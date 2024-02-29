Blind item: Who is the ‘absolute idiot’ A-lister who screamed at Rebecca Ferguson?

Rebecca Ferguson is currently promoting Dune 2, and she recently sat down for an extended interview with the Reign with Josh Smith podcast. The podcast format being what it is, this gave Ferguson a chance to get comfortable enough to spill some interesting tea. Keep in mind, over the past decade, Ferguson has become an undercover “movie star,” and part of two major franchises, Dune and Mission: Impossible. She has that Cate Blanchett chameleon quality, where she can really look radically different and play very different roles. All of that means that she’s worked with a lot of people and one of them – an A-lister, she says – screamed at her and upset her so much that she refused to work with him or her.
Rebecca Ferguson is revealing she refused to work with a big name costar after the person screamed at her. Speaking on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, the actress, 40, recalled the moment she had to deal with an “absolute idiot of a costar.”
“I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out,” she said while not disclosing the person’s identity. Meanwhile, she confirmed that it was not Hugh Jackman, who she acted with in the 2021 movie Reminiscence, or Tom Cruise, who she costarred with in Mission: Impossible.
“And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at,” Ferguson added. “But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set.”
The Dune: Part Two star revealed that the person would say things like, “You call yourself an actor?” and “This is what I have to work with?”
“I stood there just breaking,” Ferguson said. However, the Mission: Impossible actress confronted the individual despite being “so scared.”
“I looked at this person and I said, ‘You can eff off. I’m gonna work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again,’” Ferguson recalled. “And then I remember the producers came up and said, ‘You can’t do this to number one. We have to let this person be on set.’”
Ferguson explained that she requested to act to the back of her costar’s head. “And I did,” she said. “I thought it shouldn’t have to be that way. And I remember going to the director afterward and saying, ‘What is happening?’ The director said, ‘You’re right. I am not taking care of everyone else. I’m trying to fluff this person because it’s so unstable,’ ” she added. “And it was great from that moment but it took so long for me to get to that.”
The incident also served as a turning point for the Silo actress. “From that moment, I have never let myself get to a point where I’ve got home and gone, ‘Why did that happen?’ “
So, this is the blind item – she says it wasn’t Tom Cruise or Hugh Jackman, which I believe (Jackman and Cruise’s costars always sing their praises). I also believe it was not Timothee Chalamet – they seem completely fine with each other. She was in Doctor Sleep with Ewan McGregor (which I never saw) but Ewan doesn’t seem like the type to behave like this (once again, all of his costars sing his praises). She was in The Snowman with Michael Fassbender, Life with Jake Gyllenhaal and The Girl on the Train with Emily Blunt. And she worked with Hugh Grant & Meryl Streep on Florence Foster Jenkins (and Hugh, ever grumpy, even sang her praises in interviews). Yeah… my guess is Jake, but who knows.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Jake, Jake, a million times, Jake.
Yeah, I guess jake.
Yes I have heard jake has insecurities and needs to be fluffed up.
Jake. Please never forget the ONLY reason he is an actor is because his parents are in the industry. Daddy a director & Mommy a screenwriter & producer. Would explain why he needs his ego fluffed.. Knows he didn’t get there on his acting abilities
Agree100%
She says in the last 10-12 years…so A-listers, male or female, without considering the 4 times she worked with Hugh Jackman or Tom Cruise (excluding Dune too) it leaves:
Chris Hemsworth (MIB International)
Ewan McGregor (Dr Sleep)
Hugh Grant and Meryl Streep (Florence Jenkins)
Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal (Life)
Michael Fassbender (The Snowman)
Dwayne Johnson (Hercules)
Emily Blunt (Girl on a train)
ETA: In other shows or films, she doesn’t seem to have any A-list co-star.
I think High Grant. Very well acknowledged temperamental a**hole and self acknowledged that many of his female costars do not like him.
Yeah I think definitely JG.
Out of that list, absolutely jake gyllenhall! He’s known for being a childish prat, and selective with which women he’s nice to.
seems pretty obvious it’s Jake. The Rock has removed his name from consideration lol.
Lol. I would never have imagined it would be him but I guess he wanted his name kept out of speculation.
It’s got to be Jake.
My guess is Jake.
It sounds horrible for her.
She has had three high profile movies – The Greatest Showman, Mission Impossible and Dr. Sleep. She states that the co-stars of the first two are not who she is talking about so my assumption is the co-star of the third – Ewan McGregor.
I was think McGregor too, he’s more A list than Gyllenhaal.
It’s not Ewan. There are lots of videos of them in youtube promoting together. They seem good friends. Easy to look it up. It’s fairly obvious that they still had a good relationship after filming to promote together.
I’ve never heard a bad thing about McGregor — people love working with him.
I am definitely thinking Gyllenhaal.
My favorite part of this is The Rock and Emily Blunt posting immediately on socmed so they won’t get accused. My guess is either Jake or Hugh.
Hugh Grant has a reputation of being a complainer but I’ve never heard he’s the ‘screaming abuse’ type who needs coddling in the way described. Also, frankly, he’s not a big enough star to get away with it. If he acted like this, he’s replaceable. Since he’s still getting work, I don’t think it’s him.
Jake on the other hand has *exactly* this sort of reputation and was / is a big enough star for his female costars to be expected to put up with it.
Sidenote on Jake, I recently watched his Hot Ones episode. He has crazy eyes, like there is an intensity there that’s dialed to a 100 either on romance or rage.
