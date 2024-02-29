Blind item: Who is the ‘absolute idiot’ A-lister who screamed at Rebecca Ferguson?

Rebecca Ferguson is currently promoting Dune 2, and she recently sat down for an extended interview with the Reign with Josh Smith podcast. The podcast format being what it is, this gave Ferguson a chance to get comfortable enough to spill some interesting tea. Keep in mind, over the past decade, Ferguson has become an undercover “movie star,” and part of two major franchises, Dune and Mission: Impossible. She has that Cate Blanchett chameleon quality, where she can really look radically different and play very different roles. All of that means that she’s worked with a lot of people and one of them – an A-lister, she says – screamed at her and upset her so much that she refused to work with him or her.

Rebecca Ferguson is revealing she refused to work with a big name costar after the person screamed at her. Speaking on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, the actress, 40, recalled the moment she had to deal with an “absolute idiot of a costar.”

“I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out,” she said while not disclosing the person’s identity. Meanwhile, she confirmed that it was not Hugh Jackman, who she acted with in the 2021 movie Reminiscence, or Tom Cruise, who she costarred with in Mission: Impossible.

“And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at,” Ferguson added. “But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set.”

The Dune: Part Two star revealed that the person would say things like, “You call yourself an actor?” and “This is what I have to work with?”

“I stood there just breaking,” Ferguson said. However, the Mission: Impossible actress confronted the individual despite being “so scared.”

“I looked at this person and I said, ‘You can eff off. I’m gonna work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again,’” Ferguson recalled. “And then I remember the producers came up and said, ‘You can’t do this to number one. We have to let this person be on set.’”

Ferguson explained that she requested to act to the back of her costar’s head. “And I did,” she said. “I thought it shouldn’t have to be that way. And I remember going to the director afterward and saying, ‘What is happening?’ The director said, ‘You’re right. I am not taking care of everyone else. I’m trying to fluff this person because it’s so unstable,’ ” she added. “And it was great from that moment but it took so long for me to get to that.”

The incident also served as a turning point for the Silo actress. “From that moment, I have never let myself get to a point where I’ve got home and gone, ‘Why did that happen?’ “