it’s my sister-in-law then no holds barred. There I fixed it for Peg.

    Reply
    • Concern Fae says:
      February 29, 2024 at 9:06 am

      He’s a “race realist.”

      Reply
    • MoxyLady007 says:
      February 29, 2024 at 9:34 am

      “I’m so sorry if any of you had to go through that” though I would gaslight you and ask you if you weren’t playing the race card.

      “I’m so sorry if any of you had to go through that” after he spent the morning hearing first had about anti semitism and from actual survivors of genocide.

      Telling them to talk because people do care and people do listen – when he didn’t believe his own brother when his brother told him his wife and family were being targeted by a racist smear campaign complete with images of his child as an ape.

      Right.

      Reply
    • GoldenMom says:
      February 29, 2024 at 9:47 am

      How does he not burst into flames when he says this? Those pants ARE a conflagration!

      Reply
    • Agnes says:
      February 29, 2024 at 9:49 am

      “We are very much not a racist family” while walking with a hired Black Person. Sure, Stew. Is he sitting down so we can’t see him swaying? What a putz.

      Reply
  2. Cessily says:
    February 29, 2024 at 9:04 am

    We see his stance on prejudice, racism and hate in every headline targeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex along with their children, Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet. It speaks a lot louder than his words.

    Reply
  3. equality says:
    February 29, 2024 at 9:06 am

    I wonder how many of those attending saw the irony in his statement. Interesting that he includes Kate this time.

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      February 29, 2024 at 9:08 am

      I’m sure it was pointed out that leaving out Kate in his last statement looked suspicious.

      Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      February 29, 2024 at 9:11 am

      I wonder that too. Do they really believe what he is saying. You have to think that some of them there read the papers and know what’s going on plus their history of colonialism. If it were me there I would want to shake my head no to him.

      Reply
    • The Duchess says:
      February 29, 2024 at 9:57 am

      I don’t even think he believes what he’s saying anymore. Now suddenly he includes Kitty in whatever soundbite he’s pushing? This man hasn’t been consistent enough to prove his marriage is in a happy and unified place.

      Reply
  4. Vanessa says:
    February 29, 2024 at 9:07 am

    William has no problem with racism when it directed at Meghan and her children he never once issued a statement defending his brother kids. This is all just lip service William is racist surrounded by racist his wife is racist who had concerns about how dark archie would be . All William does is release statement and he thinks that will solve everything .

    Reply
  5. Sunday says:
    February 29, 2024 at 9:08 am

    “I’m just so sorry if any of you have had to experience that” – referring to antisemitism as he’s speaking to literal Holocaust survivors. Yea I think they experienced their fair share, Willie! I’m sorry, he just manages to make everything he says sound so stupid.

    It’s maddening that he can show up and do the absolute bare minimum and get zero questions about where tf he was on Monday, Kate, any of it.

    Reply
    • Lady Esther says:
      February 29, 2024 at 9:13 am

      For me what stood out was “you can tell your stories,” as if they needed his (or anyone else’s) permission. That’s what Holocaust survivors have been waiting for, y’all – the Prince of Wales to tell them they can speak!

      Why not “we want to hear your stories” or “it is so important for us all to hear your stories”? That would have shown greater respect, but it’s William so….

      Reply
      • ArtHistorian says:
        February 29, 2024 at 9:32 am

        He really suffers from permanent “foot-in-mouth”-syndrome. He always sounds so damn stupid and out of touch.

      • MoxyLady007 says:
        February 29, 2024 at 9:42 am

        Also you can tell your stories …. While the vast majority of the survivors were never able to move past their cptsd to talk about it – and certainly – no one wanted to hear it.

        People are uncomfortable hearing about a miscarriage. Still. To think that they were like – hey I’m here to listen in the 50’s and 60’s to people who had experienced genocide and seen their friends, families and loved ones be murdered in front of them…. Not likely.

        Also. British troops who had seen the concentration camps in europe were in Africa doing the same things to the Africans fighting colonial rule less than 10 years after the close of WW2. So. No.

    • Eurydice says:
      February 29, 2024 at 9:18 am

      Omg, that hit me in the eye, too. “If”? I can’t imagine this speech was written by the new private secretary – “you guys”?

      Reply
      • Jaded says:
        February 29, 2024 at 10:09 am

        The “you guys” comment made me cringe…he’s not speaking to his drinking buddies, he’s speaking to holocaust survivors FFS! How disrespectful! Another day another meaningless platitude from Big Billy Bigot. I’m sure his biracial sister-in-law will have a differing take on that.