I don’t know why, but it bothers me that she didn’t attach the gender of the actor to her blind item. It’s awful that she was treated like that and the a-hole was too big a name to be fired. I’m glad she’s come up for herself and created healthy boundaries on sets.
True, but she hasn’t acted with many female A-listers, only Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.
I could see Charlotte Rampling creating issues (on Dune) but it seems too recent and Rebecca would be already too famous for a situation like that to happen.
I’d guess Jake. There was that article a few years ago written by a young woman who got entangled with him on a movie shoot. He was apparently manipulative, inappropriate, and unpleasant. I haven’t been able to look at him the same way since I read it. Hugh Grant is a curmudgeon, but is he insecure enough to be a screamer? I’m not so sure.
@jas TY for bringing that forward. However, I don’t think entanglement is the right word the woman was sexually harassed by Jake in her workplace and people in leadership positions pushed her to continue the relationship to prop up his fragile ego. Until he grew tired of her and moved on.
Jakey J is a sexual harraser in the workplace.
It wasn’t Jake. She did press with him, and they genuinely seemed to get along. Plus, she mentioned the lightness on set because of the humor with Jake and Ryan.
Jake and Rebecca in an interview together
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83RlgOys9U4&ab_channel=CanYouHandleTheTruth
I’m definitely going to be in the minority here. I think she should just name the person
But then again, that could open her up to an ugly libel/defamation/slander/character defamation law suit
The language she uses to describe the incidents makes me think Hugh Grant or Ewan McGregor
100% Jake. In the revelations of Domenica Feraud, Taylor Swift and the little Reece has implied about him, he comes across as extremely fragile, needy, volatile, domineering, ENTITLED, and prone to coercive control.
He seems to get so insecure about his ability during filming or theatre rehearsals that he distracts the issue (and sabotages the production) by tearing everyone else down AND occasionally clinging onto someone to love bomb the discard when he gets his confidence back.
I feel sorry for his gf. She’s younger, is not in the biz, and is a foreigner (easier to isolate from friends and fam). These dynamics and power imbalance is a recipe for domestic violence.
He didnt want Taylor to wear high heels which speaks a lot about his insecurity.
I reckon it’s Ewan, he’s had quite a big life change ‘recently’ -within the last 10 years i think, i haven’t kept track- divorce and his daughter publicly shaming him iirc then getting remarried, so it could have been around that time. Also that Dr Sleep film was SO awful, maybe he knew it while he was in it. I could easily imagine it being Jake but Ewan is more famous than him i would say…
My guess is Fassbender. He has a DV background, so we know he has rage issues coupled with his “I am a serious actor” mien. Otherwise, Hugh Grant, who is an enormous ego on legs. I’m no JG defender, but the way this is described doesn’t scream his particular brand of crap to me.
Hugh wouldn’t have been #1 on the call sheet, that would have been Meryl.
Meryl might not have been on call that day, in which case Hugh Grant would have been #1.
That’s not how it works. The order doesn’t change day to day. It’s simply a term that means “lead actor/actress”
She had the guts to stand up for herslf, bravo!
What does “I’m gonna work towards a tennis ball.” mean?
Is this a new phase I should be using?!
They sometimes use a tennis ball so an actor can focus their eyes and look at something.
My vote’s for Hugh Grant on the basis that she said she’d only do the scene towards the back of the actor’s head, and there’s a scene they have together in FloFo where he’s making a drink with his back turned to her.
She did NOT say it was an “a-lister” she merely said “first on the call sheet” which means lead in a movie/show. Its most likely gustaf skarsgard. They were in a movie in 2013 and he’s known for being extremely pretentious.
That is a good thought. It also sounds like it was earlier in her career, before she was in large budget Hollywood movies.
It cannot be as in the original interview she says 10 years or whereabouts… I’d say she refers to an actual A-lister in Hollywood.
Yeah, I think it could be a not that well known (compared to cruise or Jackman) and it could have been pre-Hollywood. Otherwise. It’s probably high grant because there is a brief scene where he was pouring a drink & she talked a bit to his back. Jon Stewart said he was worst guest at one time and ‘was giving everyone shit’ – definitely can be him in a rotten mood!
Well she refers to the director in the feminine. So which film had a female director?
She doesn’t refer to the director with any pronouns either.
I think people “forget” that Hugh Grant has screamed at people on set and has been verbally abusive to the point that the target of his verbal attack has been reduced tears. Not to mention, all of the people Hugh Grant has verbally assaulted have been women, and people, especially on here, still give him a pass .
I think it’s Fassbender or Jake.
My bet is on Jake. Tracks with how he behaved on Broadway and how the producers had to fluff his ego there, too.
Read here:
https://medium.com/@domenicamferaud/the-movie-star-and-me-5d711ee661e3
Not Jake. Tons of interviews and videos online of them having a blast together. And she is very deliberately using non-gendered pronouns so it may not even be a male co-star. Perhaps Streep? I could see that.
Agreed. I posted a clip of them together several posts back. It definitely isn’t Jake.
I don’t think its Jake just because I don’t think he’s that A-list that the director is going to bend over backwards for him. Like he’s a big celebrity and has been in some big movies but I feel like if he refused to do a movie and walked away, you could easily replace him. But maybe that plays a role in his insecurities, because I can see him being an ahole on set.
the lack of gender stood out to me and made me think she was referring to a female but didn’t want to say that because it would make it too obvious.
It’s Tom Cruise. She ruled out Tom Cruise because he is a powerhouse. She absolutely positively could not afford to alienate him. It’s not like we haven’t heard his rants before. Look at the subterfuge Katie Holme had to take to escape him. This guessing game is a smokescreen.