    • Becks1 says:
      February 29, 2024 at 9:31 am

      Did he not understand that they were Holocaust survivors? Like, these people have experienced the very worst of antisemitism and survived it – did he not know that?

      I found this dig in the DM interesting –
      “The engagement was originally planned to coincide with Holocaust Memorial Day last month and the Princess of Wales was also due to attend.”

      So the event was supposed to be last month with Kate in attendance, that’s probably why he included her name here. so they postponed the event from the last month? William couldn’t have made such an important visit on his own even with Kate in the hospital?

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        February 29, 2024 at 9:41 am

        The piece started out with William pulling out of the memorial service – so, bookends of William not stepping up.

    • ChattyCath says:
      February 29, 2024 at 10:05 am

      Exactly the words said to me yesterday. Verbatim. About a long standing leak in my shower.

      Reply
  6. Mrs Robinson says:
    February 29, 2024 at 9:08 am

    Note to Peg: Practicing the line in the mirror this morning doesn’t really constitute “I’ve said it before”…

    Reply
  7. Michelle says:
    February 29, 2024 at 9:09 am

    He is an idiot. Surrounded by idiots.

    Reply
  8. sparrow says:
    February 29, 2024 at 9:09 am

    I agree with Kaiser’s remarks re Kate and the elderly; the elderly is where the popularity of the BRF resides, and Kate gets on with them. I appreciate this event. Notice that he brought Kate into it “Catherine and I”, which shows she is abreast of live events (well done) and that they’re together (top marks). Prejudice? Umm. Tricky and hypocritical one, there, William, what with Meghan.

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      February 29, 2024 at 9:47 am

      I noticed the parent tense too. I’m assuming it’s an accurate quote, not that the reporter fixed it.

      Reply
      • sparrow says:
        February 29, 2024 at 9:53 am

        Yes, it was obviously briefed. It kills two birds with one stone: she knows what’s going on (she’s not in a coma/completely collapsed), and we are joined together in our opinion (no marriage rift). He was told to get that bit in.

  9. Just Jade says:
    February 29, 2024 at 9:13 am

    He needs to stop tormenting his brother’s family and apologize to them for his own prejudice towards them. Where is your wife?

    Reply
  10. MJM says:
    February 29, 2024 at 9:16 am

    He refers to them as “you guys” He acts like an awkward teenager.

    Reply
  11. Proud Mary says:
    February 29, 2024 at 9:23 am

    William: I said this and I’ll say it again, prejudice has a place in my family; that’s why I collaborate with racist BM against my brother’s bi-racial wife.

    Reply
  12. Sara says:
    February 29, 2024 at 9:23 am

    I’m so sorry the British tax payers wasted all that money on Williams education–is there anyway they can get a refund?

    Reply
  13. Brassy Rebel says:
    February 29, 2024 at 9:24 am

    Holocaust survivors do not need William’s permission to speak about their experiences and antisemitism. They also should not be addressed as “you guys”. Global statesman my arse.

    Reply
  14. JT says:
    February 29, 2024 at 9:33 am

    Prejudice has no place in society? Does he tell that to his wife who was concerned about how dark his nephew would be?

    Reply
  15. CM says:
    February 29, 2024 at 9:41 am

    Everything William does is so obviously staged. I guess this is what the British are paying for.

    Reply
  16. JennaMaroney says:
    February 29, 2024 at 9:42 am

    Imagine surviving the Holocaust and then having to talk to this idiot? These individuals have suffered enough!

    Reply
    • Barbara says:
      February 29, 2024 at 10:05 am

      Really!! How nice of this dumb egg to tell Holocaust survivors and Jews who’ve worked with a Holocaust educational program that they can feel free to talk about their experiences. He’s so stupid I’m actually shocked sometimes.

      Reply
  17. aquarius64 says:
    February 29, 2024 at 9:43 am

    Another cluckerflop. How about the racism towards Meghan, Archie and Lili you idiot? People in the UK have been fired and are serving time for it.

    Reply
  18. TeamMontecito says:
    February 29, 2024 at 9:47 am

    “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again” — Peg’s Greatest Misses

    1. “We are very much not a racist family.”
    2. “My guiding principles in life are to be honest, genuine, thoughtful and caring.”
    3. “I’m always open for people saying I’m wrong because most of the time I am.”
    4. “Everybody thinks I drink beer but I actually like cider!”

    Reply
  19. The Duchess says:
    February 29, 2024 at 9:57 am

    I’m getting rather bored of Willy saying he’s bored of racism.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment